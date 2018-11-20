CORN
UCONN

No Text

UConn bounces back from loss with 91-74 win over Cornell

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 20, 2018

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) Jalen Adams had 21 points to lead five UConn players in double figures as the Huskies pulled away from Cornell for a 91-74 win on Tuesday night.

Christian Vital added 19 points for the Huskies (4-1), one of four UConn guards to score at least 10 points.

Matt Morgan, who came in averaging 25 points, had 26 to lead Cornell (3-3).

The Big Red had little trouble breaking UConn's full-court man-to-man press and got inside early. They were outscoring the Huskies 12-6 in the paint midway through the first half and a layup by Morgan made it 23-20 Cornell.

But UConn scored the next 13 points to take control of the game.

A steal by Vital led to a step-back jumper from Jalen Adams that gave the Huskies a 13 point lead and UConn went into halftime up 48-33.

A 3-pointer from Alterique Gilbert gave the Huskies their first 20-point lead at 55-33.

Cornell was able to cut that to 13 points. But Tarin Smith scored 10 of his 12 points in during a second-half run and the Huskies pushed the lead to as many as 23 points.

An ally-oop dunk from Vital to Jalen Adams, off a steal by Brendan Adams, pushed the lead to 87-64 and brought the crowd to its feet.

BIG PICTURE

Cornell: The Big Red were outscored 44-30 in the paint, after outscoring UConn 18-16 down low in the first half.

UConn: The Huskies had 38 turnovers in their two games in the 2K Empire Classic. They had 12 on Tuesday night, while scoring 25 points off 19 giveaways from Cornell.

UP NEXT:

UConn: The Huskies, who were playing the first of five straight home games, ace another mid-major opponent, hosting New Hampshire Saturday in Hartford.

Cornell: The Big Red have more than a week off before visiting Lafayette on Nov. 28.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 1 Riley Voss made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 Riley Voss made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Shooting foul on Daniel Brocke 15.0
  Offensive rebound by Riley Voss 15.0
  Thurston McCarty missed 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
  Offensive rebound by Kobe Dickson 20.0
  Kobe Dickson missed layup, blocked by Kassoum Yakwe 22.0
  Defensive rebound by Riley Voss 27.0
  Kwintin Williams missed jump shot 29.0
  Offensive rebound by Kwintin Williams 33.0
  Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot 35.0
Team Stats
Points 74 91
Field Goals 24-52 (46.2%) 33-65 (50.8%)
3-Pointers 7-20 (35.0%) 6-19 (31.6%)
Free Throws 19-24 (79.2%) 19-23 (82.6%)
Total Rebounds 29 35
Offensive 5 9
Defensive 20 22
Team 4 4
Assists 17 12
Steals 3 12
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 18 12
Fouls 19 23
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
M. Morgan G
26 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
4
J. Adams G
21 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Cornell 3-3 334174
home team logo Connecticut 4-1 484391
XL Center Hartford, CT
Team Stats
away team logo Cornell 3-3 74.2 PPG 40 RPG 16.2 APG
home team logo Connecticut 4-1 82.3 PPG 45.3 RPG 15.8 APG
Key Players
10
M. Morgan G 25.4 PPG 7.8 RPG 2.8 APG 56.9 FG%
4
J. Adams G 18.0 PPG 3.8 RPG 2.8 APG 51.9 FG%
Top Scorers
10
M. Morgan G 26 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
4
J. Adams G 21 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
46.2 FG% 50.8
35.0 3PT FG% 31.6
79.2 FT% 82.6
Connecticut
Starters
J. Adams
C. Vital
A. Gilbert
T. Polley
J. Carlton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Adams 30 21 2 3 2 0 2 2 9/16 1/4 2/2 1 1
C. Vital 32 19 4 2 3 0 1 1 6/12 2/5 5/6 1 3
A. Gilbert 26 11 5 2 2 0 4 3 2/9 1/3 6/7 0 5
T. Polley 28 10 3 1 0 4 1 3 4/7 1/2 1/1 1 2
J. Carlton 19 6 3 0 1 1 1 4 2/2 0/0 2/2 2 1
Starters
J. Adams
C. Vital
A. Gilbert
T. Polley
J. Carlton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Adams 30 21 2 3 2 0 2 2 9/16 1/4 2/2 1 1
C. Vital 32 19 4 2 3 0 1 1 6/12 2/5 5/6 1 3
A. Gilbert 26 11 5 2 2 0 4 3 2/9 1/3 6/7 0 5
T. Polley 28 10 3 1 0 4 1 3 4/7 1/2 1/1 1 2
J. Carlton 19 6 3 0 1 1 1 4 2/2 0/0 2/2 2 1
Bench
T. Smith
B. Adams
E. Cobb
K. Williams
K. Yakwe
T. Aiyegbusi
D. Brocke
M. Diarra
I. Whaley
S. Wilson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Smith 20 12 4 2 2 0 1 2 6/9 0/1 0/2 1 3
B. Adams 21 8 3 1 1 0 0 2 3/6 1/4 1/1 0 3
E. Cobb 7 2 2 0 0 0 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 1
K. Williams 3 2 2 0 0 0 1 3 0/2 0/0 2/2 1 1
K. Yakwe 9 0 2 1 1 1 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
T. Aiyegbusi 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
D. Brocke 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Diarra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Whaley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 91 31 12 12 6 12 23 33/65 6/19 19/23 9 22
NCAA BB Scores