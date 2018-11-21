No. 5 Tennessee tops Louisville in NIT Season Tip-Off
NEW YORK (AP) Grant Williams scored 24 points and No. 5 Tennessee had five players In double figures to beat Louisville 92-81 in the first semifinal of the NIT Season Tip-Off on Wednesday night.
Admiral Schofield added 20 points for the Vols (4-0), who shot 54 percent from the field. The win was the 664th of Tennessee coach Rick Barnes' career. It moved him past John Wooden on the all-time Division I wins list.
''It means I've been around a while,'' Barnes said.
Trailing 77-70 with 6:51 left, Louisville coach Chris Mack got called for a technical foul when he didn't like an over-the-back call on Dwayne Sutton. The Cardinals could never recover, trailing by as many as 15.
''I complained during the game, so I'm not going to again complain now,'' Mack said. ''I thought when Dwayne got the ball it was compleley clean. It's basketball. I shouldn't have received the technical. That's my fault. It'll be the last one of this year.''
Jordan Nwora had 23 points and 10 assists to lead Louisville (3-1).
The second game of the doubleheader was No. 2 Kansas against Marquette.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.5
|Min. Per Game
|35.5
|11.5
|Pts. Per Game
|11.5
|5.5
|Ast. Per Game
|5.5
|7.0
|Reb. Per Game
|7.0
|41.2
|Field Goal %
|38.6
|45.5
|Three Point %
|37.5
|72.7
|Free Throw %
|50.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Nwora made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Jordan Nwora missed 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Kyle Alexander
|13.0
|Lamonte Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|20.0
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Bone
|50.0
|Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|52.0
|+ 1
|Lamonte Turner made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:04
|Lamonte Turner missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:04
|Personal foul on Darius Perry
|1:04
|+ 2
|Jordan Nwora made turnaround jump shot, assist by Ryan McMahon
|1:23
|+ 2
|Admiral Schofield made hook shot
|1:34
|Team Stats
|Points
|81
|92
|Field Goals
|26-59 (44.1%)
|34-63 (54.0%)
|3-Pointers
|11-28 (39.3%)
|8-22 (36.4%)
|Free Throws
|18-24 (75.0%)
|16-25 (64.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|38
|Offensive
|8
|7
|Defensive
|23
|28
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|15
|22
|Steals
|7
|5
|Blocks
|3
|8
|Turnovers
|14
|10
|Fouls
|21
|19
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Louisville 3-1
|91.7 PPG
|37 RPG
|13.0 APG
|5 Tennessee 4-0
|79.7 PPG
|47 RPG
|20.7 APG
|Key Players
|
33
|J. Nwora F
|18.0 PPG
|6.3 RPG
|0.7 APG
|53.1 FG%
|
2
|G. Williams F
|22.0 PPG
|8.3 RPG
|3.7 APG
|64.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Nwora F
|23 PTS
|10 REB
|0 AST
|G. Williams F
|24 PTS
|9 REB
|4 AST
|
|44.1
|FG%
|54.0
|
|
|39.3
|3PT FG%
|36.4
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|64.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Sutton
|25
|12
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|4/8
|4/6
|0/0
|2
|3
|V. King
|27
|9
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/9
|0/3
|5/6
|0
|3
|C. Cunningham
|22
|8
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3/6
|1/1
|1/2
|0
|1
|D. Perry
|31
|8
|1
|8
|3
|0
|1
|3
|2/3
|1/2
|3/4
|0
|1
|S. Enoch
|13
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Sutton
|25
|12
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|4/8
|4/6
|0/0
|2
|3
|V. King
|27
|9
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/9
|0/3
|5/6
|0
|3
|C. Cunningham
|22
|8
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3/6
|1/1
|1/2
|0
|1
|D. Perry
|31
|8
|1
|8
|3
|0
|1
|3
|2/3
|1/2
|3/4
|0
|1
|S. Enoch
|13
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Nwora
|26
|23
|10
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0
|8/15
|3/9
|4/5
|1
|9
|A. Agau
|16
|11
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4/6
|0/0
|3/3
|2
|3
|R. McMahon
|21
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2/6
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Williams
|12
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|1
|K. Fore
|7
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|1
|J. Griffin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Redding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Rainey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Battaile
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|81
|31
|15
|7
|3
|14
|21
|26/59
|11/28
|18/24
|8
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Williams
|34
|24
|9
|4
|0
|3
|2
|2
|9/15
|0/0
|6/9
|4
|5
|A. Schofield
|36
|20
|6
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|7/15
|4/8
|2/2
|0
|6
|J. Bone
|29
|11
|2
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4/11
|1/4
|2/2
|0
|2
|K. Alexander
|29
|7
|6
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|3/3
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|4
|J. Bowden
|23
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Williams
|34
|24
|9
|4
|0
|3
|2
|2
|9/15
|0/0
|6/9
|4
|5
|A. Schofield
|36
|20
|6
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|7/15
|4/8
|2/2
|0
|6
|J. Bone
|29
|11
|2
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4/11
|1/4
|2/2
|0
|2
|K. Alexander
|29
|7
|6
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|3/3
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|4
|J. Bowden
|23
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Turner
|25
|13
|5
|4
|2
|0
|1
|4
|4/10
|3/8
|2/4
|0
|5
|J. Fulkerson
|11
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4/4
|0/0
|3/4
|0
|1
|Y. Pons
|12
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/2
|1
|3
|D. Walker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Woodson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Campbell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Fleschman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Kent
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Burns
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Jancek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|92
|35
|22
|5
|8
|10
|19
|34/63
|8/22
|16/25
|7
|28
-
16CLEM
CREIGH82
87
2nd 0.0 FBOOK
-
LOYCHI
BC62
74
2nd 1:16 FS1
-
TEXPA
GATECH44
71
2nd 59.80
-
MARQET
2KANSAS66
76
2nd 48.0 ESP2
-
MONST
ARK45
72
2nd 11:53 SECN+
-
STMARYT
TXAMCC42
38
2nd 11:46
-
ENM
NMEXST34
60
2nd 14:54
-
SIUE
VALPO37
41
2nd 12:43 ESP+
-
NCOLO
UIW51
43
2nd 16:57
-
MARYCA
15MISSST29
35
2nd 19:07
-
RICE
BYU25
30
1st 7:47
-
XAVIER
ILL16
19
1st 10:44 ESPU
-
ALST
20IOWA37
68
1st 0.0 BTN
-
BRAD
PSU32
33
1st 0.0 CBSSN
-
TXSA
FGC76
65
Final
-
AKRON
STBON61
49
Final
-
FLA
OKLA60
65
Final
-
PITT
STLOU75
73
Final
-
WCAR
USM63
68
Final
-
WINTHR
10UK74
87
Final
-
ILLST
BOISE73
70
Final
-
SDAKST
COLOST78
65
Final
-
HARTFD
IONA75
80
Final
-
25WISC
STNFRD62
46
Final
-
SDGST
IOWAST57
87
Final
-
JAXST
UNF83
78
Final
-
SLVREG
BROWN64
96
Final
-
BU
DREXEL67
86
Final
-
WILL
TNMART90
92
Final
-
TULANE
LALAF61
68
Final
-
RICH
WYO66
68
Final
-
UTVALL
LNGBCH87
72
Final
-
LVILLE
5TENN81
92
Final
-
NCAT
MOUNT74
60
Final
-
UGA
GAST67
91
Final
-
1DUKE
3GONZAG87
89
Final
-
SMU
WRIGHT77
76
Final
-
LEHIGH
SIENA80
69
Final
-
MOLLOY
STNYBRK61
97
Final
-
STHRNWSL
FURMAN57
74
Final
-
MINN
WASH68
66
Final
-
BUTLER
DAYTON64
69
Final
-
PBA
FAU62
73
Final
-
CSFULL
HOFSTRA71
80
Final
-
DART
22BUFF71
110
Final
-
COPPST
WOFF65
99
Final
-
FDU
PRINCE77
66
Final
-
COLG
CUSE56
77
Final
-
FLMEM
JVILLE77
123
Final
-
PVAM
ECU64
76
Final
-
WESTMINP
YOUNG66
104
Final
-
DRAKE
UMKC66
63
Final
-
FAMU
SFLA59
69
Final
-
YALE
UVM70
79
Final
-
TEXST
CPOLY54
42
Final
-
SUNYM
ARMY40
91
Final
-
UCIRV
TOLEDO60
67
Final
-
4UVA
MTSU0
0126.5 O/U
+20.5
9:32pm ESP2
-
HARV
SANFRAN0
0135.5 O/U
-7.5
10:00pm
-
CCTST
LOYMRY0
0139.5 O/U
-12
10:00pm
-
USCUP
PORT0
0148.5 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
UTAHST
ARIZST0
0151.5 O/U
-2.5
11:00pm ESPU
-
8AUBURN
ARIZ0
0152.5 O/U
+9
11:30pm ESP2