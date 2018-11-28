PURDUE
Forrest defense, late bucket lifts Florida St past Purdue

  • Nov 28, 2018

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Trent Forrest forced a turnover with 16 seconds left and drove the lane to hit a pull-up jumper with 5.2 seconds remaining as No. 15 Florida State stormed back to beat No. 19 Purdue 73-72 on Wednesday night.

The basket was Forrest's only one of the second half, but the defensive play was part of a critical sequence as the Seminoles (6-1) held on after Purdue led by eight points with 3:43 left.

Purdue (5-2) didn't score after holding that eight-point lead. That included a pair of missed free-throw attempts by Carsen Edwards, who led the Boilermakers with 24 points on 7 of 19 shooting.

After Forrest gave Florida State the lead, he stole the ball on Purdue's final possession to seal the victory.

Ryan Cline added 21 points, including four 3-pointers after halftime, for Purdue. Cline made 7 of 11 3-pointers as Purdue stormed back from a 16-point deficit late in the first half. Cline and Edwards provided the spark in a 14-2 run and the Boilermakers made 7 of 8 3-pointers to open the half.

M.J. Walker scored 13 points to lead the Seminoles. Forest, Terance Mann, P.J. Savoy and David Nichols had nine points apiece. Mann led Florida State with eight rebounds.

Both teams battled foul trouble. Purdue starting forward Grady Eifert sat on the bench with four fouls, didn't score and played just 16 minutes. Florida State forward Mfiondu Kabengele fouled out, scoring seven points.

Florida State has won three straight games in the ACC-B1G Ten Challenge, knocking off Minnesota, Rutgers and Purdue in consecutive seasons.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: The Boilermakers were playing the first of a rigorous five-game stretch that began with Florida State and includes road games against No. 7 Michigan and No. 17 Texas as well as a home game with No. 24 Maryland and a neutral-site game vs. Notre Dame.

Florida State: The Seminoles finish a tough schedule in which they defeated LSU and UAB but lost to Villanova in the AdvoCare Invitational tournament title game. Now FSU can recharge with four days before the next game.

UP NEXT

Purdue travels to Michigan on Saturday.

Florida State plays host to Troy on Monday.

Key Players
R. Cline
14 G
T. Forrest
3 G
30.0 Min. Per Game 30.0
10.0 Pts. Per Game 10.0
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
5.5 Reb. Per Game 5.5
45.8 Field Goal % 48.9
44.4 Three Point % 14.3
100.0 Free Throw % 91.7
  Bad pass turnover on Ryan Cline, stolen by Trent Forrest 5.0
+ 2 Trent Forrest made jump shot 5.0
  Lost ball turnover on Ryan Cline, stolen by Trent Forrest 16.0
  Bad pass turnover on Trent Forrest 26.0
  Lost ball turnover on Carsen Edwards, stolen by PJ Savoy 31.0
  Defensive rebound by Carsen Edwards 47.0
  PJ Savoy missed 3-pt. jump shot 49.0
  Defensive rebound by Terance Mann 1:18
  Carsen Edwards missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:18
  Carsen Edwards missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:18
  Shooting foul on PJ Savoy 1:18
Team Stats
Points 72 73
Field Goals 22-51 (43.1%) 24-55 (43.6%)
3-Pointers 11-30 (36.7%) 8-28 (28.6%)
Free Throws 17-25 (68.0%) 17-20 (85.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 29
Offensive 9 8
Defensive 20 17
Team 3 4
Assists 11 12
Steals 5 6
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 20 17
Fouls 19 24
Technicals 0 0
3
C. Edwards G
24 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
23
M. Walker G
13 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
Purdue
Starters
C. Edwards
R. Cline
M. Haarms
N. Eastern
G. Eifert
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Edwards 38 24 3 4 0 0 8 4 7/19 3/10 7/10 0 3
R. Cline 39 21 3 2 0 0 4 1 7/12 7/11 0/0 1 2
M. Haarms 19 6 5 1 0 0 2 4 2/5 0/1 2/3 3 2
N. Eastern 32 4 5 3 3 0 4 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 4
G. Eifert 16 0 3 0 0 0 1 4 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2
Florida State
Starters
M. Walker
T. Mann
T. Forrest
P. Savoy
C. Koumadje
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Walker 37 13 2 1 0 0 2 3 4/11 2/6 3/5 1 1
T. Mann 35 9 8 1 0 2 3 2 3/6 0/1 3/3 2 6
T. Forrest 27 9 1 3 3 0 4 3 4/8 0/3 1/1 1 0
P. Savoy 29 9 3 0 1 1 1 2 3/13 2/11 1/1 0 3
C. Koumadje 18 7 3 1 0 0 0 2 2/2 0/0 3/4 2 1
