Cincinnati advances at Emerald Coast Classic
NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Cane Broome came off the bench to pace Cincinnati with 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting as the Bearcats advanced to the title game of the Emerald Coast Classic with a 71-55 win over George Mason on Friday night.
Tre Scott made 7 of 9 from the field and finished with 14 points while Jarron Cumberland and Rashawn Fredericks each added 11 points for Cincinnati (4-1).
Javon Greene led the Patriots (2-4) with 11 points.
The Bearcats never trailed. George Mason closed the gap to a point a twice in the first five minutes on a pair of 3-pointers by Goanar Mar and Jaire Grayer. Grayer's 3 cut the deficit to 7-6 but Broome led Cincinnati on an 11-4 run that made it 18-10 midway through the first half. Broome scored eight points during that stretch with a pair of free throws, a layup and two jumpers. Keith Williams and Broome made back-to-back jumpers to open the second half that made it 36-23 and Cincinnati led by double figures the rest of the way.
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|71
|Field Goals
|22-50 (44.0%)
|27-53 (50.9%)
|3-Pointers
|7-23 (30.4%)
|2-7 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|4-11 (36.4%)
|15-21 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|20
|37
|Offensive
|3
|5
|Defensive
|12
|23
|Team
|5
|9
|Assists
|12
|7
|Steals
|8
|9
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|16
|13
|Fouls
|19
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|George Mason 2-4
|76.4 PPG
|38 RPG
|12.8 APG
|Cincinnati 4-1
|70.3 PPG
|41.3 RPG
|16.5 APG
|
|44.0
|FG%
|50.9
|
|
|30.4
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|36.4
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Greene
|19
|11
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4/8
|1/5
|2/2
|0
|1
|O. Livingston II
|29
|9
|0
|5
|4
|0
|3
|4
|4/9
|1/4
|0/1
|0
|0
|J. Grayer
|27
|8
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3/8
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|0
|J. Reuter
|22
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2/8
|0/1
|2/6
|0
|0
|G. Mar
|15
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Greene
|19
|11
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4/8
|1/5
|2/2
|0
|1
|O. Livingston II
|29
|9
|0
|5
|4
|0
|3
|4
|4/9
|1/4
|0/1
|0
|0
|J. Grayer
|27
|8
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3/8
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|0
|J. Reuter
|22
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2/8
|0/1
|2/6
|0
|0
|G. Mar
|15
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Kier
|34
|6
|3
|4
|3
|0
|4
|3
|3/6
|0/1
|0/2
|0
|3
|I. Boyd
|23
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Hartwell II
|11
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Wilson
|13
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|G. Calixte
|7
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|Z. Garrett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tempchin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. DiClementi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Douglas-Stanley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Samuels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|55
|15
|12
|8
|3
|16
|19
|22/50
|7/23
|4/11
|3
|12
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Scott
|37
|14
|8
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|7/9
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|6
|J. Cumberland
|31
|11
|6
|1
|3
|2
|3
|1
|2/11
|1/2
|6/8
|0
|6
|K. Williams
|17
|6
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|J. Jenifer
|25
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|N. Brooks
|20
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Scott
|37
|14
|8
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|7/9
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|6
|J. Cumberland
|31
|11
|6
|1
|3
|2
|3
|1
|2/11
|1/2
|6/8
|0
|6
|K. Williams
|17
|6
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|J. Jenifer
|25
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|N. Brooks
|20
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Broome
|32
|21
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7/13
|0/2
|7/8
|0
|1
|R. Fredericks
|11
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5/6
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Nsoseme
|15
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|4
|J. Koz
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Moore
|5
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|L. Johnson
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Diarra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Hardnett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Gillam Toyambi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|71
|28
|7
|9
|3
|13
|14
|27/53
|2/7
|15/21
|5
|23
