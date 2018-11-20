Top-ranked Duke knocks off No. 8 Auburn 78-72 in Maui semis
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) Duke hit Auburn with a flurry of alley-oops, acrobatic drives and step-back 3-pointers.
The Tigers, unlike the Blue Devils' first four opponents, fought back, going right back at the top-ranked Blue Devils.
It still wasn't enough.
Duke withstood its toughest test of the season so far, outlasting No. 8 Auburn 78-72 Tuesday night to reach the Maui Invitational title game.
''Big time game. Both teams played so hard,'' Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. ''That was a heck of a win for us. To play this level of game at this time of the year is amazing for us.''
Duke (5-0) came into the game as the tournament favorite and looked like it would run Auburn out of the gym after racing past San Diego State in the opener.
The Tigers (4-1) clawed back to pull the Blue Devils within reach, yet could never get a firm grip.
Duke answered every Auburn challenge, earning a chance to play No. 3 Gonzaga or Arizona for the chance at an unprecedented sixth Maui Invitational title.
Marques Bolden, an upperclassmen leader among all the talented freshmen, keyed the defensive, blocking seven shots while scoring seven points and grabbing nine rebounds.
Zion Williamson provided the wow factor with acrobatic moves to the basket, finishing with 13 points and nine rebounds.
Jared Harper nearly kept the Tigers in it singlehandedly with deep 3-pointers in the second half. He had 22 points and Bryce Brown 16 for Auburn.
''We're very disappointed that we weren't able to take advantage of the opportunity,'' Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. ''Our great strength is our balance and I think when we continue to become a little bit more balanced in many ways we'll continue to become a better team.''
The Blue Devils came to Maui yet to be tested, leaving fans wondering what they'll do next through the first four ooh-and-ahh-inducing routs.
The Blue Devils express kept rolling at the Lahaina Civic Center.
Duke stymied Auburn defensively early, limiting the Tigers to 4-of-20 shooting while jumping out to a 20-8 lead.
But Tigers would not lay down that easy. Boosted by a large contingent of rowdy supporters, they held Duke without a field goal for five minutes, got out in transition and whittle what seemed like an insurmountable lead to six just before halftime.
Duke tried to run away with it by scoring the second half's first eight points, Auburn clawed its way back, trimming what was once a 17-point deficit to 61-56.
But every time the Tigers tried to get close, the Blue Devils had an answer with an alley-oop dunk or a Bolden block.
---
IOWA STATE 84, ILLINOIS 68
Talen Horton-Tucker had 26 points and 14 rebounds, Michael Jacobson added 23 points and Iowa State ran away from Illinois in the second half for an 84-68 victory to reach the fifth-place game.
Down to eight scholarship players due to injuries and suspensions, Iowa State (4-1) bounced back from an opening loss to No. 3 Gonzaga with a strong game at both ends.
Trent Frazier had 15 points to lead Illinois (1-3), which will face Xavier in the seventh-place game.
---
SAN DIEGO STATE 79, XAVIER 74
Jalen McDaniels scored 25 points, Devin Watson added 21 and San Diego State rallied from a 19-point deficit to beat Xavier 79-74 at the Maui Invitational.
San Diego State (3-1) was blown out by top-ranked Duke in its Maui opener and fell behind by 19 early against Xavier (2-3). The Aztecs put together two big runs to go up nine, but Xavier rallied within 64-63 with three minutes left. The Aztecs pushed the lead back to six and hit 10 of 12 free throws in the final 47 seconds to complete their third-largest comeback since 1996-97.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|29.0
|Min. Per Game
|29.0
|24.0
|Pts. Per Game
|24.0
|4.8
|Ast. Per Game
|4.8
|4.5
|Reb. Per Game
|4.5
|42.6
|Field Goal %
|42.0
|51.4
|Three Point %
|32.4
|83.3
|Free Throw %
|65.5
|+ 3
|Jared Harper made 3-pt. jump shot
|7.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on Duke
|16.0
|Offensive rebound by Tre Jones
|17.0
|RJ Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19.0
|Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish
|45.0
|Bryce Brown missed jump shot, blocked by Jack White
|47.0
|Defensive rebound by Chuma Okeke
|59.0
|Jack White missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|59.0
|+ 1
|Jack White made 1st of 2 free throws
|59.0
|Personal foul on Anfernee McLemore
|59.0
|Defensive rebound by Jack White
|1:01
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|78
|Field Goals
|28-77 (36.4%)
|24-55 (43.6%)
|3-Pointers
|11-32 (34.4%)
|7-25 (28.0%)
|Free Throws
|5-9 (55.6%)
|23-34 (67.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|47
|Offensive
|17
|13
|Defensive
|23
|31
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|14
|12
|Steals
|8
|6
|Blocks
|2
|11
|Turnovers
|9
|12
|Fouls
|24
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
1
|J. Harper G
|17.5 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|7.5 APG
|48.0 FG%
|
2
|C. Reddish F
|16.5 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|2.5 APG
|44.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Harper G
|22 PTS
|0 REB
|6 AST
|C. Reddish F
|18 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|
|36.4
|FG%
|43.6
|
|
|34.4
|3PT FG%
|28.0
|
|
|55.6
|FT%
|67.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Harper
|38
|22
|0
|6
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7/19
|6/10
|2/2
|0
|0
|B. Brown
|38
|16
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6/17
|4/13
|0/0
|2
|2
|C. Okeke
|32
|6
|6
|3
|4
|0
|2
|4
|3/10
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|5
|A. McLemore
|21
|4
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2/9
|0/2
|0/0
|5
|7
|S. Doughty
|13
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Harper
|38
|22
|0
|6
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7/19
|6/10
|2/2
|0
|0
|B. Brown
|38
|16
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6/17
|4/13
|0/0
|2
|2
|C. Okeke
|32
|6
|6
|3
|4
|0
|2
|4
|3/10
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|5
|A. McLemore
|21
|4
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2/9
|0/2
|0/0
|5
|7
|S. Doughty
|13
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Wiley
|19
|17
|9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|7/11
|0/0
|3/7
|4
|5
|M. Dunbar
|20
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|H. Spencer
|15
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|1
|J. McCormick
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|C. Blackstock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Macoy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Purifoy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Easterling
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Collier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Parker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Maasdorp
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Cook
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|199
|72
|40
|14
|8
|2
|9
|24
|28/77
|11/32
|5/9
|17
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Barrett
|39
|18
|9
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|7/20
|2/8
|2/3
|2
|7
|C. Reddish
|26
|18
|5
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4/10
|4/10
|6/6
|0
|5
|Z. Williamson
|31
|13
|9
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|4/8
|0/1
|5/8
|3
|6
|M. Bolden
|25
|11
|9
|1
|0
|7
|1
|2
|4/5
|0/0
|3/6
|5
|4
|T. Jones
|39
|10
|4
|6
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3/6
|0/2
|4/6
|1
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Barrett
|39
|18
|9
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|7/20
|2/8
|2/3
|2
|7
|C. Reddish
|26
|18
|5
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4/10
|4/10
|6/6
|0
|5
|Z. Williamson
|31
|13
|9
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|4/8
|0/1
|5/8
|3
|6
|M. Bolden
|25
|11
|9
|1
|0
|7
|1
|2
|4/5
|0/0
|3/6
|5
|4
|T. Jones
|39
|10
|4
|6
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3/6
|0/2
|4/6
|1
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. White
|24
|6
|7
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|3/5
|2
|5
|J. DeLaurier
|10
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Goldwire
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. O'Connell
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Besser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Vrankovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Buckmire
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Baker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|78
|44
|12
|6
|11
|12
|13
|24/55
|7/25
|23/34
|13
|31
-
COLO
USD61
62
2nd 1:12 ESPU
-
TNST
CSN77
79
2nd 1.0
-
ARIZ
3GONZAG53
52
2nd 12:29 ESPN
-
TEXAM
WASH17
11
1st 11:59 ESP2
-
SDAKST
TXSA99
79
Final
-
AKRON
ILLST68
73
Final
-
WCAR
JAXST53
84
Final
-
COLOST
FGC82
74
Final
-
16CLEM
UGA64
49
Final
-
XAVIER
SDGST74
79
Final
-
UNF
USM64
48
Final
-
JACKST
CHIST81
68
Final
-
STBON
BOISE52
72
Final
-
CAL
TEMPLE59
76
Final
-
TULANE
UCIRV55
67
Final
-
HAMP
LOYMD66
75
Final
-
IOWAST
ILL84
68
Final
-
BRAD
SMU75
62
Final
-
NCCU
GMASON63
78
Final
-
RADFRD
WMMARY81
72
Final
-
SCST
IPFW68
72
Final
-
SELOU
MVSU59
69
Final
-
MOST
USC80
99
Final
-
KYCH
VMI80
106
Final
-
SAMHOU
ETNST63
77
Final
-
REGENT
NORFLK57
97
Final
-
METH
CSTCAR57
88
Final
-
MARMETH
NALAB68
80
Final
-
SAV
KENTST84
104
Final
-
HOLY
ALBANY69
65
Final/OT
-
QUINN
NH69
63
Final
-
STPETE
NCST57
85
Final
-
SAMFORD
23OHIOST50
68
Final
-
NJTECH
WAGNER71
60
Final
-
NICHST
MISS55
75
Final
-
CORN
UCONN74
91
Final
-
NAVY
MORGAN51
75
Final
-
DUQ
ND56
67
Final
-
UMES
MERCER42
80
Final
-
CIT
JMAD91
82
Final/OT
-
TXARL
IND64
78
Final
-
STJOHN
VCU87
86
Final/OT
-
BGREEN
DTROIT67
82
Final
-
LALAF
TOLEDO64
77
Final
-
TRVC
BELMONT50
104
Final
-
TGLOO
LATECH68
87
Final
-
MOBILE
MCNSE60
74
Final
-
GAST
CREIGH68
93
Final
-
NEBOM
BCU76
56
Final
-
CNCDNE
NDAK56
89
Final
-
LPSCMB
18TCU73
64
Final
-
LIU
MILW87
92
Final/OT
-
MAINE
NTEXAS63
74
Final/OT
-
8AUBURN
1DUKE72
78
Final
-
CHMPBTST
GRAM58
99
Final
-
MARIST
SFA60
64
Final
-
WRIGHT
PSU59
77
Final
-
SNCLRA
MINN66
80
Final
-
NEB
TXTECH52
70
Final
-
WISGB
21OREG72
83
Final
-
UOP
UNLV70
96
Final
-
UCDAV
SACST55
58
Final