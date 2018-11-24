Cumberland, Cincinnati win Emerald Coast Classic
NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin says he doesn't believe in revenge, so just call it turnabout is fair play.
Cronin's Bearcats, led by Jarron Cumberland's 25 points, won the Emerald Coast Classic championship by defeating Mississippi 71-57 on Saturday night. Cincinnati had lost the 2014 title game to the Rebels in the tournament's first year.
Respect for first-year Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis erased vengeance from Cronin's thought process.
''I don't believe in that at all,'' he said. ''You know, Kermit's a good friend of mine. My respect for him as a coach is as high as anybody in the country. What he did at Middle Tennessee was unbelievable and, given time, what he's going to do at Ole Miss is going to be awesome.''
The Rebels looked pretty awesome in the first half and early in the second before the Bearcats took control with a stifling defense.
Cincinnati (5-1) squandered a 13-point first half lead before roaring back.
''Every team, they're going to make their runs, but we've just got to stay calm and play our game,'' said Cumberland, who was named the tournament's outstanding player.
The 6-foot-5 junior guard was deadly from the charity stripe, making 13 of 14 free throws although he hit only five of 17 shots from the field. No other Bearcats scored in double figures.
Devontae Shuler led Mississippi (4-2) with 24 points and Breein Tyree added 14.
Keith Williams broke a 7-7 tie with a 3 pointer that launched a 12-2 run and gave Cincinnati a 10 point lead at 19-9. The Bearcats eventually got the lead up to 13 and maintained a double-digit advantage until the last three minutes of the half. Ole Miss went on a 9-2 run to narrow the gap to 37-33 at the half including a Shuler 3 pointer at the buzzer.
The Rebels opened the second half with an 8-3 run to tie the score at 41-all. The Bearcats responded with a 14-2 run to get the lead back to double digits and never looked back.
''We only gave up 24 points in the second half `cause our guys really were in tune with what Ole Miss was trying to run against us as much as the coaches were,'' Cronin said. ''And when you do that you get better defensively as the game goes on and that's how you win games - second half defense.''
Davis said his team never was able to overcome its slow start.
''I thought they were a lot more physical than we were,'' he said. ''They moved the ball, we didn't move the ball. We just got beat by a better team tonight.''
Cumberland said the Bearcats hope the tournament title will be a stepping stone to more success as the season unfolds.
''It means a lot because it's one of the first ones,'' he said. ''We're looking ahead of us and ready for the (American Athletic) conference tournament and the NCAA tournament, too.''
Officials at the tournament, hosted by Northwest Florida State College, also announced that next year's Emerald Coast Classic will feature Florida State, Purdue, Tennessee and Virginia Commonwealth.
---
Coach Scott Drew got a surprise soaking from his players after King McClure scored a career-high 27 points to lead Baylor to 3rd place in the Emerald Coast Classic with a 72-61 victory over George Mason earlier Saturday.
It was Drew's 300th victory in 15 years as coach of the Bears. He is among 17 active coaches who have hit that milestone with their present teams.
''It meant a water bath,'' Drew said. ''I actually forgot or didn't know why they were drenching me. . I was thankful it was water instead of Gatorade.''
Looking on was father Homer Drew, who notched 317 wins at Valparaiso and 640 in his career before retiring. The younger Drew has 319 career wins including 20 in one season at Valparaiso.
McClure shot 8 of 17 from the field including 5 of 11 on 3 pointers. Makai Mason added 18 points for Baylor (4-2)
Otis Livingston led George Mason (2-5) with 26 points. Jarred Reuter added 15.
Baylor was ahead by just a point, 28-27, at the intermission after six lead changes and three ties in the first half. McClure scored nine straight in just over a minute as Baylor went from four down to five ahead at 26-21 with 2:54 left in the half.Jarron Cumberland scored 25 points to lead Cincinnati to the Emerald Coast Classic championship by defeating Mississippi 71-57. It was a reversal of fortune for the Bearcats, who had lost the 2014 title game to the Rebels in the tournament's first year.
McClure began his run with a pair of free throws, then he grabbed a steal and dunked, hit a 3 pointer and finished with a layup.
''I sort of got in that zone for a quick second,'' McClure said. ''It's a credit to my teammates for finding me and believing in me and trusting me.''
The Patriots, however, outscored the Bears 6-2 to close the half.
George Mason retook the lead at 32-30 early in the second half, but McClure then put Baylor ahead for good with another 3 pointer.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Justin Jenifer
|2.0
|Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|Offensive rebound by Ole Miss
|5.0
|Brian Halums missed jump shot
|7.0
|Offensive rebound by Ole Miss
|12.0
|Brian Halums missed layup
|14.0
|Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson
|19.0
|Justin Jenifer missed layup
|21.0
|+ 1
|Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws
|48.0
|+ 1
|Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws
|48.0
|Shooting foul on Keith Williams
|48.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|57
|Field Goals
|20-50 (40.0%)
|19-51 (37.3%)
|3-Pointers
|6-14 (42.9%)
|3-21 (14.3%)
|Free Throws
|25-35 (71.4%)
|16-17 (94.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|27
|Offensive
|8
|6
|Defensive
|22
|18
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|9
|3
|Steals
|4
|3
|Blocks
|6
|6
|Turnovers
|7
|11
|Fouls
|18
|26
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Cincinnati 5-1
|70.4 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|14.6 APG
|Ole Miss 3-2
|79.8 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|15.8 APG
|Key Players
|
34
|J. Cumberland G
|16.8 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|2.6 APG
|42.0 FG%
|
2
|D. Shuler G
|7.5 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|3.5 APG
|43.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Cumberland G
|25 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|D. Shuler G
|24 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|
|40.0
|FG%
|37.3
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|14.3
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|94.1
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cumberland
|33
|25
|3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|5/17
|2/8
|13/14
|1
|2
|T. Scott
|33
|9
|9
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3/6
|0/0
|3/6
|2
|7
|K. Williams
|24
|9
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2/6
|2/2
|3/6
|2
|3
|J. Jenifer
|27
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/6
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|N. Brooks
|22
|4
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cumberland
|33
|25
|3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|5/17
|2/8
|13/14
|1
|2
|T. Scott
|33
|9
|9
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3/6
|0/0
|3/6
|2
|7
|K. Williams
|24
|9
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2/6
|2/2
|3/6
|2
|3
|J. Jenifer
|27
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/6
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|N. Brooks
|22
|4
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Broome
|24
|9
|1
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3/7
|1/2
|2/3
|0
|1
|L. Johnson
|12
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|1
|R. Fredericks
|15
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|2
|E. Nsoseme
|8
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|M. Diarra
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Koz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Hardnett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Gillam Toyambi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|71
|30
|9
|4
|6
|7
|18
|20/50
|6/14
|25/35
|8
|22
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Shuler
|33
|24
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|9/14
|2/5
|4/4
|1
|5
|B. Tyree
|32
|14
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4/11
|0/5
|6/6
|0
|1
|B. Stevens
|24
|8
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|3/6
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|2
|K. Buffen
|28
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0/1
|0/0
|2/3
|0
|6
|T. Davis
|31
|0
|4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0/6
|0/5
|0/0
|1
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Shuler
|33
|24
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|9/14
|2/5
|4/4
|1
|5
|B. Tyree
|32
|14
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4/11
|0/5
|6/6
|0
|1
|B. Stevens
|24
|8
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|3/6
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|2
|K. Buffen
|28
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0/1
|0/0
|2/3
|0
|6
|T. Davis
|31
|0
|4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0/6
|0/5
|0/0
|1
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Olejniczak
|14
|6
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2/4
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|0
|B. Hinson
|14
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1/5
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Davis
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Z. Naylor
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Rodriguez
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Halums
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|A. Morgano
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McBride
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Miller Jr
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|57
|24
|3
|3
|6
|11
|26
|19/51
|3/21
|16/17
|6
|18
-
UCSB
IDAHO57
50
2nd 4:46
-
JACKST
USD35
40
2nd 16:29
-
CSFULL
SACST32
44
2nd 15:57
-
DELST
WASHST28
31
1st 28.80 PACN
-
FAMU
LOYMRY20
30
1st 1:51
-
ELON
UOP7
9
1st 12:29
-
STHRN
NCCU71
83
Final
-
CAMP
GTOWN85
93
Final
-
DEPAUL
ND70
95
Final
-
NH
UCONN66
91
Final
-
NILL
JMAD74
78
Final
-
NALAB
TROY58
77
Final
-
AMER
UMBC73
69
Final
-
NEAST
DAVID69
78
Final
-
SFTRPA
13VATECH37
75
Final
-
GSU
NORL53
97
Final
-
WMICH
NICHST61
62
Final/OT
-
WKY
INDST54
63
Final
-
SACHRT
BING73
78
Final
-
MONST
NEBOM65
89
Final
-
SAV
ALCORN80
75
Final
-
STOCKTON
PENN63
112
Final
-
CALBPTST
HOW84
86
Final
-
WARNEN
WINTHR76
116
Final
-
CIT
SFLA84
81
Final
-
ARMY
MIAOH55
85
Final
-
PEAY
OHIO82
85
Final/OT
-
COLG
SIENA84
79
Final
-
STNYBRK
RI68
58
Final
-
JVILLE
WCAR65
77
Final
-
VALPO
WVU76
88
Final
-
NJTECH
LIU77
70
Final
-
EVAN
BALLST72
82
Final
-
WNE
HARTFD53
93
Final
-
WILL
NEB49
73
Final
-
DTROIT
EMICH78
74
Final
-
MARIST
22BUFF49
76
Final
-
RIDER
WAGNER89
65
Final
-
CHIST
BRAD70
86
Final
-
ORAL
OAK76
87
Final
-
LONGWD
DENVER62
64
Final
-
LINDER
ILLST62
79
Final
-
PRINCE
MNMTH60
57
Final
-
AVILA
UMKC58
94
Final
-
GMASON
BAYLOR61
72
Final
-
GRAM
IUPUI69
80
Final
-
MANH
GWASH43
70
Final
-
STJOES
WMMARY85
87
Final
-
CARK
STLOU61
73
Final
-
STPETE
NTEXAS66
75
Final
-
NDAKST
ETNST61
79
Final
-
CPENN
UMES52
77
Final
-
IONA
PROV79
91
Final
-
BELMONT
KENSAW91
53
Final
-
WISPARK
ILLCHI74
94
Final
-
ARKPB
ARKLR75
66
Final
-
LEHIGH
12KSTATE58
77
Final
-
EILL
ARKST90
86
Final/OT
-
NCGRN
LATECH80
73
Final
-
DART
SANFRAN65
84
Final
-
HIGHPT
ECU55
52
Final
-
MERCER
NCST74
78
Final
-
NCOLO
TXTECH62
93
Final
-
USCUP
CPOLY74
75
Final/OT
-
NDAK
UTVALL68
74
Final
-
NKY
UCF53
66
Final
-
HOU
BYU76
62
Final
-
FAIR
SEATTLE80
83
Final
-
COLO
AF93
56
Final
-
SNCLRA
SJST71
63
Final
-
NWNAZ
PORTST75
91
Final
-
HOFSTRA
VCU67
69
Final/OT
-
CINCY
MISS71
57
Final
-
STFRAN
NIAGARA75
63
Final
-
UTEP
NMEX78
84
Final
-
NCWILM
GWEBB72
81
Final
-
TEXST
PORT91
68
Final
-
MOST
MURYST66
77
Final
-
UCRIV
ABIL48
60
Final
-
HARV
MARYCA74
68
Final