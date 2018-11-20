STBON
BOISE

No Text

Boise State's 2nd-half start buries Bonnies

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 20, 2018

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) - Derrick Alston made 6 of 7 from the arc in scoring 22 points, Justinian Jessup added four 3s and Boise State defeated St. Bonaventure 72-52 on Tuesday in the Cayman Islands Classic.

The Broncos (2-2) advance to play Illinois State in the fifth-place game on Wednesday while the Bonnies (1-4) will take on Akron for seventh.

Boise State, leading 30-24 at halftime, went on a 21-0 run to start the second half, hitting 5 of 6 3-pointers including three by Jessup and two from Alston while the Bonnies were 0 of 10 from the floor during the Broncos' streak.

RJ Williams added 10 points for the Broncos who shot 58 percent and made 13 of 24 from distance.

Jalen Poyser scored 22 points and Kyle Lofton 20 for the Bonnies, who shot 32 percent.

Key Players
L. Griffin
15 F
J. Jessup
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
10.3 Pts. Per Game 10.3
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
2.7 Reb. Per Game 2.7
50.0 Field Goal % 43.6
0.0 Three Point % 40.0
75.0 Free Throw % 100.0
  Defensive rebound by Malek Harwell 1.0
  Jalen Poyser missed driving layup 3.0
  Bad pass turnover on Pat Dembley 13.0
+ 1 Jalen Poyser made 2nd of 2 free throws 33.0
+ 1 Jalen Poyser made 1st of 2 free throws 33.0
  Shooting foul on Malek Harwell 33.0
  Offensive rebound by Tshiefu Ngalakulondi 35.0
  Nelson Kaputo missed jump shot 37.0
  Turnover on Pat Dembley 50.0
  Offensive foul on Pat Dembley 50.0
  Defensive rebound by David Wacker 1:16
Team Stats
Points 52 72
Field Goals 17-53 (32.1%) 25-43 (58.1%)
3-Pointers 5-17 (29.4%) 13-24 (54.2%)
Free Throws 13-15 (86.7%) 9-10 (90.0%)
Total Rebounds 20 35
Offensive 6 5
Defensive 14 27
Team 0 3
Assists 5 16
Steals 3 4
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 10 19
Fouls 13 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
J. Poyser G
22 PTS, 1 REB
home team logo
21
D. Alston G
22 PTS, 3 AST
12T
away team logo St. Bonaventure 1-4 242852
home team logo Boise State 2-2 304272
John Gray Gymnasium George Town,
John Gray Gymnasium George Town,
St. Bonaventure
Starters
J. Poyser
K. Lofton
T. Ngalakulondi
A. Ikpeze
A. Okoli
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Poyser 37 22 1 0 0 0 2 0 5/11 4/7 8/9 0 1
K. Lofton 38 20 4 2 1 0 2 0 8/17 0/3 4/4 3 1
T. Ngalakulondi 38 5 7 1 1 0 0 4 2/8 1/3 0/0 1 6
A. Ikpeze 14 0 0 0 0 1 0 4 0/4 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Okoli 20 0 4 0 0 0 2 1 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 4
Bench
O. Osunniyi
N. Kaputo
J. Lee
L. Griffin
C. Stockard
J. Galatio
B. Planutis
D. Welch
M. Moreaux
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
O. Osunniyi 25 3 2 0 1 1 0 2 1/2 0/0 1/2 1 1
N. Kaputo 26 2 2 2 0 0 4 2 1/7 0/2 0/0 1 1
J. Lee 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Griffin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Stockard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Galatio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Planutis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Welch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Moreaux - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 52 20 5 3 2 10 13 17/53 5/17 13/15 6 14
Boise State
Starters
D. Alston
J. Jessup
R. Williams
Z. Haney
M. Dickinson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Alston 37 22 0 3 0 0 1 3 6/9 6/7 4/4 0 0
J. Jessup 35 19 9 5 2 0 5 4 7/14 4/10 1/1 1 8
R. Williams 21 10 8 2 1 0 4 2 5/7 0/1 0/1 0 8
Z. Haney 22 4 3 2 0 1 2 0 1/3 0/1 2/2 3 0
M. Dickinson 29 4 3 1 0 0 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 2
Bench
P. Dembley
M. Harwell
D. Wacker
R. Jorch
A. Hobbs
C. Christon
B. Huang
M. Rice
M. Frazier
R. Abercrombie
J. Bereal
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Dembley 27 8 5 2 1 0 5 2 3/4 2/3 0/0 0 5
M. Harwell 16 5 3 1 0 0 1 3 1/3 1/2 2/2 0 3
D. Wacker 13 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
R. Jorch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hobbs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Christon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Huang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Abercrombie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bereal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 72 32 16 4 1 19 17 25/43 13/24 9/10 5 27
NCAA BB Scores