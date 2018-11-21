PITT
Pitt holds off St. Louis 75-73 in Barclays Center Classic

  • Nov 21, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) Xavier Johnson hit the go-ahead layup with 1:19 left as Pittsburgh beat St. Louis 75-73 in The Barclays Center Classic on Wednesday.

It was a back-and-forth game with 12 lead changes before Pitt took the lead for good on Johnson's layup. He then hit a pair of free throws to keep the Panthers undefeated at 6-0. Johnson finished with 20 points.

St. Louis (4-1) was led by Hasahn French, who had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Jordan Goodwin, who scored 16. French - who is 12.5 percent from the free-throw line this season - had a chance to tie the game on the foul line with 4.9 seconds left but airballed the first shot of a one-and-one.

Malik Ellison and Sidy N'Dir both scored 13 points for the Panthers.

BIG PICTURE

St. Louis: Picked to win the Atlantic 10 Conference in the A-10 coaches and media vote, the Billikens look the part thus far, following up their victory at Big East foe Seton Hall with a down-to-the-wire game against an ACC opponent.

Pitt: The Panthers are undefeated thanks in large part to a soft schedule. But first-year coach Jeff Capel appears to have the Panthers heading in the right direction.

UP NEXT

St. Louis: Host Central Arkansas on Saturday.

Pitt: At Iowa on Tuesday for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
X. Johnson
J. Bess
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
13.0 Pts. Per Game 13.0
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
9.0 Reb. Per Game 9.0
49.0 Field Goal % 41.7
43.8 Three Point % 36.4
87.0 Free Throw % 87.5
  Offensive rebound by Malik Ellison 0.0
  Sidy N'Dir missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Sidy N'Dir made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Tramaine Isabell 1.0
+ 3 Javon Bess made 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Xavier Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
+ 1 Xavier Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Tramaine Isabell 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Pittsburgh 5.0
  Hasahn French missed free throw 5.0
  Personal foul on Xavier Johnson 5.0
Team Stats
Points 75 73
Field Goals 24-55 (43.6%) 29-68 (42.6%)
3-Pointers 4-12 (33.3%) 5-15 (33.3%)
Free Throws 23-34 (67.6%) 10-16 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 37 43
Offensive 7 16
Defensive 25 26
Team 5 1
Assists 10 12
Steals 5 7
Blocks 5 7
Turnovers 9 11
Fouls 19 23
Technicals 1 1
1
X. Johnson G
20 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
0
J. Goodwin G
16 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
away team logo Pittsburgh 6-0 383775
home team logo Saint Louis 4-1 334073
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
away team logo Pittsburgh 6-0 83.0 PPG 42.4 RPG 15.4 APG
home team logo Saint Louis 4-1 68.0 PPG 41.8 RPG 14.8 APG
Key Players
1
X. Johnson G 16.0 PPG 4.8 RPG 6.2 APG 47.2 FG%
0
J. Goodwin G 8.0 PPG 6.0 RPG 3.0 APG 35.5 FG%
Top Scorers
1
X. Johnson G 20 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
0
J. Goodwin G 16 PTS 8 REB 4 AST
43.6 FG% 42.6
33.3 3PT FG% 33.3
67.6 FT% 62.5
Pittsburgh
Starters
X. Johnson
M. Ellison
A. Toney
T. McGowens
K. Chukwuka
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
X. Johnson 26 20 2 2 1 0 2 4 6/11 1/1 7/8 1 1
M. Ellison 39 13 2 3 2 0 1 3 5/16 0/1 3/6 1 1
A. Toney 24 8 8 0 0 2 0 1 3/7 0/3 2/3 1 7
T. McGowens 18 6 2 0 1 0 2 2 1/4 0/1 4/4 1 1
K. Chukwuka 24 2 6 0 0 2 0 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 5
Bench
S. N'Dir
J. Wilson-Frame
T. Brown
K. Davis
S. George
P. Ilegomah
J. Mascaro
A. Starzynski
S. Stevenson
C. Aiken Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. N'Dir 26 13 0 3 1 0 0 1 5/8 2/3 1/2 0 0
J. Wilson-Frame 27 7 4 1 0 0 2 3 2/4 1/2 2/3 0 4
T. Brown 16 6 8 1 0 1 2 3 1/3 0/0 4/8 2 6
K. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. George - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Ilegomah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mascaro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Starzynski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Stevenson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Aiken Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 75 32 10 5 5 9 19 24/55 4/12 23/34 7 25
Saint Louis
Starters
J. Goodwin
H. French
J. Bess
C. Gordon
D. Wiley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Goodwin 33 16 8 4 2 0 1 4 8/11 0/0 0/1 5 3
H. French 29 13 10 2 0 6 4 3 6/12 0/0 1/3 2 8
J. Bess 25 12 4 0 2 0 1 4 3/7 2/3 4/4 2 2
C. Gordon 12 6 2 1 0 1 1 4 3/8 0/1 0/0 2 0
D. Wiley 13 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 1
Bench
D. Foreman
T. Isabell
K. Hankton
F. Thatch Jr.
I. Gudmundsson
D. Jacobs
E. Welmer
J. Raboin
B. Courtney
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Foreman 29 10 7 1 0 0 1 1 4/9 0/0 2/4 1 6
T. Isabell 20 8 2 1 2 0 0 2 3/10 2/6 0/0 1 1
K. Hankton 8 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 1/1 2/2 0 0
F. Thatch Jr. 17 3 5 0 0 0 1 2 1/3 0/1 1/2 2 3
I. Gudmundsson 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
D. Jacobs 12 0 2 1 1 0 2 3 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 2
E. Welmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Raboin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Courtney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 73 42 12 7 7 11 23 29/68 5/15 10/16 16 26
NCAA BB Scores