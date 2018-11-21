No. 25 Wisconsin beats Stanford in Bahamas
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) - Ethan Happ had 16 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out late, and No. 25 Wisconsin beat Stanford 62-46 in Wednesday's first round at the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Sophomore Nate Reuvers had a tournament-record nine blocked shots for the Badgers (4-0), a total that also tied the longtime Wisconsin single-game record.
D'Mitrik Trice added 16 points for Wisconsin, which shot just 35 percent after halftime yet came up with a critical 9-0 burst to seize control after the Cardinal had gotten within a basket with 6:53 left.
KZ Okpala's 3-pointer pulled Stanford (2-2) to within 44-42. By the end of the game, though, the Badgers had scored 18 of the final 22 points to secure a semifinal matchup with Oklahoma on Thursday.
Okpala scored 11 points but made 2 of 12 shots for the Cardinal, who shot 27 percent overall. Stanford faces Florida on Thursday in the consolation bracket.
|35.3
|Min. Per Game
|35.3
|22.7
|Pts. Per Game
|22.7
|2.3
|Ast. Per Game
|2.3
|7.3
|Reb. Per Game
|7.3
|59.3
|Field Goal %
|45.1
|0.0
|Three Point %
|50.0
|50.0
|Free Throw %
|78.4
|Defensive rebound by Kobe King
|1.0
|Marcus Sheffield missed jump shot
|3.0
|+ 3
|Kobe King made 3-pt. jump shot
|30.0
|Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford
|54.0
|Cormac Ryan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|56.0
|Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills
|1:05
|D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:07
|Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers
|1:33
|Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:35
|+ 1
|Brad Davison made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:42
|+ 1
|Brad Davison made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:42
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|46
|Field Goals
|23-54 (42.6%)
|16-59 (27.1%)
|3-Pointers
|1-8 (12.5%)
|2-18 (11.1%)
|Free Throws
|15-19 (78.9%)
|12-19 (63.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|39
|Offensive
|6
|8
|Defensive
|35
|26
|Team
|2
|5
|Assists
|2
|9
|Steals
|5
|3
|Blocks
|11
|6
|Turnovers
|11
|11
|Fouls
|16
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|42.6
|FG%
|27.1
|
|
|12.5
|3PT FG%
|11.1
|
|
|78.9
|FT%
|63.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Happ
|31
|16
|12
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|7/15
|0/1
|2/3
|3
|9
|D. Trice
|32
|16
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6/20
|0/5
|4/4
|0
|3
|B. Davison
|34
|14
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|3/6
|0/0
|8/9
|0
|2
|N. Reuvers
|26
|8
|5
|0
|1
|9
|0
|3
|4/5
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|4
|K. Iverson
|28
|5
|12
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2/5
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|10
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Okpala
|38
|11
|8
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2/12
|1/2
|6/8
|2
|6
|D. Davis
|34
|8
|7
|7
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3/13
|0/3
|2/3
|1
|6
|O. Da Silva
|28
|7
|8
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3/10
|0/4
|1/3
|2
|6
|C. Ryan
|31
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1/9
|0/6
|0/0
|0
|1
|B. Wills
|25
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1/3
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Sharma
|14
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|4
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|M. Sheffield
|12
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|3/3
|0
|0
|J. Delaire
|8
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Kisunas
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|K. Pugh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Stanback
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|I. White
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Herenton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Beskind
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Fitzmorris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|46
|34
|9
|3
|6
|11
|21
|16/59
|2/18
|12/19
|8
|26
