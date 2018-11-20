UConn bounces back from loss with 91-74 win over Cornell
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) Jalen Adams had 21 points to lead five UConn players in double figures as the Huskies pulled away from Cornell for a 91-74 win on Tuesday night.
Christian Vital added 19 points for the Huskies (4-1), one of four UConn guards to score at least 10 points.
Matt Morgan, who came in averaging 25 points, had 26 to lead Cornell (3-3).
The Big Red had little trouble breaking UConn's full-court man-to-man press and got inside early. They were outscoring the Huskies 12-6 in the paint midway through the first half and a layup by Morgan made it 23-20 Cornell.
But UConn scored the next 13 points to take control of the game.
A steal by Vital led to a step-back jumper from Jalen Adams that gave the Huskies a 13 point lead and UConn went into halftime up 48-33.
A 3-pointer from Alterique Gilbert gave the Huskies their first 20-point lead at 55-33.
Cornell was able to cut that to 13 points. But Tarin Smith scored 10 of his 12 points in during a second-half run and the Huskies pushed the lead to as many as 23 points.
An ally-oop dunk from Vital to Jalen Adams, off a steal by Brendan Adams, pushed the lead to 87-64 and brought the crowd to its feet.
BIG PICTURE
Cornell: The Big Red were outscored 44-30 in the paint, after outscoring UConn 18-16 down low in the first half.
UConn: The Huskies had 38 turnovers in their two games in the 2K Empire Classic. They had 12 on Tuesday night, while scoring 25 points off 19 giveaways from Cornell.
UP NEXT:
UConn: The Huskies, who were playing the first of five straight home games, ace another mid-major opponent, hosting New Hampshire Saturday in Hartford.
Cornell: The Big Red have more than a week off before visiting Lafayette on Nov. 28.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Riley Voss made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|+ 1
|Riley Voss made 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Shooting foul on Daniel Brocke
|15.0
|Offensive rebound by Riley Voss
|15.0
|Thurston McCarty missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15.0
|Offensive rebound by Kobe Dickson
|20.0
|Kobe Dickson missed layup, blocked by Kassoum Yakwe
|22.0
|Defensive rebound by Riley Voss
|27.0
|Kwintin Williams missed jump shot
|29.0
|Offensive rebound by Kwintin Williams
|33.0
|Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|35.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|74
|91
|Field Goals
|24-52 (46.2%)
|33-65 (50.8%)
|3-Pointers
|7-20 (35.0%)
|6-19 (31.6%)
|Free Throws
|19-24 (79.2%)
|19-23 (82.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|35
|Offensive
|5
|9
|Defensive
|20
|22
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|17
|12
|Steals
|3
|12
|Blocks
|3
|6
|Turnovers
|18
|12
|Fouls
|19
|23
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Cornell 3-3
|74.2 PPG
|40 RPG
|16.2 APG
|Connecticut 4-1
|82.3 PPG
|45.3 RPG
|15.8 APG
|
|46.2
|FG%
|50.8
|
|
|35.0
|3PT FG%
|31.6
|
|
|79.2
|FT%
|82.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Morgan
|30
|26
|4
|0
|1
|2
|4
|2
|11/15
|4/6
|0/0
|1
|3
|J. Warren
|18
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|3/6
|0/1
|4/6
|0
|0
|T. Whiteside
|19
|8
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3/4
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|T. McBride
|22
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|S. Julian
|15
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Morgan
|30
|26
|4
|0
|1
|2
|4
|2
|11/15
|4/6
|0/0
|1
|3
|J. Warren
|18
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|3/6
|0/1
|4/6
|0
|0
|T. Whiteside
|19
|8
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3/4
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|T. McBride
|22
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|S. Julian
|15
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gordon
|20
|8
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/5
|0/3
|6/6
|0
|1
|C. Mack
|6
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|0
|J. Kuhn
|11
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. Boeheim
|20
|3
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/8
|0/3
|1/2
|0
|4
|R. Voss
|10
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|2
|B. Knapp
|6
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|J. Davis
|9
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|0
|K. Dickson
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|T. McCarty
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Noll
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Samberg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Harshany
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|74
|25
|17
|3
|3
|18
|19
|24/52
|7/20
|19/24
|5
|20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Adams
|30
|21
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
|2
|9/16
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|1
|C. Vital
|32
|19
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|6/12
|2/5
|5/6
|1
|3
|A. Gilbert
|26
|11
|5
|2
|2
|0
|4
|3
|2/9
|1/3
|6/7
|0
|5
|T. Polley
|28
|10
|3
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|4/7
|1/2
|1/1
|1
|2
|J. Carlton
|19
|6
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Adams
|30
|21
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
|2
|9/16
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|1
|C. Vital
|32
|19
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|6/12
|2/5
|5/6
|1
|3
|A. Gilbert
|26
|11
|5
|2
|2
|0
|4
|3
|2/9
|1/3
|6/7
|0
|5
|T. Polley
|28
|10
|3
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|4/7
|1/2
|1/1
|1
|2
|J. Carlton
|19
|6
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Smith
|20
|12
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|6/9
|0/1
|0/2
|1
|3
|B. Adams
|21
|8
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3/6
|1/4
|1/1
|0
|3
|E. Cobb
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|K. Williams
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|1
|K. Yakwe
|9
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|T. Aiyegbusi
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|D. Brocke
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Diarra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Whaley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|199
|91
|31
|12
|12
|6
|12
|23
|33/65
|6/19
|19/23
|9
|22
