Nova wins AdvoCare, beating No. 14 Florida State

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 25, 2018

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Villanova is making a case to get back into the Top-25.

Collin Gillespie had a game-high 17 points, including two key late free throws, and the Wildcats won the AdvoCare Invitational by beating No. 14 Florida State 66-60.

''He loves the competition,'' Villanova coach Jay Wright said. ''I'm just glad he's on our side.''

Gillespie made it 64-60 by connecting on a pair of free throws with 11.2 seconds to play in what was a tight second half.

Eric Paschall had 15 points and Phil Booth chipped in 12 for the defending national champions (5-2). Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Villanova went from No. 8 to out of the Top 25 - the first time since December 2013 - in last Monday's poll after losing to Michigan 73-46 in a rematch of last season's championship game and losing 76-68 in overtime to Furman.

Florida State (5-1) got 11 points from both Mfiondu Kabengele and Trent Forrest.

''They did a much better job of playing to their strengths than we did ours,'' Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said. ''I thought our guys gave good effort. I think that we're a team that has a chance to develop into a pretty good basketball team.''

The Seminoles' next game is Wednesday night against No. 24 Purdue.

''You only find out some of those areas that you need to work on when you play against great teams, high-caliber teams like we faced today,'' Hamilton said.

Villanova's Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Omari Spellman were all taken in the NBA draft after last year's championship run.

''We've grown so much,'' Wright said. ''This whole season we've got to have a growth mindset.''

Gillespie had nine point to help Villanova take a 26-25 halftime lead. The Wildcats (eight) and Florida State (nine) combined for 17 turnovers.

Key Players
E. Paschall
4 F
T. Forrest
3 G
30.8 Min. Per Game 30.8
9.8 Pts. Per Game 9.8
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
6.2 Reb. Per Game 6.2
42.7 Field Goal % 48.7
28.6 Three Point % 25.0
75.8 Free Throw % 91.3
+ 1 Eric Paschall made 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 Eric Paschall made 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on M.J. Walker 5.0
  Turnover on Trent Forrest 6.0
  Offensive foul on Trent Forrest 6.0
+ 1 Collin Gillespie made 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
+ 1 Collin Gillespie made 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on David Nichols 11.0
+ 2 Trent Forrest made layup 16.0
  Defensive rebound by M.J. Walker 18.0
  Eric Paschall missed 2nd of 2 free throws 19.0
Team Stats
Points 66 60
Field Goals 23-43 (53.5%) 22-51 (43.1%)
3-Pointers 3-14 (21.4%) 3-12 (25.0%)
Free Throws 17-24 (70.8%) 13-17 (76.5%)
Total Rebounds 25 28
Offensive 5 12
Defensive 17 14
Team 3 2
Assists 6 7
Steals 8 3
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 12 16
Fouls 15 24
Technicals 0 0
C. Gillespie G
17 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
T. Forrest G
11 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Villanova 5-2 264066
home team logo 14 Florida State 5-1 253560
O/U 143.5, FSU -2.5
HP Field House Lake Buena Vista, FL
O/U 143.5, FSU -2.5
HP Field House Lake Buena Vista, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Villanova 5-2 76.7 PPG 47.2 RPG 15.3 APG
home team logo 14 Florida State 5-1 82.8 PPG 41.6 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
2
C. Gillespie G 9.7 PPG 3.2 RPG 2.8 APG 45.2 FG%
25
M. Kabengele F 12.0 PPG 3.8 RPG 0.4 APG 43.9 FG%
Top Scorers
2
C. Gillespie G 17 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
25
M. Kabengele F 11 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
53.5 FG% 43.1
21.4 3PT FG% 25.0
70.8 FT% 76.5
Villanova
Starters
C. Gillespie
E. Paschall
P. Booth
D. Cosby-Roundtree
S. Bey
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Gillespie 33 17 1 2 1 0 1 4 7/11 1/3 2/2 0 1
E. Paschall 37 15 1 0 1 0 3 2 4/9 0/2 7/10 0 1
P. Booth 35 12 4 2 2 0 3 1 3/7 1/3 5/8 0 4
D. Cosby-Roundtree 26 11 8 1 2 2 2 5 5/5 0/0 1/2 4 4
S. Bey 32 7 3 0 1 0 0 1 2/5 1/3 2/2 0 3
Bench
J. Cremo
J. Samuels
C. Swider
T. Delaney
D. Painter
P. Heck
J. Quinerly
T. Saunders
B. Slater
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Cremo 16 2 1 0 1 0 0 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 1
J. Samuels 6 2 2 0 0 0 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
C. Swider 15 0 2 1 0 0 2 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 1
T. Delaney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Painter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Heck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Quinerly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Saunders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Slater - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 66 22 6 8 2 12 15 23/43 3/14 17/24 5 17
Florida State
Bench
M. Kabengele
R. Gray
D. Nichols
A. Polite
D. Vassell
P. Cofer
T. Light
W. Miles
J. Lindner
H. Prieto
W. Wilkes
M. Osborne
T. Hands
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Kabengele 21 11 7 0 0 0 1 1 3/8 0/1 5/7 3 4
R. Gray 14 7 2 0 0 0 2 1 3/4 0/0 1/1 1 1
D. Nichols 18 6 0 0 0 0 2 4 2/6 0/0 2/4 0 0
A. Polite 25 5 1 2 0 0 1 2 2/6 1/4 0/0 0 1
D. Vassell 8 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 0
P. Cofer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Light - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lindner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Prieto - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Wilkes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Osborne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hands - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 60 26 7 3 2 16 24 22/51 3/12 13/17 12 14
