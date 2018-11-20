SAMFORD
No. 23 Ohio State starts slowly but beats Samford 68-50

  • Nov 20, 2018

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Kaleb Wesson scored 17 points, Keyshawn Woods added 14 and No. 23 Ohio State shook off a sluggish first half to beat scrappy Samford 68-50 on Tuesday night for its fifth straight victory to begin the season.

Ohio State seemed out of sync from the opening tip, as coach Chris Holtmann benched four starters for being late to ''game-day preparation,'' according to the school. The Buckeyes shot just 37.5 percent from the field in the first half while Samford shot 50 percent and led 32-29.

Momentum shifted with 16:27 remaining when C.J. Jackson dove into the stands to save a ball headed out of bounds, starting a relay from Luther Muhammad to Woods that ended with Andre Wesson hitting a 3-pointer.

The play seemed to spark Ohio State, which went on a 21-3 run that sealed the win. The Buckeyes shot 50 percent from the field in the second half to 24 percent for Samford (5-1).

Junior guard Myron Gordon led the way for the Bulldogs, shooting 6 for 8 in the first half and finishing with 18 points. Samford's 7-foot center, Ruben Guerrero, who was averaging 17 points per game, was hindered by foul trouble and held to a single basket.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State came in ranked for the first time this season but had to fight hard for the win. Samford is rebuilding after losing 10 players, including all five starters, from last season's 10-22 team. But the Bulldogs showed they have the talent to keep pace for a half with a nationally ranked Big Ten opponent.

UP NEXT

Samford: Makes the last stop on a three-game road trip Friday night at Fort Wayne.

Ohio State: Looks to extend its season-opening win streak to six games at sold-out St. John Arena on Friday night against Cleveland State, which lost at home to Samford by 13 points on Sunday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Woods 20.0
  Josh Sharkey missed layup, blocked by Andre Wesson 22.0
  Bad pass turnover on C.J. Jackson, stolen by Kevion Nolan 26.0
  Offensive rebound by Luther Muhammad 50.0
  C.J. Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot 52.0
  Defensive rebound by C.J. Jackson 1:17
  Josh Sharkey missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:19
+ 1 Kaleb Wesson made free throw 1:27
  Shooting foul on Robert Allen 1:27
+ 2 Kaleb Wesson made layup, assist by Andre Wesson 1:27
  Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson 1:45
Team Stats
Points 50 68
Field Goals 21-57 (36.8%) 23-52 (44.2%)
3-Pointers 4-15 (26.7%) 3-20 (15.0%)
Free Throws 4-5 (80.0%) 19-28 (67.9%)
Total Rebounds 32 39
Offensive 6 7
Defensive 25 29
Team 1 3
Assists 7 14
Steals 2 4
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 15 12
Fouls 24 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
M. Gordon G
18 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
34
K. Wesson F
19 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Samford 5-1 321850
home team logo 23 Ohio State 5-0 293968
Value City Arena at the Jerome Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Samford 5-1 79.2 PPG 41.2 RPG 14.8 APG
home team logo 23 Ohio State 5-0 82.3 PPG 40.5 RPG 15.3 APG
Key Players
4
M. Gordon G 11.4 PPG 2.4 RPG 1.0 APG 43.9 FG%
34
K. Wesson F 12.5 PPG 5.5 RPG 0.8 APG 57.1 FG%
Top Scorers
4
M. Gordon G 18 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
34
K. Wesson F 19 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
36.8 FG% 44.2
26.7 3PT FG% 15.0
80.0 FT% 67.9
Samford
Starters
M. Gordon
B. Austin
J. Sharkey
R. Allen
R. Guerrero
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Gordon 27 18 2 0 0 0 4 3 7/13 1/3 3/4 0 2
B. Austin 36 11 7 0 1 0 1 4 4/7 3/5 0/0 2 5
J. Sharkey 38 11 2 5 0 0 5 2 5/17 0/4 1/1 1 1
R. Allen 32 4 10 0 0 0 3 3 2/5 0/1 0/0 2 8
R. Guerrero 28 2 5 0 0 1 0 3 1/6 0/0 0/0 0 5
Bench
L. Dye
S. Lakic
K. Nolan
D. Thomas
J. Dupree
J. Mumber
S. Henderson Jr.
S. Fitzgerald
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Dye 11 4 1 0 0 0 1 4 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 1
S. Lakic 8 0 3 0 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 2
K. Nolan 15 0 1 1 1 0 0 2 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 1
D. Thomas 4 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Dupree - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mumber - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Henderson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Fitzgerald - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 50 31 7 2 1 15 24 21/57 4/15 4/5 6 25
Ohio State
Starters
K. Woods
C. Jackson
D. Washington Jr.
M. Jallow
J. LeDee
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Woods 37 14 4 4 0 1 1 3 5/8 1/4 3/3 1 3
C. Jackson 30 8 9 3 1 0 3 1 2/11 0/5 4/5 0 9
D. Washington Jr. 14 4 2 2 0 0 2 1 1/6 0/4 2/2 0 2
M. Jallow 7 2 1 0 1 0 1 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 0
J. LeDee 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
K. Wesson
L. Muhammad
A. Wesson
K. Young
D. Hummer
J. Lane
C. Walker
M. Potter
J. Ahrens
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Wesson 31 19 7 1 2 0 2 2 5/8 0/1 9/12 3 4
L. Muhammad 35 8 3 1 0 0 0 2 3/6 1/2 1/3 1 2
A. Wesson 31 7 5 3 0 1 3 2 3/5 1/3 0/2 0 5
K. Young 13 6 5 0 0 0 0 2 3/4 0/1 0/1 1 4
D. Hummer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lane - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Potter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ahrens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 68 36 14 4 2 12 13 23/52 3/20 19/28 7 29
NCAA BB Scores