PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) - D'Mitrik Trice set career highs with 25 points and a tournament-record seven 3-pointers to help No. 25 Wisconsin beat Oklahoma 78-58 in Thursday's semifinals at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Trice started 7 for 7 from behind the arc, the last coming when he pump-faked a defender and stepped to his right to bury the shot for a 66-47 lead with 6:22 left. But he finally missed a 3 less than a minute later to finish at 7 for 8.

That was also the first missed 3 after halftime for the Badgers (5-0), who made 8 of 9 after halftime and 14 of 22 for the game. Wisconsin shot 59 percent in the second half, using a 10-0 run to blow the game open and earn a trip in Friday's championship game.

Christian James scored 18 points for the Sooners (4-1), who shot 47 percent but couldn't slow the Badgers' second-half roll.

