Marrow scores career-high 38, Hampton beats Richmond 86-66
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Jermaine Marrow scored a career-high 38 points and handed out six assists on Sunday night to help Hampton beat Richmond 86-66.
Marrow came up one point short of the scoring record for an opponent at Richmond's Robins Center. He made 12 of 19 from the field, 5 of 8 from 3-point range and 9 of 9 from the foul line.
Kalin Fisher added 27 points and nine rebounds for the Pirates (2-4), who led 43-37 at halftime. Marrow scored 10 during the first five minutes of the second half when Hampton pushed the lead to 58-43. The Pirates' advantage stayed in double digits from there with their largest lead at 84-57.
Nathan Cayo scored a career-high 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting for the Spiders (2-4) and Grant Golden added 22 points.
Hampton opened the game with an 18-4 lead and never trailed.
|35.3
|Min. Per Game
|35.3
|13.5
|Pts. Per Game
|13.5
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|6.5
|Reb. Per Game
|6.5
|46.6
|Field Goal %
|46.8
|42.9
|Three Point %
|31.6
|90.6
|Free Throw %
|66.7
|+ 2
|Matt Grace made jump shot, assist by Nathan Cayo
|30.0
|Defensive rebound by Richmond
|49.0
|Dondre Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|51.0
|+ 2
|Souleymane Koureissi made tip-in
|1:15
|Offensive rebound by Souleymane Koureissi
|1:19
|Andre Gustavson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:21
|+ 2
|Jermaine Marrow made layup
|1:30
|Bad pass turnover on Andre Gustavson, stolen by Jermaine Marrow
|1:39
|Defensive rebound by Matt Grace
|1:48
|Jermaine Marrow missed jump shot
|1:50
|Offensive rebound by Ricquall Smoot
|2:05
|Team Stats
|Points
|86
|66
|Field Goals
|29-56 (51.8%)
|24-53 (45.3%)
|3-Pointers
|10-23 (43.5%)
|3-21 (14.3%)
|Free Throws
|18-20 (90.0%)
|15-26 (57.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|29
|Offensive
|9
|12
|Defensive
|22
|15
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|8
|12
|Steals
|8
|9
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|10
|10
|Fouls
|18
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|51.8
|FG%
|45.3
|
|
|43.5
|3PT FG%
|14.3
|
|
|90.0
|FT%
|57.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Marrow
|35
|38
|4
|6
|1
|0
|5
|2
|12/19
|5/8
|9/9
|1
|3
|K. Fisher
|37
|27
|9
|1
|2
|0
|3
|1
|8/12
|5/7
|6/7
|0
|9
|A. Mitchell
|32
|7
|5
|0
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3/6
|0/2
|1/2
|3
|2
|L. Bracey
|29
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2/9
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|1
|T. Barnes
|11
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Cayo
|32
|23
|6
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|9/12
|1/1
|4/9
|5
|1
|G. Golden
|33
|22
|5
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6/14
|1/4
|9/14
|1
|4
|J. Wojcik
|31
|2
|3
|2
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0/7
|0/6
|2/2
|2
|1
|J. Johnson
|16
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|N. Sherod
|14
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/1
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Gustavson
|26
|8
|2
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|4/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|N. Yates
|24
|5
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|4
|S. Koureissi
|12
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|M. Grace
|7
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|K. Oddo
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Schneider
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Francis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gaitley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gilyard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Kulju
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Verbinskis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|66
|27
|12
|9
|1
|10
|14
|24/53
|3/21
|15/26
|12
|15
