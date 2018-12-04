NEAST
Brissett scores 21, Syracuse dominates Northeastern 72-49

  • Dec 04, 2018

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) Oshae Brissett had 21 points and 14 rebounds, and Elijah Hughes added 17 points to pace Syracuse to a 72-49 win over Northeastern Tuesday.

The Orange (6-2), winners of four straight, dominated inside, outrebounding the Huskies (4-5) 43-29, including 15-7 on the offensive glass. Syracuse scored 32 in the paint and collected 19 second-chance points.

Syracuse held the Huskies to 17-of-50 shooting and just 6-of-28 from 3. Northeastern made 9 of 28 field goals in the second half and hit just 2-of-16 3s. Entering the game, the Huskies were hitting 41 percent outside the arc and 48 percent overall.

Frank Howard had four steals for the Orange.

Tomas Murphy led the Huskies with 17 points and eight rebounds.

Syracuse jumped off to a 10-2 lead but the Huskies went on a 10-0 run to take a brief 12-10 lead on a 3-pointer by Jordan Roland. The Orange tied the score on a jumper by Brissett and extended to a 21-14 margin on Brissett's 3. Syracuse then missed nine consecutive shots, failing to score for more than seven minutes, and Northeastern closed to 21-19. A put-back by Marek Dolezaj broke the scoreless skein, and Syracuse proceeded to go on a 9-0 run to take a 35-23 lead at the half.

The Orange dominated inside, scoring 10 second-chance points and 14 points in the paint. Syracuse outrebounded Northeastern 20-12.

Brissett and Hughes led Syracuse with 12 and 9 points, respectively, in the half. Roland had seven for Northeastern.

Howard had four assists and three steals for Syracuse, who held the Huskies to 36 percent shooting in the first 20 minutes.

BIG PICTURE:

Northeastern: The Huskies, playing without three starters, were simply outmanned by a bigger Orange squad.

Syracuse: Except for a dry spell in the first half, the Orange played one of its best games of the young season. Syracuse shared the ball well, collecting 20 assists.

UP NEXT:

Northeastern hosts Oakland University Saturday.

Syracuse renews its rivalry with former Big East rival Georgetown Saturday at home.

Key Players
D. Gresham Jr.
22 G
O. Brissett
11 F
32.6 Min. Per Game 32.6
15.3 Pts. Per Game 15.3
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
7.6 Reb. Per Game 7.6
33.3 Field Goal % 38.1
38.1 Three Point % 27.8
71.4 Free Throw % 74.5
  Defensive rebound by Robert Braswell 2.0
  Jason Strong missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Jason Strong 16.0
  Adrian Autry missed 3-pt. jump shot 18.0
+ 2 Tomas Murphy made hook shot, assist by Myles Franklin 29.0
+ 1 Robert Braswell made 2nd of 2 free throws 53.0
+ 1 Robert Braswell made 1st of 2 free throws 53.0
  Shooting foul on Shaquille Walters 53.0
  Defensive rebound by Paschal Chukwu 1:01
  Jason Strong missed jump shot, blocked by Paschal Chukwu 1:03
+ 3 Buddy Boeheim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marek Dolezaj 1:15
Team Stats
Points 49 72
Field Goals 17-50 (34.0%) 26-60 (43.3%)
3-Pointers 6-28 (21.4%) 9-31 (29.0%)
Free Throws 9-12 (75.0%) 11-17 (64.7%)
Total Rebounds 29 43
Offensive 6 13
Defensive 21 28
Team 2 2
Assists 11 20
Steals 4 8
Blocks 0 5
Turnovers 11 7
Fouls 14 15
Technicals 0 0
33
T. Murphy F
17 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
11
O. Brissett F
21 PTS, 14 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Northeastern 4-5 232649
home team logo Syracuse 6-2 353772
O/U 138.5, CUSE -12.5
Carrier Dome Syracuse, NY
O/U 138.5, CUSE -12.5
Carrier Dome Syracuse, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Northeastern 4-5 73.5 PPG 30.6 RPG 15.1 APG
home team logo Syracuse 6-2 71.9 PPG 43.3 RPG 11.3 APG
Key Players
33
T. Murphy F 10.1 PPG 4.1 RPG 1.4 APG 57.4 FG%
11
O. Brissett F 15.3 PPG 7.6 RPG 2.1 APG 36.7 FG%
Top Scorers
33
T. Murphy F 17 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
11
O. Brissett F 21 PTS 14 REB 2 AST
34.0 FG% 43.3
21.4 3PT FG% 29.0
75.0 FT% 64.7
Northeastern
Starters
T. Murphy
D. Gresham Jr.
J. Roland
A. Green
B. Brace
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Murphy 30 17 8 1 0 0 0 2 7/10 0/0 3/5 4 4
D. Gresham Jr. 37 10 3 3 2 0 1 2 3/8 3/7 1/2 0 3
J. Roland 32 9 2 4 1 0 1 1 3/13 2/11 1/1 0 2
A. Green 22 4 3 0 1 0 2 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 3
B. Brace 24 3 4 1 0 0 1 2 1/6 1/5 0/0 1 3
Bench
J. Miller
M. Franklin
J. Strong
S. Walters
V. Pusica
M. Boursiquot
S. Occeus
G. Eboigbodin
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Miller 11 2 3 0 0 0 2 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 2
M. Franklin 8 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 1
J. Strong 21 2 2 0 0 0 1 2 0/5 0/4 2/2 0 2
S. Walters 14 0 1 1 0 0 3 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
V. Pusica - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Boursiquot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Occeus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Eboigbodin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 49 27 11 4 0 11 14 17/50 6/28 9/12 6 21
Syracuse
Starters
O. Brissett
E. Hughes
P. Chukwu
F. Howard
T. Battle
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
O. Brissett 33 21 14 2 0 1 0 2 7/15 2/7 5/6 7 7
E. Hughes 29 17 4 3 1 1 2 1 6/11 3/8 2/2 2 2
P. Chukwu 22 8 7 0 1 2 0 4 3/3 0/0 2/4 2 5
F. Howard 22 2 0 6 4 0 2 1 1/5 0/3 0/0 0 0
T. Battle 27 2 2 3 0 0 0 2 1/7 0/4 0/0 0 2
Bench
B. Boeheim
R. Braswell
J. Carey
M. Dolezaj
A. Autry
K. Feldman
B. Sidibe
B. Paul
A. Balandi
S. Belbey
R. Featherston
H. Washington
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Boeheim 18 11 1 1 1 0 0 0 4/10 3/7 0/0 1 0
R. Braswell 5 5 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 2/2 0 2
J. Carey 17 4 5 3 1 1 1 2 2/5 0/0 0/3 0 5
M. Dolezaj 18 2 5 2 0 0 2 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 5
A. Autry 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
K. Feldman 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Sidibe 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
B. Paul 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Balandi 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Belbey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Featherston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 72 41 20 8 5 7 15 26/60 9/31 11/17 13 28
NCAA BB Scores