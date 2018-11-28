RICH
GTOWN

No Text

Govan has 29 points, 9 rebounds, Georgetown beats Richmond

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 28, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) Jessie Govan had a season-high 29 points, on 11-of-15 shooting, and nine rebounds to help Georgetown beat Richmond 90-82 on Wednesday night.

The Hoyas led 40-35 at halftime behind Govan's 19 points and six rebounds in 17 minutes. Georgetown made 8 of 10 shots midway through the second half to extend its lead to 73-62.

Matthew McClung added a career-high 16 points for Georgetown (6-1) and freshman James Akinjo scored 13. Greg Malinowski had 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Grant Golden had 22 points, 10 rebounds and three assists for Richmond (2-5). It was his 14th career 20-point game and his third straight as the Spiders have had five different players score at least 20 this season.

Richmond freshman Jake Wojcik made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points and Nathan Cayo added 18 points. Freshman Andre Gustavson was the only Spider starter not to score in double figures, but he had eight points, five rebounds and a season-high 10 assists. It was the most assists by a Spider in the past two seasons.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Gilyard
0 G
J. Akinjo
31.2 Min. Per Game 31.2
13.5 Pts. Per Game 13.5
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
2.2 Reb. Per Game 2.2
47.6 Field Goal % 37.0
30.4 Three Point % 30.0
62.5 Free Throw % 86.1
  Lost ball turnover on Andre Gustavson, stolen by Josh LeBlanc 7.0
+ 1 James Akinjo made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 James Akinjo made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Personal foul on Jake Wojcik 15.0
  Turnover on Andre Gustavson 21.0
  Offensive foul on Andre Gustavson 21.0
  Defensive rebound by Grant Golden 31.0
  Mac McClung missed 2nd of 2 free throws 31.0
+ 1 Mac McClung made 1st of 2 free throws 31.0
  Personal foul on Andre Gustavson 31.0
+ 2 Grant Golden made driving layup, assist by Andre Gustavson 33.0
Team Stats
Points 82 90
Field Goals 32-60 (53.3%) 32-64 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 12-26 (46.2%) 8-18 (44.4%)
Free Throws 6-9 (66.7%) 18-25 (72.0%)
Total Rebounds 29 37
Offensive 3 8
Defensive 25 23
Team 1 6
Assists 21 24
Steals 4 5
Blocks 6 2
Turnovers 10 8
Fouls 17 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
33
G. Golden F
22 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
15
J. Govan C
29 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Richmond 2-5 354782
home team logo Georgetown 6-1 405090
O/U 146.5, GTOWN -15
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
O/U 146.5, GTOWN -15
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo Richmond 2-5 70.3 PPG 31.3 RPG 13.7 APG
home team logo Georgetown 6-1 77.0 PPG 40.2 RPG 15.7 APG
Key Players
33
G. Golden F 20.0 PPG 6.3 RPG 2.2 APG 52.7 FG%
15
J. Govan C 18.3 PPG 7.0 RPG 1.3 APG 57.1 FG%
Top Scorers
33
G. Golden F 22 PTS 10 REB 3 AST
15
J. Govan C 29 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
53.3 FG% 50.0
46.2 3PT FG% 44.4
66.7 FT% 72.0
Richmond
Starters
G. Golden
J. Wojcik
N. Cayo
J. Johnson
A. Gustavson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Golden 31 22 10 3 0 3 5 3 10/18 1/3 1/1 1 9
J. Wojcik 39 20 4 1 1 0 0 3 7/15 6/11 0/0 0 4
N. Cayo 37 18 4 4 1 1 1 3 7/11 0/0 4/5 0 4
J. Johnson 31 14 2 2 1 0 1 2 5/10 4/9 0/0 0 2
A. Gustavson 39 8 5 10 1 0 3 4 3/5 1/3 1/3 1 4
Starters
G. Golden
J. Wojcik
N. Cayo
J. Johnson
A. Gustavson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Golden 31 22 10 3 0 3 5 3 10/18 1/3 1/1 1 9
J. Wojcik 39 20 4 1 1 0 0 3 7/15 6/11 0/0 0 4
N. Cayo 37 18 4 4 1 1 1 3 7/11 0/0 4/5 0 4
J. Johnson 31 14 2 2 1 0 1 2 5/10 4/9 0/0 0 2
A. Gustavson 39 8 5 10 1 0 3 4 3/5 1/3 1/3 1 4
Bench
N. Yates
M. Grace
S. Koureissi
K. Oddo
N. Sherod
B. Francis
J. Gaitley
J. Gilyard
S. Kulju
B. Schneider
T. Verbinskis
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Yates 14 0 2 0 0 1 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
M. Grace 6 0 1 1 0 1 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
S. Koureissi 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Oddo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Sherod - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Francis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gaitley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gilyard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kulju - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Schneider - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Verbinskis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 82 28 21 4 6 10 17 32/60 12/26 6/9 3 25
Georgetown
Starters
J. Govan
M. McClung
J. Akinjo
T. Mourning
J. Pickett
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Govan 36 29 9 1 2 0 1 1 11/15 0/1 7/7 3 6
M. McClung 32 16 3 1 0 0 0 2 4/12 2/5 6/8 1 2
J. Akinjo 29 13 0 6 0 0 3 2 4/10 3/5 2/5 0 0
T. Mourning 26 8 3 2 0 0 0 4 4/10 0/0 0/0 1 2
J. Pickett 19 3 1 1 0 1 0 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1
Starters
J. Govan
M. McClung
J. Akinjo
T. Mourning
J. Pickett
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Govan 36 29 9 1 2 0 1 1 11/15 0/1 7/7 3 6
M. McClung 32 16 3 1 0 0 0 2 4/12 2/5 6/8 1 2
J. Akinjo 29 13 0 6 0 0 3 2 4/10 3/5 2/5 0 0
T. Mourning 26 8 3 2 0 0 0 4 4/10 0/0 0/0 1 2
J. Pickett 19 3 1 1 0 1 0 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1
Bench
G. Malinowski
J. LeBlanc
J. Mosely
K. Johnson
G. Muresan
O. Yurtseven
J. Blair
J. Robinson
G. Carter
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Malinowski 20 10 7 5 0 0 1 1 4/6 2/4 0/0 0 7
J. LeBlanc 16 7 5 0 3 0 3 1 3/5 0/0 1/1 2 3
J. Mosely 19 4 2 8 0 0 0 1 1/4 0/1 2/4 1 1
K. Johnson 3 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
G. Muresan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Yurtseven - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Blair - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 90 31 24 5 2 8 14 32/64 8/18 18/25 8 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores