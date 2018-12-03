Govan, Georgetown beat Liberty 88-78
WASHINGTON (AP) Freshman James Akinjo scored 19 points, Jessie Govan had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Georgetown beat Liberty 88-78 on Monday night
Georgetown made 53 percent of its shots, including 11 of 18 from 3-point range, against a Liberty team ranked sixth nationally in scoring defense at 56.1 points per game.
Freshman Mac McClung added 12 points for Georgetown (7-1), which closed out a three-game homestand to remain perfect at home. The Hoyas were 19 of 29 at the free-throw line compared to Liberty's five attempts.
Darius McGhee made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points for Liberty (7-2), which was looking to go 8-1 for the first time since 1991. Scottie James added 18 points and Lovell Cabbil chipped in with 13 points. The Flames had their four-game winning streak snapped.
It was the first time Liberty played against a Big East team since last playing Georgetown in 2012.
|30.9
|Min. Per Game
|30.9
|13.4
|Pts. Per Game
|13.4
|5.4
|Ast. Per Game
|5.4
|1.9
|Reb. Per Game
|1.9
|37.5
|Field Goal %
|39.8
|33.3
|Three Point %
|34.3
|Free Throw %
|85.4
|Defensive rebound by Georgetown
|0.0
|Darius McGhee missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Mac McClung
|1.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on Georgetown
|5.0
|Offensive rebound by Georgetown
|5.0
|Jahvon Blair missed floating jump shot
|5.0
|+ 3
|Elijah Cuffee made 3-pt. jump shot
|35.0
|Bad pass turnover on Josh LeBlanc, stolen by Elijah Cuffee
|44.0
|Offensive rebound by Josh LeBlanc
|51.0
|Kaleb Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|51.0
|Kaleb Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|51.0
|Personal foul on Darius McGhee
|51.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|88
|Field Goals
|30-71 (42.3%)
|29-55 (52.7%)
|3-Pointers
|13-36 (36.1%)
|11-18 (61.1%)
|Free Throws
|5-5 (100.0%)
|19-29 (65.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|44
|Offensive
|5
|11
|Defensive
|18
|30
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|16
|17
|Steals
|13
|5
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|10
|18
|Fouls
|19
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Liberty 7-2
|80.1 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|16.8 APG
|Georgetown 7-1
|78.9 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|16.9 APG
|
|42.3
|FG%
|52.7
|
|
|36.1
|3PT FG%
|61.1
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|65.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. James
|30
|18
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|7/9
|2/3
|2/2
|1
|3
|L. Cabbil
|29
|13
|4
|2
|3
|0
|2
|2
|5/13
|3/8
|0/0
|0
|4
|K. Gumbs
|28
|9
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/12
|0/5
|3/3
|2
|1
|E. Cuffee
|28
|8
|3
|2
|2
|0
|4
|2
|3/8
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|2
|G. Pacheco-Ortiz
|19
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Akinjo
|26
|19
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|6/10
|3/5
|4/5
|0
|2
|J. Govan
|31
|17
|10
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|7/12
|2/2
|1/2
|2
|8
|M. McClung
|24
|12
|3
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|5/9
|1/3
|1/1
|1
|2
|T. Mourning
|27
|9
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/3
|1/1
|4/6
|2
|5
|G. Malinowski
|10
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
