Boise State's 2nd-half start buries Bonnies
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) - Derrick Alston made 6 of 7 from the arc in scoring 22 points, Justinian Jessup added four 3s and Boise State defeated St. Bonaventure 72-52 on Tuesday in the Cayman Islands Classic.
The Broncos (2-2) advance to play Illinois State in the fifth-place game on Wednesday while the Bonnies (1-4) will take on Akron for seventh.
Boise State, leading 30-24 at halftime, went on a 21-0 run to start the second half, hitting 5 of 6 3-pointers including three by Jessup and two from Alston while the Bonnies were 0 of 10 from the floor during the Broncos' streak.
RJ Williams added 10 points for the Broncos who shot 58 percent and made 13 of 24 from distance.
Jalen Poyser scored 22 points and Kyle Lofton 20 for the Bonnies, who shot 32 percent.
|Team Stats
|Points
|52
|72
|Field Goals
|17-53 (32.1%)
|25-43 (58.1%)
|3-Pointers
|5-17 (29.4%)
|13-24 (54.2%)
|Free Throws
|13-15 (86.7%)
|9-10 (90.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|20
|35
|Offensive
|6
|5
|Defensive
|14
|27
|Team
|0
|3
|Assists
|5
|16
|Steals
|3
|4
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|10
|19
|Fouls
|13
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|St. Bonaventure 1-4
|72.3 PPG
|36.3 RPG
|11.8 APG
|Boise State 2-2
|74.0 PPG
|36.3 RPG
|11.0 APG
|
|32.1
|FG%
|58.1
|
|
|29.4
|3PT FG%
|54.2
|
|
|86.7
|FT%
|90.0
|
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Osunniyi
|25
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|1
|N. Kaputo
|26
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|1/7
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. Lee
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Griffin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Stockard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Galatio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Planutis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Welch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Moreaux
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|52
|20
|5
|3
|2
|10
|13
|17/53
|5/17
|13/15
|6
|14
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Alston
|37
|22
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6/9
|6/7
|4/4
|0
|0
|J. Jessup
|35
|19
|9
|5
|2
|0
|5
|4
|7/14
|4/10
|1/1
|1
|8
|R. Williams
|21
|10
|8
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|5/7
|0/1
|0/1
|0
|8
|Z. Haney
|22
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|0
|M. Dickinson
|29
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Dembley
|27
|8
|5
|2
|1
|0
|5
|2
|3/4
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|5
|M. Harwell
|16
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/3
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|3
|D. Wacker
|13
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|R. Jorch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hobbs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Christon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Huang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Frazier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Abercrombie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bereal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|72
|32
|16
|4
|1
|19
|17
|25/43
|13/24
|9/10
|5
|27
