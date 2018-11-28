Arizona State rolls over Nebraska-Omaha 89-71
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) Arizona State returned from a tournament title in Las Vegas missing three players due to injuries.
After a sluggish start, the Sun Devils didn't seem to need them. Not with so much depth and Zylan Cheatham filling up the stat sheet.
Cheatham orchestrated Arizona State's offense and finished an assist short of the second triple-double in school history, helping the Sun Devils roll to an 89-71 victory over Nebraska-Omaha Wednesday night.
''Zylan's approach was unbelievable,'' Sun Devils coach Bobby Hurley said. ''Just his patience, his unselfishness, his passing and his defense. He's a winner and a heck of a player.''
Arizona State (6-0) beat No. 15 Mississippi State and Utah State last week to win the MGM Main Event in Las Vegas. The Sun Devils were short-handed against Omaha (3-5), playing without guards Rob Edwards (back) and Remy Martin (ankle) and forward Mickey Mitchell (toe).
Arizona State needed an adjustment period with three key players missing before overwhelming the Mavericks with a massive run spanning halftime to start the blowout. The Sun Devils shot 62 percent and had a 41-27 rebounding advantage.
Cheatham finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. Luguentz Dort and Kimani Lawrence had 19 points each, and Taeshon Cherry added 18 for Arizona State.
''We came out with a slow start, kind of back to our old ways for a second, we had to regroup,'' Cheatham said. ''We just had to talk to each other and figure it out.''
The Mavericks, coming off an 82-55 loss to Iowa State on Monday, attacked Arizona State early, building an eight-point lead midway through the first half. Once the Sun Devils got rolling, Omaha was no match for their length and athleticism.
Zach Jackson had 17 points after being held to 13 against Iowa State and Matt Pile added 15 points for Omaha, which gave up 17 second-chance points on 14 offensive rebounds.
''They got us on putbacks,'' Omaha coach Derrin Hansen said. ''Our first-shot defense still wasn't bad, when they can go get it, a high-major player against a mid-major team is just different.''
The Mavericks took advantage of Arizona State's depleted lineup early, hitting 10 of their first 17 shots and using a 9-0 run to go up 25-17.
The Sun Devils tightened up on defense and found their offensive rhythm after that, going on a 7-0 run on their way to building a 50-40 halftime lead. Dort had 12 points, Cherry 10 and Arizona State made 18 of 31 shots in the first half.
The Sun Devils opened the second half with three straight 3-pointers, pushing the lead to 19 in the first three minutes. Arizona State kept rolling, stretching the run to 16-2 and the lead to 66-42, all but putting the game out of reach.
BIG PICTURE
Omaha had some good moments in the first half that it can build on once the Summit League starts. Trying to win a Pac-12 road game against a team as talented as Arizona State was going to be difficult for the Mavericks, even with the Sun Devils playing short-handed.
''We're going to play in great arenas and great fan bases, just not against those types of athletes,'' Hansen said. ''Things that don't quite work against length and athleticism and size that we don't see, we can now look at that and get better. It will help us in the long run.''
Arizona State did what it was supposed to against a team from a lower-level league, staying unbeaten despite playing without three key players and a sluggish start.
THE TRIPLE-DOUBLE
Cheatham finished just short of joining Jordan Bachynski as the only Arizona State players with a triple-double.
Bachynski had his in a win against Cal State-Northridge in 2014, finishing with 13 points, 12 rebounds and a school-record 12 blocked shots.
Cheatham had a chance at the history books in the game's the final minute, but Dort missed on a lob pass.
''I've been on Lu pretty much since the last buzzer sounded,'' Cheatham said. ''He missed on that lob and it would have sealed the deal. It happens.''
OMAHA'S 3s
The Mavericks entered the game shooting 33 percent from 3-point range
UP NEXT
Omaha plays at Seattle on Dec. 6.
Arizona State hosts Texas Southern on Saturday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|41.0
|Min. Per Game
|41.0
|14.0
|Pts. Per Game
|14.0
|2.0
|Ast. Per Game
|2.0
|6.0
|Reb. Per Game
|6.0
|45.5
|Field Goal %
|26.7
|50.0
|Three Point %
|40.0
|50.0
|Free Throw %
|100.0
|Defensive rebound by Zylan Cheatham
|2.0
|Hayden Miller missed jump shot
|4.0
|Offensive rebound by Hayden Miller
|5.0
|Wanjang Tut missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7.0
|Personal foul on Zylan Cheatham
|10.0
|+ 2
|Taeshon Cherry made layup, assist by Zylan Cheatham
|10.0
|Defensive rebound by Zylan Cheatham
|14.0
|Ayo Akinwole missed driving layup
|16.0
|Defensive rebound by Nebraska Omaha
|32.0
|Luguentz Dort missed 3-pt. jump shot
|34.0
|Turnover on Ayo Akinwole
|48.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|89
|Field Goals
|28-61 (45.9%)
|33-64 (51.6%)
|3-Pointers
|13-26 (50.0%)
|8-21 (38.1%)
|Free Throws
|2-5 (40.0%)
|15-22 (68.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|41
|Offensive
|3
|13
|Defensive
|18
|26
|Team
|6
|2
|Assists
|14
|19
|Steals
|5
|9
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|17
|13
|Fouls
|19
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Nebraska Omaha 3-5
|75.9 PPG
|33.6 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Arizona State 6-0
|86.2 PPG
|50.2 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Key Players
|
21
|Z. Jackson G
|20.6 PPG
|3.6 RPG
|2.3 APG
|56.3 FG%
|
0
|L. Dort G
|23.0 PPG
|7.8 RPG
|2.4 APG
|45.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|Z. Jackson G
|17 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|L. Dort G
|19 PTS
|5 REB
|4 AST
|
|45.9
|FG%
|51.6
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|38.1
|
|
|40.0
|FT%
|68.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Jackson
|33
|17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6/13
|4/6
|1/1
|0
|1
|M. Pile
|26
|15
|5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4
|7/8
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|5
|J. Gibson
|31
|12
|1
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|4/11
|4/7
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Hahn
|28
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|A. Akinwole
|19
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Cherry
|31
|19
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|8/12
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|4
|L. Dort
|38
|19
|5
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6/18
|0/6
|7/10
|1
|4
|K. Lawrence
|39
|18
|4
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|7/12
|4/6
|0/0
|2
|2
|Z. Cheatham
|34
|13
|12
|9
|2
|0
|4
|4
|5/10
|0/0
|3/5
|5
|7
|R. White
|15
|8
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Lake
|23
|9
|11
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|7
|V. Shibel
|11
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Valtonen
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Fogerty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Salzman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Roggin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Feit
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|U. Plavsic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|89
|39
|19
|9
|5
|13
|14
|33/64
|8/21
|15/22
|13
|26
-
LNGBCH
USC54
58
2nd 6:11 PACN
-
CARVER
JAXST61
101
Final
-
GAST
TULANE80
76
Final
-
RIDER
WVU78
92
Final
-
MIAOH
XAVIER55
82
Final
-
EKY
6TENN67
95
Final
-
STFRAN
PRESBY90
86
Final
-
LIB
NAVY76
58
Final
-
STETSON
SFLA71
75
Final
-
HOLY
HARV62
73
Final
-
CAN
STBON55
70
Final
-
SIENA
HOFSTRA86
94
Final
-
CORN
LAFAY63
58
Final/OT
-
QUINN
UMASS62
69
Final
-
WINTHR
TNTECH82
70
Final
-
GWEBB
USCUP74
61
Final
-
RICH
GTOWN82
90
Final
-
BRAD
IUPUI73
85
Final
-
CHRDOM
NCCU51
110
Final
-
NALAB
TOLEDO59
80
Final
-
NJTECH
DREXEL70
67
Final
-
BU
NH82
53
Final
-
VCU
ODU52
62
Final
-
BROWN
RI51
71
Final
-
WMMARY
MRSHL64
84
Final
-
PRINCE
MAINE73
59
Final
-
ALST
AKRON54
86
Final
-
MORGAN
GMASON75
82
Final
-
UVM
GWASH69
53
Final
-
YOUNG
ROBERT56
76
Final
-
ILLCHI
STJOES75
89
Final
-
KENTST
DTROIT76
72
Final
-
NEAST
BUCK96
78
Final
-
SCST
CHARLS70
83
Final
-
YALE
BRYANT103
61
Final
-
WYO
EVAN78
86
Final
-
CUSE
16OHIOST72
62
Final
-
RUT
MIAMI57
54
Final
-
CMICH
SAMHOU81
65
Final
-
USD
MISS86
93
Final
-
BING
ARMY56
67
Final
-
4UVA
24MD76
71
Final
-
FIU
FGC81
80
Final
-
ARKLR
CARK65
78
Final
-
UMKC
SDAKST47
75
Final
-
SPRINGH
NICHST65
85
Final
-
SIUE
WILL58
83
Final
-
NILL
WISGB83
85
Final
-
RUST
MVSU62
102
Final
-
LALAF
NORL77
73
Final/OT
-
SALAB
USM67
71
Final
-
BYU
ILLST89
92
Final/OT
-
STPETE
8AUBURN49
99
Final
-
CLEVST
DEPAUL73
83
Final
-
TEXPA
HOU53
58
Final
-
IPFW
EILL104
60
Final
-
RICE
TEXST60
74
Final
-
MNTNA
CREIGH72
98
Final
-
MNMTH
10UK44
90
Final
-
WESTST
UTVALL59
82
Final
-
NCOLO
DENVER88
72
Final
-
HAWAII
UCLA61
80
Final
-
PORT
COLO69
93
Final
-
NMEXST
UTEP62
58
Final
-
NIOWA
UTAHST52
71
Final
-
NEBOM
ARIZST71
89
Final
-
GATECH
NWEST61
67
Final
-
19PURDUE
15FSU72
73
Final
-
11UNC
7MICH67
84
Final
-
MOST
AF69
88
Final
-
UOP
FRESNO78
81
Final/OT
-
PORTST
STNFRD67
79
Final
-
UCIRV
MARYCA80
75
Final
-
NWU
SEATTLE72
107
Final
-
INDST
SJST86
57
Final
-
VALPO
UNLV72
64
Final