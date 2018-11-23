GMASON
CINCY

No Text

Cincinnati advances at Emerald Coast Classic

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 23, 2018

NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Cane Broome came off the bench to pace Cincinnati with 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting as the Bearcats advanced to the title game of the Emerald Coast Classic with a 71-55 win over George Mason on Friday night.

Tre Scott made 7 of 9 from the field and finished with 14 points while Jarron Cumberland and Rashawn Fredericks each added 11 points for Cincinnati (4-1).

Javon Greene led the Patriots (2-4) with 11 points.

The Bearcats never trailed. George Mason closed the gap to a point a twice in the first five minutes on a pair of 3-pointers by Goanar Mar and Jaire Grayer. Grayer's 3 cut the deficit to 7-6 but Broome led Cincinnati on an 11-4 run that made it 18-10 midway through the first half. Broome scored eight points during that stretch with a pair of free throws, a layup and two jumpers. Keith Williams and Broome made back-to-back jumpers to open the second half that made it 36-23 and Cincinnati led by double figures the rest of the way.

Key Players
O. Livingston II
T. Scott
31.3 Min. Per Game 31.3
9.8 Pts. Per Game 9.8
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
5.5 Reb. Per Game 5.5
35.6 Field Goal % 57.5
9.1 Three Point % 33.3
71.4 Free Throw % 55.6
  Turnover on Otis Livingston II 2.0
  Offensive foul on Otis Livingston II 2.0
+ 2 Tre Scott made tip-in 3.0
  Offensive rebound by Tre Scott 4.0
  Justin Jenifer missed layup 6.0
+ 3 Otis Livingston II made 3-pt. jump shot 40.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Cane Broome 45.0
  Defensive rebound by Tre Scott 1:15
  Otis Livingston II missed free throw 1:15
  Shooting foul on Justin Jenifer 1:15
+ 2 Otis Livingston II made layup 1:15
Team Stats
Points 55 71
Field Goals 22-50 (44.0%) 27-53 (50.9%)
3-Pointers 7-23 (30.4%) 2-7 (28.6%)
Free Throws 4-11 (36.4%) 15-21 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 20 37
Offensive 3 5
Defensive 12 23
Team 5 9
Assists 12 7
Steals 8 9
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 16 13
Fouls 19 14
Technicals 0 0
23
J. Greene G
11 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
15
C. Broome G
21 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
12T
George Mason
Starters
J. Greene
O. Livingston II
J. Grayer
J. Reuter
G. Mar
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Greene 19 11 1 1 1 0 1 5 4/8 1/5 2/2 0 1
O. Livingston II 29 9 0 5 4 0 3 4 4/9 1/4 0/1 0 0
J. Grayer 27 8 2 1 0 1 1 1 3/8 2/6 0/0 2 0
J. Reuter 22 6 0 0 0 1 1 0 2/8 0/1 2/6 0 0
G. Mar 15 3 1 0 0 0 3 3 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1
Bench
J. Kier
I. Boyd
J. Hartwell II
A. Wilson
G. Calixte
Z. Garrett
J. Tempchin
N. DiClementi
J. Miller
J. Douglas-Stanley
L. Samuels
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Kier 34 6 3 4 3 0 4 3 3/6 0/1 0/2 0 3
I. Boyd 23 5 1 0 0 0 3 1 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 1
J. Hartwell II 11 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 1
A. Wilson 13 2 4 0 0 1 0 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 3
G. Calixte 7 2 2 1 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
Z. Garrett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tempchin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. DiClementi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Douglas-Stanley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Samuels - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 55 15 12 8 3 16 19 22/50 7/23 4/11 3 12
Cincinnati
Starters
T. Scott
J. Cumberland
K. Williams
J. Jenifer
N. Brooks
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Scott 37 14 8 1 0 1 1 2 7/9 0/0 0/1 2 6
J. Cumberland 31 11 6 1 3 2 3 1 2/11 1/2 6/8 0 6
K. Williams 17 6 3 0 2 0 1 3 3/5 0/1 0/0 1 2
J. Jenifer 25 4 1 3 0 0 0 1 2/6 0/0 0/0 0 1
N. Brooks 20 3 3 0 1 0 1 4 1/3 0/0 1/2 2 1
Bench
C. Broome
R. Fredericks
E. Nsoseme
J. Koz
T. Moore
L. Johnson
M. Diarra
S. Martin
L. Hardnett
P. Gillam Toyambi
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Broome 32 21 1 2 0 0 2 0 7/13 0/2 7/8 0 1
R. Fredericks 11 11 0 0 0 0 0 1 5/6 1/2 0/0 0 0
E. Nsoseme 15 1 4 0 1 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 4
J. Koz 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Moore 5 0 1 0 2 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
L. Johnson 5 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Diarra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Hardnett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gillam Toyambi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 71 28 7 9 3 13 14 27/53 2/7 15/21 5 23
NCAA BB Scores