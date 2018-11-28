CUSE
Syracuse stops No. 16 Ohio State 72-62

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 28, 2018

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Tyus Battle scored 20 points and Elijah Hughes added 18 to help Syracuse upset No. 16 Ohio State 72-62 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Wednesday night for the Orange's second straight victory.

Syracuse improved to 4-2 on the season by shooting 49 percent from the field and 46 percent from 3-point land.

C.J. Jackson had 19 points for Ohio State, and Kaleb Wesson contributed 13, as the Buckeyes (6-1) lost for the first time this season.

Much of the game was a battle of fouls and foul shots, as the Orange finished with nearly as many personal fouls (28) as it did rebounds (29), with Bourama Sidibe, Frank Howard and Marek Dolezaj all fouling out.

But an 11-0 Orange run over 3:24 in the second half put the game away.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State battled tough but could not get past the Orange's zone and strong shooting. Syracuse sent the Buckeyes to the line 33 times off 28 fouls, but hit its shots when it mattered most.

UP NEXT

Syracuse heads home to try and make it three in a row, taking on Cornell on Saturday

Buckeyes look to get back to their winning ways when they open Big Ten play Sunday at home vs. Minnesota.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Syracuse
Starters
T. Battle
E. Hughes
O. Brissett
F. Howard
P. Chukwu
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Battle 40 20 3 2 1 0 3 3 6/10 1/2 7/8 0 3
E. Hughes 40 18 3 3 0 1 3 3 6/14 4/9 2/3 1 2
O. Brissett 25 14 4 3 0 1 3 3 4/7 2/4 4/4 1 3
F. Howard 24 8 1 1 0 0 0 5 3/8 2/6 0/0 0 1
P. Chukwu 18 0 7 0 0 1 1 4 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 5
Bench
M. Dolezaj
J. Carey
B. Sidibe
A. Autry
S. Belbey
K. Feldman
R. Featherston
H. Washington
R. Braswell
B. Boeheim
B. Paul
A. Balandi
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Dolezaj 26 8 3 1 0 0 1 5 3/4 2/2 0/0 0 3
J. Carey 15 4 1 3 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 4/4 0 1
B. Sidibe 12 0 3 0 0 0 0 5 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3
A. Autry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Belbey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Feldman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Featherston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Braswell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Boeheim - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Paul - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Balandi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 72 25 13 1 3 12 28 22/45 11/24 17/19 4 21
Ohio State
Starters
C. Jackson
K. Wesson
K. Young
L. Muhammad
A. Wesson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Jackson 36 19 4 2 1 0 2 1 4/14 2/8 9/12 0 4
K. Wesson 24 13 8 0 1 0 0 4 1/8 0/1 11/14 5 3
K. Young 35 12 4 0 2 0 0 2 3/6 0/0 6/9 2 2
L. Muhammad 29 5 4 6 0 0 4 3 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 3
A. Wesson 36 4 4 2 0 1 3 4 2/7 0/3 0/0 0 4
Bench
K. Woods
D. Washington Jr.
M. Jallow
J. LeDee
D. Hummer
J. Lane
C. Walker
M. Potter
J. Ahrens
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Woods 26 6 3 2 1 0 0 3 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 3
D. Washington Jr. 10 3 1 0 0 0 1 0 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 1
M. Jallow 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. LeDee 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Hummer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lane - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Potter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ahrens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 62 28 12 5 1 10 17 15/46 6/22 26/35 8 20
