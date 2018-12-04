Brissett scores 21, Syracuse dominates Northeastern 72-49
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) Oshae Brissett had 21 points and 14 rebounds, and Elijah Hughes added 17 points to pace Syracuse to a 72-49 win over Northeastern Tuesday.
The Orange (6-2), winners of four straight, dominated inside, outrebounding the Huskies (4-5) 43-29, including 15-7 on the offensive glass. Syracuse scored 32 in the paint and collected 19 second-chance points.
Syracuse held the Huskies to 17-of-50 shooting and just 6-of-28 from 3. Northeastern made 9 of 28 field goals in the second half and hit just 2-of-16 3s. Entering the game, the Huskies were hitting 41 percent outside the arc and 48 percent overall.
Frank Howard had four steals for the Orange.
Tomas Murphy led the Huskies with 17 points and eight rebounds.
Syracuse jumped off to a 10-2 lead but the Huskies went on a 10-0 run to take a brief 12-10 lead on a 3-pointer by Jordan Roland. The Orange tied the score on a jumper by Brissett and extended to a 21-14 margin on Brissett's 3. Syracuse then missed nine consecutive shots, failing to score for more than seven minutes, and Northeastern closed to 21-19. A put-back by Marek Dolezaj broke the scoreless skein, and Syracuse proceeded to go on a 9-0 run to take a 35-23 lead at the half.
The Orange dominated inside, scoring 10 second-chance points and 14 points in the paint. Syracuse outrebounded Northeastern 20-12.
Brissett and Hughes led Syracuse with 12 and 9 points, respectively, in the half. Roland had seven for Northeastern.
Howard had four assists and three steals for Syracuse, who held the Huskies to 36 percent shooting in the first 20 minutes.
BIG PICTURE:
Northeastern: The Huskies, playing without three starters, were simply outmanned by a bigger Orange squad.
Syracuse: Except for a dry spell in the first half, the Orange played one of its best games of the young season. Syracuse shared the ball well, collecting 20 assists.
UP NEXT:
Northeastern hosts Oakland University Saturday.
Syracuse renews its rivalry with former Big East rival Georgetown Saturday at home.
-----------
|32.6
|Min. Per Game
|32.6
|15.3
|Pts. Per Game
|15.3
|2.1
|Ast. Per Game
|2.1
|7.6
|Reb. Per Game
|7.6
|33.3
|Field Goal %
|38.1
|38.1
|Three Point %
|27.8
|71.4
|Free Throw %
|74.5
|Defensive rebound by Robert Braswell
|2.0
|Jason Strong missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Jason Strong
|16.0
|Adrian Autry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18.0
|+ 2
|Tomas Murphy made hook shot, assist by Myles Franklin
|29.0
|+ 1
|Robert Braswell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|53.0
|+ 1
|Robert Braswell made 1st of 2 free throws
|53.0
|Shooting foul on Shaquille Walters
|53.0
|Defensive rebound by Paschal Chukwu
|1:01
|Jason Strong missed jump shot, blocked by Paschal Chukwu
|1:03
|+ 3
|Buddy Boeheim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marek Dolezaj
|1:15
|Team Stats
|Points
|49
|72
|Field Goals
|17-50 (34.0%)
|26-60 (43.3%)
|3-Pointers
|6-28 (21.4%)
|9-31 (29.0%)
|Free Throws
|9-12 (75.0%)
|11-17 (64.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|43
|Offensive
|6
|13
|Defensive
|21
|28
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|11
|20
|Steals
|4
|8
|Blocks
|0
|5
|Turnovers
|11
|7
|Fouls
|14
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Northeastern 4-5
|73.5 PPG
|30.6 RPG
|15.1 APG
|Syracuse 6-2
|71.9 PPG
|43.3 RPG
|11.3 APG
|Key Players
|
33
|T. Murphy F
|10.1 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|1.4 APG
|57.4 FG%
|
11
|O. Brissett F
|15.3 PPG
|7.6 RPG
|2.1 APG
|36.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Murphy F
|17 PTS
|8 REB
|1 AST
|O. Brissett F
|21 PTS
|14 REB
|2 AST
|
|34.0
|FG%
|43.3
|
|
|21.4
|3PT FG%
|29.0
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|64.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Murphy
|30
|17
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7/10
|0/0
|3/5
|4
|4
|D. Gresham Jr.
|37
|10
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|3/8
|3/7
|1/2
|0
|3
|J. Roland
|32
|9
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3/13
|2/11
|1/1
|0
|2
|A. Green
|22
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|B. Brace
|24
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/6
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Miller
|11
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|M. Franklin
|8
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|J. Strong
|21
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/5
|0/4
|2/2
|0
|2
|S. Walters
|14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|V. Pusica
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Boursiquot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Occeus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Eboigbodin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|199
|49
|27
|11
|4
|0
|11
|14
|17/50
|6/28
|9/12
|6
|21
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Brissett
|33
|21
|14
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|7/15
|2/7
|5/6
|7
|7
|E. Hughes
|29
|17
|4
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|6/11
|3/8
|2/2
|2
|2
|P. Chukwu
|22
|8
|7
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|3/3
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|5
|F. Howard
|22
|2
|0
|6
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Battle
|27
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/7
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Boeheim
|18
|11
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4/10
|3/7
|0/0
|1
|0
|R. Braswell
|5
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|2
|J. Carey
|17
|4
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|0/3
|0
|5
|M. Dolezaj
|18
|2
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|A. Autry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Feldman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Sidibe
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|B. Paul
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Balandi
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Belbey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Featherston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|72
|41
|20
|8
|5
|7
|15
|26/60
|9/31
|11/17
|13
|28
