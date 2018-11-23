MIAMI
FRESNO

No Text

Miami downs Fresno State behind Johnson's 24 points

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 23, 2018

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) Senior guard Zach Johnson scored 24 points, including a follow-up dunk with 0.2 seconds remaining, as Miami pulled out a 78-76 victory over Fresno State on Friday in the semifinals of the Wooden Legacy Tournament at Cal State Fullerton.

Sophomore guard Chris Lykes added 17 points and junior guard Dejan Vasiljevic added 12 as the Hurricanes (5-0) broke a 76-76 tie when Johnson rebounded a Lykes miss and slammed home the winning basket all in one motion.

Lykes and Vasiljevic have scored in double figures in every game for Miami this season.

Senior guard Braxton Huggins scored 28 points for Fresno State (2-2), while senior guard Deshon Taylor added 25. Huggins' 20 first-half points were tied for second-most in a half in the tournament's history.

Fresno State lost despite a 43-29 rebounding advantage.

Miami advanced to Sunday's Wooden Legacy Tournament championship game where it will face wither Seton Hall or Hawaii.

Key Players
A. Lawrence II
D. Taylor
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
12.5 Pts. Per Game 12.5
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
48.9 Field Goal % 41.0
33.3 Three Point % 25.0
92.3 Free Throw % 73.7
  Bad pass turnover on Christian Gray 1.0
+ 2 Zach Johnson made dunk 0.0
  Offensive rebound by Zach Johnson 0.0
  Chris Lykes missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 1 Deshon Taylor made 3rd of 3 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Deshon Taylor made 2nd of 3 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Deshon Taylor made 1st of 3 free throws 13.0
  Shooting foul on Zach Johnson 13.0
+ 1 Chris Lykes made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
+ 1 Chris Lykes made 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on New Williams 17.0
Team Stats
Points 78 76
Field Goals 25-57 (43.9%) 27-58 (46.6%)
3-Pointers 7-22 (31.8%) 9-23 (39.1%)
Free Throws 21-28 (75.0%) 13-18 (72.2%)
Total Rebounds 29 43
Offensive 6 10
Defensive 22 26
Team 1 7
Assists 12 16
Steals 7 4
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 11 20
Fouls 20 25
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
Z. Johnson G
24 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
4
B. Huggins G
28 PTS, 4 REB
12T
away team logo Miami (Fla.) 5-0 374178
home team logo Fresno State 2-2 413576
Titan Gym Fullerton, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Miami (Fla.) 5-0 85.5 PPG 45.3 RPG 16.0 APG
home team logo Fresno State 2-2 79.3 PPG 40.3 RPG 17.0 APG
Key Players
5
Z. Johnson G 10.3 PPG 2.5 RPG 3.0 APG 37.1 FG%
4
B. Huggins G 19.3 PPG 2.3 RPG 2.3 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
5
Z. Johnson G 24 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
4
B. Huggins G 28 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
43.9 FG% 46.6
31.8 3PT FG% 39.1
75.0 FT% 72.2
Miami (Fla.)
Starters
C. Lykes
D. Vasiljevic
E. Izundu
A. Lawrence II
S. Waardenburg
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Lykes 35 17 5 2 3 0 4 3 6/16 2/8 3/4 0 5
D. Vasiljevic 38 12 5 1 0 0 2 2 4/10 4/7 0/0 1 4
E. Izundu 21 10 6 1 0 1 0 5 3/3 0/0 4/5 1 5
A. Lawrence II 31 7 5 3 1 0 5 3 2/5 0/1 3/3 1 4
S. Waardenburg 24 6 4 0 1 0 0 2 1/5 0/2 4/5 1 3
Bench
Z. Johnson
D. Gak
A. Mack
D. Hernandez
R. Miller Jr.
K. McGusty
W. Herenton
D. Proctor
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Z. Johnson 34 24 2 3 2 0 0 3 8/16 1/4 7/11 1 1
D. Gak 12 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
A. Mack 5 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Hernandez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Miller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McGusty - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Herenton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Proctor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 78 28 12 7 1 11 20 25/57 7/22 21/28 6 22
Fresno State
Starters
B. Huggins
D. Taylor
N. Grimes
N. Williams
S. Bittner
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Huggins 31 28 4 0 0 0 2 5 10/21 5/10 3/4 1 3
D. Taylor 32 25 2 3 3 0 6 4 8/14 2/6 7/8 0 2
N. Grimes 27 9 15 1 0 4 1 2 4/9 0/0 1/2 5 10
N. Williams 30 8 5 0 1 1 3 4 3/7 2/4 0/0 1 4
S. Bittner 33 4 5 6 0 0 0 3 2/4 0/2 0/0 3 2
Bench
C. Gray
N. Blackwell
J. McWilliams
L. Rojas
A. Agau
C. Seeley
M. Fitzgerald-Warren
A. Dhaliwal
A. Diouf
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Gray 10 2 1 0 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 2/4 0 1
N. Blackwell 28 0 3 5 0 0 4 3 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 3
J. McWilliams 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
L. Rojas 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Agau 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Seeley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fitzgerald-Warren - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Dhaliwal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Diouf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 76 36 16 4 5 20 25 27/58 9/23 13/18 10 26
NCAA BB Scores