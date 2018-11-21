LVILLE
No. 5 Tennessee tops Louisville in NIT Season Tip-Off

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 21, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) Grant Williams scored 24 points and No. 5 Tennessee had five players In double figures to beat Louisville 92-81 in the first semifinal of the NIT Season Tip-Off on Wednesday night.

Admiral Schofield added 20 points for the Vols (4-0), who shot 54 percent from the field. The win was the 664th of Tennessee coach Rick Barnes' career. It moved him past John Wooden on the all-time Division I wins list.

''It means I've been around a while,'' Barnes said.

Trailing 77-70 with 6:51 left, Louisville coach Chris Mack got called for a technical foul when he didn't like an over-the-back call on Dwayne Sutton. The Cardinals could never recover, trailing by as many as 15.

''I complained during the game, so I'm not going to again complain now,'' Mack said. ''I thought when Dwayne got the ball it was compleley clean. It's basketball. I shouldn't have received the technical. That's my fault. It'll be the last one of this year.''

Jordan Nwora had 23 points and 10 assists to lead Louisville (3-1).

The second game of the doubleheader was No. 2 Kansas against Marquette.

Key Players
D. Sutton
24 F
A. Schofield
5 G
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
11.5 Pts. Per Game 11.5
5.5 Ast. Per Game 5.5
7.0 Reb. Per Game 7.0
41.2 Field Goal % 38.6
45.5 Three Point % 37.5
72.7 Free Throw % 50.0
+ 1 Jordan Nwora made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
  Jordan Nwora missed 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Kyle Alexander 13.0
  Lamonte Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Bone 50.0
  Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot 52.0
+ 1 Lamonte Turner made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:04
  Lamonte Turner missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:04
  Personal foul on Darius Perry 1:04
+ 2 Jordan Nwora made turnaround jump shot, assist by Ryan McMahon 1:23
+ 2 Admiral Schofield made hook shot 1:34
Team Stats
Points 81 92
Field Goals 26-59 (44.1%) 34-63 (54.0%)
3-Pointers 11-28 (39.3%) 8-22 (36.4%)
Free Throws 18-24 (75.0%) 16-25 (64.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 38
Offensive 8 7
Defensive 23 28
Team 1 3
Assists 15 22
Steals 7 5
Blocks 3 8
Turnovers 14 10
Fouls 21 19
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
33
J. Nwora F
23 PTS, 10 REB
home team logo
2
G. Williams F
24 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Louisville 3-1 404181
home team logo 5 Tennessee 4-0 454792
O/U 144.5, TENN -7.5
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
O/U 144.5, TENN -7.5
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Louisville 3-1 91.7 PPG 37 RPG 13.0 APG
home team logo 5 Tennessee 4-0 79.7 PPG 47 RPG 20.7 APG
Key Players
33
J. Nwora F 18.0 PPG 6.3 RPG 0.7 APG 53.1 FG%
2
G. Williams F 22.0 PPG 8.3 RPG 3.7 APG 64.7 FG%
Top Scorers
33
J. Nwora F 23 PTS 10 REB 0 AST
2
G. Williams F 24 PTS 9 REB 4 AST
44.1 FG% 54.0
39.3 3PT FG% 36.4
75.0 FT% 64.0
Louisville
Starters
D. Sutton
V. King
C. Cunningham
D. Perry
S. Enoch
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Sutton 25 12 5 1 1 0 0 5 4/8 4/6 0/0 2 3
V. King 27 9 3 2 0 0 1 0 2/9 0/3 5/6 0 3
C. Cunningham 22 8 1 1 2 0 0 0 3/6 1/1 1/2 0 1
D. Perry 31 8 1 8 3 0 1 3 2/3 1/2 3/4 0 1
S. Enoch 13 0 2 0 0 0 2 4 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 1
Bench
J. Nwora
A. Agau
R. McMahon
M. Williams
K. Fore
J. Griffin
J. Redding
W. Rainey
W. Battaile
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Nwora 26 23 10 0 0 1 8 0 8/15 3/9 4/5 1 9
A. Agau 16 11 5 0 0 0 0 4 4/6 0/0 3/3 2 3
R. McMahon 21 6 0 2 0 1 1 0 2/6 2/6 0/0 0 0
M. Williams 12 3 3 1 0 1 1 4 1/3 0/0 1/2 2 1
K. Fore 7 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 1
J. Griffin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Redding - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Rainey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Battaile - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 81 31 15 7 3 14 21 26/59 11/28 18/24 8 23
Tennessee
Starters
G. Williams
A. Schofield
J. Bone
K. Alexander
J. Bowden
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Williams 34 24 9 4 0 3 2 2 9/15 0/0 6/9 4 5
A. Schofield 36 20 6 4 0 1 3 1 7/15 4/8 2/2 0 6
J. Bone 29 11 2 6 1 1 1 2 4/11 1/4 2/2 0 2
K. Alexander 29 7 6 1 0 3 3 3 3/3 0/0 1/2 2 4
J. Bowden 23 4 2 2 1 0 0 3 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 2
Bench
L. Turner
J. Fulkerson
Y. Pons
D. Walker
B. Woodson
L. Campbell
J. Fleschman
J. Johnson
Z. Kent
D. Burns
B. Jancek
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Turner 25 13 5 4 2 0 1 4 4/10 3/8 2/4 0 5
J. Fulkerson 11 11 1 0 0 0 0 3 4/4 0/0 3/4 0 1
Y. Pons 12 2 4 1 1 0 0 1 1/2 0/1 0/2 1 3
D. Walker 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Woodson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Fleschman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Kent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burns - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jancek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 92 35 22 5 8 10 19 34/63 8/22 16/25 7 28
