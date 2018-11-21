Pitt holds off St. Louis 75-73 in Barclays Center Classic
NEW YORK (AP) Xavier Johnson hit the go-ahead layup with 1:19 left as Pittsburgh beat St. Louis 75-73 in The Barclays Center Classic on Wednesday.
It was a back-and-forth game with 12 lead changes before Pitt took the lead for good on Johnson's layup. He then hit a pair of free throws to keep the Panthers undefeated at 6-0. Johnson finished with 20 points.
St. Louis (4-1) was led by Hasahn French, who had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Jordan Goodwin, who scored 16. French - who is 12.5 percent from the free-throw line this season - had a chance to tie the game on the foul line with 4.9 seconds left but airballed the first shot of a one-and-one.
Malik Ellison and Sidy N'Dir both scored 13 points for the Panthers.
BIG PICTURE
St. Louis: Picked to win the Atlantic 10 Conference in the A-10 coaches and media vote, the Billikens look the part thus far, following up their victory at Big East foe Seton Hall with a down-to-the-wire game against an ACC opponent.
Pitt: The Panthers are undefeated thanks in large part to a soft schedule. But first-year coach Jeff Capel appears to have the Panthers heading in the right direction.
UP NEXT
St. Louis: Host Central Arkansas on Saturday.
Pitt: At Iowa on Tuesday for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
---
More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
|35.0
|Min. Per Game
|35.0
|13.0
|Pts. Per Game
|13.0
|2.0
|Ast. Per Game
|2.0
|9.0
|Reb. Per Game
|9.0
|49.0
|Field Goal %
|41.7
|43.8
|Three Point %
|36.4
|87.0
|Free Throw %
|87.5
|Offensive rebound by Malik Ellison
|0.0
|Sidy N'Dir missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|Sidy N'Dir made 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Tramaine Isabell
|1.0
|+ 3
|Javon Bess made 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Xavier Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|4.0
|+ 1
|Xavier Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Personal foul on Tramaine Isabell
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Pittsburgh
|5.0
|Hasahn French missed free throw
|5.0
|Personal foul on Xavier Johnson
|5.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|75
|73
|Field Goals
|24-55 (43.6%)
|29-68 (42.6%)
|3-Pointers
|4-12 (33.3%)
|5-15 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|23-34 (67.6%)
|10-16 (62.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|43
|Offensive
|7
|16
|Defensive
|25
|26
|Team
|5
|1
|Assists
|10
|12
|Steals
|5
|7
|Blocks
|5
|7
|Turnovers
|9
|11
|Fouls
|19
|23
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Pittsburgh 6-0
|83.0 PPG
|42.4 RPG
|15.4 APG
|Saint Louis 4-1
|68.0 PPG
|41.8 RPG
|14.8 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|X. Johnson G
|16.0 PPG
|4.8 RPG
|6.2 APG
|47.2 FG%
|
0
|J. Goodwin G
|8.0 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|3.0 APG
|35.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|X. Johnson G
|20 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|J. Goodwin G
|16 PTS
|8 REB
|4 AST
|
|43.6
|FG%
|42.6
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|67.6
|FT%
|62.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Johnson
|26
|20
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|4
|6/11
|1/1
|7/8
|1
|1
|M. Ellison
|39
|13
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|5/16
|0/1
|3/6
|1
|1
|A. Toney
|24
|8
|8
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3/7
|0/3
|2/3
|1
|7
|T. McGowens
|18
|6
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1/4
|0/1
|4/4
|1
|1
|K. Chukwuka
|24
|2
|6
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Johnson
|26
|20
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|4
|6/11
|1/1
|7/8
|1
|1
|M. Ellison
|39
|13
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|5/16
|0/1
|3/6
|1
|1
|A. Toney
|24
|8
|8
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3/7
|0/3
|2/3
|1
|7
|T. McGowens
|18
|6
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1/4
|0/1
|4/4
|1
|1
|K. Chukwuka
|24
|2
|6
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. N'Dir
|26
|13
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5/8
|2/3
|1/2
|0
|0
|J. Wilson-Frame
|27
|7
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2/4
|1/2
|2/3
|0
|4
|T. Brown
|16
|6
|8
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|4/8
|2
|6
|K. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. George
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Ilegomah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mascaro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Starzynski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Stevenson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Aiken Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|75
|32
|10
|5
|5
|9
|19
|24/55
|4/12
|23/34
|7
|25
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Goodwin
|33
|16
|8
|4
|2
|0
|1
|4
|8/11
|0/0
|0/1
|5
|3
|H. French
|29
|13
|10
|2
|0
|6
|4
|3
|6/12
|0/0
|1/3
|2
|8
|J. Bess
|25
|12
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3/7
|2/3
|4/4
|2
|2
|C. Gordon
|12
|6
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|3/8
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|0
|D. Wiley
|13
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Goodwin
|33
|16
|8
|4
|2
|0
|1
|4
|8/11
|0/0
|0/1
|5
|3
|H. French
|29
|13
|10
|2
|0
|6
|4
|3
|6/12
|0/0
|1/3
|2
|8
|J. Bess
|25
|12
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3/7
|2/3
|4/4
|2
|2
|C. Gordon
|12
|6
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|3/8
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|0
|D. Wiley
|13
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Foreman
|29
|10
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4/9
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|6
|T. Isabell
|20
|8
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3/10
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|1
|K. Hankton
|8
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|0
|F. Thatch Jr.
|17
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|3
|I. Gudmundsson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Jacobs
|12
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|E. Welmer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Raboin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Courtney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|73
|42
|12
|7
|7
|11
|23
|29/68
|5/15
|10/16
|16
|26
