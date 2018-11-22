OKLA
WISC

No Text

Trice, No. 25 Badgers beat Sooners at Atlantis

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 22, 2018

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) - D'Mitrik Trice set career highs with 25 points and a tournament-record seven 3-pointers to help No. 25 Wisconsin beat Oklahoma 78-58 in Thursday's semifinals at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Trice started 7 for 7 from behind the arc, the last coming when he pump-faked a defender and stepped to his right to bury the shot for a 66-47 lead with 6:22 left. But he finally missed a 3 less than a minute later to finish at 7 for 8.

That was also the first missed 3 after halftime for the Badgers (5-0), who made 8 of 9 after halftime and 14 of 22 for the game. Wisconsin shot 59 percent in the second half, using a 10-0 run to blow the game open and earn a trip in Friday's championship game.

Christian James scored 18 points for the Sooners (4-1), who shot 47 percent but couldn't slow the Badgers' second-half roll.

Key Players
B. Manek
35 F
E. Happ
22 F
29.3 Min. Per Game 29.3
17.8 Pts. Per Game 17.8
5.8 Ast. Per Game 5.8
12.0 Reb. Per Game 12.0
38.6 Field Goal % 56.7
30.4 Three Point % 0.0
66.7 Free Throw % 56.3
  Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford 6.0
  Miles Reynolds missed 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Miles Reynolds made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Shooting foul on Trevor Anderson 6.0
+ 2 Trevor Anderson made driving layup 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford 43.0
  Christian James missed 3-pt. jump shot 45.0
+ 3 Charles Thomas IV made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevor Anderson 55.0
+ 3 Christian James made 3-pt. jump shot 1:17
  Lost ball turnover on Aleem Ford, stolen by Kristian Doolittle 1:28
  Defensive rebound by Ethan Happ 1:58
Team Stats
Points 58 78
Field Goals 24-51 (47.1%) 28-59 (47.5%)
3-Pointers 5-13 (38.5%) 14-22 (63.6%)
Free Throws 5-11 (45.5%) 8-11 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 31 33
Offensive 8 7
Defensive 18 21
Team 5 5
Assists 7 16
Steals 5 8
Blocks 7 3
Turnovers 15 7
Fouls 14 12
Technicals 0 0
0
C. James G
18 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
0
D. Trice G
25 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Oklahoma 4-1 283058
home team logo 25 Wisconsin 5-0 314778
Team Stats
away team logo Oklahoma 4-1 79.5 PPG 48.5 RPG 13.3 APG
home team logo 25 Wisconsin 5-0 80.0 PPG 39.8 RPG 12.8 APG
Key Players
0
C. James G 21.5 PPG 4.5 RPG 1.5 APG 52.9 FG%
0
D. Trice G 17.8 PPG 3.5 RPG 2.3 APG 47.1 FG%
Top Scorers
0
C. James G 18 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
0
D. Trice G 25 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
47.1 FG% 47.5
38.5 3PT FG% 63.6
45.5 FT% 72.7
Oklahoma
Starters
C. James
A. Calixte
K. Doolittle
J. McNeace
B. Manek
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. James 33 18 2 1 1 0 3 1 7/12 4/8 0/1 0 2
A. Calixte 23 10 2 2 0 0 2 1 5/10 0/2 0/0 0 2
K. Doolittle 23 9 5 0 1 0 2 1 4/5 0/0 1/1 2 3
J. McNeace 28 5 6 0 0 5 1 4 2/5 0/0 1/3 2 4
B. Manek 27 3 5 0 1 0 1 0 1/5 1/2 0/1 2 3
Bench
R. Odomes
J. Bieniemy
M. Freeman
M. Reynolds
K. Kuath
A. Reaves
P. Geha
T. Lazenby
H. Polla
R. Streller
L. Stephenson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Odomes 14 7 2 1 0 0 0 2 3/7 0/0 1/1 1 1
J. Bieniemy 17 3 2 2 1 1 1 1 1/3 0/0 1/2 0 2
M. Freeman 11 2 0 1 1 0 1 2 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 0
M. Reynolds 18 1 1 0 0 0 3 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 1
K. Kuath 6 0 1 0 0 1 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
A. Reaves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Geha - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lazenby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Polla - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Streller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Stephenson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 58 26 7 5 7 15 14 24/51 5/13 5/11 8 18
Wisconsin
Starters
D. Trice
E. Happ
N. Reuvers
K. Iverson
B. Davison
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Trice 32 25 3 4 1 0 1 0 8/13 7/8 2/3 0 3
E. Happ 32 14 12 5 1 0 4 3 6/13 0/0 2/2 4 8
N. Reuvers 21 12 1 1 1 1 1 1 4/8 3/4 1/2 0 1
K. Iverson 26 6 8 0 2 2 0 1 2/7 0/0 2/2 3 5
B. Davison 32 0 1 2 3 0 0 2 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 1
Bench
K. King
C. Thomas IV
T. Anderson
B. Pritzl
A. Ford
A. Illikainen
M. Ballard
O. Hamilton
W. McGrory
T. Currie
T. Strickland
C. Higginbottom
J. Hedstrom
J. Williams
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. King 26 14 0 0 0 0 0 1 5/8 3/5 1/2 0 0
C. Thomas IV 4 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 0
T. Anderson 9 2 1 3 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
B. Pritzl 14 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
A. Ford 4 0 2 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2
A. Illikainen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ballard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. McGrory - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Currie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Strickland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Higginbottom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hedstrom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 78 28 16 8 3 7 12 28/59 14/22 8/11 7 21
NCAA BB Scores