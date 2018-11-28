Happ helps No. 22 Badgers withstand NC State in 79-75 win
MADISON, Wis. (AP) Ethan Happ had 19 points and 11 rebounds, D'Mitrik Trice hit a long jumper with 23.6 seconds left and No. 22 Wisconsin withstood North Carolina State's in-your-face defense to rally for a 79-75 win on Tuesday night.
Wisconsin's Brad Davison drew a charging call on Markell Johnson on the perimeter with 16 seconds left. The emotional Davison let out a furious yell and pumped his arms after forcing a critical turnover with the Wolfpack trailing by three.
Davison hit two foul shots with 8 seconds left for a four-point lead for Wisconsin (6-1), and a last-gasp 3-point try for the Wolfpack sailed harmlessly off the backboard at the other end.
Johnson had 21 points to lead N.C. State (6-1), while C.J. Bryce added 18 and seven rebounds.
The Wolfpack controlled tempo for much of the game and answered nearly every run after Wisconsin fell behind 41-29 early in the second half.
The Badgers finally broke through in the end, with Happ leading the way in the paint.
They got boosts from the 3-point line from Trice, who had 18 points and went 4 of 5 from behind the arc; and Aleem Ford who had 12 points on four 3s.
BIG PICTURE
N.C. State: The game had a choppy flow in the first half before opening up in the second. In between the whistles, the Wolfpack mostly dictated the pace with its man-to-man defense and occasional full-court pressures. Coach Kevin Keatts' team had feasted on lower-division opponents in getting off to a 6-0 start, though a close loss to the Badgers on the road proved that the Wolfpack were on the right track. They forced 11 Wisconsin turnovers, though seven came in the first half.
Wisconsin: Happ had some decent looks in traffic around the bucket but was just 3 of 11 from the field in the first half. The preseason All-American also found open shooters on the perimeter when he got doubled, but Brevin Pritzl and Ford missed a couple opportunities. Shooting improved in the second half, when the Badgers were 62 percent overall and 54 percent (6 of 11) from 3-point territory.
UP NEXT
N.C. State: Faces Vanderbilt at the HoopHall Miami Invitational on Saturday.
Wisconsin: Travels to No. 14 Iowa for Big Ten opener on Friday.
---
This version reflects a change in the box to Wisconsin with 11 turnovers.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|30.8
|Min. Per Game
|30.8
|17.8
|Pts. Per Game
|17.8
|5.7
|Ast. Per Game
|5.7
|12.5
|Reb. Per Game
|12.5
|54.1
|Field Goal %
|54.8
|40.0
|Three Point %
|0.0
|74.2
|Free Throw %
|50.0
|Defensive rebound by Brad Davison
|2.0
|Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|+ 1
|Brad Davison made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Brad Davison made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Torin Dorn
|8.0
|+ 2
|Markell Johnson made driving layup
|11.0
|+ 1
|D'Mitrik Trice made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|D'Mitrik Trice missed 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on Braxton Beverly
|17.0
|Turnover on Markell Johnson
|18.0
|Offensive foul on Markell Johnson
|18.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|75
|79
|Field Goals
|31-66 (47.0%)
|28-57 (49.1%)
|3-Pointers
|7-18 (38.9%)
|11-21 (52.4%)
|Free Throws
|6-8 (75.0%)
|12-20 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|30
|Offensive
|9
|7
|Defensive
|25
|22
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|9
|16
|Steals
|5
|3
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|11
|10
|Fouls
|24
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
11
|M. Johnson G
|10.3 PPG
|1.2 RPG
|3.7 APG
|60.5 FG%
|
22
|E. Happ F
|17.8 PPG
|12.5 RPG
|5.7 APG
|57.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Johnson G
|21 PTS
|3 REB
|5 AST
|E. Happ F
|19 PTS
|11 REB
|3 AST
|
|47.0
|FG%
|49.1
|
|
|38.9
|3PT FG%
|52.4
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Johnson
|31
|21
|3
|5
|1
|0
|4
|3
|9/17
|3/9
|0/0
|1
|2
|C. Bryce
|26
|18
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6/11
|1/2
|5/6
|3
|4
|T. Dorn
|33
|14
|11
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|6/13
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|8
|B. Beverly
|34
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/8
|1/4
|1/2
|0
|0
|W. Walker
|26
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Johnson
|31
|21
|3
|5
|1
|0
|4
|3
|9/17
|3/9
|0/0
|1
|2
|C. Bryce
|26
|18
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6/11
|1/2
|5/6
|3
|4
|T. Dorn
|33
|14
|11
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|6/13
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|8
|B. Beverly
|34
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/8
|1/4
|1/2
|0
|0
|W. Walker
|26
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Daniels
|16
|6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3/8
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|D. Funderburk
|7
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Hellems
|10
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|E. Lockett
|13
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|B. Harris
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|S. Killeya-Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bates
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Steere
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McCluney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|75
|34
|9
|5
|2
|11
|24
|31/66
|7/18
|6/8
|9
|25
