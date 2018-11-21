Oklahoma tops Florida to start Battle 4 Atlantis
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) - Christian James scored 18 points to help Oklahoma hold off Florida 65-60 in Wednesday's first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.
Aaron Calixte hit two clinching free throws with 5.0 seconds left for the Sooners (4-0), who led by 11 in the first half and 63-54 with 3:38 left. The Gators got back in it with 3-pointers from KeVaughn Allen and Noah Locke to make it a one-possession game, then had a final possession to pull within one or tie it in the final 15 seconds.
But Allen's driving shot missed, setting up Calixte's free throws to advance the Sooners in the winners' bracket.
Oklahoma helped itself by taking a 48-34 rebounding advantage, including 15-7 on the offensive glass.
Dontay Bassett had 14 points off the bench to lead the Gators (2-2), who hit a season-high 11 3-pointers after struggling from behind the arc entering the tournament.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|29.3
|Min. Per Game
|29.3
|13.3
|Pts. Per Game
|13.3
|1.3
|Ast. Per Game
|1.3
|11.3
|Reb. Per Game
|11.3
|33.3
|Field Goal %
|41.0
|40.0
|Three Point %
|28.6
|62.5
|Free Throw %
|72.7
|Defensive rebound by Oklahoma
|0.0
|Mike Okauru missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Aaron Calixte made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Aaron Calixte made 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Mike Okauru
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Oklahoma
|8.0
|KeVaughn Allen missed driving layup
|10.0
|Lost ball turnover on Aaron Calixte, stolen by Dontay Bassett
|33.0
|Offensive rebound by Aaron Calixte
|50.0
|Miles Reynolds missed 3-pt. jump shot
|52.0
|Defensive rebound by Christian James
|1:20
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|65
|Field Goals
|23-59 (39.0%)
|25-64 (39.1%)
|3-Pointers
|11-28 (39.3%)
|4-18 (22.2%)
|Free Throws
|3-11 (27.3%)
|11-15 (73.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|48
|Offensive
|5
|14
|Defensive
|25
|31
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|15
|13
|Steals
|9
|6
|Blocks
|6
|8
|Turnovers
|10
|14
|Fouls
|14
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
21
|D. Bassett F
|0.0 PPG
|0.7 RPG
|0.0 APG
|0.0 FG%
|
0
|C. James G
|22.7 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|1.7 APG
|58.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Bassett F
|14 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|C. James G
|18 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|
|39.0
|FG%
|39.1
|
|
|39.3
|3PT FG%
|22.2
|
|
|27.3
|FT%
|73.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Allen
|32
|10
|4
|4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4/10
|2/5
|0/2
|0
|4
|K. Stone
|28
|10
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4/10
|2/4
|0/4
|2
|5
|A. Nembhard
|35
|6
|2
|6
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2/9
|1/3
|1/3
|0
|2
|J. Hudson
|21
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2/8
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Hayes
|22
|4
|7
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|6
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Allen
|32
|10
|4
|4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4/10
|2/5
|0/2
|0
|4
|K. Stone
|28
|10
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4/10
|2/4
|0/4
|2
|5
|A. Nembhard
|35
|6
|2
|6
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2/9
|1/3
|1/3
|0
|2
|J. Hudson
|21
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2/8
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Hayes
|22
|4
|7
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|6
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Bassett
|17
|14
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6/8
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|2
|N. Locke
|24
|9
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3/6
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|3
|K. Johnson
|14
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|D. Ballard
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Okauru
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Gak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Stokes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fava
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Krause
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|201
|60
|30
|15
|9
|6
|10
|14
|23/59
|11/28
|3/11
|5
|25
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. James
|28
|18
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6/16
|3/7
|3/3
|1
|6
|J. McNeace
|31
|11
|6
|2
|0
|4
|0
|3
|5/8
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|3
|B. Manek
|30
|6
|10
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2/7
|0/4
|2/2
|1
|9
|A. Calixte
|14
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|4
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|2
|K. Doolittle
|16
|2
|8
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. James
|28
|18
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6/16
|3/7
|3/3
|1
|6
|J. McNeace
|31
|11
|6
|2
|0
|4
|0
|3
|5/8
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|3
|B. Manek
|30
|6
|10
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2/7
|0/4
|2/2
|1
|9
|A. Calixte
|14
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|4
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|2
|K. Doolittle
|16
|2
|8
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Odomes
|16
|11
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|5/7
|0/0
|1/5
|3
|0
|M. Reynolds
|25
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1/6
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|0
|J. Bieniemy
|26
|4
|5
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2/10
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|5
|M. Freeman
|10
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|K. Kuath
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|H. Polla
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Reaves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Geha
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Lazenby
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Streller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Stephenson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|201
|65
|45
|13
|6
|8
|14
|13
|25/64
|4/18
|11/15
|14
|31
-
BU
DREXEL65
83
2nd 59.0
-
SLVREG
BROWN59
89
2nd 3:22 ESP+
-
JAXST
UNF76
71
2nd 36.0
-
WILL
TNMART8
15
1st 16:02 ESP+
-
AKRON
STBON61
49
Final
-
TXSA
FGC76
65
Final
-
FLA
OKLA60
65
Final
-
PITT
STLOU75
73
Final
-
WCAR
USM63
68
Final
-
WINTHR
10UK74
87
Final
-
SDAKST
COLOST78
65
Final
-
ILLST
BOISE73
70
Final
-
HARTFD
IONA75
80
Final
-
SDGST
IOWAST57
87
Final
-
25WISC
STNFRD62
46
Final
-
TULANE
LALAF0
0155 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
UGA
GAST0
0144 O/U
+4
5:00pm FBOOK
-
1DUKE
3GONZAG0
0167.5 O/U
+7.5
5:00pm ESPN
-
LVILLE
5TENN0
0144.5 O/U
-7.5
5:00pm ESP2
-
RICH
WYO0
0152.5 O/U
+5
5:00pm FS1
-
NCAT
MOUNT0
0145.5 O/U
-5.5
5:00pm
-
UTVALL
LNGBCH0
0149.5 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm
-
SMU
WRIGHT0
0140.5 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
MOLLOY
STNYBRK0
0
6:00pm ESP3
-
LEHIGH
SIENA0
0139 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm
-
MINN
WASH0
0146 O/U
-1
6:30pm BTN
-
STHRNWSL
FURMAN0
0
6:30pm ESP3
-
MARQET
2KANSAS0
0159.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
FLMEM
JVILLE0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
CSFULL
HOFSTRA0
0150 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
FAMU
SFLA0
0134 O/U
-15
7:00pm ESP3
-
WESTMINP
YOUNG0
0
7:00pm ESP3
-
YALE
UVM0
0146.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
DRAKE
UMKC0
0151.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
BUTLER
DAYTON0
0142.5 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
FDU
PRINCE0
0144.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
PBA
FAU0
0
7:00pm
-
COPPST
WOFF0
0140.5 O/U
-23.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
COLG
CUSE0
0136 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
DART
22BUFF0
0152.5 O/U
-20
7:00pm ESP+
-
PVAM
ECU0
0148 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
16CLEM
CREIGH0
0144 O/U
+4
7:30pm FBOOK
-
UCIRV
TOLEDO0
0139 O/U
+2.5
7:30pm
-
LOYCHI
BC0
0141 O/U
+4
7:30pm FS1
-
TEXPA
GATECH0
0142.5 O/U
-17.5
7:30pm
-
TEXST
CPOLY0
0133.5 O/U
+8
7:30pm
-
SUNYM
ARMY0
0
7:30pm
-
STMARYT
TXAMCC0
0
8:00pm
-
NCOLO
UIW0
0149.5 O/U
+9.5
8:00pm
-
ENM
NMEXST0
0
8:00pm
-
SIUE
VALPO0
0143.5 O/U
-15
8:00pm ESP+
-
MONST
ARK0
0153 O/U
-23
8:00pm SECN+
-
BRAD
PSU0
0134 O/U
-6
8:30pm CBSSN
-
ALST
20IOWA0
0152.5 O/U
-27.5
8:30pm BTN
-
MARYCA
15MISSST0
0135.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm
-
XAVIER
ILL0
0162.5 O/U
+1
9:00pm ESPU
-
RICE
BYU0
0155.5 O/U
-18.5
9:00pm
-
4UVA
MTSU0
0126.5 O/U
+19.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
HARV
SANFRAN0
0135.5 O/U
-7.5
10:00pm
-
USCUP
PORT0
0148 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
CCTST
LOYMRY0
0139.5 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm
-
UTAHST
ARIZST0
0151.5 O/U
-2.5
11:00pm ESPU
-
8AUBURN
ARIZ0
0151.5 O/U
+8.5
11:30pm ESP2