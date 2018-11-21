Texas Tech tops Nebraska to win Hall of Fame Classic
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Texas Tech made every possession a grind, fought for every loose ball, dominated in the paint and imposed its will on Nebraska in a throwback to the old days of the rough-and-tumble Big 12.
All that fight produced a title in the Hall of Fame Classic.
Jarrett Culver finished with 26 points, Matt Mooney scored 15 and the Red Raiders overcame a slow start by ramping up the defensive intensity Tuesday night, pulling away from the Huskers in the second half in a 70-52 victory in the first meeting of the former league rivals since the 2011 season.
''That was an excellent defensive effort on their part,'' Nebraska coach Tim Miles said. ''It seemed like every time we had a chance to make something happen, they came up with the ball.''
The Red Raiders (5-0) trailed 15-6 in the opening minutes before going on a 12-0 run to wipe out their biggest deficit. The game remained close until midway through the second half, when Culver and Mooney began to get loose on offense and slowly padded Texas Tech's cushion.
The crushing blow came with 8 minutes left, when Culver hit 3-pointer from the corner. Miles was given a technical foul at the other end when he thought a traveling call should've been made, and Davide Moretti made both free throws to extend the Red Raiders' lead to 57-42.
They leaned on their stingy defense the rest of the way.
''Our team just continues to be a work in progress. Kind of a coaching cliche but so true,'' Red Raiders coach Chris Beard said. ''We challenged ourselves in a one-day prep to play what I think is an NCAA Tournament team in Nebraska, and we learned a lot about ourselves.''
They also left an impression on one of their biggest fans.
After playing a high-profile Monday night game in Los Angeles, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was courtside for the championship game at the Sprint Center. The Texas Tech alum stood and cheered on just about every made basket, and seemed to lament every miss as much as anyone else.
''I thought Pat might come to the game,'' Beard said. ''He's just a great ambassador for Texas Tech. We tell our guys not to forget where you come from and he's the perfect example.''
Isaac Copeland Jr. scored 20 points and James Palmer Jr. had 13 for the Huskers (4-1), who were trying to win their first in-season tournament title since the 2000 San Juan Shootout.
Copeland joined Culver and Mooney on the all-tournament team along with Southern California's Bennie Boatwright and Missouri State's Keandre Cook, who squared off in the third-place game.
Culver was voted the tournament's most outstanding player.
''Jarrett is a special player,'' Mooney said. ''He's one of the hardest workers I've seen. He's really humble, and when he gets it going like that you're just really happy for him. It was a great game by him. He pushed us to the `W.'''
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 99, MISSOURI STATE 80
Boatwright scored 22 points, Jonah Mathews added 21 and USC connected on 17 3-pointers - its most in 17 years - to romp past Missouri State in the tournament's third-place game.
Kevin Porter Jr. added 14 points, Derryck Thornton had 12 and Nick Rakocevic scored 10 for the Trojans (3-2), who bounced back easily from a turnover-laden semifinal loss to the Red Raiders.
USC used first-half runs of 13-0 and 16-0 to take control, pushed the lead to 44-27 by halftime and coasted down the stretch with the only question whether the Trojans would top 100 points.
''Our players made the choice to play together, share the ball, make the extra pass,'' Trojans coach Andy Enfield said. ''When you make the extra pass, usually you get an open shot.''
Ryan Kreklow hit six 3-pointers and had 23 points to lead the Bears (3-2). Cook added 21 points and Kansas City native Jarred Dixon hit five 3s and finished with 17.
''They were really good, especially from 3, and we didn't defend them well,'' Missouri State coach Dana Ford said. ''You have to give them credit. I thought they played a fantastic offensive game.''
UP NEXT
Texas Tech heads back to Lubbock to face Northern Colorado on Saturday, while Nebraska welcomes a visit from Western Illinois on Saturday. USC returns to the Galen Center to play Cal State Bakersfield on Sunday and Missouri State heads to Murray State on Saturday night.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.0
|Min. Per Game
|30.0
|16.8
|Pts. Per Game
|16.8
|4.3
|Ast. Per Game
|4.3
|5.0
|Reb. Per Game
|5.0
|50.9
|Field Goal %
|51.6
|50.0
|Three Point %
|47.1
|66.7
|Free Throw %
|70.4
|Defensive rebound by Deshawn Corprew
|12.0
|Nana Akenten missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14.0
|3-second violation turnover on Avery Benson
|23.0
|Defensive rebound by Texas Tech
|44.0
|Isaac Copeland Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|44.0
|+ 1
|Isaac Copeland Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|44.0
|Shooting foul on Davide Moretti
|44.0
|+ 1
|Davide Moretti made 2nd of 2 free throws
|56.0
|+ 1
|Davide Moretti made 1st of 2 free throws
|56.0
|Personal foul on Nana Akenten
|56.0
|Defensive rebound by Texas Tech
|54.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|52
|70
|Field Goals
|17-48 (35.4%)
|25-57 (43.9%)
|3-Pointers
|5-23 (21.7%)
|4-12 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|13-21 (61.9%)
|16-20 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|38
|Offensive
|5
|10
|Defensive
|20
|24
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|6
|10
|Steals
|6
|3
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|14
|7
|Fouls
|17
|18
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Nebraska 4-1
|89.5 PPG
|45.3 RPG
|20.0 APG
|Texas Tech 5-0
|77.0 PPG
|39 RPG
|16.3 APG
|Key Players
|
14
|I. Copeland Jr. F
|15.5 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|1.8 APG
|60.0 FG%
|
23
|J. Culver G
|16.8 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|4.5 APG
|52.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|I. Copeland Jr. F
|20 PTS
|8 REB
|2 AST
|J. Culver G
|26 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|
|35.4
|FG%
|43.9
|
|
|21.7
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|61.9
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Copeland Jr.
|38
|20
|8
|2
|2
|0
|3
|1
|5/9
|1/3
|9/14
|2
|6
|J. Palmer Jr.
|27
|13
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|5
|5/13
|2/8
|1/2
|0
|2
|G. Watson Jr.
|38
|6
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/11
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|5
|I. Roby
|37
|6
|6
|0
|2
|3
|4
|3
|2/5
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|4
|T. Allen
|36
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Copeland Jr.
|38
|20
|8
|2
|2
|0
|3
|1
|5/9
|1/3
|9/14
|2
|6
|J. Palmer Jr.
|27
|13
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|5
|5/13
|2/8
|1/2
|0
|2
|G. Watson Jr.
|38
|6
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/11
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|5
|I. Roby
|37
|6
|6
|0
|2
|3
|4
|3
|2/5
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|4
|T. Allen
|36
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Akenten
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|T. Borchardt
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|1
|A. Harris
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Trueblood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Burke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Costello
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Thorbjarnarson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Heiman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|52
|25
|6
|6
|3
|14
|17
|17/48
|5/23
|13/21
|5
|20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Culver
|35
|26
|6
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|9/18
|3/4
|5/6
|0
|6
|D. Moretti
|32
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/4
|0/2
|4/4
|0
|1
|T. Owens
|28
|5
|8
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2/7
|0/0
|1/3
|5
|3
|N. Odiase
|7
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Culver
|35
|26
|6
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|9/18
|3/4
|5/6
|0
|6
|D. Moretti
|32
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/4
|0/2
|4/4
|0
|1
|T. Owens
|28
|5
|8
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2/7
|0/0
|1/3
|5
|3
|N. Odiase
|7
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Mooney
|34
|15
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|2
|5/11
|0/3
|5/5
|0
|3
|B. Francis
|24
|7
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/8
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|2
|M. Ondigo
|7
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|D. Corprew
|12
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|K. Edwards
|17
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|A. Sorrells
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Benson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|P. Hicks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Mballa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|70
|34
|10
|3
|4
|7
|18
|25/57
|4/12
|16/20
|10
|24
-
TEXAM
WASH38
33
2nd 20:00 ESP2
-
SDAKST
TXSA99
79
Final
-
AKRON
ILLST68
73
Final
-
WCAR
JAXST53
84
Final
-
COLOST
FGC82
74
Final
-
16CLEM
UGA64
49
Final
-
XAVIER
SDGST74
79
Final
-
UNF
USM64
48
Final
-
JACKST
CHIST81
68
Final
-
TULANE
UCIRV55
67
Final
-
STBON
BOISE52
72
Final
-
HAMP
LOYMD66
75
Final
-
CAL
TEMPLE59
76
Final
-
IOWAST
ILL84
68
Final
-
BRAD
SMU75
62
Final
-
SAMFORD
23OHIOST50
68
Final
-
SCST
IPFW68
72
Final
-
RADFRD
WMMARY81
72
Final
-
KYCH
VMI80
106
Final
-
NCCU
GMASON63
78
Final
-
SELOU
MVSU59
69
Final
-
MOST
USC80
99
Final
-
REGENT
NORFLK57
97
Final
-
METH
CSTCAR57
88
Final
-
SAMHOU
ETNST63
77
Final
-
MARMETH
NALAB68
80
Final
-
STPETE
NCST57
85
Final
-
NJTECH
WAGNER71
60
Final
-
QUINN
NH69
63
Final
-
DUQ
ND56
67
Final
-
SAV
KENTST84
104
Final
-
NICHST
MISS55
75
Final
-
HOLY
ALBANY69
65
Final/OT
-
NAVY
MORGAN51
75
Final
-
UMES
MERCER42
80
Final
-
CIT
JMAD91
82
Final/OT
-
CORN
UCONN74
91
Final
-
TXARL
IND64
78
Final
-
BGREEN
DTROIT67
82
Final
-
LALAF
TOLEDO64
77
Final
-
GAST
CREIGH68
93
Final
-
STJOHN
VCU87
86
Final/OT
-
TRVC
BELMONT50
104
Final
-
TGLOO
LATECH68
87
Final
-
MOBILE
MCNSE60
74
Final
-
NEBOM
BCU76
56
Final
-
8AUBURN
1DUKE72
78
Final
-
CNCDNE
NDAK56
89
Final
-
MAINE
NTEXAS63
74
Final/OT
-
LIU
MILW87
92
Final/OT
-
LPSCMB
18TCU73
64
Final
-
CHMPBTST
GRAM58
99
Final
-
MARIST
SFA60
64
Final
-
WRIGHT
PSU59
77
Final
-
SNCLRA
MINN66
80
Final
-
NEB
TXTECH52
70
Final
-
WISGB
21OREG72
83
Final
-
COLO
USD64
70
Final
-
TNST
CSN77
80
Final
-
UOP
UNLV70
96
Final
-
UCDAV
SACST55
58
Final
-
ARIZ
3GONZAG74
91
Final