Syracuse stops No. 16 Ohio State 72-62
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Tyus Battle scored 20 points and Elijah Hughes added 18 to help Syracuse upset No. 16 Ohio State 72-62 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Wednesday night for the Orange's second straight victory.
Syracuse improved to 4-2 on the season by shooting 49 percent from the field and 46 percent from 3-point land.
C.J. Jackson had 19 points for Ohio State, and Kaleb Wesson contributed 13, as the Buckeyes (6-1) lost for the first time this season.
Much of the game was a battle of fouls and foul shots, as the Orange finished with nearly as many personal fouls (28) as it did rebounds (29), with Bourama Sidibe, Frank Howard and Marek Dolezaj all fouling out.
But an 11-0 Orange run over 3:24 in the second half put the game away.
BIG PICTURE
Ohio State battled tough but could not get past the Orange's zone and strong shooting. Syracuse sent the Buckeyes to the line 33 times off 28 fouls, but hit its shots when it mattered most.
UP NEXT
Syracuse heads home to try and make it three in a row, taking on Cornell on Saturday
Buckeyes look to get back to their winning ways when they open Big Ten play Sunday at home vs. Minnesota.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|28.0
|Min. Per Game
|28.0
|12.7
|Pts. Per Game
|12.7
|2.8
|Ast. Per Game
|2.8
|3.8
|Reb. Per Game
|3.8
|34.1
|Field Goal %
|39.4
|23.1
|Three Point %
|33.3
|76.5
|Free Throw %
|78.8
|Defensive rebound by Oshae Brissett
|10.0
|C.J. Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|Offensive rebound by Ohio State
|21.0
|Andre Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|23.0
|+ 1
|Jalen Carey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|29.0
|+ 1
|Jalen Carey made 1st of 2 free throws
|29.0
|Personal foul on Keyshawn Woods
|29.0
|+ 1
|Kyle Young made 2nd of 2 free throws
|30.0
|+ 1
|Kyle Young made 1st of 2 free throws
|30.0
|Shooting foul on Elijah Hughes
|30.0
|+ 1
|Jalen Carey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|37.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|62
|Field Goals
|22-45 (48.9%)
|15-46 (32.6%)
|3-Pointers
|11-24 (45.8%)
|6-22 (27.3%)
|Free Throws
|17-19 (89.5%)
|26-35 (74.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|31
|Offensive
|4
|8
|Defensive
|21
|20
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|13
|12
|Steals
|1
|5
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|12
|10
|Fouls
|28
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Syracuse 4-2
|73.6 PPG
|48.4 RPG
|11.4 APG
|16 Ohio State 6-1
|81.0 PPG
|40.7 RPG
|15.3 APG
|Key Players
|
25
|T. Battle G
|17.6 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|2.2 APG
|46.8 FG%
|
3
|C. Jackson G
|12.7 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|2.8 APG
|42.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Battle G
|20 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|C. Jackson G
|19 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|
|48.9
|FG%
|32.6
|
|
|45.8
|3PT FG%
|27.3
|
|
|89.5
|FT%
|74.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Battle
|40
|20
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|3
|6/10
|1/2
|7/8
|0
|3
|E. Hughes
|40
|18
|3
|3
|0
|1
|3
|3
|6/14
|4/9
|2/3
|1
|2
|O. Brissett
|25
|14
|4
|3
|0
|1
|3
|3
|4/7
|2/4
|4/4
|1
|3
|F. Howard
|24
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3/8
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|1
|P. Chukwu
|18
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Dolezaj
|26
|8
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3/4
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. Carey
|15
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|4/4
|0
|1
|B. Sidibe
|12
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|A. Autry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Belbey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Feldman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Featherston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Braswell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Boeheim
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Paul
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Balandi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|72
|25
|13
|1
|3
|12
|28
|22/45
|11/24
|17/19
|4
|21
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Jackson
|36
|19
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4/14
|2/8
|9/12
|0
|4
|K. Wesson
|24
|13
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1/8
|0/1
|11/14
|5
|3
|K. Young
|35
|12
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3/6
|0/0
|6/9
|2
|2
|L. Muhammad
|29
|5
|4
|6
|0
|0
|4
|3
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|3
|A. Wesson
|36
|4
|4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|4
|2/7
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Woods
|26
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|3
|D. Washington Jr.
|10
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Jallow
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. LeDee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Hummer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lane
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Potter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ahrens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|62
|28
|12
|5
|1
|10
|17
|15/46
|6/22
|26/35
|8
|20
