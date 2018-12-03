LIB
GTOWN

No Text

Govan, Georgetown beat Liberty 88-78

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 03, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) Freshman James Akinjo scored 19 points, Jessie Govan had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Georgetown beat Liberty 88-78 on Monday night

Georgetown made 53 percent of its shots, including 11 of 18 from 3-point range, against a Liberty team ranked sixth nationally in scoring defense at 56.1 points per game.

Freshman Mac McClung added 12 points for Georgetown (7-1), which closed out a three-game homestand to remain perfect at home. The Hoyas were 19 of 29 at the free-throw line compared to Liberty's five attempts.

Darius McGhee made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points for Liberty (7-2), which was looking to go 8-1 for the first time since 1991. Scottie James added 18 points and Lovell Cabbil chipped in with 13 points. The Flames had their four-game winning streak snapped.

It was the first time Liberty played against a Big East team since last playing Georgetown in 2012.

Key Players
E. Cuffee
J. Akinjo
30.9 Min. Per Game 30.9
13.4 Pts. Per Game 13.4
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
1.9 Reb. Per Game 1.9
37.5 Field Goal % 39.8
33.3 Three Point % 34.3
Free Throw % 85.4
  Defensive rebound by Georgetown 0.0
  Darius McGhee missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Mac McClung 1.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on Georgetown 5.0
  Offensive rebound by Georgetown 5.0
  Jahvon Blair missed floating jump shot 5.0
+ 3 Elijah Cuffee made 3-pt. jump shot 35.0
  Bad pass turnover on Josh LeBlanc, stolen by Elijah Cuffee 44.0
  Offensive rebound by Josh LeBlanc 51.0
  Kaleb Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws 51.0
  Kaleb Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws 51.0
  Personal foul on Darius McGhee 51.0
Team Stats
Points 78 88
Field Goals 30-71 (42.3%) 29-55 (52.7%)
3-Pointers 13-36 (36.1%) 11-18 (61.1%)
Free Throws 5-5 (100.0%) 19-29 (65.5%)
Total Rebounds 26 44
Offensive 5 11
Defensive 18 30
Team 3 3
Assists 16 17
Steals 13 5
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 10 18
Fouls 19 10
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
D. McGhee G
19 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
3
J. Akinjo G
19 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Liberty 7-2 384078
home team logo Georgetown 7-1 404888
O/U 146.5, GTOWN -5.5
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
O/U 146.5, GTOWN -5.5
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo Liberty 7-2 80.1 PPG 39.3 RPG 16.8 APG
home team logo Georgetown 7-1 78.9 PPG 40.6 RPG 16.9 APG
Key Players
2
D. McGhee G 11.5 PPG 3.0 RPG 0.9 APG 42.9 FG%
3
J. Akinjo G 13.4 PPG 1.9 RPG 5.4 APG 37.0 FG%
Top Scorers
2
D. McGhee G 19 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
3
J. Akinjo G 19 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
42.3 FG% 52.7
36.1 3PT FG% 61.1
100.0 FT% 65.5
Liberty
Starters
S. James
L. Cabbil
K. Gumbs
E. Cuffee
G. Pacheco-Ortiz
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. James 30 18 4 2 1 1 1 2 7/9 2/3 2/2 1 3
L. Cabbil 29 13 4 2 3 0 2 2 5/13 3/8 0/0 0 4
K. Gumbs 28 9 3 4 1 0 1 2 3/12 0/5 3/3 2 1
E. Cuffee 28 8 3 2 2 0 4 2 3/8 2/5 0/0 1 2
G. Pacheco-Ortiz 19 3 1 1 2 1 0 0 1/3 1/1 0/0 0 1
Bench
D. McGhee
C. Homesley
M. Baxter-Bell
Z. Farquhar
K. McDowell
B. Newton
T. Dean
B. Preston
J. Price
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. McGhee 28 19 2 2 3 1 0 2 7/15 5/12 0/0 0 2
C. Homesley 13 6 2 2 1 0 0 3 3/6 0/2 0/0 0 2
M. Baxter-Bell 14 2 3 1 0 0 1 4 1/5 0/0 0/0 1 2
Z. Farquhar 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. McDowell 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
B. Newton 3 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Dean - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Preston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Price - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 78 23 16 13 4 10 19 30/71 13/36 5/5 5 18
Georgetown
Starters
J. Akinjo
J. Govan
M. McClung
T. Mourning
G. Malinowski
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Akinjo 26 19 2 1 1 0 4 0 6/10 3/5 4/5 0 2
J. Govan 31 17 10 1 0 1 3 3 7/12 2/2 1/2 2 8
M. McClung 24 12 3 1 0 1 4 2 5/9 1/3 1/1 1 2
T. Mourning 27 9 7 2 1 0 1 1 2/3 1/1 4/6 2 5
G. Malinowski 10 4 2 2 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 2
Bench
J. Blair
J. Pickett
J. LeBlanc
J. Mosely
K. Johnson
G. Muresan
O. Yurtseven
J. Robinson
G. Carter
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Blair 17 9 1 2 1 0 0 0 3/6 2/2 1/3 0 1
J. Pickett 28 9 5 5 0 1 3 1 3/8 1/4 2/2 2 3
J. LeBlanc 19 6 10 0 2 0 2 2 1/3 0/0 4/6 4 6
J. Mosely 15 3 0 2 0 0 1 0 1/3 1/1 0/0 0 0
K. Johnson 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 0 1
G. Muresan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Yurtseven - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 88 41 17 5 3 18 10 29/55 11/18 19/29 11 30
NCAA BB Scores