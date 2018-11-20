AUBURN
DUKE

No Text

Top-ranked Duke knocks off No. 8 Auburn 78-72 in Maui semis

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 20, 2018

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) Duke hit Auburn with a flurry of alley-oops, acrobatic drives and step-back 3-pointers.

The Tigers, unlike the Blue Devils' first four opponents, fought back, going right back at the top-ranked Blue Devils.

It still wasn't enough.

Duke withstood its toughest test of the season so far, outlasting No. 8 Auburn 78-72 Tuesday night to reach the Maui Invitational title game.

''Big time game. Both teams played so hard,'' Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. ''That was a heck of a win for us. To play this level of game at this time of the year is amazing for us.''

Duke (5-0) came into the game as the tournament favorite and looked like it would run Auburn out of the gym after racing past San Diego State in the opener.

The Tigers (4-1) clawed back to pull the Blue Devils within reach, yet could never get a firm grip.

Duke answered every Auburn challenge, earning a chance to play No. 3 Gonzaga or Arizona for the chance at an unprecedented sixth Maui Invitational title.

Marques Bolden, an upperclassmen leader among all the talented freshmen, keyed the defensive, blocking seven shots while scoring seven points and grabbing nine rebounds.

Zion Williamson provided the wow factor with acrobatic moves to the basket, finishing with 13 points and nine rebounds.

Jared Harper nearly kept the Tigers in it singlehandedly with deep 3-pointers in the second half. He had 22 points and Bryce Brown 16 for Auburn.

''We're very disappointed that we weren't able to take advantage of the opportunity,'' Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. ''Our great strength is our balance and I think when we continue to become a little bit more balanced in many ways we'll continue to become a better team.''

The Blue Devils came to Maui yet to be tested, leaving fans wondering what they'll do next through the first four ooh-and-ahh-inducing routs.

The Blue Devils express kept rolling at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Duke stymied Auburn defensively early, limiting the Tigers to 4-of-20 shooting while jumping out to a 20-8 lead.

But Tigers would not lay down that easy. Boosted by a large contingent of rowdy supporters, they held Duke without a field goal for five minutes, got out in transition and whittle what seemed like an insurmountable lead to six just before halftime.

Duke tried to run away with it by scoring the second half's first eight points, Auburn clawed its way back, trimming what was once a 17-point deficit to 61-56.

But every time the Tigers tried to get close, the Blue Devils had an answer with an alley-oop dunk or a Bolden block.

---

IOWA STATE 84, ILLINOIS 68

Talen Horton-Tucker had 26 points and 14 rebounds, Michael Jacobson added 23 points and Iowa State ran away from Illinois in the second half for an 84-68 victory to reach the fifth-place game.

Down to eight scholarship players due to injuries and suspensions, Iowa State (4-1) bounced back from an opening loss to No. 3 Gonzaga with a strong game at both ends.

Trent Frazier had 15 points to lead Illinois (1-3), which will face Xavier in the seventh-place game.

---

SAN DIEGO STATE 79, XAVIER 74

Jalen McDaniels scored 25 points, Devin Watson added 21 and San Diego State rallied from a 19-point deficit to beat Xavier 79-74 at the Maui Invitational.

San Diego State (3-1) was blown out by top-ranked Duke in its Maui opener and fell behind by 19 early against Xavier (2-3). The Aztecs put together two big runs to go up nine, but Xavier rallied within 64-63 with three minutes left. The Aztecs pushed the lead back to six and hit 10 of 12 free throws in the final 47 seconds to complete their third-largest comeback since 1996-97.

---

Key Players
J. Harper
1 G
R. Barrett
5 F
29.0 Min. Per Game 29.0
24.0 Pts. Per Game 24.0
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
42.6 Field Goal % 42.0
51.4 Three Point % 32.4
83.3 Free Throw % 65.5
+ 3 Jared Harper made 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on Duke 16.0
  Offensive rebound by Tre Jones 17.0
  RJ Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot 19.0
  Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish 45.0
  Bryce Brown missed jump shot, blocked by Jack White 47.0
  Defensive rebound by Chuma Okeke 59.0
  Jack White missed 2nd of 2 free throws 59.0
+ 1 Jack White made 1st of 2 free throws 59.0
  Personal foul on Anfernee McLemore 59.0
  Defensive rebound by Jack White 1:01
Team Stats
Points 72 78
Field Goals 28-77 (36.4%) 24-55 (43.6%)
3-Pointers 11-32 (34.4%) 7-25 (28.0%)
Free Throws 5-9 (55.6%) 23-34 (67.6%)
Total Rebounds 43 47
Offensive 17 13
Defensive 23 31
Team 3 3
Assists 14 12
Steals 8 6
Blocks 2 11
Turnovers 9 12
Fouls 24 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
J. Harper G
22 PTS, 6 AST
home team logo
5
R. Barrett F
18 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo 8 Auburn 4-1 333972
home team logo 1 Duke 5-0 413778
O/U 170.5, DUKE -11
Lahaina Civic Center Maui, HI
O/U 170.5, DUKE -11
Lahaina Civic Center Maui, HI
Team Stats
away team logo 8 Auburn 4-1 95.0 PPG 48.8 RPG 17.5 APG
home team logo 1 Duke 5-0 96.5 PPG 49 RPG 20.3 APG
Key Players
1
J. Harper G 17.5 PPG 4.5 RPG 7.5 APG 48.0 FG%
2
C. Reddish F 16.5 PPG 3.5 RPG 2.5 APG 44.0 FG%
Top Scorers
1
J. Harper G 22 PTS 0 REB 6 AST
2
C. Reddish F 18 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
36.4 FG% 43.6
34.4 3PT FG% 28.0
55.6 FT% 67.6
Auburn
Starters
J. Harper
B. Brown
C. Okeke
A. McLemore
S. Doughty
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Harper 38 22 0 6 0 0 2 0 7/19 6/10 2/2 0 0
B. Brown 38 16 4 2 1 0 2 2 6/17 4/13 0/0 2 2
C. Okeke 32 6 6 3 4 0 2 4 3/10 0/3 0/0 1 5
A. McLemore 21 4 12 0 0 1 0 1 2/9 0/2 0/0 5 7
S. Doughty 13 0 3 0 1 0 1 5 0/3 0/0 0/0 2 1
Bench
A. Wiley
M. Dunbar
H. Spencer
J. McCormick
C. Blackstock
W. Macoy
D. Purifoy
D. Williams
J. Johnson
B. Easterling
T. Collier
M. Parker
C. Maasdorp
P. Cook
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Wiley 19 17 9 0 1 1 1 3 7/11 0/0 3/7 4 5
M. Dunbar 20 5 2 1 0 0 1 5 2/5 1/3 0/0 0 2
H. Spencer 15 2 3 0 1 0 0 3 1/3 0/1 0/0 2 1
J. McCormick 3 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
C. Blackstock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Macoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Purifoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Easterling - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Collier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Maasdorp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 72 40 14 8 2 9 24 28/77 11/32 5/9 17 23
Duke
Starters
R. Barrett
C. Reddish
Z. Williamson
M. Bolden
T. Jones
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Barrett 39 18 9 2 1 0 4 1 7/20 2/8 2/3 2 7
C. Reddish 26 18 5 0 2 0 2 3 4/10 4/10 6/6 0 5
Z. Williamson 31 13 9 2 0 2 3 3 4/8 0/1 5/8 3 6
M. Bolden 25 11 9 1 0 7 1 2 4/5 0/0 3/6 5 4
T. Jones 39 10 4 6 1 0 1 1 3/6 0/2 4/6 1 3
Bench
J. White
J. DeLaurier
J. Goldwire
A. O'Connell
B. Besser
J. Robinson
A. Vrankovic
M. Buckmire
J. Baker
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. White 24 6 7 0 1 2 0 0 1/4 1/3 3/5 2 5
J. DeLaurier 10 2 1 1 0 0 1 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Goldwire 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
A. O'Connell 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Besser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Vrankovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Buckmire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 78 44 12 6 11 12 13 24/55 7/25 23/34 13 31
NCAA BB Scores