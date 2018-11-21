BUTLER
DAYTON

No Text

Dayton holds off Butler's late run at Atlantis

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 21, 2018

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) - Jalen Crutcher scored 20 points to help Dayton beat Butler 69-64 in Wednesday night's first round at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Josh Cunningham added 18 points for the Flyers (4-0), who shot 54 percent and never trailed. Dayton closed the first half with seven straight points to take a 37-26 lead and led by 15 points before holding off a late surge by the Bulldogs (3-1).

Cunningham, a preseason all-Atlantic 10 first-team pick, missed the first two games with a hand injury suffered in practice. He had 20 points on 9-for-10 shooting in last week's debut against Purdue Fort Wayne, and then made 7 of 11 shots while pulling down eight rebounds Wednesday.

Paul Jorgensen and Sean McDermott each scored 18 points to lead Butler. High-scoring guard Kamar Baldwin finished with 11 on 5-for-17 shooting after coming in averaging 23.3 points.

Butler shot 40 percent, including 7 of 23 from 3-point range.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Baldwin
J. Crutcher
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
9.0 Pts. Per Game 9.0
5.5 Ast. Per Game 5.5
5.5 Reb. Per Game 5.5
43.1 Field Goal % 48.1
16.7 Three Point % 45.5
84.6 Free Throw % 58.3
+ 3 Paul Jorgensen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamar Baldwin 2.0
+ 1 Dwayne Cohill made 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 Dwayne Cohill made 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Henry Baddley 7.0
+ 1 Kamar Baldwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
  Kamar Baldwin missed 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Dwayne Cohill 8.0
  Offensive rebound by Henry Baddley 11.0
  Henry Baddley missed 3-pt. jump shot 13.0
+ 1 Jalen Crutcher made 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
+ 1 Jalen Crutcher made 1st of 2 free throws 25.0
Team Stats
Points 64 69
Field Goals 24-60 (40.0%) 25-46 (54.3%)
3-Pointers 7-23 (30.4%) 5-14 (35.7%)
Free Throws 9-17 (52.9%) 14-23 (60.9%)
Total Rebounds 34 34
Offensive 12 3
Defensive 22 28
Team 0 3
Assists 10 10
Steals 5 3
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 10 15
Fouls 19 21
Technicals 0 3
away team logo
5
P. Jorgensen G
18 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
10
J. Crutcher G
20 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Butler 3-1 263864
home team logo Dayton 4-0 373269
O/U 142, DAYTON +7.5
Imperial Arena Nassau,
O/U 142, DAYTON +7.5
Imperial Arena Nassau,
Team Stats
away team logo Butler 3-1 85.7 PPG 34 RPG 16.0 APG
home team logo Dayton 4-0 81.7 PPG 40.3 RPG 17.3 APG
Key Players
22
S. McDermott F 6.3 PPG 3.7 RPG 1.7 APG 43.8 FG%
10
J. Crutcher G 12.0 PPG 5.0 RPG 6.0 APG 42.9 FG%
Top Scorers
22
S. McDermott F 18 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
10
J. Crutcher G 20 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
40.0 FG% 54.3
30.4 3PT FG% 35.7
52.9 FT% 60.9
Butler
Starters
P. Jorgensen
S. McDermott
K. Baldwin
N. Fowler
A. Thompson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Jorgensen 36 18 2 0 1 1 2 2 7/17 3/7 1/2 1 1
S. McDermott 34 18 6 0 0 0 0 0 5/9 3/7 5/6 2 4
K. Baldwin 39 11 5 7 2 0 5 3 5/17 0/5 1/2 0 5
N. Fowler 25 6 7 2 0 1 0 2 3/8 0/2 0/1 2 5
A. Thompson 17 0 2 0 0 0 2 5 0/1 0/0 0/2 1 1
Starters
P. Jorgensen
S. McDermott
K. Baldwin
N. Fowler
A. Thompson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Jorgensen 36 18 2 0 1 1 2 2 7/17 3/7 1/2 1 1
S. McDermott 34 18 6 0 0 0 0 0 5/9 3/7 5/6 2 4
K. Baldwin 39 11 5 7 2 0 5 3 5/17 0/5 1/2 0 5
N. Fowler 25 6 7 2 0 1 0 2 3/8 0/2 0/1 2 5
A. Thompson 17 0 2 0 0 0 2 5 0/1 0/0 0/2 1 1
Bench
H. Baddley
J. Brunk
C. David
J. Gillens-Butler
B. Nze
C. Donovan
J. Tucker
B. Golden
M. Hastings
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
H. Baddley 28 8 6 1 2 0 0 3 3/5 1/2 1/2 2 4
J. Brunk 15 3 4 0 0 0 1 2 1/2 0/0 1/2 3 1
C. David 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
J. Gillens-Butler 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
B. Nze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Donovan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Golden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hastings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 64 34 10 5 2 10 19 24/60 7/23 9/17 12 22
Dayton
Starters
J. Crutcher
J. Cunningham
T. Landers
R. Mikesell
J. Davis
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Crutcher 34 20 5 3 0 0 4 1 6/8 3/4 5/10 0 5
J. Cunningham 35 18 8 2 0 0 1 0 7/11 0/0 4/6 1 7
T. Landers 31 10 7 1 0 0 5 5 3/6 1/2 3/4 2 5
R. Mikesell 18 9 1 1 0 0 1 5 4/4 1/1 0/0 0 1
J. Davis 32 0 3 2 0 3 0 1 0/5 0/4 0/0 0 3
Starters
J. Crutcher
J. Cunningham
T. Landers
R. Mikesell
J. Davis
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Crutcher 34 20 5 3 0 0 4 1 6/8 3/4 5/10 0 5
J. Cunningham 35 18 8 2 0 0 1 0 7/11 0/0 4/6 1 7
T. Landers 31 10 7 1 0 0 5 5 3/6 1/2 3/4 2 5
R. Mikesell 18 9 1 1 0 0 1 5 4/4 1/1 0/0 0 1
J. Davis 32 0 3 2 0 3 0 1 0/5 0/4 0/0 0 3
Bench
O. Toppin
J. Matos
D. Cohill
J. Westerfield
R. Chatman
I. Watson
J. Tshimanga
C. Greer
F. Policelli
J. Leonard
C. Wilson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
O. Toppin 17 4 4 0 0 0 2 4 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 4
J. Matos 24 4 3 1 1 0 2 2 2/6 0/2 0/1 0 3
D. Cohill 9 4 0 0 2 0 0 1 1/3 0/1 2/2 0 0
J. Westerfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Chatman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tshimanga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Greer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Policelli - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 69 31 10 3 3 15 21 25/46 5/14 14/23 3 28
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores