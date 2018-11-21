PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) - Ethan Happ had 16 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out late, and No. 25 Wisconsin beat Stanford 62-46 in Wednesday's first round at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Sophomore Nate Reuvers had a tournament-record nine blocked shots for the Badgers (4-0), a total that also tied the longtime Wisconsin single-game record.

D'Mitrik Trice added 16 points for Wisconsin, which shot just 35 percent after halftime yet came up with a critical 9-0 burst to seize control after the Cardinal had gotten within a basket with 6:53 left.

KZ Okpala's 3-pointer pulled Stanford (2-2) to within 44-42. By the end of the game, though, the Badgers had scored 18 of the final 22 points to secure a semifinal matchup with Oklahoma on Thursday.

Okpala scored 11 points but made 2 of 12 shots for the Cardinal, who shot 27 percent overall. Stanford faces Florida on Thursday in the consolation bracket.

