Johnson scores 19, leads NC State past Vanderbilt 80-65
MIAMI (AP) Markell Johnson kept getting to the rim down the stretch, and the North Carolina State Wolfpack showed they can finish.
Johnson scored 12 consecutive points down in a late three-minute span to break open a close game, and the Wolfpack beat Vanderbilt 80-65 Saturday.
North Carolina State (7-1) bounced back from its first loss of the season Tuesday at Wisconsin.
''At the end of the Wisconsin game, I don't think we handled it well,'' coach Kevin Keatts said. ''So for the last couple of days we've been talking about end-of-the-game situations. Markell was very aggressive and made the right plays. I never thought we showed any panic - 72 hours ago we wouldn't have been the same team.''
Johnson penetrated several times in a row to help transform a 60-58 lead into a 72-61 advantage.
''I was seeing the lanes open up and trying to take the best shot I could,'' he said.
The junior point guard finished with 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds in 26 minutes.
''I think he's their best player,'' Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew said. ''He's excellent at driving left, and unfortunately we let him drive left too many times the last seven minutes.''
The Commodores (5-2), still reeling from freshman Darius Garland's season-ending knee injury last week, lost for the second time in three games.
''Darius is a big part of our team,'' Vandy forward Simi Shittu said. ''We're going to go through this and move.''
The game was part of the Hoophall Miami Invitational, a four-team, one-day event at the Heat's arena.
The Wolfpack never trailed and built an 11-point lead midway through the first half. Sophomore reserve D.J. Funderburk scored a career-high 16 points, all in the first half.
Vanderbilt closed to within 60-58 and had three shots to tie but never erased their deficit.
Shittu and Saben Lee had 15 points apiece for Vanderbilt. The Commodores, who made 56 3-pointers in their first six games, went 3 for 22 from beyond the arc.
''There were some bad shots,'' Drew said. ''That's why some guys came out of the game after they shot them.''
Torin Dorn finished with 10 points and seven rebounds for the Wolfpack, who enjoyed a 46-33 rebounding edge.
BIG PICTURE
Helped by Funderburk, North Carolina State's bench outscored Vanderbilt 37-21 and has outscored opponents 260-113 this season.
LACK OF ATMOSPHERE
The game drew a tiny crowd, with the Wolfpack bench making the most noise.
''That's the last thing we said before we took the floor - there's nobody out there, so we have to be our own spark, our own energy,'' Dorn said. ''That's something we pride ourselves on.''
UP NEXT
North Carolina State plays host to Western Carolina on Wednesday.
Vanderbilt plays host to Middle Tennessee on Wednesday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Jericole Hellems
|0.0
|Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by Maxwell Evans
|1.0
|Yanni Wetzell missed layup
|3.0
|+ 2
|Torin Dorn made jump shot, assist by Jericole Hellems
|18.0
|+ 1
|Maxwell Evans made 2nd of 2 free throws
|41.0
|Maxwell Evans missed 1st of 2 free throws
|41.0
|Shooting foul on Wyatt Walker
|41.0
|Defensive rebound by Matthew Moyer
|49.0
|Markell Johnson missed free throw
|49.0
|Personal foul on Maxwell Evans
|49.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|80
|65
|Field Goals
|30-64 (46.9%)
|22-56 (39.3%)
|3-Pointers
|5-15 (33.3%)
|3-22 (13.6%)
|Free Throws
|15-22 (68.2%)
|18-30 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|46
|33
|Offensive
|10
|12
|Defensive
|26
|18
|Team
|10
|3
|Assists
|16
|9
|Steals
|3
|4
|Blocks
|0
|7
|Turnovers
|12
|12
|Fouls
|24
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|NC State 7-1
|88.6 PPG
|45.4 RPG
|17.9 APG
|Vanderbilt 5-2
|87.8 PPG
|46.2 RPG
|16.3 APG
|Key Players
|
11
|M. Johnson G
|11.9 PPG
|1.4 RPG
|3.9 APG
|58.2 FG%
|
11
|S. Shittu F
|16.2 PPG
|8.3 RPG
|2.0 APG
|59.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Johnson G
|19 PTS
|6 REB
|7 AST
|S. Shittu F
|15 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|
|46.9
|FG%
|39.3
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|13.6
|
|
|68.2
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Johnson
|26
|19
|6
|7
|0
|0
|2
|3
|7/10
|1/2
|4/6
|3
|3
|T. Dorn
|32
|10
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4/8
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|6
|D. Daniels
|14
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2/5
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|1
|W. Walker
|18
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|B. Beverly
|30
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/7
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Johnson
|26
|19
|6
|7
|0
|0
|2
|3
|7/10
|1/2
|4/6
|3
|3
|T. Dorn
|32
|10
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4/8
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|6
|D. Daniels
|14
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2/5
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|1
|W. Walker
|18
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|B. Beverly
|30
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/7
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Funderburk
|22
|16
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5/10
|0/1
|6/7
|3
|2
|C. Bryce
|24
|9
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4/11
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|5
|J. Hellems
|23
|9
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4/10
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|B. Harris
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|E. Lockett
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Killeya-Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bates
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Steere
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McCluney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|80
|36
|16
|3
|0
|12
|24
|30/64
|5/15
|15/22
|10
|26
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Evans
|20
|10
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4/7
|1/3
|1/2
|2
|1
|A. Nesmith
|25
|9
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3/6
|1/4
|2/2
|3
|2
|Y. Wetzell
|13
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/5
|0/3
|0/2
|0
|3
|M. Moyer
|14
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|2
|E. Obinna
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Garland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hunt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|65
|30
|9
|4
|7
|12
|21
|22/56
|3/22
|18/30
|12
|18
-
PVAM
MURYST63
76
2nd 4:05 ESP+
-
WASHST
NMEXST38
38
2nd 13:18
-
18OREG
HOU30
46
2nd 13:06 ESP2
-
NWST
UTEP23
41
2nd 16:35
-
NIOWA
SDAKST32
52
2nd 14:44
-
DENVER
UTVALL47
64
2nd 13:43
-
CALLTHRN
CSFULL51
82
2nd 8:36
-
BYU
WEBER55
66
2nd 13:33
-
BOISE
GC46
38
2nd 14:31
-
TEXSO
ARIZST29
32
1st 2:05 PACN
-
LNGBCH
USD5
5
1st 13:23
-
UTAHST
UCIRV13
10
1st 11:40
-
AF
UOP7
13
1st 13:13
-
SACST
CSN15
18
1st 11:25
-
CAL
MARYCA18
23
1st 9:47 ESPU
-
MVSU
CALBPTST15
27
1st 11:41
-
PORTBIBL
PORTST4
12
1st 13:43
-
MILW
SFA51
66
Final
-
21BUFF
SANFRAN85
81
Final
-
STJOHN
GATECH76
73
Final
-
LVILLE
SETON70
65
Final
-
OAK
XAVIER63
73
Final
-
RUST
ALCORN66
103
Final
-
NWEST
IND66
68
Final
-
JAXST
NALAB76
65
Final
-
BALLST
IUPUI85
75
Final
-
MOUNT
LOYMD65
75
Final
-
NH
BRYANT65
75
Final
-
MERCER
CIT69
79
Final
-
NCGRN
10UK61
78
Final
-
FAIR
ARMY60
63
Final
-
FDU
HOLY49
67
Final
-
HOFSTRA
KENSAW78
52
Final
-
CLEVST
TOLEDO67
80
Final
-
TNTECH
CHATT60
71
Final
-
WILBER
MIAOH57
88
Final
-
USCUP
WMICH71
66
Final
-
BELMONT
WISGB92
100
Final
-
HART
BING70
89
Final
-
UMKC
IPFW90
73
Final
-
ARKST
LEHIGH70
82
Final
-
BU
ELON65
58
Final
-
EKY
HIGHPT70
69
Final
-
WRIGHT
INDST63
69
Final
-
ALBION
EVAN49
65
Final
-
LAMON
MISS60
83
Final
-
ROBERT
DREXEL69
82
Final
-
1GONZAG
CREIGH103
92
Final
-
NJTECH
MASLOW71
94
Final
-
MNMTH
BUCK43
65
Final
-
BGREEN
HARTFD63
76
Final
-
12KSTATE
MARQET71
83
Final
-
20TXTECH
MEMP78
67
Final
-
SDGST
ILLST75
65
Final
-
SAV
GWEBB60
97
Final
-
EMICH
NEAST67
81
Final
-
23NOVA
LSALLE85
78
Final
-
MAINE
STPETE59
63
Final/OT
-
HARV
SIENA64
67
Final
-
COLOST
COLO80
86
Final
-
TEXPA
TXARL76
65
Final
-
CPOLY
FRESNO67
76
Final
-
SILL
SIUE82
61
Final
-
EILL
CHIST72
80
Final
-
VMI
LONGWD45
65
Final
-
19PURDUE
7MICH57
76
Final
-
MRSHL
OHIO84
101
Final
-
REGENT
HAMP55
114
Final
-
NORFLK
KENTST67
78
Final
-
GWASH
PRINCE52
73
Final
-
FAU
BCU70
72
Final
-
GMASON
WMMARY87
84
Final
-
IDAHO
NDAK67
54
Final
-
YOUNG
WVU72
106
Final
-
TEXST
TXSA69
68
Final
-
BROWN
NAVY67
50
Final
-
PRESBY
NCAT75
70
Final
-
DELST
STBON61
90
Final
-
WCAR
FURMAN88
90
Final/2OT
-
CHARLO
CHARLS64
72
Final
-
SAMHOU
ARKLR52
79
Final
-
LOYCHI
ILLCHI73
64
Final
-
MCNSE
NCCU66
67
Final
-
CSBAK
SDAK56
68
Final
-
5NEVADA
USC73
61
Final
-
SELOU
TULANE62
61
Final
-
BUTLER
STLOU52
64
Final
-
GRAM
LSU57
78
Final
-
RI
PROV50
59
Final
-
DTROIT
AKRON59
71
Final
-
PSU
24MD59
66
Final
-
HOUBP
LATECH78
85
Final
-
TULSA
UTAH64
69
Final
-
CCTST
13VATECH40
94
Final
-
NCST
VANDY80
65
Final
-
TEMPLE
STJOES77
70
Final
-
LAMAR
RICE75
68
Final
-
STNFRD
2KANSAS84
90
Final/OT
-
UNF
CHARSO76
70
Final
-
NCOLO
WYO85
80
Final
-
GAST
LIB52
78
Final
-
LPSCMB
MTSU84
74
Final
-
SCST
JVILLE69
71
Final
-
CINCY
UNLV65
61
Final
-
DRAKE
NDAKST78
68
Final
-
ETNST
WOFF62
79
Final
-
STETSON
3DUKE49
113
Final
-
FORD
MANH57
56
Final
-
DAVID
NCWILM91
85
Final
-
NAU
SNCLRA74
81
Final
-
PEAY
ALAM73
61
Final
-
TNST
WKY74
88
Final
-
JMAD
ODU42
67
Final
-
IONA
VCU59
88
Final
-
MOST
OREGST77
101
Final
-
QUINN
STNYBRK61
71
Final
-
WAKE
RICH74
84
Final
-
WILL
SEMO70
63
Final
-
YALE
MIAMI77
73
Final
-
BAYLOR
WICHST63
71
Final
-
STHRN
LALAF78
88
Final
-
ABIL
PEPPER62
77
Final
-
NMEX
BRAD85
75
Final
-
EWASH
SEATTLE68
88
Final
-
CORN
CUSE55
63
Final
-
FIU
ARK89
121
Final
-
FAMU
SALAB57
66
Final
-
NCASHV
TNMART70
87
Final