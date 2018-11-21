WISC
No. 25 Wisconsin beats Stanford in Bahamas

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 21, 2018

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) - Ethan Happ had 16 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out late, and No. 25 Wisconsin beat Stanford 62-46 in Wednesday's first round at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Sophomore Nate Reuvers had a tournament-record nine blocked shots for the Badgers (4-0), a total that also tied the longtime Wisconsin single-game record.

D'Mitrik Trice added 16 points for Wisconsin, which shot just 35 percent after halftime yet came up with a critical 9-0 burst to seize control after the Cardinal had gotten within a basket with 6:53 left.

KZ Okpala's 3-pointer pulled Stanford (2-2) to within 44-42. By the end of the game, though, the Badgers had scored 18 of the final 22 points to secure a semifinal matchup with Oklahoma on Thursday.

Okpala scored 11 points but made 2 of 12 shots for the Cardinal, who shot 27 percent overall. Stanford faces Florida on Thursday in the consolation bracket.

Key Players
E. Happ
22 F
K. Okpala
0 F
35.3 Min. Per Game 35.3
22.7 Pts. Per Game 22.7
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
7.3 Reb. Per Game 7.3
59.3 Field Goal % 45.1
0.0 Three Point % 50.0
50.0 Free Throw % 78.4
  Defensive rebound by Kobe King 1.0
  Marcus Sheffield missed jump shot 3.0
+ 3 Kobe King made 3-pt. jump shot 30.0
  Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford 54.0
  Cormac Ryan missed 3-pt. jump shot 56.0
  Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills 1:05
  D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:07
  Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers 1:33
  Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:35
+ 1 Brad Davison made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:42
+ 1 Brad Davison made 1st of 2 free throws 1:42
Team Stats
Points 62 46
Field Goals 23-54 (42.6%) 16-59 (27.1%)
3-Pointers 1-8 (12.5%) 2-18 (11.1%)
Free Throws 15-19 (78.9%) 12-19 (63.2%)
Total Rebounds 43 39
Offensive 6 8
Defensive 35 26
Team 2 5
Assists 2 9
Steals 5 3
Blocks 11 6
Turnovers 11 11
Fouls 16 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
22
E. Happ F
16 PTS, 12 REB
home team logo
0
K. Okpala F
11 PTS, 8 REB
12T
away team logo 25 Wisconsin 4-0 283462
home team logo Stanford 2-2 242246
O/U 137.5, STNFRD +8.5
Imperial Arena Nassau,
O/U 137.5, STNFRD +8.5
Imperial Arena Nassau,
Team Stats
away team logo 25 Wisconsin 4-0 86.0 PPG 38 RPG 16.3 APG
home team logo Stanford 2-2 80.0 PPG 39 RPG 11.0 APG
Key Players
0
D. Trice G 18.3 PPG 3.7 RPG 2.7 APG 58.1 FG%
0
K. Okpala F 22.7 PPG 7.3 RPG 2.3 APG 53.8 FG%
Top Scorers
0
D. Trice G 16 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
0
K. Okpala F 11 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
42.6 FG% 27.1
12.5 3PT FG% 11.1
78.9 FT% 63.2
Wisconsin
Starters
E. Happ
D. Trice
B. Davison
N. Reuvers
K. Iverson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Happ 31 16 12 0 1 2 2 5 7/15 0/1 2/3 3 9
D. Trice 32 16 3 1 1 0 2 2 6/20 0/5 4/4 0 3
B. Davison 34 14 2 1 1 0 4 2 3/6 0/0 8/9 0 2
N. Reuvers 26 8 5 0 1 9 0 3 4/5 0/0 0/1 1 4
K. Iverson 28 5 12 0 1 0 3 2 2/5 0/1 1/2 2 10
Bench
K. King
B. Pritzl
C. Thomas IV
M. Ballard
A. Ford
T. Anderson
W. McGrory
T. Strickland
A. Illikainen
O. Hamilton
T. Currie
C. Higginbottom
J. Hedstrom
J. Williams
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. King 15 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 2
B. Pritzl 15 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Thomas IV 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
M. Ballard 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Ford 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. Anderson 6 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
W. McGrory 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Strickland 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Illikainen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Currie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Higginbottom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hedstrom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 62 41 2 5 11 11 16 23/54 1/8 15/19 6 35
Stanford
Starters
K. Okpala
D. Davis
O. Da Silva
C. Ryan
B. Wills
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Okpala 38 11 8 0 0 0 4 2 2/12 1/2 6/8 2 6
D. Davis 34 8 7 7 0 0 3 3 3/13 0/3 2/3 1 6
O. Da Silva 28 7 8 0 0 1 1 2 3/10 0/4 1/3 2 6
C. Ryan 31 2 1 0 0 1 1 2 1/9 0/6 0/0 0 1
B. Wills 25 2 5 0 0 1 1 4 1/3 0/0 0/2 2 3
Bench
J. Sharma
M. Sheffield
J. Delaire
L. Kisunas
K. Pugh
T. Stanback
I. White
R. Herenton
S. Beskind
K. Fitzmorris
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Sharma 14 6 4 1 1 2 0 4 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 3
M. Sheffield 12 5 0 1 2 0 1 1 1/3 0/0 3/3 0 0
J. Delaire 8 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0
L. Kisunas 4 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
K. Pugh 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
T. Stanback 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
I. White 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. Herenton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Beskind - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Fitzmorris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 46 34 9 3 6 11 21 16/59 2/18 12/19 8 26
NCAA BB Scores