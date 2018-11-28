Forrest defense, late bucket lifts Florida St past Purdue
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Trent Forrest forced a turnover with 16 seconds left and drove the lane to hit a pull-up jumper with 5.2 seconds remaining as No. 15 Florida State stormed back to beat No. 19 Purdue 73-72 on Wednesday night.
The basket was Forrest's only one of the second half, but the defensive play was part of a critical sequence as the Seminoles (6-1) held on after Purdue led by eight points with 3:43 left.
Purdue (5-2) didn't score after holding that eight-point lead. That included a pair of missed free-throw attempts by Carsen Edwards, who led the Boilermakers with 24 points on 7 of 19 shooting.
After Forrest gave Florida State the lead, he stole the ball on Purdue's final possession to seal the victory.
Ryan Cline added 21 points, including four 3-pointers after halftime, for Purdue. Cline made 7 of 11 3-pointers as Purdue stormed back from a 16-point deficit late in the first half. Cline and Edwards provided the spark in a 14-2 run and the Boilermakers made 7 of 8 3-pointers to open the half.
M.J. Walker scored 13 points to lead the Seminoles. Forest, Terance Mann, P.J. Savoy and David Nichols had nine points apiece. Mann led Florida State with eight rebounds.
Both teams battled foul trouble. Purdue starting forward Grady Eifert sat on the bench with four fouls, didn't score and played just 16 minutes. Florida State forward Mfiondu Kabengele fouled out, scoring seven points.
Florida State has won three straight games in the ACC-B1G Ten Challenge, knocking off Minnesota, Rutgers and Purdue in consecutive seasons.
BIG PICTURE
Purdue: The Boilermakers were playing the first of a rigorous five-game stretch that began with Florida State and includes road games against No. 7 Michigan and No. 17 Texas as well as a home game with No. 24 Maryland and a neutral-site game vs. Notre Dame.
Florida State: The Seminoles finish a tough schedule in which they defeated LSU and UAB but lost to Villanova in the AdvoCare Invitational tournament title game. Now FSU can recharge with four days before the next game.
UP NEXT
Purdue travels to Michigan on Saturday.
Florida State plays host to Troy on Monday.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.0
|Min. Per Game
|30.0
|10.0
|Pts. Per Game
|10.0
|4.2
|Ast. Per Game
|4.2
|5.5
|Reb. Per Game
|5.5
|45.8
|Field Goal %
|48.9
|44.4
|Three Point %
|14.3
|100.0
|Free Throw %
|91.7
|Bad pass turnover on Ryan Cline, stolen by Trent Forrest
|5.0
|+ 2
|Trent Forrest made jump shot
|5.0
|Lost ball turnover on Ryan Cline, stolen by Trent Forrest
|16.0
|Bad pass turnover on Trent Forrest
|26.0
|Lost ball turnover on Carsen Edwards, stolen by PJ Savoy
|31.0
|Defensive rebound by Carsen Edwards
|47.0
|PJ Savoy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|49.0
|Defensive rebound by Terance Mann
|1:18
|Carsen Edwards missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:18
|Carsen Edwards missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:18
|Shooting foul on PJ Savoy
|1:18
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|73
|Field Goals
|22-51 (43.1%)
|24-55 (43.6%)
|3-Pointers
|11-30 (36.7%)
|8-28 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|17-25 (68.0%)
|17-20 (85.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|29
|Offensive
|9
|8
|Defensive
|20
|17
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|11
|12
|Steals
|5
|6
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|20
|17
|Fouls
|19
|24
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|19 Purdue 5-2
|85.3 PPG
|42.7 RPG
|16.7 APG
|15 Florida State 6-1
|79.0 PPG
|39.7 RPG
|12.8 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|C. Edwards G
|25.3 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|4.2 APG
|45.6 FG%
|
23
|M. Walker G
|9.2 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|2.0 APG
|38.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Edwards G
|24 PTS
|3 REB
|4 AST
|M. Walker G
|13 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|43.1
|FG%
|43.6
|
|
|36.7
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|68.0
|FT%
|85.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Edwards
|38
|24
|3
|4
|0
|0
|8
|4
|7/19
|3/10
|7/10
|0
|3
|R. Cline
|39
|21
|3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|7/12
|7/11
|0/0
|1
|2
|M. Haarms
|19
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2/5
|0/1
|2/3
|3
|2
|N. Eastern
|32
|4
|5
|3
|3
|0
|4
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|G. Eifert
|16
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Edwards
|38
|24
|3
|4
|0
|0
|8
|4
|7/19
|3/10
|7/10
|0
|3
|R. Cline
|39
|21
|3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|7/12
|7/11
|0/0
|1
|2
|M. Haarms
|19
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2/5
|0/1
|2/3
|3
|2
|N. Eastern
|32
|4
|5
|3
|3
|0
|4
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|G. Eifert
|16
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Boudreaux
|19
|12
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/6
|0/2
|6/10
|3
|5
|S. Stefanovic
|23
|3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|T. Williams
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|A. Wheeler
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Hunter Jr.
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Luce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dowuona
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|72
|29
|11
|5
|0
|20
|19
|22/51
|11/30
|17/25
|9
|20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Walker
|37
|13
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4/11
|2/6
|3/5
|1
|1
|T. Mann
|35
|9
|8
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2
|3/6
|0/1
|3/3
|2
|6
|T. Forrest
|27
|9
|1
|3
|3
|0
|4
|3
|4/8
|0/3
|1/1
|1
|0
|P. Savoy
|29
|9
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3/13
|2/11
|1/1
|0
|3
|C. Koumadje
|18
|7
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Walker
|37
|13
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4/11
|2/6
|3/5
|1
|1
|T. Mann
|35
|9
|8
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2
|3/6
|0/1
|3/3
|2
|6
|T. Forrest
|27
|9
|1
|3
|3
|0
|4
|3
|4/8
|0/3
|1/1
|1
|0
|P. Savoy
|29
|9
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3/13
|2/11
|1/1
|0
|3
|C. Koumadje
|18
|7
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Nichols
|13
|9
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3/4
|2/2
|1/1
|0
|3
|M. Kabengele
|12
|7
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5
|3/5
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|1
|R. Gray
|14
|7
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1/3
|1/3
|4/4
|0
|2
|D. Vassell
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|A. Polite
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|W. Wilkes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|P. Cofer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Light
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lindner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Prieto
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Osborne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hands
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|73
|25
|12
|6
|3
|17
|24
|24/55
|8/28
|17/20
|8
|17
-
CARVER
JAXST61
101
Final
-
GAST
TULANE80
76
Final
-
RIDER
WVU78
92
Final
-
MIAOH
XAVIER55
82
Final
-
EKY
6TENN67
95
Final
-
LIB
NAVY76
58
Final
-
STFRAN
PRESBY90
86
Final
-
CORN
LAFAY63
58
Final/OT
-
RICH
GTOWN82
90
Final
-
STETSON
SFLA71
75
Final
-
HOLY
HARV62
73
Final
-
SIENA
HOFSTRA86
94
Final
-
BRAD
IUPUI73
85
Final
-
WINTHR
TNTECH82
70
Final
-
GWEBB
USCUP74
61
Final
-
QUINN
UMASS62
69
Final
-
UVM
GWASH69
53
Final
-
NALAB
TOLEDO59
80
Final
-
CHRDOM
NCCU51
110
Final
-
CAN
STBON55
70
Final
-
NJTECH
DREXEL70
67
Final
-
BU
NH82
53
Final
-
VCU
ODU52
62
Final
-
WMMARY
MRSHL64
84
Final
-
PRINCE
MAINE73
59
Final
-
ALST
AKRON54
86
Final
-
MORGAN
GMASON75
82
Final
-
YOUNG
ROBERT56
76
Final
-
BROWN
RI51
71
Final
-
SCST
CHARLS70
83
Final
-
KENTST
DTROIT76
72
Final
-
WYO
EVAN78
86
Final
-
NEAST
BUCK96
78
Final
-
ILLCHI
STJOES75
89
Final
-
YALE
BRYANT103
61
Final
-
CUSE
16OHIOST72
62
Final
-
RUT
MIAMI57
54
Final
-
CMICH
SAMHOU81
65
Final
-
BING
ARMY56
67
Final
-
USD
MISS86
93
Final
-
4UVA
24MD76
71
Final
-
FIU
FGC81
80
Final
-
ARKLR
CARK65
78
Final
-
NILL
WISGB83
85
Final
-
UMKC
SDAKST47
75
Final
-
RUST
MVSU62
102
Final
-
SIUE
WILL58
83
Final
-
SPRINGH
NICHST65
85
Final
-
RICE
TEXST60
74
Final
-
TEXPA
HOU53
58
Final
-
SALAB
USM67
71
Final
-
BYU
ILLST89
92
Final/OT
-
STPETE
8AUBURN49
99
Final
-
CLEVST
DEPAUL73
83
Final
-
IPFW
EILL104
60
Final
-
LALAF
NORL77
73
Final/OT
-
MNTNA
CREIGH72
98
Final
-
MNMTH
10UK44
90
Final
-
PORT
COLO69
93
Final
-
WESTST
UTVALL59
82
Final
-
HAWAII
UCLA61
80
Final
-
NEBOM
ARIZST71
89
Final
-
NCOLO
DENVER88
72
Final
-
NMEXST
UTEP62
58
Final
-
NIOWA
UTAHST52
71
Final
-
GATECH
NWEST61
67
Final
-
19PURDUE
15FSU72
73
Final
-
11UNC
7MICH67
84
Final
-
MOST
AF69
88
Final
-
UOP
FRESNO78
81
Final/OT
-
PORTST
STNFRD67
79
Final
-
UCIRV
MARYCA80
75
Final
-
NWU
SEATTLE72
107
Final
-
INDST
SJST86
57
Final
-
VALPO
UNLV72
64
Final
-
LNGBCH
USC65
75
Final