Northwestern leads big, holds on against Georgia Tech 67-61

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 28, 2018

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Ryan Taylor had 20 points, Vic Law added 14 and nine rebounds and Northwestern survived a second-half offensive drought to hang on for a 67-61 victory over Georgia Tech Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Dererk Pardon had 12 points and 10 rebounds as Northwestern (6-1) won its third straight.

The Wildcats had a 28-point lead with 16 minutes remaining before the offense suddenly went cold.

Jose Alvarado had 24 points for Georgia Tech (4-2).

Georgia Tech won the meeting between the teams last season, 52-51, in Atlanta.

Northwestern quickly established control of the game on the defensive end. Georgia Tech managed just 20 first-half points on 6-for-24 (25 percent) shooting.

Law led the way for the Wildcats with 10 first-half points, while Taylor and Anthony Gaines added eight points apiece.

Gaines hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it 40-20 at halftime, NU's biggest lead to that point.

The Wildcats were 13 of 27 (48 percent) from the field in the first half.

Northwestern opened the second half with a 10-2 run for a 50-22 lead, but Georgia Tech responded with a 13-2 run to pull within 52-35.

The Yellow Jackets picked up their defensive pressure and quickly got the Wildcats out of rhythm offensively.

The lead was down to 57-47 with 7 1/2 minutes to play. Georgia Tech kept chipping away, but couldn't score consistently enough to make a serious push at winning the game. The closest the Yellow Jackets got was 66-61 on an Alvarado 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds to go.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia Tech: All of the Yellow Jackets' wins so far this season have come against teams from smaller conferences. Their only other road game was a 66-53 loss against No. 6 Tennessee.

Northwestern: Despite playing three games in four days in the Wooden Classic over the weekend in California, the Wildcats had plenty of energy, particularly on the defense end. Coach Chris Collins has said repeatedly that this team's success will be determined on the defensive end. It certainly was Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech: Play St. John's in the Hoophall Miami Invitational on Saturday.

Northwestern: Visit Indiana on Saturday in the Big Ten opener.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
J. Alvarado
D. Pardon
29.3 Min. Per Game 29.3
12.3 Pts. Per Game 12.3
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
9.5 Reb. Per Game 9.5
45.3 Field Goal % 60.4
34.4 Three Point % 25.0
72.2 Free Throw % 67.5
+ 1 A.J. Turner made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 A.J. Turner made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
  A.J. Turner missed 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Michael Devoe 1.0
+ 3 Jose Alvarado made 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Ryan Taylor made 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 Ryan Taylor made 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Khalid Moore 7.0
+ 2 Abdoulaye Gueye made layup 7.0
  Offensive rebound by Abdoulaye Gueye 8.0
  Jose Alvarado missed 3-pt. jump shot 10.0
Team Stats
Points 61 67
Field Goals 20-53 (37.7%) 23-54 (42.6%)
3-Pointers 4-12 (33.3%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 17-24 (70.8%) 14-21 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 33 34
Offensive 9 10
Defensive 21 21
Team 3 3
Assists 8 16
Steals 9 9
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 13 15
Fouls 21 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
J. Alvarado G
24 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
14
R. Taylor G
20 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Georgia Tech 4-2 204161
home team logo Northwestern 6-1 402767
Welsh-Ryan Arena Evanston, IL
O/U 132.5, NWEST -8
Welsh-Ryan Arena Evanston, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Georgia Tech 4-2 71.4 PPG 39.8 RPG 14.6 APG
home team logo Northwestern 6-1 76.0 PPG 38.8 RPG 15.3 APG
Key Players
10
J. Alvarado G 11.6 PPG 2.8 RPG 4.2 APG 44.9 FG%
14
R. Taylor G 13.0 PPG 2.0 RPG 1.8 APG 37.9 FG%
Top Scorers
10
J. Alvarado G 24 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
14
R. Taylor G 20 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
37.7 FG% 42.6
33.3 3PT FG% 35.0
70.8 FT% 66.7
Northwestern
Starters
R. Taylor
V. Law
D. Pardon
M. Kopp
A. Turner
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Taylor 37 20 2 1 1 0 3 3 7/15 4/9 2/2 0 2
V. Law 36 14 9 4 2 1 3 4 6/12 1/3 1/2 2 7
D. Pardon 30 12 10 2 0 0 3 4 4/10 0/1 4/6 5 5
M. Kopp 12 5 2 1 3 0 0 2 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 1
A. Turner 26 4 1 3 1 1 3 3 1/6 0/2 2/4 1 0
Starters
R. Taylor
V. Law
D. Pardon
M. Kopp
A. Turner
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Taylor 37 20 2 1 1 0 3 3 7/15 4/9 2/2 0 2
V. Law 36 14 9 4 2 1 3 4 6/12 1/3 1/2 2 7
D. Pardon 30 12 10 2 0 0 3 4 4/10 0/1 4/6 5 5
M. Kopp 12 5 2 1 3 0 0 2 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 1
A. Turner 26 4 1 3 1 1 3 3 1/6 0/2 2/4 1 0
Bench
A. Gaines
B. Benson
J. Ash
P. Nance
A. Falzon
C. Hall
T. Malnati
R. Greer
R. Young
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Gaines 31 8 2 3 1 1 1 3 2/4 1/1 3/3 1 1
B. Benson 10 4 4 0 1 0 1 1 1/1 0/0 2/4 0 4
J. Ash 9 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
P. Nance 10 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
A. Falzon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Malnati - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Greer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 67 31 16 9 4 15 21 23/54 7/20 14/21 10 21
