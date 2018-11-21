Dickerson rallies Washington past Texas A&M 71-67
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) Noah Dickerson said he was broke, in reference to all the shots around the rim missed by Washington's senior forward.
''I couldn't make anything. I couldn't make nothing. But we just kept at it,'' Dickerson said.
Dickerson overcame his early misses around the rim to score a season-high 24 points, Jaylen Nowell added 14 points, and Washington overcame foul trouble and terrible shooting in the first half to rally for a 71-67 win over Texas A&M on Tuesday night.
Trailing by as many as 13 in the first half, Washington (4-1) found its shooting touch in the second half and its zone defense started to cause problems for the Aggies. The Huskies shot 50 percent in the second half and held Texas A&M to just three made baskets over the final 11 1/2 minutes. Texas A&M led 55-48 after Christian Mekowulu's dunk, but the Aggies scored just 11 points the rest of the way.
''We took it upon ourselves to make sure they couldn't gap and get into the paint and once we stopped that they had a hard time scoring,'' Dickerson said.
Dickerson was a menace both scoring and on the glass. He finished with 17 rebounds, 11 at the offensive end. Dickerson made 7 of 19 shots and was 10 of 17 at the free-throw line.
''He just kept playing and he didn't get frustrated if he didn't make it. It was just keep battling, keep going at it and he did,'' Washington coach Mike Hopkins said.
But Dickerson missed a chance to seal the victory missing a pair of free throws with seven seconds left and the Huskies leading 69-66.
The Huskies fouled Jay Jay Chandler with 3.3 seconds remaining. He made the first free throw, intentionally missed the second but a lane violation by Chandler gave possession to Washington. Matisse Thybulle was fouled and hit both free throws to seal the victory.
Chandler led Texas A&M (1-4) with 21 points and TJ Starks added 17. The Aggies led by as many as 13 in the first half, their guards able to penetrate Washington's zone defense and either score at the rim or find open shooters. But those lanes closed in the second half and Washington was better offensively.
''We really struggled guarding Dickerson and once we missed some easy shots at the free-throw line we got a little bit tighter in our shot selection,'' Texas A&M coach Billy Kennedy said.
Washington shot a putrid 23 percent in the first half but were still within five at the break after Dominic Green's corner 3-pointer at the buzzer. Its big rally started after Mekowulu's dunk, with Green banking in a 3-pointer to begin a 11-0 run Dickerson's three-point play gave Washington its first lead at 56-55 and David Crisp followed with a 3-pointer.
But the final minutes became a challenge for the Huskies. Washington was 8 of 15 on free throws over the final 6 1/2 minutes. Washington extended its lead to 66-62 after Nowell's free throw and Thybulle made a huge defensive play off a Washington turnover, chasing down Chandler's layup attempt, blocking the shot off Chandler and out of bounds to the Huskies. The sequence and turnover forced by Thybulle proved critical in the Huskies holding on.
BIG PICTURE
Texas A&M: The Aggies had a forgettable trip to the Northwest. After losing to No. 3 Gonzaga and dropping the opening game to Minnesota in Vancouver, they were hoping to salvage at least one game of the trip. The Aggies have lost four straight.
''We just played three really good teams when you look at Gonzaga ... Minnesota and Washington. Very few people play that type of schedule and our team got better,'' Kennedy said.
Washington: Dickerson approached his career highs of 28 points and 22 rebounds. He's scored 28 points twice and had 22 rebounds last season against Eastern Washington. But aside from Dickerson and Nowell no other Washington player scored more than eight points.
UP NEXT
Texas A&M: The Aggies return home to host South Alabama on Friday.
Washington: The Huskies face Minnesota in the final game of the tournament on Wednesday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.8
|Min. Per Game
|32.8
|9.5
|Pts. Per Game
|9.5
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|3.3
|Reb. Per Game
|3.3
|46.8
|Field Goal %
|33.3
|27.3
|Three Point %
|22.7
|80.0
|Free Throw %
|66.7
|+ 1
|Matisse Thybulle made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|Matisse Thybulle made 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on Brandon Mahan
|2.0
|Turnover on Jay Jay Chandler
|3.0
|+ 1
|Jay Jay Chandler made 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Personal foul on Hameir Wright
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Brandon Mahan
|8.0
|Noah Dickerson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Noah Dickerson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Savion Flagg
|8.0
|+ 2
|Wendell Mitchell made jump shot
|9.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|71
|Field Goals
|23-57 (40.4%)
|20-61 (32.8%)
|3-Pointers
|5-17 (29.4%)
|6-20 (30.0%)
|Free Throws
|16-25 (64.0%)
|25-36 (69.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|44
|Offensive
|15
|21
|Defensive
|23
|18
|Team
|1
|5
|Assists
|9
|12
|Steals
|5
|7
|Blocks
|3
|6
|Turnovers
|13
|11
|Fouls
|26
|21
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Texas A&M 1-4
|74.6 PPG
|47 RPG
|11.8 APG
|Washington 4-1
|71.6 PPG
|39 RPG
|11.0 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|J. Chandler G
|11.4 PPG
|4.2 RPG
|1.2 APG
|38.8 FG%
|
15
|N. Dickerson F
|16.2 PPG
|8.2 RPG
|0.8 APG
|47.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Chandler G
|21 PTS
|8 REB
|0 AST
|N. Dickerson F
|24 PTS
|17 REB
|2 AST
|
|40.4
|FG%
|32.8
|
|
|29.4
|3PT FG%
|30.0
|
|
|64.0
|FT%
|69.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Chandler
|33
|21
|8
|0
|2
|0
|5
|4
|6/15
|1/3
|8/13
|3
|5
|T. Starks
|33
|17
|1
|5
|2
|0
|3
|4
|5/14
|3/9
|4/4
|1
|0
|S. Flagg
|34
|6
|7
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3/8
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|6
|C. Mekowulu
|16
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|1
|B. Mahan
|33
|3
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/5
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Chandler
|33
|21
|8
|0
|2
|0
|5
|4
|6/15
|1/3
|8/13
|3
|5
|T. Starks
|33
|17
|1
|5
|2
|0
|3
|4
|5/14
|3/9
|4/4
|1
|0
|S. Flagg
|34
|6
|7
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3/8
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|6
|C. Mekowulu
|16
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|1
|B. Mahan
|33
|3
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/5
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Nebo
|17
|9
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|4/6
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|2
|W. Mitchell
|18
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|I. Jasey
|8
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|3
|J. Walker III
|8
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|C. Collins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Gilder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Byers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. French
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Alo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Vaughn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. McGhee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|67
|38
|9
|5
|3
|13
|26
|23/57
|5/17
|16/25
|15
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Dickerson
|31
|24
|17
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7/19
|0/0
|10/17
|11
|6
|J. Nowell
|30
|14
|5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|4/9
|1/2
|5/7
|4
|1
|D. Crisp
|32
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1/6
|1/4
|4/5
|0
|3
|M. Thybulle
|26
|7
|0
|1
|4
|2
|2
|4
|2/5
|1/4
|2/2
|0
|0
|S. Timmins
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Dickerson
|31
|24
|17
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7/19
|0/0
|10/17
|11
|6
|J. Nowell
|30
|14
|5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|4/9
|1/2
|5/7
|4
|1
|D. Crisp
|32
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1/6
|1/4
|4/5
|0
|3
|M. Thybulle
|26
|7
|0
|1
|4
|2
|2
|4
|2/5
|1/4
|2/2
|0
|0
|S. Timmins
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Carter
|18
|8
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/8
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|1
|D. Green
|19
|7
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2/6
|2/5
|1/1
|1
|2
|H. Wright
|36
|4
|8
|3
|2
|4
|0
|4
|1/8
|1/3
|1/2
|3
|5
|J. Bey
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Barnard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Crandall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Sorn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Hardy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Roberts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Penn-Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Geron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Neubauer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Lundeen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|71
|39
|12
|7
|6
|11
|21
|20/61
|6/20
|25/36
|21
|18
-
SDAKST
TXSA99
79
Final
-
AKRON
ILLST68
73
Final
-
WCAR
JAXST53
84
Final
-
COLOST
FGC82
74
Final
-
16CLEM
UGA64
49
Final
-
XAVIER
SDGST74
79
Final
-
UNF
USM64
48
Final
-
JACKST
CHIST81
68
Final
-
TULANE
UCIRV55
67
Final
-
HAMP
LOYMD66
75
Final
-
CAL
TEMPLE59
76
Final
-
STBON
BOISE52
72
Final
-
IOWAST
ILL84
68
Final
-
BRAD
SMU75
62
Final
-
SCST
IPFW68
72
Final
-
RADFRD
WMMARY81
72
Final
-
KYCH
VMI80
106
Final
-
SAMFORD
23OHIOST50
68
Final
-
DUQ
ND56
67
Final
-
NCCU
GMASON63
78
Final
-
MOST
USC80
99
Final
-
REGENT
NORFLK57
97
Final
-
METH
CSTCAR57
88
Final
-
SELOU
MVSU59
69
Final
-
SAMHOU
ETNST63
77
Final
-
MARMETH
NALAB68
80
Final
-
STPETE
NCST57
85
Final
-
QUINN
NH69
63
Final
-
SAV
KENTST84
104
Final
-
NAVY
MORGAN51
75
Final
-
NJTECH
WAGNER71
60
Final
-
HOLY
ALBANY69
65
Final/OT
-
UMES
MERCER42
80
Final
-
CIT
JMAD91
82
Final/OT
-
TXARL
IND64
78
Final
-
NICHST
MISS55
75
Final
-
CORN
UCONN74
91
Final
-
LALAF
TOLEDO64
77
Final
-
BGREEN
DTROIT67
82
Final
-
GAST
CREIGH68
93
Final
-
STJOHN
VCU87
86
Final/OT
-
TGLOO
LATECH68
87
Final
-
MOBILE
MCNSE60
74
Final
-
TRVC
BELMONT50
104
Final
-
NEBOM
BCU76
56
Final
-
8AUBURN
1DUKE72
78
Final
-
CNCDNE
NDAK56
89
Final
-
LIU
MILW87
92
Final/OT
-
LPSCMB
18TCU73
64
Final
-
MAINE
NTEXAS63
74
Final/OT
-
CHMPBTST
GRAM58
99
Final
-
MARIST
SFA60
64
Final
-
WRIGHT
PSU59
77
Final
-
SNCLRA
MINN66
80
Final
-
NEB
TXTECH52
70
Final
-
WISGB
21OREG72
83
Final
-
COLO
USD64
70
Final
-
UOP
UNLV70
96
Final
-
TNST
CSN77
80
Final
-
UCDAV
SACST55
58
Final
-
ARIZ
3GONZAG74
91
Final
-
TEXAM
WASH67
71
Final