NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Cane Broome came off the bench to pace Cincinnati with 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting as the Bearcats advanced to the title game of the Emerald Coast Classic with a 71-55 win over George Mason on Friday night.

Tre Scott made 7 of 9 from the field and finished with 14 points while Jarron Cumberland and Rashawn Fredericks each added 11 points for Cincinnati (4-1).

Javon Greene led the Patriots (2-4) with 11 points.

The Bearcats never trailed. George Mason closed the gap to a point a twice in the first five minutes on a pair of 3-pointers by Goanar Mar and Jaire Grayer. Grayer's 3 cut the deficit to 7-6 but Broome led Cincinnati on an 11-4 run that made it 18-10 midway through the first half. Broome scored eight points during that stretch with a pair of free throws, a layup and two jumpers. Keith Williams and Broome made back-to-back jumpers to open the second half that made it 36-23 and Cincinnati led by double figures the rest of the way.

