Akron takes 7th place at Cayman Islands Classic
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) Daniel Utomi sank six 3-pointers and had 22 points and nine rebounds, leading Akron past St. Bonaventure 61-49 on Wednesday for seventh place at the Cayman Islands Classic.
Utomi made all five of his 3-point attempts in the first half as Akron built a 30-23 lead. The Zips held St. Bonaventure to just one field goal over a nine-minute stretch in the second half and used a 14-2 run for a 46-29 lead.
Deng Riak added 10 points with three blocks for Akron (4-2). Loren Cristian Jackson, who dropped a career-high 25 points against No. 16 Clemson in a tournament opener, scored nine points with five assists.
Nelson Kaputo scored 14 points, Kyle Lofton added 13 and Tshiefu Ngalakulondi had 11 points and 12 rebounds for St. Bonaventure (1-5). Jalen Poyser, the Bonnies' leading scorer coming in at 20.4 points per game, was held to four points on 1-of-7 shooting. The Bonnies shot just 39 percent, including 2 of 11 from 3-point range.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|49
|Field Goals
|18-49 (36.7%)
|20-52 (38.5%)
|3-Pointers
|10-23 (43.5%)
|2-11 (18.2%)
|Free Throws
|15-21 (71.4%)
|7-16 (43.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|36
|Offensive
|9
|12
|Defensive
|21
|22
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|13
|6
|Steals
|2
|6
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|10
|12
|Fouls
|12
|19
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Akron 4-2
|78.4 PPG
|41.8 RPG
|11.4 APG
|St. Bonaventure 1-5
|68.2 PPG
|33 RPG
|10.4 APG
|
|36.7
|FG%
|38.5
|
|
|43.5
|3PT FG%
|18.2
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|43.8
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Riak
|27
|10
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4/8
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|2
|L. Jackson
|34
|9
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1/6
|1/4
|6/9
|0
|1
|J. Ivey
|27
|7
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2/9
|1/5
|2/4
|3
|3
|T. Cheese
|21
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|C. Banks
|32
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Lofton
|40
|13
|3
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|6/12
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|2
|T. Ngalakulondi
|36
|11
|12
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5/13
|0/4
|1/2
|5
|7
|J. Poyser
|39
|4
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1/7
|0/3
|2/4
|0
|4
|A. Ikpeze
|21
|4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|A. Okoli
|18
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
