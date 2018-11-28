Govan has 29 points, 9 rebounds, Georgetown beats Richmond
WASHINGTON (AP) Jessie Govan had a season-high 29 points, on 11-of-15 shooting, and nine rebounds to help Georgetown beat Richmond 90-82 on Wednesday night.
The Hoyas led 40-35 at halftime behind Govan's 19 points and six rebounds in 17 minutes. Georgetown made 8 of 10 shots midway through the second half to extend its lead to 73-62.
Matthew McClung added a career-high 16 points for Georgetown (6-1) and freshman James Akinjo scored 13. Greg Malinowski had 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Grant Golden had 22 points, 10 rebounds and three assists for Richmond (2-5). It was his 14th career 20-point game and his third straight as the Spiders have had five different players score at least 20 this season.
Richmond freshman Jake Wojcik made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points and Nathan Cayo added 18 points. Freshman Andre Gustavson was the only Spider starter not to score in double figures, but he had eight points, five rebounds and a season-high 10 assists. It was the most assists by a Spider in the past two seasons.
|31.2
|Min. Per Game
|31.2
|13.5
|Pts. Per Game
|13.5
|5.3
|Ast. Per Game
|5.3
|2.2
|Reb. Per Game
|2.2
|47.6
|Field Goal %
|37.0
|30.4
|Three Point %
|30.0
|62.5
|Free Throw %
|86.1
|Lost ball turnover on Andre Gustavson, stolen by Josh LeBlanc
|7.0
|+ 1
|James Akinjo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|+ 1
|James Akinjo made 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Personal foul on Jake Wojcik
|15.0
|Turnover on Andre Gustavson
|21.0
|Offensive foul on Andre Gustavson
|21.0
|Defensive rebound by Grant Golden
|31.0
|Mac McClung missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|31.0
|+ 1
|Mac McClung made 1st of 2 free throws
|31.0
|Personal foul on Andre Gustavson
|31.0
|+ 2
|Grant Golden made driving layup, assist by Andre Gustavson
|33.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|82
|90
|Field Goals
|32-60 (53.3%)
|32-64 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|12-26 (46.2%)
|8-18 (44.4%)
|Free Throws
|6-9 (66.7%)
|18-25 (72.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|37
|Offensive
|3
|8
|Defensive
|25
|23
|Team
|1
|6
|Assists
|21
|24
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|6
|2
|Turnovers
|10
|8
|Fouls
|17
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Richmond 2-5
|70.3 PPG
|31.3 RPG
|13.7 APG
|Georgetown 6-1
|77.0 PPG
|40.2 RPG
|15.7 APG
|
|53.3
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|46.2
|3PT FG%
|44.4
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|72.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Golden
|31
|22
|10
|3
|0
|3
|5
|3
|10/18
|1/3
|1/1
|1
|9
|J. Wojcik
|39
|20
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|7/15
|6/11
|0/0
|0
|4
|N. Cayo
|37
|18
|4
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|7/11
|0/0
|4/5
|0
|4
|J. Johnson
|31
|14
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5/10
|4/9
|0/0
|0
|2
|A. Gustavson
|39
|8
|5
|10
|1
|0
|3
|4
|3/5
|1/3
|1/3
|1
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Yates
|14
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|M. Grace
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|S. Koureissi
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Oddo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Sherod
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Francis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gaitley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gilyard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Kulju
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Schneider
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Verbinskis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|82
|28
|21
|4
|6
|10
|17
|32/60
|12/26
|6/9
|3
|25
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Govan
|36
|29
|9
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|11/15
|0/1
|7/7
|3
|6
|M. McClung
|32
|16
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4/12
|2/5
|6/8
|1
|2
|J. Akinjo
|29
|13
|0
|6
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4/10
|3/5
|2/5
|0
|0
|T. Mourning
|26
|8
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4/10
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|J. Pickett
|19
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Malinowski
|20
|10
|7
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4/6
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|7
|J. LeBlanc
|16
|7
|5
|0
|3
|0
|3
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|3
|J. Mosely
|19
|4
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|2/4
|1
|1
|K. Johnson
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|G. Muresan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Yurtseven
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Blair
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Carter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|90
|31
|24
|5
|2
|8
|14
|32/64
|8/18
|18/25
|8
|23
