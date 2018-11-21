Dayton holds off Butler's late run at Atlantis
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) - Jalen Crutcher scored 20 points to help Dayton beat Butler 69-64 in Wednesday night's first round at the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Josh Cunningham added 18 points for the Flyers (4-0), who shot 54 percent and never trailed. Dayton closed the first half with seven straight points to take a 37-26 lead and led by 15 points before holding off a late surge by the Bulldogs (3-1).
Cunningham, a preseason all-Atlantic 10 first-team pick, missed the first two games with a hand injury suffered in practice. He had 20 points on 9-for-10 shooting in last week's debut against Purdue Fort Wayne, and then made 7 of 11 shots while pulling down eight rebounds Wednesday.
Paul Jorgensen and Sean McDermott each scored 18 points to lead Butler. High-scoring guard Kamar Baldwin finished with 11 on 5-for-17 shooting after coming in averaging 23.3 points.
Butler shot 40 percent, including 7 of 23 from 3-point range.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.0
|Min. Per Game
|32.0
|9.0
|Pts. Per Game
|9.0
|5.5
|Ast. Per Game
|5.5
|5.5
|Reb. Per Game
|5.5
|43.1
|Field Goal %
|48.1
|16.7
|Three Point %
|45.5
|84.6
|Free Throw %
|58.3
|+ 3
|Paul Jorgensen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamar Baldwin
|2.0
|+ 1
|Dwayne Cohill made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 1
|Dwayne Cohill made 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Henry Baddley
|7.0
|+ 1
|Kamar Baldwin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Kamar Baldwin missed 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Dwayne Cohill
|8.0
|Offensive rebound by Henry Baddley
|11.0
|Henry Baddley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13.0
|+ 1
|Jalen Crutcher made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25.0
|+ 1
|Jalen Crutcher made 1st of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|69
|Field Goals
|24-60 (40.0%)
|25-46 (54.3%)
|3-Pointers
|7-23 (30.4%)
|5-14 (35.7%)
|Free Throws
|9-17 (52.9%)
|14-23 (60.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|34
|Offensive
|12
|3
|Defensive
|22
|28
|Team
|0
|3
|Assists
|10
|10
|Steals
|5
|3
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|10
|15
|Fouls
|19
|21
|Technicals
|0
|3
|Key Players
|
22
|S. McDermott F
|6.3 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|1.7 APG
|43.8 FG%
|
10
|J. Crutcher G
|12.0 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|6.0 APG
|42.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. McDermott F
|18 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|J. Crutcher G
|20 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|
|40.0
|FG%
|54.3
|
|
|30.4
|3PT FG%
|35.7
|
|
|52.9
|FT%
|60.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Jorgensen
|36
|18
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|7/17
|3/7
|1/2
|1
|1
|S. McDermott
|34
|18
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5/9
|3/7
|5/6
|2
|4
|K. Baldwin
|39
|11
|5
|7
|2
|0
|5
|3
|5/17
|0/5
|1/2
|0
|5
|N. Fowler
|25
|6
|7
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3/8
|0/2
|0/1
|2
|5
|A. Thompson
|17
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0/1
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Crutcher
|34
|20
|5
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1
|6/8
|3/4
|5/10
|0
|5
|J. Cunningham
|35
|18
|8
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7/11
|0/0
|4/6
|1
|7
|T. Landers
|31
|10
|7
|1
|0
|0
|5
|5
|3/6
|1/2
|3/4
|2
|5
|R. Mikesell
|18
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Davis
|32
|0
|3
|2
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0/5
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|3
