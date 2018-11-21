LOYCHI
BC

No Text

Boston College wins inaugural Fort Myers Tip-Off

  • STATS AP
  Nov 21, 2018

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) - Jordan Chatman matched a season-best with 20 points and Boston College beat Loyola Chicago 78-66 on Wednesday night in the championship game of the inaugural Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Boston College built a 16-point lead in the second half before Loyola used a 13-2 run, highlighted by consecutive 3s from Lucas Williamson and another from Marques Townes, to pull to 58-53 with 6:20 remaining. But the Ramblers didn't get closer as the Eagles answered with a 13-4 surge to pull away.

Chatman rebounded from 2-of-13 shooting performance Monday against Wyoming, making 7 of 13 shots, including three 3-pointers.

Nik Popovic scored 14 points and Jairus Hamilton added 11 off the bench for the Eagles. Ky Bowman, a starting guard averaging 24.3 points, had two fouls early and sat out most of the first half but finished with 12 points in 29 minutes.

Clayton Custer scored 17 points and Cameron Krutwig added 14 to lead Loyola (4-2). Williamson finished with 13 points and Townes had 10.

The Ramblers shot just 1 of 11 from long range in the first half and missed their first two 3-point attempts in the second half but then made 6 of 11.

Key Players
M. Townes
K. Bowman
38.8 Min. Per Game 38.8
24.3 Pts. Per Game 24.3
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
7.3 Reb. Per Game 7.3
53.8 Field Goal % 50.0
35.3 Three Point % 37.1
58.3 Free Throw % 88.0
Team Stats
Points 66 78
Field Goals 23-55 (41.8%) 30-58 (51.7%)
3-Pointers 7-24 (29.2%) 7-21 (33.3%)
Free Throws 13-16 (81.3%) 11-17 (64.7%)
Total Rebounds 29 37
Offensive 3 3
Defensive 25 29
Team 1 5
Assists 14 14
Steals 10 4
Blocks 0 4
Turnovers 14 13
Fouls 19 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
C. Custer G
17 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
25
J. Chatman G
20 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Loyola-Chicago 4-2 264066
home team logo Boston College 4-1 364278
Alico Arena Fort Myers, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Loyola-Chicago 4-2 74.2 PPG 40.8 RPG 14.0 APG
home team logo Boston College 4-1 76.0 PPG 43.3 RPG 12.0 APG
Key Players
13
C. Custer G 14.4 PPG 1.4 RPG 2.8 APG 52.9 FG%
25
J. Chatman G 13.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 1.8 APG 33.3 FG%
Top Scorers
13
C. Custer G 17 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
25
J. Chatman G 20 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
41.8 FG% 51.7
29.2 3PT FG% 33.3
81.3 FT% 64.7
Bench
C. Kaifes
B. Skokna
I. Bujdoso
J. Baughman
C. Negron
F. Agunanne
D. Boehm
W. Alcock
T. Hall
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Kaifes 8 3 0 2 0 0 0 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0
B. Skokna 6 2 1 0 1 0 0 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
I. Bujdoso 17 2 1 0 2 0 2 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 1
J. Baughman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Negron 10 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/1 0 2
F. Agunanne 5 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0 1
D. Boehm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Alcock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 66 28 14 10 0 14 19 23/55 7/24 13/16 3 25
Bench
N. Popovic
Ja. Hamilton
C. Herren Jr.
A. Wilson
G. Gehan
E. Meznieks
Ja. Hamilton
M. DiLuccio
V. Baker Jr.
L. Kraljevic
M. Bohuny
S. Holtze
W. Jackowitz
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Popovic 26 14 6 1 0 1 4 3 6/11 0/1 2/4 1 5
Ja. Hamilton 24 11 3 3 1 0 1 1 5/9 0/4 1/2 1 2
C. Herren Jr. 16 6 1 0 0 1 1 3 2/3 2/3 0/0 0 1
A. Wilson 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
G. Gehan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Meznieks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Ja. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. DiLuccio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Baker Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kraljevic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bohuny - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Holtze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Jackowitz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 78 32 14 4 4 13 16 30/58 7/21 11/17 3 29
NCAA BB Scores