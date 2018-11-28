NCST
WISC

No Text

Happ helps No. 22 Badgers withstand NC State in 79-75 win

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 28, 2018

MADISON, Wis. (AP) Ethan Happ had 19 points and 11 rebounds, D'Mitrik Trice hit a long jumper with 23.6 seconds left and No. 22 Wisconsin withstood North Carolina State's in-your-face defense to rally for a 79-75 win on Tuesday night.

Wisconsin's Brad Davison drew a charging call on Markell Johnson on the perimeter with 16 seconds left. The emotional Davison let out a furious yell and pumped his arms after forcing a critical turnover with the Wolfpack trailing by three.

Davison hit two foul shots with 8 seconds left for a four-point lead for Wisconsin (6-1), and a last-gasp 3-point try for the Wolfpack sailed harmlessly off the backboard at the other end.

Johnson had 21 points to lead N.C. State (6-1), while C.J. Bryce added 18 and seven rebounds.

The Wolfpack controlled tempo for much of the game and answered nearly every run after Wisconsin fell behind 41-29 early in the second half.

The Badgers finally broke through in the end, with Happ leading the way in the paint.

They got boosts from the 3-point line from Trice, who had 18 points and went 4 of 5 from behind the arc; and Aleem Ford who had 12 points on four 3s.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: The game had a choppy flow in the first half before opening up in the second. In between the whistles, the Wolfpack mostly dictated the pace with its man-to-man defense and occasional full-court pressures. Coach Kevin Keatts' team had feasted on lower-division opponents in getting off to a 6-0 start, though a close loss to the Badgers on the road proved that the Wolfpack were on the right track. They forced 11 Wisconsin turnovers, though seven came in the first half.

Wisconsin: Happ had some decent looks in traffic around the bucket but was just 3 of 11 from the field in the first half. The preseason All-American also found open shooters on the perimeter when he got doubled, but Brevin Pritzl and Ford missed a couple opportunities. Shooting improved in the second half, when the Badgers were 62 percent overall and 54 percent (6 of 11) from 3-point territory.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: Faces Vanderbilt at the HoopHall Miami Invitational on Saturday.

Wisconsin: Travels to No. 14 Iowa for Big Ten opener on Friday.

---

This version reflects a change in the box to Wisconsin with 11 turnovers.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. Bryce
13 G
E. Happ
22 F
30.8 Min. Per Game 30.8
17.8 Pts. Per Game 17.8
5.7 Ast. Per Game 5.7
12.5 Reb. Per Game 12.5
54.1 Field Goal % 54.8
40.0 Three Point % 0.0
74.2 Free Throw % 50.0
  Defensive rebound by Brad Davison 2.0
  Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
+ 1 Brad Davison made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Brad Davison made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Torin Dorn 8.0
+ 2 Markell Johnson made driving layup 11.0
+ 1 D'Mitrik Trice made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
  D'Mitrik Trice missed 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Braxton Beverly 17.0
  Turnover on Markell Johnson 18.0
  Offensive foul on Markell Johnson 18.0
Team Stats
Points 75 79
Field Goals 31-66 (47.0%) 28-57 (49.1%)
3-Pointers 7-18 (38.9%) 11-21 (52.4%)
Free Throws 6-8 (75.0%) 12-20 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 36 30
Offensive 9 7
Defensive 25 22
Team 2 1
Assists 9 16
Steals 5 3
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 11 10
Fouls 24 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
M. Johnson G
21 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
22
E. Happ F
19 PTS, 11 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo NC State 6-1 363975
home team logo 22 Wisconsin 6-1 295079
O/U 143, WISC -6
Kohl Center Madison, WI
O/U 143, WISC -6
Kohl Center Madison, WI
Team Stats
away team logo NC State 6-1 90.8 PPG 46.7 RPG 19.3 APG
home team logo 22 Wisconsin 6-1 74.0 PPG 38.7 RPG 13.3 APG
Key Players
11
M. Johnson G 10.3 PPG 1.2 RPG 3.7 APG 60.5 FG%
22
E. Happ F 17.8 PPG 12.5 RPG 5.7 APG 57.0 FG%
Top Scorers
11
M. Johnson G 21 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
22
E. Happ F 19 PTS 11 REB 3 AST
47.0 FG% 49.1
38.9 3PT FG% 52.4
75.0 FT% 60.0
NC State
Starters
M. Johnson
C. Bryce
T. Dorn
B. Beverly
W. Walker
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Johnson 31 21 3 5 1 0 4 3 9/17 3/9 0/0 1 2
C. Bryce 26 18 7 0 1 1 0 2 6/11 1/2 5/6 3 4
T. Dorn 33 14 11 0 1 0 2 3 6/13 2/3 0/0 3 8
B. Beverly 34 8 0 2 0 0 0 3 3/8 1/4 1/2 0 0
W. Walker 26 4 3 1 0 0 0 3 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 2
Starters
M. Johnson
C. Bryce
T. Dorn
B. Beverly
W. Walker
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Johnson 31 21 3 5 1 0 4 3 9/17 3/9 0/0 1 2
C. Bryce 26 18 7 0 1 1 0 2 6/11 1/2 5/6 3 4
T. Dorn 33 14 11 0 1 0 2 3 6/13 2/3 0/0 3 8
B. Beverly 34 8 0 2 0 0 0 3 3/8 1/4 1/2 0 0
W. Walker 26 4 3 1 0 0 0 3 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 2
Bench
D. Daniels
D. Funderburk
J. Hellems
E. Lockett
B. Harris
S. Killeya-Jones
M. Bates
I. Steere
J. McCluney
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Daniels 16 6 5 0 0 0 3 2 3/8 0/0 0/0 1 4
D. Funderburk 7 2 0 1 0 0 0 4 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Hellems 10 2 1 0 0 0 1 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
E. Lockett 13 0 3 0 1 1 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3
B. Harris 4 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
S. Killeya-Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bates - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Steere - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McCluney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 75 34 9 5 2 11 24 31/66 7/18 6/8 9 25
Wisconsin
Starters
E. Happ
D. Trice
B. Davison
N. Reuvers
K. Iverson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Happ 34 19 11 3 0 4 5 3 8/18 0/0 3/8 4 7
D. Trice 33 18 2 6 3 0 0 1 6/10 4/5 2/4 0 2
B. Davison 34 12 2 2 0 0 1 2 3/9 2/5 4/4 0 2
N. Reuvers 11 4 1 0 0 0 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
K. Iverson 15 0 0 1 0 0 1 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
Starters
E. Happ
D. Trice
B. Davison
N. Reuvers
K. Iverson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Happ 34 19 11 3 0 4 5 3 8/18 0/0 3/8 4 7
D. Trice 33 18 2 6 3 0 0 1 6/10 4/5 2/4 0 2
B. Davison 34 12 2 2 0 0 1 2 3/9 2/5 4/4 0 2
N. Reuvers 11 4 1 0 0 0 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
K. Iverson 15 0 0 1 0 0 1 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
A. Ford
T. Anderson
K. King
B. Pritzl
T. Strickland
A. Illikainen
C. Thomas IV
M. Ballard
O. Hamilton
W. McGrory
T. Currie
C. Higginbottom
J. Hedstrom
J. Williams
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Ford 21 12 3 1 0 0 2 3 4/7 4/7 0/0 1 2
T. Anderson 9 5 2 0 0 0 0 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 2
K. King 30 5 6 2 0 0 0 0 2/4 0/1 1/2 2 4
B. Pritzl 12 4 2 1 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/2 2/2 0 2
T. Strickland 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Illikainen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Thomas IV - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ballard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. McGrory - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Currie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Higginbottom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hedstrom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 79 29 16 3 4 10 12 28/57 11/21 12/20 7 22
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores