No. 6 Tennessee trounces Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 79-51

  • Dec 02, 2018

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Admiral Schofield scored 16 points, Kyle Alexander had 12 points and 10 rebounds and No. 6 Tennessee breezed to a 79-51 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Sunday.

Grant Williams finished with 14 points and nine rebounds for Tennessee (6-1) in its last tuneup before a Dec. 9 showdown with No. 1 Gonzaga in the Jerry Colangelo Classic at Phoenix. Jordan Bowden also scored 14 points.

Myles Smith scored 16 points for Texas A&M-CC (4-4), which shot just 32.2 percent from the floor.

Tennessee played without guard Lamonte' Turner, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury. The same issue caused him to miss the Vols' first three games of the season.

Texas A&M-CC (4-4) led 15-8 before Tennessee pulled ahead for good by going on a 14-0 run that lasted just over six minutes.

Jordan Bone made a tying 3-pointer and then assisted on a Schofield 3-pointer 30 seconds later that gave Tennessee its first lead with 9:41 left in the first half.

Bone shot just 1 of 6 but collected seven points and a career-high 10 assists without committing any turnovers.

Tennessee outscored Texas A&M-CC 26-4 over the last 12 minutes of the first half to grab a 34-19 lead at the break. Texas A&M-CC made a brief comeback attempt in the second half, thanks mainly to Smith.

Smith scored the Islanders' first 12 points of the second half. He sank a trio of 3-pointers in the first 4 1/2 minutes to reduce Tennessee's lead to 41-30 with 15:35 remaining.

That's as close as the Islanders would get.

Tennessee put the game out of reach with a 7-0 spurt that included back-to-back dunks by Bowden and Schofield. Both dunks followed Tennessee steals.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M-CC: Smith simply didn't get enough help, with none of his teammates scoring more than seven points. Tony Lewis entered the day averaging 10.3 points, but he missed all six of his shots to go scoreless Sunday.

Tennessee: Yves Pons replaced Bowden in Tennessee's starting lineup Wednesday and provided 10 points and an energy boost in a 95-67 blowout of Eastern Kentucky. Pons was back in the lineup with Bowden coming off the bench Sunday, but Bowden had the better performance of the two. Bowden had a season-high 14 points in 24 minutes. Pons had two points and five turnovers in 16 minutes.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M-CC hosts Texas State on Wednesday.

Tennessee faces No. 1 Gonzaga next Sunday in the Jerry Colangeo Classic at Phoenix.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee

Team Stats
Points 51 79
Field Goals 19-59 (32.2%) 26-49 (53.1%)
3-Pointers 9-25 (36.0%) 7-17 (41.2%)
Free Throws 4-6 (66.7%) 20-25 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 30 36
Offensive 8 4
Defensive 21 30
Team 1 2
Assists 10 20
Steals 6 10
Blocks 1 6
Turnovers 14 13
Fouls 20 7
Technicals 0 0
M. Smith G
16 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
A. Schofield G
16 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
Volunteers
Starters
A. Schofield
G. Williams
K. Alexander
J. Bone
Y. Pons
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Schofield 32 16 3 2 4 0 0 0 6/13 2/6 2/3 0 3
G. Williams 29 14 9 4 1 2 2 0 5/9 0/1 4/4 1 8
K. Alexander 26 12 10 1 0 2 4 2 4/4 0/0 4/5 0 10
J. Bone 33 7 2 10 2 0 0 1 1/6 1/3 4/4 0 2
Y. Pons 16 2 0 0 1 0 5 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
Starters
A. Schofield
G. Williams
K. Alexander
J. Bone
Y. Pons
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Schofield 32 16 3 2 4 0 0 0 6/13 2/6 2/3 0 3
G. Williams 29 14 9 4 1 2 2 0 5/9 0/1 4/4 1 8
K. Alexander 26 12 10 1 0 2 4 2 4/4 0/0 4/5 0 10
J. Bone 33 7 2 10 2 0 0 1 1/6 1/3 4/4 0 2
Y. Pons 16 2 0 0 1 0 5 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
Bench
J. Bowden
J. Johnson
B. Woodson
D. Walker
J. Fulkerson
L. Campbell
J. Fleschman
B. Jancek
L. Turner
Z. Kent
D. Burns
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Bowden 24 14 4 1 2 0 1 1 4/6 1/2 5/5 1 3
J. Johnson 10 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 2/3 2/3 0/0 0 0
B. Woodson 3 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
D. Walker 14 3 4 0 0 1 0 1 1/2 0/0 1/4 1 3
J. Fulkerson 9 2 2 0 0 1 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 1
L. Campbell 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Fleschman 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Jancek 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Kent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burns - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 79 34 20 10 6 13 7 26/49 7/17 20/25 4 30
