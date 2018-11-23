Miami downs Fresno State behind Johnson's 24 points
FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) Senior guard Zach Johnson scored 24 points, including a follow-up dunk with 0.2 seconds remaining, as Miami pulled out a 78-76 victory over Fresno State on Friday in the semifinals of the Wooden Legacy Tournament at Cal State Fullerton.
Sophomore guard Chris Lykes added 17 points and junior guard Dejan Vasiljevic added 12 as the Hurricanes (5-0) broke a 76-76 tie when Johnson rebounded a Lykes miss and slammed home the winning basket all in one motion.
Lykes and Vasiljevic have scored in double figures in every game for Miami this season.
Senior guard Braxton Huggins scored 28 points for Fresno State (2-2), while senior guard Deshon Taylor added 25. Huggins' 20 first-half points were tied for second-most in a half in the tournament's history.
Fresno State lost despite a 43-29 rebounding advantage.
Miami advanced to Sunday's Wooden Legacy Tournament championship game where it will face wither Seton Hall or Hawaii.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.0
|Min. Per Game
|33.0
|12.5
|Pts. Per Game
|12.5
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|3.5
|Reb. Per Game
|3.5
|48.9
|Field Goal %
|41.0
|33.3
|Three Point %
|25.0
|92.3
|Free Throw %
|73.7
|Bad pass turnover on Christian Gray
|1.0
|+ 2
|Zach Johnson made dunk
|0.0
|Offensive rebound by Zach Johnson
|0.0
|Chris Lykes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|+ 1
|Deshon Taylor made 3rd of 3 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Deshon Taylor made 2nd of 3 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Deshon Taylor made 1st of 3 free throws
|13.0
|Shooting foul on Zach Johnson
|13.0
|+ 1
|Chris Lykes made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|+ 1
|Chris Lykes made 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on New Williams
|17.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|76
|Field Goals
|25-57 (43.9%)
|27-58 (46.6%)
|3-Pointers
|7-22 (31.8%)
|9-23 (39.1%)
|Free Throws
|21-28 (75.0%)
|13-18 (72.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|43
|Offensive
|6
|10
|Defensive
|22
|26
|Team
|1
|7
|Assists
|12
|16
|Steals
|7
|4
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Turnovers
|11
|20
|Fouls
|20
|25
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Miami (Fla.) 5-0
|85.5 PPG
|45.3 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Fresno State 2-2
|79.3 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|17.0 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|Z. Johnson G
|10.3 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|3.0 APG
|37.1 FG%
|
4
|B. Huggins G
|19.3 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|2.3 APG
|50.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|Z. Johnson G
|24 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|B. Huggins G
|28 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|
|43.9
|FG%
|46.6
|
|
|31.8
|3PT FG%
|39.1
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|72.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Lykes
|35
|17
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|3
|6/16
|2/8
|3/4
|0
|5
|D. Vasiljevic
|38
|12
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4/10
|4/7
|0/0
|1
|4
|E. Izundu
|21
|10
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|3/3
|0/0
|4/5
|1
|5
|A. Lawrence II
|31
|7
|5
|3
|1
|0
|5
|3
|2/5
|0/1
|3/3
|1
|4
|S. Waardenburg
|24
|6
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/5
|0/2
|4/5
|1
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Lykes
|35
|17
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|3
|6/16
|2/8
|3/4
|0
|5
|D. Vasiljevic
|38
|12
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4/10
|4/7
|0/0
|1
|4
|E. Izundu
|21
|10
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|3/3
|0/0
|4/5
|1
|5
|A. Lawrence II
|31
|7
|5
|3
|1
|0
|5
|3
|2/5
|0/1
|3/3
|1
|4
|S. Waardenburg
|24
|6
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/5
|0/2
|4/5
|1
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Johnson
|34
|24
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|8/16
|1/4
|7/11
|1
|1
|D. Gak
|12
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|A. Mack
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Hernandez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Miller Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. McGusty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Herenton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Proctor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|78
|28
|12
|7
|1
|11
|20
|25/57
|7/22
|21/28
|6
|22
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Huggins
|31
|28
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|10/21
|5/10
|3/4
|1
|3
|D. Taylor
|32
|25
|2
|3
|3
|0
|6
|4
|8/14
|2/6
|7/8
|0
|2
|N. Grimes
|27
|9
|15
|1
|0
|4
|1
|2
|4/9
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|10
|N. Williams
|30
|8
|5
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|3/7
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|4
|S. Bittner
|33
|4
|5
|6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Huggins
|31
|28
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|10/21
|5/10
|3/4
|1
|3
|D. Taylor
|32
|25
|2
|3
|3
|0
|6
|4
|8/14
|2/6
|7/8
|0
|2
|N. Grimes
|27
|9
|15
|1
|0
|4
|1
|2
|4/9
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|10
|N. Williams
|30
|8
|5
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|3/7
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|4
|S. Bittner
|33
|4
|5
|6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Gray
|10
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|2/4
|0
|1
|N. Blackwell
|28
|0
|3
|5
|0
|0
|4
|3
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. McWilliams
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|L. Rojas
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Agau
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Seeley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Fitzgerald-Warren
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Dhaliwal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Diouf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|76
|36
|16
|4
|5
|20
|25
|27/58
|9/23
|13/18
|10
|26
-
19LSU
14FSU67
66
2nd 16.0 ESP2
-
LSALLE
NWEST56
74
2nd 6:02 ESPU
-
KENTST
VANDY58
57
2nd 8:43 SECN
-
GWEBB
EILL65
66
2nd 5:21
-
AMU
FIU62
78
2nd 11:45
-
FAIR
LONGWD19
19
1st 10:44
-
MRSHL
MD19
20
1st 10:47 BTN
-
HOW
ARKLR30
51
1st 0.0
-
NOVA
OKLAST77
58
Final
-
OKLA
DAYTON65
54
Final
-
STHRN
WMICH70
85
Final
-
ORAL
NILL66
87
Final
-
VMI
STETSON87
79
Final/OT
-
MARS
WOFF46
97
Final
-
CAN
MEMP63
71
Final
-
BU
RUT44
54
Final
-
HOUBP
WAKE93
91
Final/OT
-
ALCORN
LIB54
76
Final
-
CALBPTST
ARKPB107
115
Final/3OT
-
ROBERT
24PURDUE46
84
Final
-
25WISC
4UVA46
53
Final
-
MASBOS
MASLOW59
88
Final
-
MIAMI
FRESNO78
76
Final
-
NICHST
NCCU77
63
Final
-
JMAD
OAK69
77
Final
-
DENVER
SEATTLE63
82
Final
-
COPPST
CHARSO67
93
Final
-
PVAM
GATECH54
65
Final
-
GRAM
NIAGARA74
68
Final
-
CHATT
9MICH55
83
Final
-
7UNC
17UCLA94
78
Final
-
CHARLS
UAB0
0136.5 O/U
+3
6:30pm ESP3
-
TEXAS
11MICHST0
0150.5 O/U
-6.5
6:37pm FOX
-
LAMON
TNTECH0
0136 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
LVILLE
MARQET0
0154.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
MTSU0
0138 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
TNST
10UK0
0153.5 O/U
-28.5
7:00pm SECN
-
STFRAN
IUPUI0
0144 O/U
-5.0
7:00pm
-
SAMFORD
IPFW0
0161 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
NIOWA
ODU0
0123.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
PORTST
UCSB0
0150 O/U
-1.0
7:00pm
-
GMASON
CINCY0
0133 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
UCDAV
IND0
0135.5 O/U
-22
7:00pm BTN+
-
NCGRN
DEL0
0136.5 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm
-
ALAM
NWST0
0142 O/U
-7.5
7:30pm
-
TEXST
USCUP0
0131.5 O/U
+8.5
7:30pm
-
SALAB
TEXAM0
0144.5 O/U
-13
7:30pm SECN
-
NCWILM
ARKST0
0157.5 O/U
+3.5
7:30pm
-
MISSCOL
MCNSE0
0
7:30pm
-
CLEVST
23OHIOST0
0135.5 O/U
-25
8:00pm FS1
-
LAMAR
TEXPA0
0146.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
ALBANY
MILW0
0132 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
TXARL
ARK0
0148 O/U
-16.5
8:00pm SECN
-
ABIL
UOP0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm
-
GC
UTAH0
0144.5 O/U
-1.5
9:00pm ESP3
-
5TENN
2KANSAS0
0151 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
NWNAZ
IDAHO0
0
9:00pm
-
FLA
BUTLER0
0135 O/U
+1
9:30pm ESPU
-
BAYLOR
MISS0
0143 O/U
+2
9:30pm CBSSN
-
UMASS
6NEVADA0
0156.5 O/U
-13.5
10:00pm FS1
-
CPOLY
PORT0
0137.5 O/U
-8
10:00pm
-
SUTAH
UNLV0
0144 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm
-
UCRIV
ELON0
0136 O/U
+5.5
11:00pm
-
SETON
HAWAII0
0141.5 O/U
+9.5
11:30pm ESP2
-
SILL
TULSA0
0141 O/U
+1.5
12:30am FS1