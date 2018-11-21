AKRON
Akron takes 7th place at Cayman Islands Classic

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 21, 2018

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) Daniel Utomi sank six 3-pointers and had 22 points and nine rebounds, leading Akron past St. Bonaventure 61-49 on Wednesday for seventh place at the Cayman Islands Classic.

Utomi made all five of his 3-point attempts in the first half as Akron built a 30-23 lead. The Zips held St. Bonaventure to just one field goal over a nine-minute stretch in the second half and used a 14-2 run for a 46-29 lead.

Deng Riak added 10 points with three blocks for Akron (4-2). Loren Cristian Jackson, who dropped a career-high 25 points against No. 16 Clemson in a tournament opener, scored nine points with five assists.

Nelson Kaputo scored 14 points, Kyle Lofton added 13 and Tshiefu Ngalakulondi had 11 points and 12 rebounds for St. Bonaventure (1-5). Jalen Poyser, the Bonnies' leading scorer coming in at 20.4 points per game, was held to four points on 1-of-7 shooting. The Bonnies shot just 39 percent, including 2 of 11 from 3-point range.

Key Players
D. Utomi
03 F
L. Griffin
15 F
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
13.0 Pts. Per Game 13.0
1.0 Ast. Per Game 1.0
10.0 Reb. Per Game 10.0
36.6 Field Goal % 50.0
36.7 Three Point % 0.0
83.3 Free Throw % 75.0
+ 1 Nelson Kaputo made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 Nelson Kaputo made 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Jimond Ivey 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Nelson Kaputo 16.0
  Loren Cristian Jackson missed jump shot 17.0
  Offensive rebound by Jimond Ivey 44.0
  Jimond Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot 46.0
+ 2 Kyle Lofton made jump shot 1:10
+ 2 Daniel Utomi made jump shot 1:29
+ 1 Jalen Poyser made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:56
+ 2 Daniel Utomi made jump shot 1:29
Team Stats
Points 61 49
Field Goals 18-49 (36.7%) 20-52 (38.5%)
3-Pointers 10-23 (43.5%) 2-11 (18.2%)
Free Throws 15-21 (71.4%) 7-16 (43.8%)
Total Rebounds 34 36
Offensive 9 12
Defensive 21 22
Team 4 2
Assists 13 6
Steals 2 6
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 10 12
Fouls 12 19
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
03
D. Utomi F
22 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
4
N. Kaputo G
14 PTS, 5 REB
12T
away team logo Akron 4-2 303161
home team logo St. Bonaventure 1-5 232649
John Gray Gymnasium George Town,
Team Stats
away team logo Akron 4-2 78.4 PPG 41.8 RPG 11.4 APG
home team logo St. Bonaventure 1-5 68.2 PPG 33 RPG 10.4 APG
Key Players
03
D. Utomi F 14.2 PPG 6.6 RPG 1.8 APG 40.3 FG%
4
N. Kaputo G 6.6 PPG 2.4 RPG 2.0 APG 30.6 FG%
Top Scorers
03
D. Utomi F 22 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
4
N. Kaputo G 14 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
36.7 FG% 38.5
43.5 3PT FG% 18.2
71.4 FT% 43.8
Akron
Starters
D. Riak
L. Jackson
J. Ivey
T. Cheese
C. Banks
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Riak 27 10 4 1 0 3 2 1 4/8 0/0 2/2 2 2
L. Jackson 34 9 1 5 0 0 2 2 1/6 1/4 6/9 0 1
J. Ivey 27 7 6 3 0 0 0 5 2/9 1/5 2/4 3 3
T. Cheese 21 5 0 0 1 0 1 0 2/5 0/0 1/2 0 0
C. Banks 32 3 2 0 0 0 2 1 1/5 1/4 0/0 0 2
Bench
D. Utomi
J. Roscoe
J. Sayles
S. Walter
E. Olojakpoke
X. Williams
M. McIntyre
K. Gueye
M. Kostelac
L. Smith
J. Fischer
L. Toles
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Utomi 32 22 9 1 1 0 1 2 7/15 6/9 2/2 3 6
J. Roscoe 12 3 2 2 0 0 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 2
J. Sayles 14 2 5 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 4
S. Walter 1 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
E. Olojakpoke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. McIntyre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Gueye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kostelac - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Fischer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Toles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 61 30 13 2 3 10 12 18/49 10/23 15/21 9 21
St. Bonaventure
Bench
N. Kaputo
O. Osunniyi
J. Lee
L. Griffin
C. Stockard
J. Galatio
B. Planutis
D. Welch
M. Moreaux
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Kaputo 23 14 5 0 1 0 3 4 5/8 2/3 2/2 2 3
O. Osunniyi 22 3 4 0 0 0 0 4 1/2 0/0 1/4 3 1
J. Lee 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Griffin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Stockard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Galatio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Planutis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Welch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Moreaux - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 49 34 6 6 1 12 19 20/52 2/11 7/16 12 22
NCAA BB Scores