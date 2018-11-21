Boston College wins inaugural Fort Myers Tip-Off
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) - Jordan Chatman matched a season-best with 20 points and Boston College beat Loyola Chicago 78-66 on Wednesday night in the championship game of the inaugural Fort Myers Tip-Off.
Boston College built a 16-point lead in the second half before Loyola used a 13-2 run, highlighted by consecutive 3s from Lucas Williamson and another from Marques Townes, to pull to 58-53 with 6:20 remaining. But the Ramblers didn't get closer as the Eagles answered with a 13-4 surge to pull away.
Chatman rebounded from 2-of-13 shooting performance Monday against Wyoming, making 7 of 13 shots, including three 3-pointers.
Nik Popovic scored 14 points and Jairus Hamilton added 11 off the bench for the Eagles. Ky Bowman, a starting guard averaging 24.3 points, had two fouls early and sat out most of the first half but finished with 12 points in 29 minutes.
Clayton Custer scored 17 points and Cameron Krutwig added 14 to lead Loyola (4-2). Williamson finished with 13 points and Townes had 10.
The Ramblers shot just 1 of 11 from long range in the first half and missed their first two 3-point attempts in the second half but then made 6 of 11.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|38.8
|Min. Per Game
|38.8
|24.3
|Pts. Per Game
|24.3
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|7.3
|Reb. Per Game
|7.3
|53.8
|Field Goal %
|50.0
|35.3
|Three Point %
|37.1
|58.3
|Free Throw %
|88.0
|Defensive rebound by Boston College
|2.0
|Jake Baughman missed jump shot
|4.0
|+ 1
|Ky Bowman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|23.0
|+ 1
|Ky Bowman made 1st of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Personal foul on Cooper Kaifes
|23.0
|Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell
|25.0
|Cameron Krutwig missed layup
|27.0
|Defensive rebound by Marques Townes
|35.0
|Jordan Chatman missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|35.0
|Jordan Chatman missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|35.0
|Jordan Chatman missed 1st of 2 free throws
|35.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|78
|Field Goals
|23-55 (41.8%)
|30-58 (51.7%)
|3-Pointers
|7-24 (29.2%)
|7-21 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|13-16 (81.3%)
|11-17 (64.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|37
|Offensive
|3
|3
|Defensive
|25
|29
|Team
|1
|5
|Assists
|14
|14
|Steals
|10
|4
|Blocks
|0
|4
|Turnovers
|14
|13
|Fouls
|19
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Loyola-Chicago 4-2
|74.2 PPG
|40.8 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Boston College 4-1
|76.0 PPG
|43.3 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Key Players
|
13
|C. Custer G
|14.4 PPG
|1.4 RPG
|2.8 APG
|52.9 FG%
|
25
|J. Chatman G
|13.0 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|1.8 APG
|33.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Custer G
|17 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|J. Chatman G
|20 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|
|41.8
|FG%
|51.7
|
|
|29.2
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|81.3
|FT%
|64.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Custer
|35
|17
|3
|3
|4
|0
|1
|3
|5/16
|1/7
|6/6
|1
|2
|C. Krutwig
|24
|14
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5/8
|0/0
|4/4
|2
|3
|L. Williamson
|37
|13
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|5/9
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|6
|M. Townes
|29
|10
|7
|3
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4/9
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|7
|A. Uguak
|29
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|1/4
|0/2
|3/4
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Chatman
|38
|20
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7/13
|3/6
|3/5
|0
|6
|K. Bowman
|29
|12
|4
|5
|2
|0
|2
|2
|4/10
|1/6
|3/4
|0
|4
|W. Tabbs
|35
|9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3/8
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|6
|S. Mitchell
|23
|4
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|J. Reyes
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
