Elleby's career night leads WSU past CSUN 103-94
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) Freshman CJ Elleby scored a career-high 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds with four assists as Washington State beat Cal State Northridge 103-94 on Tuesday night.
Robert Franks added 22 points and seven rebounds for Washington State (4-1). Viont'e Daniels had 14 points, going 4-8 from 3-point range.
Elleby was the spark WSU needed with Franks scoring a season-low 22 points. He energized the Cougars with two blocks and provided easy buckets in transition.
''It was real fun and I felt like we were in a good rhythm as a team and when I got the shots up, they felt great,'' said Elleby.
After WSU's last game against Delaware State, coach Ernie Kent mentioned too much one-on-one play and bad shot selection from his team. The message from Kent carried over with a clear emphasis on getting the ball inside and sharing the ball early in the first half.
WSU shot 51 percent from the field and assisted on 27 of their 36 made shots.
''Twenty-seven assists is hard to do at this level so I was proud of them for doing that,'' said WSU coach Ernie Kent. ''Yet as a coach I saw 35 assists out on the floor because I thought we got a little bit careless with the last 10 minutes of the game.''
Lamine Diane had a double-double in the first half and finished with 32 points and 18 rebounds for Cal State Northridge (1-4). Darius Brown II scored 25 points with six assists and Rodney Henderson Jr. added 16 points. Diane played with four fouls for most of the second half and fouled out in the final minutes. The combination of Diane, Brown and Henderson helped keep the Matadors in the game late, but no other players scored in double figures.
WSU went on an 8-2 run to end the first half on a fast-break dunk from Elleby and two 3s, one from Viont'e Daniels and another from Elleby at the buzzer. It gave the Cougars an 18-point lead at the half 54-36.
Franks was fouled hard on a dunk attempt and hit the floor. He made both free throws but headed to the bench to be evaluated. In his absence, WSU went on an 8-0 run over 1:27 with 3-pointers from Daniels and Carter Skaggs for a 20-point lead. The Matadors went 1 for 14 during the stretch.
CSUN cut the lead to eight in the last minute after forcing a turnover in the backcourt and converting a layup. The Matadors would make seven of their last nine shots with Brown scoring the last 11 points down the stretch, but the deficit was too much to overcome. Franks hit two free throws on the next possession, followed by a steal and an easy layup to close the game.
''I just felt like we could have closed out the game a lot better and sometimes you get a big lead like that, you lose your focus,'' said Kent. ''I felt like we broke down mentally and we will take the win for what it is.''
Each team attempted at least 70 field goals, with 79 from CSUN.
Ahmed Ali's layup in the closing seconds put Washington State over the century mark for the first time in regulation since March 2, 2002 against Centenary.
INJURIES
The Cougars played without junior Isaiah Wade for the second straight contest. Wade is WSU's second-leading scorer at 13 points per game.
BIG PICTURE
Cal State Northridge: Being handed their fourth loss on the season, the Matadors need a win.
Washington State: The Cougars have won four in a row at home but go back on the road where they have their only loss on the season. It will be the first time on the season WSU leaves the state of Washington.
UP NEXT
Cal State Northridge plays Sacramento State on Saturday.
Washington State plays New Mexico State on Saturday.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.0
|Min. Per Game
|35.0
|28.3
|Pts. Per Game
|28.3
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|9.3
|Reb. Per Game
|9.3
|50.0
|Field Goal %
|56.9
|Three Point %
|29.2
|30.0
|Free Throw %
|69.2
|+ 2
|Darius Brown II made driving dunk
|2.0
|+ 1
|Ahmed Ali made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Ahmed Ali made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Lamine Diane
|8.0
|+ 3
|Darius Brown II made 3-pt. turnaround jump shot
|15.0
|Offensive rebound by Northridge
|19.0
|Rodney Henderson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by CJ Elleby
|21.0
|+ 2
|Ahmed Ali made layup, assist by Carter Skaggs
|24.0
|Bad pass turnover on Rodney Henderson Jr.
|30.0
|+ 1
|Robert Franks made 2nd of 2 free throws
|36.0
|+ 1
|Robert Franks made 1st of 2 free throws
|36.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|94
|103
|Field Goals
|39-79 (49.4%)
|36-70 (51.4%)
|3-Pointers
|7-25 (28.0%)
|15-36 (41.7%)
|Free Throws
|9-13 (69.2%)
|16-20 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|37
|Offensive
|11
|7
|Defensive
|25
|27
|Team
|6
|3
|Assists
|19
|27
|Steals
|7
|5
|Blocks
|5
|4
|Turnovers
|13
|13
|Fouls
|18
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|CSNorthridge 1-4
|79.8 PPG
|43.4 RPG
|17.8 APG
|Washington St. 4-1
|85.0 PPG
|42.6 RPG
|20.2 APG
|
|49.4
|FG%
|51.4
|
|
|28.0
|3PT FG%
|41.7
|
|
|69.2
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Diane
|31
|32
|18
|2
|2
|5
|3
|5
|15/26
|0/0
|2/2
|6
|12
|D. Brown II
|30
|25
|0
|6
|1
|0
|1
|2
|12/12
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Gomez
|36
|5
|2
|5
|1
|0
|5
|0
|1/10
|0/8
|3/4
|1
|1
|M. Ou
|9
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Diane
|31
|32
|18
|2
|2
|5
|3
|5
|15/26
|0/0
|2/2
|6
|12
|D. Brown II
|30
|25
|0
|6
|1
|0
|1
|2
|12/12
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Gomez
|36
|5
|2
|5
|1
|0
|5
|0
|1/10
|0/8
|3/4
|1
|1
|M. Ou
|9
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Henderson Jr.
|31
|16
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5/17
|4/12
|2/2
|3
|1
|C. Gottfried
|18
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/5
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|4
|E. Harkless
|22
|4
|3
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1/4
|0/0
|2/4
|0
|3
|M. Kaba-Camara
|9
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|B. Orr
|14
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Pearre
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Sokol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Martinez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Harrick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Ochieng
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|94
|36
|19
|7
|5
|13
|18
|39/79
|7/25
|9/13
|11
|25
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Franks
|30
|22
|7
|2
|1
|0
|3
|4
|8/14
|1/4
|5/7
|1
|6
|V. Daniels
|32
|14
|0
|6
|2
|0
|3
|3
|5/10
|4/8
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Ali
|30
|11
|6
|6
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3/7
|1/4
|4/4
|0
|6
|M. Cannon
|8
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/6
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|0
|A. Chidom
|17
|4
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Franks
|30
|22
|7
|2
|1
|0
|3
|4
|8/14
|1/4
|5/7
|1
|6
|V. Daniels
|32
|14
|0
|6
|2
|0
|3
|3
|5/10
|4/8
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Ali
|30
|11
|6
|6
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3/7
|1/4
|4/4
|0
|6
|M. Cannon
|8
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/6
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|0
|A. Chidom
|17
|4
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Elleby
|31
|23
|11
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|8/12
|4/6
|3/5
|1
|10
|C. Skaggs
|19
|12
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4/10
|4/10
|0/0
|1
|3
|J. Robinson
|14
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Pollard
|17
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Kunc
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Cooper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Wade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Streeter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|103
|34
|27
|5
|4
|13
|15
|36/70
|15/36
|16/20
|7
|27
-
BLMS
SFTRPA59
113
Final
-
HARTFD
SACHRT89
98
Final
-
UMES
STJOHN64
85
Final
-
13VATECH
PSU62
63
Final
-
ILL
ND74
76
Final
-
GREEN
NCGRN33
111
Final
-
HIWS
CHATT62
95
Final
-
ECU
NCWILM86
95
Final
-
STNYBRK
NORFLK79
73
Final
-
ARKPB
CINCY49
105
Final
-
HOWPN
ABIL53
90
Final
-
BREW
MERCER65
90
Final
-
AMER
VMI74
64
Final
-
WILEY
STHRN65
74
Final
-
IONA
OHIO65
89
Final
-
KENSAW
UGA51
84
Final
-
HIGHPT
CIT87
112
Final
-
ETNST
GASOU69
64
Final
-
WCAR
WAKE64
71
Final
-
UNF
FLA66
98
Final
-
CEDAR
WRIGHT39
58
Final
-
CHARLO
DAVID56
76
Final
-
CPENN
ELON59
92
Final
-
TIF
BALLST62
108
Final
-
MASLOW
UCONN75
97
Final
-
MISST
SEMO69
72
Final
-
LAMON
NWST80
52
Final
-
9MICHST
LVILLE78
82
Final/OT
-
PENN
DELST76
48
Final
-
NKY
MOREHD93
71
Final
-
CHARSO
MARQET55
76
Final
-
LAMAR
SMU65
79
Final
-
TXARL
TULSA58
72
Final
-
5NEVADA
LOYCHI79
65
Final
-
BOISE
DRAKE74
83
Final
-
SDAK
BAYLOR57
63
Final
-
NTEXAS
OKLA57
73
Final
-
SAV
VANDY85
120
Final
-
FDU
PROV59
69
Final
-
BENUM
WEBER61
100
Final
-
NCST
22WISC75
79
Final
-
EWASH
WASH59
83
Final
-
NDAK
MONST76
81
Final
-
TEMPLE
MIZZOU79
77
Final
-
SILL
COLOST82
67
Final
-
PITT
14IOWA68
69
Final
-
IND
3DUKE69
90
Final
-
WCBC
IDAHO44
98
Final
-
JACKST
SDGST44
87
Final
-
CSN
WASHST94
103
Final