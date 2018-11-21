FLA
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) - Christian James scored 18 points to help Oklahoma hold off Florida 65-60 in Wednesday's first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.

Aaron Calixte hit two clinching free throws with 5.0 seconds left for the Sooners (4-0), who led by 11 in the first half and 63-54 with 3:38 left. The Gators got back in it with 3-pointers from KeVaughn Allen and Noah Locke to make it a one-possession game, then had a final possession to pull within one or tie it in the final 15 seconds.

But Allen's driving shot missed, setting up Calixte's free throws to advance the Sooners in the winners' bracket.

Oklahoma helped itself by taking a 48-34 rebounding advantage, including 15-7 on the offensive glass.

Dontay Bassett had 14 points off the bench to lead the Gators (2-2), who hit a season-high 11 3-pointers after struggling from behind the arc entering the tournament.

Key Players
A. Nembhard
2 G
B. Manek
35 F
29.3 Min. Per Game 29.3
13.3 Pts. Per Game 13.3
1.3 Ast. Per Game 1.3
11.3 Reb. Per Game 11.3
33.3 Field Goal % 41.0
40.0 Three Point % 28.6
62.5 Free Throw % 72.7
  Defensive rebound by Oklahoma 0.0
  Mike Okauru missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Aaron Calixte made 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 Aaron Calixte made 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Mike Okauru 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Oklahoma 8.0
  KeVaughn Allen missed driving layup 10.0
  Lost ball turnover on Aaron Calixte, stolen by Dontay Bassett 33.0
  Offensive rebound by Aaron Calixte 50.0
  Miles Reynolds missed 3-pt. jump shot 52.0
  Defensive rebound by Christian James 1:20
Team Stats
Points 60 65
Field Goals 23-59 (39.0%) 25-64 (39.1%)
3-Pointers 11-28 (39.3%) 4-18 (22.2%)
Free Throws 3-11 (27.3%) 11-15 (73.3%)
Total Rebounds 34 48
Offensive 5 14
Defensive 25 31
Team 4 3
Assists 15 13
Steals 9 6
Blocks 6 8
Turnovers 10 14
Fouls 14 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
21
D. Bassett F
14 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
0
C. James G
18 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Florida 2-2 303060
home team logo Oklahoma 4-0 323365
Florida
Starters
K. Allen
K. Stone
A. Nembhard
J. Hudson
K. Hayes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Allen 32 10 4 4 1 0 2 1 4/10 2/5 0/2 0 4
K. Stone 28 10 7 0 0 1 0 1 4/10 2/4 0/4 2 5
A. Nembhard 35 6 2 6 2 0 1 2 2/9 1/3 1/3 0 2
J. Hudson 21 4 0 2 2 1 2 2 2/8 0/4 0/0 0 0
K. Hayes 22 4 7 1 0 3 1 1 1/4 0/0 2/2 1 6
Bench
D. Bassett
N. Locke
K. Johnson
D. Ballard
M. Okauru
G. Gak
C. Johnson
I. Stokes
A. Fava
M. Krause
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Bassett 17 14 4 1 1 0 1 3 6/8 2/3 0/0 2 2
N. Locke 24 9 3 0 1 0 0 0 3/6 3/6 0/0 0 3
K. Johnson 14 3 3 0 0 0 2 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 3
D. Ballard 6 0 0 1 2 1 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Okauru 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
G. Gak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Stokes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fava - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Krause - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 60 30 15 9 6 10 14 23/59 11/28 3/11 5 25
Oklahoma
Starters
C. James
J. McNeace
B. Manek
A. Calixte
K. Doolittle
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. James 28 18 7 1 0 0 2 0 6/16 3/7 3/3 1 6
J. McNeace 31 11 6 2 0 4 0 3 5/8 0/0 1/1 3 3
B. Manek 30 6 10 1 2 0 1 2 2/7 0/4 2/2 1 9
A. Calixte 14 4 3 2 1 0 3 4 1/3 0/1 2/2 1 2
K. Doolittle 16 2 8 1 1 2 2 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 4 4
Bench
R. Odomes
M. Reynolds
J. Bieniemy
M. Freeman
K. Kuath
H. Polla
A. Reaves
P. Geha
T. Lazenby
R. Streller
L. Stephenson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Odomes 16 11 3 1 1 1 2 1 5/7 0/0 1/5 3 0
M. Reynolds 25 4 1 2 0 0 2 3 1/6 0/1 2/2 1 0
J. Bieniemy 26 4 5 2 1 0 2 0 2/10 0/3 0/0 0 5
M. Freeman 10 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 2
K. Kuath 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
H. Polla 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Reaves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Geha - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lazenby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Streller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Stephenson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 65 45 13 6 8 14 13 25/64 4/18 11/15 14 31
