Paschall, Booth help No. 23 Villanova avoid La Salle upset
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Villanova coach Jay Wright was raised on Big 5 hoops and considers himself a bit of a keeper of the city series' legacy. He's also quick to warn the Wildcats that anything can happen when Philly teams play at the Palestra.
''It brings me back to childhood,'' Wright said. ''Every time I step in this building, it's a special experience. Once the game comes, I just know crazy things are going to happen. I just expect it.''
Winless La Salle came primed for an upset - but the only unpredictable part of a Villanova game against a city rival is the final score of its latest win. Eric Paschall scored 27 points, Phil Booth had 19 and No. 23 Villanova held off one more upset in an 85-78 win over La Salle on Saturday.
Villanova (6-2) remained the class of the city and won its 23rd straight Big 5 game, round-robin play among five Philadelphia Division I basketball teams. The Wildcats haven't lost a city series game since Dec. 5, 2012 against Temple.
They got a pretty good scare against winless La Salle (0-8).
The Wildcats were reeling after consecutive home losses to Michigan, in a national title game rematch, and in overtime to Furman that knocked them out of the AP Top 25 poll. Villanova steadied itself with three straight wins in a Florida tournament and defeated then-No. 14 Florida State in the title game to return to the rankings.
But a return to Philly only unsettled the Wildcats early.
La Salle was the home team at the Palestra, which serves as much a museum to Philly's glorious history as it is a court for city series games to be played on. The Explorers played the first half like an undefeated team instead of a winless one and buried nine 3-pointers. The sensational sequence came at the midway point: David Beatty drew a foul on a layup and La Salle kept possession. Isiah Deas capitalized with a 3. Beatty had a steal and Jack Clark hit a 3 for a 32-20 lead that set the stage for a monster upset.
The rest of the half turned into a 3-point shootout worthy of NBA All-Star weekend, and the Wildcats closed to 42-39 at the half. The Wildcats, who lost players from the title team to the NBA, could never really shake the Explorers until the waning moments.
''We had the great confidence that over the last few years that we were eventually going to wear people down,'' Wright said. ''Well, none of those guys are on this team, so that confidence isn't there.''
That puts more responsibility on championship holdovers Booth and Paschall.
''We know how coach thinks. Whenever coach tells us something, we try to teach it to the younger guys as quick as possible,'' Paschall said.
Traci Carter's 3 pulled the Explorers to 69-66 and they got it within one with 5:24 left. Miles Brookins lobbed a lazy pass into the middle that was picked off by Saddiq Bey and converted into a three-point play by Booth. Paschall sucked the air out of La Salle fans with a dunk for a 78-72 lead.
Wright kept former assistant coach Ashley Howard winless in his first season on the bench at La Salle. Howard, who worked five seasons under Wright, was hired at La Salle just a week after the Wildcats won their second national championship in three seasons.
''These guys have no weaknesses because all these guys can shoot,'' Howard said.
The Explorers are forced to wonder how much better their upset odds would have improved had leading scorer Pookie Powell not sat out with an injury (lower body). Carter scored 17 and Deas had 15.
BIG PICTURE
Villanova: Wright made it 2-0 this season against the branches of his coaching tree. He also beat former assistant and current Quinnipiac coach Baker Dunleavy in November.
La Salle: Also played without guard Cheddi Mosely (concussion) and forward Jared Kimbrough (foot). The Explorers made 11 of their first 15 shots in the second half.
LONG DISTANCE
La Salle and Villanova each hit 12 3-pointers. Booth and Paschall each had three and Deas hit five.
UP NEXT
Villanova continues its city series games on Wednesday against Temple and Saturday against Saint Joseph's.
La Salle has a busy week with games Tuesday against Bucknell and Saturday against Penn.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Phil Booth
|0.0
|Traci Carter missed layup, blocked by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree
|1.0
|+ 1
|Eric Paschall made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|+ 1
|Eric Paschall made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on Miles Brookins
|6.0
|Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall
|7.0
|David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by David Beatty
|14.0
|Saddiq Bey missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Saddiq Bey missed 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Personal foul on Jack Clark
|14.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|85
|78
|Field Goals
|27-49 (55.1%)
|29-50 (58.0%)
|3-Pointers
|12-21 (57.1%)
|12-23 (52.2%)
|Free Throws
|19-23 (82.6%)
|8-9 (88.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|22
|24
|Offensive
|4
|4
|Defensive
|14
|17
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|17
|19
|Steals
|5
|2
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|10
|15
|Fouls
|11
|21
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Key Players
|
4
|E. Paschall F
|14.1 PPG
|5.4 RPG
|1.9 APG
|42.7 FG%
|
25
|T. Carter G
|6.0 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|4.0 APG
|40.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|E. Paschall F
|27 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|T. Carter G
|17 PTS
|3 REB
|8 AST
|
|55.1
|FG%
|58.0
|
|
|57.1
|3PT FG%
|52.2
|
|
|82.6
|FT%
|88.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Paschall
|39
|27
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|9/17
|3/5
|6/7
|1
|3
|P. Booth
|37
|19
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|7/13
|3/5
|2/3
|0
|3
|C. Gillespie
|34
|15
|0
|5
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3/7
|1/3
|8/8
|0
|0
|S. Bey
|32
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2/3
|2/2
|1/3
|1
|2
|D. Cosby-Roundtree
|23
|4
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|4
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Paschall
|39
|27
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|9/17
|3/5
|6/7
|1
|3
|P. Booth
|37
|19
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|7/13
|3/5
|2/3
|0
|3
|C. Gillespie
|34
|15
|0
|5
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3/7
|1/3
|8/8
|0
|0
|S. Bey
|32
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2/3
|2/2
|1/3
|1
|2
|D. Cosby-Roundtree
|23
|4
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|4
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cremo
|24
|8
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/4
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|C. Swider
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Samuels
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Quinerly
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Delaney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Painter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Heck
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Saunders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Slater
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|85
|18
|17
|5
|2
|10
|11
|27/49
|12/21
|19/23
|4
|14
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Carter
|36
|17
|3
|8
|0
|0
|4
|4
|7/16
|2/4
|1/1
|1
|2
|D. Beatty
|34
|12
|7
|6
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5/10
|1/6
|1/2
|0
|7
|M. Brookins
|29
|10
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4/4
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
|E. Croswell
|25
|10
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|3/3
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|1
|J. Moultrie
|17
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Carter
|36
|17
|3
|8
|0
|0
|4
|4
|7/16
|2/4
|1/1
|1
|2
|D. Beatty
|34
|12
|7
|6
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5/10
|1/6
|1/2
|0
|7
|M. Brookins
|29
|10
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4/4
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
|E. Croswell
|25
|10
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|3/3
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|1
|J. Moultrie
|17
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Deas
|32
|15
|4
|3
|0
|0
|6
|2
|5/9
|5/7
|0/0
|0
|4
|J. Clark
|27
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3/4
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|P. Powell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Mosely
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Spencer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Phiri
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Sullivan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Kimbrough
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brower
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Lafond
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|78
|21
|19
|2
|3
|15
|21
|29/50
|12/23
|8/9
|4
|17
-
BUTLER
STLOU52
64
2nd 0.0
-
NCST
VANDY72
61
2nd 4:01 ESP2
-
TEMPLE
STJOES56
57
2nd 6:26 NBCS
-
LAMAR
RICE65
51
2nd 5:38 ESP3
-
STNFRD
2KANSAS60
52
2nd 8:00 ESPN
-
UNF
CHARSO60
65
2nd 6:21
-
CINCY
UNLV33
24
2nd 18:35 CBSSN
-
NCOLO
WYO34
36
2nd 17:53
-
SCST
JVILLE30
37
2nd 16:59
-
GAST
LIB36
46
2nd 14:52
-
LPSCMB
MTSU53
48
2nd 14:00
-
DRAKE
NDAKST33
22
1st 7:52
-
ETNST
WOFF2
3
1st 18:27
-
TNST
WKY9
8
1st 15:51 ESP+
-
PEAY
ALAM2
0
1st 19:42
-
JMAD
ODU5
7
1st 15:39
-
IONA
VCU0
0
1st 19:57
-
NAU
SNCLRA2
0
1st 19:11
-
DAVID
NCWILM3
0
1st 19:37
-
STETSON
3DUKE0
0
1st 19:44 ESP2
-
MILW
SFA51
66
Final
-
21BUFF
SANFRAN85
81
Final
-
RUST
ALCORN66
103
Final
-
LVILLE
SETON70
65
Final
-
OAK
XAVIER63
73
Final
-
STJOHN
GATECH76
73
Final
-
MERCER
CIT69
79
Final
-
NH
BRYANT65
75
Final
-
NWEST
IND66
68
Final
-
MOUNT
LOYMD65
75
Final
-
NCGRN
10UK61
78
Final
-
JAXST
NALAB76
65
Final
-
BALLST
IUPUI85
75
Final
-
FAIR
ARMY60
63
Final
-
FDU
HOLY49
67
Final
-
TNTECH
CHATT60
71
Final
-
LAMON
MISS60
83
Final
-
1GONZAG
CREIGH103
92
Final
-
ROBERT
DREXEL69
82
Final
-
ALBION
EVAN49
65
Final
-
EKY
HIGHPT70
69
Final
-
MNMTH
BUCK43
65
Final
-
BGREEN
HARTFD63
76
Final
-
WRIGHT
INDST63
69
Final
-
BU
ELON65
58
Final
-
ARKST
LEHIGH70
82
Final
-
UMKC
IPFW90
73
Final
-
HART
BING70
89
Final
-
NJTECH
MASLOW71
94
Final
-
BELMONT
WISGB92
100
Final
-
USCUP
WMICH69
66
Final
-
WILBER
MIAOH57
88
Final
-
CLEVST
TOLEDO67
80
Final
-
HOFSTRA
KENSAW78
52
Final
-
12KSTATE
MARQET71
83
Final
-
20TXTECH
MEMP78
67
Final
-
SDGST
ILLST75
65
Final
-
23NOVA
LSALLE85
78
Final
-
SAV
GWEBB60
97
Final
-
MAINE
STPETE59
63
Final/OT
-
EMICH
NEAST67
81
Final
-
HARV
SIENA64
67
Final
-
TEXPA
TXARL76
65
Final
-
CPOLY
FRESNO67
76
Final
-
COLOST
COLO80
86
Final
-
SILL
SIUE82
61
Final
-
EILL
CHIST72
80
Final
-
VMI
LONGWD45
65
Final
-
MRSHL
OHIO84
101
Final
-
19PURDUE
7MICH57
76
Final
-
REGENT
HAMP55
114
Final
-
WCAR
FURMAN88
90
Final/2OT
-
CHARLO
CHARLS64
72
Final
-
BROWN
NAVY67
50
Final
-
PRESBY
NCAT75
70
Final
-
GMASON
WMMARY87
84
Final
-
SAMHOU
ARKLR52
79
Final
-
TEXST
TXSA69
68
Final
-
FAU
BCU70
72
Final
-
NORFLK
KENTST67
78
Final
-
GWASH
PRINCE52
73
Final
-
YOUNG
WVU72
106
Final
-
IDAHO
NDAK67
54
Final
-
DELST
STBON61
90
Final
-
LOYCHI
ILLCHI73
64
Final
-
MCNSE
NCCU66
67
Final
-
CSBAK
SDAK56
68
Final
-
5NEVADA
USC73
61
Final
-
SELOU
TULANE62
61
Final
-
RI
PROV50
59
Final
-
HOUBP
LATECH78
85
Final
-
PSU
24MD59
66
Final
-
GRAM
LSU57
78
Final
-
DTROIT
AKRON59
71
Final
-
CCTST
13VATECH40
94
Final
-
TULSA
UTAH64
69
Final
-
FORD
MANH0
0119.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
MOST
OREGST0
0142.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm PACN
-
QUINN
STNYBRK0
0139 O/U
-8.5
7:22pm
-
WILL
SEMO0
0143.5 O/U
+1
7:30pm
-
YALE
MIAMI0
0150.5 O/U
-9.5
7:30pm ESP3
-
WAKE
RICH0
0144.5 O/U
-1
7:30pm NBCS
-
ABIL
PEPPER0
0151 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
BAYLOR
WICHST0
0143.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm CBSSN
-
PVAM
MURYST0
0145 O/U
-14
8:00pm ESP+
-
STHRN
LALAF0
0145.5 O/U
-21.5
8:00pm
-
FIU
ARK0
0169.5 O/U
-16.5
8:00pm SECN+
-
CORN
CUSE0
0137.5 O/U
-21.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
NMEX
BRAD0
0151 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
EWASH
SEATTLE0
0141.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
FAMU
SALAB0
0137.5 O/U
-14.5
8:05pm
-
NCASHV
TNMART0
0134.5 O/U
-9.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
NIOWA
SDAKST0
0143 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm
-
BYU
WEBER0
0157.5 O/U
+5
9:00pm
-
CALLTHRN
CSFULL0
0
9:00pm
-
DENVER
UTVALL0
0140 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
WASHST
NMEXST0
0150.5 O/U
-9
9:00pm
-
BOISE
GC0
0143.5 O/U
-6
9:00pm
-
18OREG
HOU0
0138.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm ESP2
-
NWST
UTEP0
0138.5 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm
-
TEXSO
ARIZST0
0161.5 O/U
-19.5
9:30pm PACN
-
CAL
MARYCA0
0137.5 O/U
-10.5
10:00pm ESPU
-
AF
UOP0
0137.5 O/U
-6
10:00pm
-
MVSU
CALBPTST0
0
10:00pm
-
LNGBCH
USD0
0150 O/U
-10
10:00pm
-
SACST
CSN0
0151.5 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm
-
UTAHST
UCIRV0
0140.5 O/U
-1
10:00pm
-
PORTBIBL
PORTST0
0
10:05pm