Trice, No. 25 Badgers beat Sooners at Atlantis
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) - D'Mitrik Trice set career highs with 25 points and a tournament-record seven 3-pointers to help No. 25 Wisconsin beat Oklahoma 78-58 in Thursday's semifinals at the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Trice started 7 for 7 from behind the arc, the last coming when he pump-faked a defender and stepped to his right to bury the shot for a 66-47 lead with 6:22 left. But he finally missed a 3 less than a minute later to finish at 7 for 8.
That was also the first missed 3 after halftime for the Badgers (5-0), who made 8 of 9 after halftime and 14 of 22 for the game. Wisconsin shot 59 percent in the second half, using a 10-0 run to blow the game open and earn a trip in Friday's championship game.
Christian James scored 18 points for the Sooners (4-1), who shot 47 percent but couldn't slow the Badgers' second-half roll.
|29.3
|Min. Per Game
|29.3
|17.8
|Pts. Per Game
|17.8
|5.8
|Ast. Per Game
|5.8
|12.0
|Reb. Per Game
|12.0
|38.6
|Field Goal %
|56.7
|30.4
|Three Point %
|0.0
|66.7
|Free Throw %
|56.3
|Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford
|6.0
|Miles Reynolds missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|+ 1
|Miles Reynolds made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Shooting foul on Trevor Anderson
|6.0
|+ 2
|Trevor Anderson made driving layup
|12.0
|Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford
|43.0
|Christian James missed 3-pt. jump shot
|45.0
|+ 3
|Charles Thomas IV made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevor Anderson
|55.0
|+ 3
|Christian James made 3-pt. jump shot
|1:17
|Lost ball turnover on Aleem Ford, stolen by Kristian Doolittle
|1:28
|Defensive rebound by Ethan Happ
|1:58
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|78
|Field Goals
|24-51 (47.1%)
|28-59 (47.5%)
|3-Pointers
|5-13 (38.5%)
|14-22 (63.6%)
|Free Throws
|5-11 (45.5%)
|8-11 (72.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|33
|Offensive
|8
|7
|Defensive
|18
|21
|Team
|5
|5
|Assists
|7
|16
|Steals
|5
|8
|Blocks
|7
|3
|Turnovers
|15
|7
|Fouls
|14
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|47.1
|FG%
|47.5
|
|
|38.5
|3PT FG%
|63.6
|
|
|45.5
|FT%
|72.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. James
|33
|18
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|7/12
|4/8
|0/1
|0
|2
|A. Calixte
|23
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5/10
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|K. Doolittle
|23
|9
|5
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|3
|J. McNeace
|28
|5
|6
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|2/5
|0/0
|1/3
|2
|4
|B. Manek
|27
|3
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1/5
|1/2
|0/1
|2
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Odomes
|14
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3/7
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|1
|J. Bieniemy
|17
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|2
|M. Freeman
|11
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Reynolds
|18
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|K. Kuath
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|A. Reaves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Geha
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Lazenby
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Polla
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Streller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Stephenson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|58
|26
|7
|5
|7
|15
|14
|24/51
|5/13
|5/11
|8
|18
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Trice
|32
|25
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|8/13
|7/8
|2/3
|0
|3
|E. Happ
|32
|14
|12
|5
|1
|0
|4
|3
|6/13
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|8
|N. Reuvers
|21
|12
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4/8
|3/4
|1/2
|0
|1
|K. Iverson
|26
|6
|8
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2/7
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|5
|B. Davison
|32
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. King
|26
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5/8
|3/5
|1/2
|0
|0
|C. Thomas IV
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Anderson
|9
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|B. Pritzl
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Ford
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|A. Illikainen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ballard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Hamilton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. McGrory
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Currie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Strickland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Higginbottom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hedstrom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|78
|28
|16
|8
|3
|7
|12
|28/59
|14/22
|8/11
|7
|21
