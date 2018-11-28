Northwestern leads big, holds on against Georgia Tech 67-61
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Ryan Taylor had 20 points, Vic Law added 14 and nine rebounds and Northwestern survived a second-half offensive drought to hang on for a 67-61 victory over Georgia Tech Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Dererk Pardon had 12 points and 10 rebounds as Northwestern (6-1) won its third straight.
The Wildcats had a 28-point lead with 16 minutes remaining before the offense suddenly went cold.
Jose Alvarado had 24 points for Georgia Tech (4-2).
Georgia Tech won the meeting between the teams last season, 52-51, in Atlanta.
Northwestern quickly established control of the game on the defensive end. Georgia Tech managed just 20 first-half points on 6-for-24 (25 percent) shooting.
Law led the way for the Wildcats with 10 first-half points, while Taylor and Anthony Gaines added eight points apiece.
Gaines hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it 40-20 at halftime, NU's biggest lead to that point.
The Wildcats were 13 of 27 (48 percent) from the field in the first half.
Northwestern opened the second half with a 10-2 run for a 50-22 lead, but Georgia Tech responded with a 13-2 run to pull within 52-35.
The Yellow Jackets picked up their defensive pressure and quickly got the Wildcats out of rhythm offensively.
The lead was down to 57-47 with 7 1/2 minutes to play. Georgia Tech kept chipping away, but couldn't score consistently enough to make a serious push at winning the game. The closest the Yellow Jackets got was 66-61 on an Alvarado 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds to go.
BIG PICTURE
Georgia Tech: All of the Yellow Jackets' wins so far this season have come against teams from smaller conferences. Their only other road game was a 66-53 loss against No. 6 Tennessee.
Northwestern: Despite playing three games in four days in the Wooden Classic over the weekend in California, the Wildcats had plenty of energy, particularly on the defense end. Coach Chris Collins has said repeatedly that this team's success will be determined on the defensive end. It certainly was Wednesday.
UP NEXT
Georgia Tech: Play St. John's in the Hoophall Miami Invitational on Saturday.
Northwestern: Visit Indiana on Saturday in the Big Ten opener.
|29.3
|Min. Per Game
|29.3
|12.3
|Pts. Per Game
|12.3
|2.3
|Ast. Per Game
|2.3
|9.5
|Reb. Per Game
|9.5
|45.3
|Field Goal %
|60.4
|34.4
|Three Point %
|25.0
|72.2
|Free Throw %
|67.5
|+ 1
|A.J. Turner made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|A.J. Turner made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|A.J. Turner missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Michael Devoe
|1.0
|+ 3
|Jose Alvarado made 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Ryan Taylor made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 1
|Ryan Taylor made 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Khalid Moore
|7.0
|+ 2
|Abdoulaye Gueye made layup
|7.0
|Offensive rebound by Abdoulaye Gueye
|8.0
|Jose Alvarado missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|67
|Field Goals
|20-53 (37.7%)
|23-54 (42.6%)
|3-Pointers
|4-12 (33.3%)
|7-20 (35.0%)
|Free Throws
|17-24 (70.8%)
|14-21 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|34
|Offensive
|9
|10
|Defensive
|21
|21
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|8
|16
|Steals
|9
|9
|Blocks
|6
|4
|Turnovers
|13
|15
|Fouls
|21
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Georgia Tech 4-2
|71.4 PPG
|39.8 RPG
|14.6 APG
|Northwestern 6-1
|76.0 PPG
|38.8 RPG
|15.3 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|J. Alvarado G
|11.6 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|4.2 APG
|44.9 FG%
|
14
|R. Taylor G
|13.0 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|1.8 APG
|37.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Alvarado G
|24 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|R. Taylor G
|20 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|37.7
|FG%
|42.6
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|35.0
|
|
|70.8
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Alvarado
|34
|24
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|3
|7/15
|2/5
|8/9
|2
|1
|A. Gueye
|15
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|1
|C. Haywood II
|16
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Wright
|16
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0/4
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|S. Phillips
|21
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Banks III
|27
|12
|12
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|6/8
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|8
|M. Devoe
|30
|7
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1/5
|0/1
|5/6
|0
|4
|B. Alston
|26
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2/8
|1/3
|1/3
|0
|2
|K. Moore
|15
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|2
|S. Ogbonda
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Medlock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Cole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Jester
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Schafer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Sjolund
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|61
|30
|8
|9
|6
|13
|21
|20/53
|4/12
|17/24
|9
|21
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Gaines
|31
|8
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2/4
|1/1
|3/3
|1
|1
|B. Benson
|10
|4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|2/4
|0
|4
|J. Ash
|9
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|P. Nance
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Falzon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Malnati
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Greer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|201
|67
|31
|16
|9
|4
|15
|21
|23/54
|7/20
|14/21
|10
|21
-
CARVER
JAXST61
101
Final
-
GAST
TULANE80
76
Final
-
RIDER
WVU78
92
Final
-
MIAOH
XAVIER55
82
Final
-
EKY
6TENN67
95
Final
-
LIB
NAVY76
58
Final
-
STFRAN
PRESBY90
86
Final
-
CORN
LAFAY63
58
Final/OT
-
RICH
GTOWN82
90
Final
-
STETSON
SFLA71
75
Final
-
HOLY
HARV62
73
Final
-
SIENA
HOFSTRA86
94
Final
-
BRAD
IUPUI73
85
Final
-
WINTHR
TNTECH82
70
Final
-
GWEBB
USCUP74
61
Final
-
QUINN
UMASS62
69
Final
-
UVM
GWASH69
53
Final
-
NALAB
TOLEDO59
80
Final
-
CHRDOM
NCCU51
110
Final
-
CAN
STBON55
70
Final
-
NJTECH
DREXEL70
67
Final
-
BU
NH82
53
Final
-
VCU
ODU52
62
Final
-
WMMARY
MRSHL64
84
Final
-
PRINCE
MAINE73
59
Final
-
ALST
AKRON54
86
Final
-
MORGAN
GMASON75
82
Final
-
YOUNG
ROBERT56
76
Final
-
BROWN
RI51
71
Final
-
SCST
CHARLS70
83
Final
-
KENTST
DTROIT76
72
Final
-
WYO
EVAN78
86
Final
-
NEAST
BUCK96
78
Final
-
ILLCHI
STJOES75
89
Final
-
YALE
BRYANT103
61
Final
-
CUSE
16OHIOST72
62
Final
-
RUT
MIAMI57
54
Final
-
CMICH
SAMHOU81
65
Final
-
BING
ARMY56
67
Final
-
USD
MISS86
93
Final
-
4UVA
24MD76
71
Final
-
FIU
FGC81
80
Final
-
ARKLR
CARK65
78
Final
-
NILL
WISGB83
85
Final
-
UMKC
SDAKST47
75
Final
-
RUST
MVSU62
102
Final
-
SIUE
WILL58
83
Final
-
SPRINGH
NICHST65
85
Final
-
RICE
TEXST60
74
Final
-
TEXPA
HOU53
58
Final
-
SALAB
USM67
71
Final
-
BYU
ILLST89
92
Final/OT
-
STPETE
8AUBURN49
99
Final
-
CLEVST
DEPAUL73
83
Final
-
IPFW
EILL104
60
Final
-
LALAF
NORL77
73
Final/OT
-
MNTNA
CREIGH72
98
Final
-
MNMTH
10UK44
90
Final
-
PORT
COLO69
93
Final
-
WESTST
UTVALL59
82
Final
-
HAWAII
UCLA61
80
Final
-
NEBOM
ARIZST71
89
Final
-
NCOLO
DENVER88
72
Final
-
NMEXST
UTEP62
58
Final
-
NIOWA
UTAHST52
71
Final
-
GATECH
NWEST61
67
Final
-
19PURDUE
15FSU72
73
Final
-
11UNC
7MICH67
84
Final
-
MOST
AF69
88
Final
-
UOP
FRESNO78
81
Final/OT
-
PORTST
STNFRD67
79
Final
-
UCIRV
MARYCA80
75
Final
-
NWU
SEATTLE72
107
Final
-
INDST
SJST86
57
Final
-
VALPO
UNLV72
64
Final
-
LNGBCH
USC65
75
Final