No. 3 Gonzaga holds off top-ranked Duke 89-87 for Maui title
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) Gonzaga found itself in the same position as Duke's first five opponents: appearing helpless as the Blue Devils and their rim-rattling freshmen ran past and flew over them.
The Zags never panicked, never looked up in awe at the bouncy Blue Devils. They have too much experience to get rattled, even against college basketball's most talked-about team.
Playing with poise and grit down the stretch, No. 3 Gonzaga turned back top-ranked Duke's late-game charge to win the Maui Invitational title game 89-97 on Wednesday.
''Experience plays a big role in this,'' said Gonzaga guard Zach Norvell Jr., who had 18 points. ''We came down the stretch and got some stops. We knew we were winning it on the defensive end.''
Gonzaga (6-0) put on an offensive show in the first half and battened down on defense after Duke made a second-half charge, blocking four shots in the final 46 seconds to win its second Maui title.
Rui Hachimura scored 20 points and the Zags beat a No. 1 team for the first time while ending the Blue Devils' unbeaten streak on the Valley Isle (17-1).
Dubbed a Final Four contender when Killie Tillie returns, Gonzaga already looks like one - even with one of their best players on the bench in a walking boot.
''The lights were on us tonight and we played good, which you have to against Duke,'' Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. ''You have to pretty much play great. I thought we played great.''
Five-time Maui champion Duke (5-1) made it look easy the season's first five games, its fantastic freshmen soaring through the spotlight, not cowering away from it while looking all but unbeatable.
The experienced Zags gave them a lesson in ball movement, orchestrating a master class in free-flowing, position-less basketball while building a 14-point first-half lead.
Duke's Maui run, done.
Well, not just yet.
The Blue Devils fell behind by 16 in the second half before firing up the Blue Devil express with a series of head-above-the-rim dunks and drives.
Taking advantage of Gonzaga big man Brandon Clarke's fourth foul, Duke pulled within a basket as Blue Devils fans sent an earthquake of noise off the rafters of tiny Lahaina Civic Center.
Hachimura put Gonzaga up 89-87 with a strong move at the basket with 75 seconds left, but the Zags kept giving Duke chances by missing four free throws. Clarke clanked two with 30 seconds left and Hachimura came up empty on two more with 10 seconds left.
Gonzaga's defense made up for it.
Hachimuru and Clarke each had two blocked shots in the final minute, capped by Clarke's swat of R.J. Barrett's driving attempt at the buzzer.
A seated Barrett raised his arms, wondering why no foul was called. The Zags leaped in celebration after a game with a Final Four feel packaged in a small-town rec center.
Barrett had 23 points and Zion Williamson scored 22 for the suddenly humbled Blue Devils.
''We finally started to fight in the last 14 minutes, whereas before we had just come to play and we weren't as emotionally ready as Gonzaga,'' said Duke's Javin DeLaurier, who had six points and six rebounds.
This was the game everyone expected when the Maui Invitational got another marquee title game between the what-will-they-do-next Blue Devils against the electrically efficient Zags.
Duke and its future lottery picks steamrolled San Diego State and outlasted No. 8 Auburn to reach its sixth Maui title game in six years. Gonzaga survived Illinois' frenetic attack and put on a second-half show to beat Arizona in the semifinals.
The Blue Devils ran roughshod over one top-5 team to open the season, making then-No. 2 Kentucky look like a JV team.
The Zags not only didn't back down, they threw the first punch.
Forcing Duke defenders through one ball screen after another, Gonzaga played the position-less basketball game better than the Blue Devils. The Zags all but took Duke big man Marques Bolden, who had seven blocked shots in the semifinals, out of the game with their ball movement and created numerous open looks for themselves.
''They were just dictating the flow,'' Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. ''I mean we were not playing good defense, but they were playing great offense.''
When Clarke went to the bench with his fourth foul midway through the second half, Gonzaga went into a stall. Duke put together a run, a sixth Maui title within reach.
The Zags swatted Duke's bid away.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.2
|Min. Per Game
|31.2
|12.2
|Pts. Per Game
|12.2
|8.6
|Ast. Per Game
|8.6
|3.2
|Reb. Per Game
|3.2
|40.8
|Field Goal %
|52.1
|31.6
|Three Point %
|36.4
|62.2
|Free Throw %
|85.7
|Defensive rebound by Gonzaga
|0.0
|RJ Barrett missed layup, blocked by Brandon Clarke
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier
|11.0
|Rui Hachimura missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Rui Hachimura missed 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Personal foul on Jack White
|10.0
|Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura
|11.0
|Jack White missed layup
|13.0
|Offensive rebound by Jack White
|13.0
|RJ Barrett missed layup
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson
|31.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|87
|89
|Field Goals
|31-72 (43.1%)
|34-65 (52.3%)
|3-Pointers
|5-13 (38.5%)
|10-19 (52.6%)
|Free Throws
|20-26 (76.9%)
|11-19 (57.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|36
|Offensive
|17
|11
|Defensive
|22
|20
|Team
|5
|5
|Assists
|9
|16
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|6
|10
|Turnovers
|10
|9
|Fouls
|18
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
5
|R. Barrett F
|22.8 PPG
|5.4 RPG
|4.2 APG
|42.0 FG%
|
21
|R. Hachimura F
|23.0 PPG
|5.6 RPG
|0.8 APG
|61.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Barrett F
|23 PTS
|7 REB
|3 AST
|R. Hachimura F
|20 PTS
|7 REB
|5 AST
|
|43.1
|FG%
|52.3
|
|
|38.5
|3PT FG%
|52.6
|
|
|76.9
|FT%
|57.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Barrett
|39
|23
|7
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|9/25
|1/4
|4/8
|1
|6
|Z. Williamson
|37
|22
|10
|2
|2
|4
|2
|1
|8/17
|0/1
|6/6
|7
|3
|T. Jones
|39
|17
|4
|3
|2
|0
|2
|2
|7/14
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|3
|C. Reddish
|25
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|3/9
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|1
|M. Bolden
|15
|6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Hachimura
|37
|20
|7
|5
|0
|3
|2
|4
|7/14
|1/2
|5/9
|1
|6
|Z. Norvell Jr.
|36
|18
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|2
|6/13
|4/7
|2/2
|0
|3
|B. Clarke
|23
|17
|5
|1
|0
|6
|3
|4
|7/10
|1/1
|2/5
|1
|4
|J. Perkins
|38
|9
|3
|7
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3/6
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|1
|C. Kispert
|22
|7
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|2
-
16CLEM
CREIGH82
87
2nd 0.0 FBOOK
-
LOYCHI
BC62
74
2nd 1:16 FS1
-
TEXPA
GATECH44
71
2nd 59.80
-
MARQET
2KANSAS66
76
2nd 48.0 ESP2
-
MONST
ARK45
72
2nd 11:53 SECN+
-
STMARYT
TXAMCC42
38
2nd 11:46
-
ENM
NMEXST34
60
2nd 14:54
-
SIUE
VALPO37
41
2nd 12:43 ESP+
-
NCOLO
UIW51
43
2nd 16:57
-
MARYCA
15MISSST29
35
2nd 19:07
-
RICE
BYU25
30
1st 7:47
-
XAVIER
ILL16
19
1st 10:44 ESPU
-
ALST
20IOWA37
68
1st 0.0 BTN
-
BRAD
PSU32
33
1st 0.0 CBSSN
-
TXSA
FGC76
65
Final
-
AKRON
STBON61
49
Final
-
FLA
OKLA60
65
Final
-
PITT
STLOU75
73
Final
-
WCAR
USM63
68
Final
-
WINTHR
10UK74
87
Final
-
ILLST
BOISE73
70
Final
-
SDAKST
COLOST78
65
Final
-
HARTFD
IONA75
80
Final
-
25WISC
STNFRD62
46
Final
-
SDGST
IOWAST57
87
Final
-
JAXST
UNF83
78
Final
-
SLVREG
BROWN64
96
Final
-
BU
DREXEL67
86
Final
-
WILL
TNMART90
92
Final
-
TULANE
LALAF61
68
Final
-
RICH
WYO66
68
Final
-
UTVALL
LNGBCH87
72
Final
-
LVILLE
5TENN81
92
Final
-
NCAT
MOUNT74
60
Final
-
UGA
GAST67
91
Final
-
1DUKE
3GONZAG87
89
Final
-
SMU
WRIGHT77
76
Final
-
LEHIGH
SIENA80
69
Final
-
MOLLOY
STNYBRK61
97
Final
-
STHRNWSL
FURMAN57
74
Final
-
MINN
WASH68
66
Final
-
BUTLER
DAYTON64
69
Final
-
PBA
FAU62
73
Final
-
CSFULL
HOFSTRA71
80
Final
-
DART
22BUFF71
110
Final
-
COPPST
WOFF65
99
Final
-
FDU
PRINCE77
66
Final
-
COLG
CUSE56
77
Final
-
FLMEM
JVILLE77
123
Final
-
PVAM
ECU64
76
Final
-
WESTMINP
YOUNG66
104
Final
-
DRAKE
UMKC66
63
Final
-
FAMU
SFLA59
69
Final
-
YALE
UVM70
79
Final
-
TEXST
CPOLY54
42
Final
-
SUNYM
ARMY40
91
Final
-
UCIRV
TOLEDO60
67
Final
-
4UVA
MTSU0
0126.5 O/U
+20.5
9:32pm ESP2
-
HARV
SANFRAN0
0135.5 O/U
-7.5
10:00pm
-
CCTST
LOYMRY0
0139.5 O/U
-12
10:00pm
-
USCUP
PORT0
0148.5 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
UTAHST
ARIZST0
0151.5 O/U
-2.5
11:00pm ESPU
-
8AUBURN
ARIZ0
0152.5 O/U
+9
11:30pm ESP2