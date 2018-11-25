HAMP
RICH

No Text

Marrow scores career-high 38, Hampton beats Richmond 86-66

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 25, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Jermaine Marrow scored a career-high 38 points and handed out six assists on Sunday night to help Hampton beat Richmond 86-66.

Marrow came up one point short of the scoring record for an opponent at Richmond's Robins Center. He made 12 of 19 from the field, 5 of 8 from 3-point range and 9 of 9 from the foul line.

Kalin Fisher added 27 points and nine rebounds for the Pirates (2-4), who led 43-37 at halftime. Marrow scored 10 during the first five minutes of the second half when Hampton pushed the lead to 58-43. The Pirates' advantage stayed in double digits from there with their largest lead at 84-57.

Nathan Cayo scored a career-high 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting for the Spiders (2-4) and Grant Golden added 22 points.

Hampton opened the game with an 18-4 lead and never trailed.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Marrow
N. Sherod
35.3 Min. Per Game 35.3
13.5 Pts. Per Game 13.5
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
6.5 Reb. Per Game 6.5
46.6 Field Goal % 46.8
42.9 Three Point % 31.6
90.6 Free Throw % 66.7
+ 2 Matt Grace made jump shot, assist by Nathan Cayo 30.0
  Defensive rebound by Richmond 49.0
  Dondre Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot 51.0
+ 2 Souleymane Koureissi made tip-in 1:15
  Offensive rebound by Souleymane Koureissi 1:19
  Andre Gustavson missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:21
+ 2 Jermaine Marrow made layup 1:30
  Bad pass turnover on Andre Gustavson, stolen by Jermaine Marrow 1:39
  Defensive rebound by Matt Grace 1:48
  Jermaine Marrow missed jump shot 1:50
  Offensive rebound by Ricquall Smoot 2:05
Team Stats
Points 86 66
Field Goals 29-56 (51.8%) 24-53 (45.3%)
3-Pointers 10-23 (43.5%) 3-21 (14.3%)
Free Throws 18-20 (90.0%) 15-26 (57.7%)
Total Rebounds 32 29
Offensive 9 12
Defensive 22 15
Team 1 2
Assists 8 12
Steals 8 9
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 10 10
Fouls 18 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
J. Marrow G
38 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
4
N. Cayo F
23 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Hampton 2-4 434386
home team logo Richmond 2-4 372966
O/U 150.5, RICH -11
Robins Center Richmond, VA
O/U 150.5, RICH -11
Robins Center Richmond, VA
Team Stats
away team logo Hampton 2-4 75.6 PPG 50.8 RPG 11.4 APG
home team logo Richmond 2-4 71.2 PPG 31.4 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
2
J. Marrow G 24.8 PPG 4.2 RPG 4.8 APG 42.9 FG%
4
N. Cayo F 6.4 PPG 3.0 RPG 0.8 APG 60.0 FG%
Top Scorers
2
J. Marrow G 38 PTS 4 REB 6 AST
4
N. Cayo F 23 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
51.8 FG% 45.3
43.5 3PT FG% 14.3
90.0 FT% 57.7
Hampton
Starters
J. Marrow
K. Fisher
A. Mitchell
L. Bracey
T. Barnes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Marrow 35 38 4 6 1 0 5 2 12/19 5/8 9/9 1 3
K. Fisher 37 27 9 1 2 0 3 1 8/12 5/7 6/7 0 9
A. Mitchell 32 7 5 0 3 0 1 2 3/6 0/2 1/2 3 2
L. Bracey 29 4 2 1 1 0 0 1 2/9 0/4 0/0 1 1
T. Barnes 11 2 2 0 0 0 0 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
Starters
J. Marrow
K. Fisher
A. Mitchell
L. Bracey
T. Barnes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Marrow 35 38 4 6 1 0 5 2 12/19 5/8 9/9 1 3
K. Fisher 37 27 9 1 2 0 3 1 8/12 5/7 6/7 0 9
A. Mitchell 32 7 5 0 3 0 1 2 3/6 0/2 1/2 3 2
L. Bracey 29 4 2 1 1 0 0 1 2/9 0/4 0/0 1 1
T. Barnes 11 2 2 0 0 0 0 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
Bench
R. Smoot
A. Colbert
D. Griffin
E. Marshall III
D. Oakley
T. Carver
P. Sow
B. Stanley
G. Heckstall
J. Carter
J. Dunlop
J. Watson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Smoot 10 4 2 0 1 0 0 4 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 0
A. Colbert 14 2 4 0 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 3
D. Griffin 6 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 0
E. Marshall III 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Oakley 10 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. Carver 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
P. Sow 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Stanley 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
G. Heckstall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dunlop - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 86 31 8 8 0 10 18 29/56 10/23 18/20 9 22
Richmond
Starters
N. Cayo
G. Golden
J. Wojcik
J. Johnson
N. Sherod
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Cayo 32 23 6 1 1 1 1 2 9/12 1/1 4/9 5 1
G. Golden 33 22 5 3 0 0 2 2 6/14 1/4 9/14 1 4
J. Wojcik 31 2 3 2 4 0 1 3 0/7 0/6 2/2 2 1
J. Johnson 16 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 0
N. Sherod 14 0 1 3 0 0 2 0 0/4 0/3 0/1 0 1
Starters
N. Cayo
G. Golden
J. Wojcik
J. Johnson
N. Sherod
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Cayo 32 23 6 1 1 1 1 2 9/12 1/1 4/9 5 1
G. Golden 33 22 5 3 0 0 2 2 6/14 1/4 9/14 1 4
J. Wojcik 31 2 3 2 4 0 1 3 0/7 0/6 2/2 2 1
J. Johnson 16 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 0
N. Sherod 14 0 1 3 0 0 2 0 0/4 0/3 0/1 0 1
Bench
A. Gustavson
N. Yates
S. Koureissi
M. Grace
K. Oddo
B. Schneider
B. Francis
J. Gaitley
J. Gilyard
S. Kulju
T. Verbinskis
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Gustavson 26 8 2 1 2 0 3 2 4/5 0/1 0/0 1 1
N. Yates 24 5 4 1 1 0 0 0 2/5 1/4 0/0 0 4
S. Koureissi 12 4 2 0 0 0 0 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 1
M. Grace 7 2 3 1 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 2
K. Oddo 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Schneider 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Francis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gaitley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gilyard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kulju - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Verbinskis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 66 27 12 9 1 10 14 24/53 3/21 15/26 12 15
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores