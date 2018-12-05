WVU
NEW YORK (AP) After earning what coach Mike White called the ''biggest win thus far in a very early season,'' Florida is reveling.

The Gators knocked off West Virginia, 66-56, in the second game of the Jimmy V Classic Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

KeVaughn Allen scored a game-high 19 points to lead Florida, and while he was the only Gator to reach double-figure scoring, it was enough. Florida won its third game in its last five starts and improved to 5-3.

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins, meanwhile, spoke quietly.

The message behind his words could not have been louder. Or clearer.

''We have some guys who need to grow up, and if they don't do it then I can't have them around,'' he said. And while he did not mention players by name, he said he has ''three or four guys who continually do things they're not capable of doing.'' And, he added, they ''pout'' when they are criticized.

Asked if he was concerned his team could be upset by disillusioned players, Huggins said, ''I think I can fix it. I've fixed it before. And when I can't fix it, I cut it out.''

The loss snapped West Virginia's four-game winning streak. The Mountaineers fell to 5-3. Chase Harler led West Virginia with 11 points.

''We knew we had to come out and just match their intensity just to give us a chance to win the ballgame,'' Allen said.

Despite being outscored 14-4 in the final 7:25 of the first half, Florida went into halftime with a 30-27 lead. The Gators never trailed until Logan Routt drove the lane for a one-handed dunk with 16:39 left in the second half.

Florida responded with a 14-2 run in a span of 5:57 to turn a 31-30 deficit to a 44-33 lead. Keyontae Johnson's driving baseline two-handed jam and Andrew Nembhard `s 3 on consecutive possessions highlighted the run and forced Bob Huggins to call a timeout.

The break did not slow the Gators and when play resumed Allen drilled a straightaway 3 and Deaundrae Ballard made a free throw to extend the lead to 15.

''Our guys' attention to detail in (the 1-3-1 zone) was pretty good, and we hadn't played a lot of it,'' White said. ''We got off to a pretty good start by getting a couple stops and we just rode it.''

Florida would lead by as many as 16 after Locke made two free throws with 5:15 left. The Gators would make 11 free throws in the final 2:24 to close out the game.

''Hopefully that gives us some confidence moving forward because we've struggled from the foul line-and we struggled from the foul line again tonight until the end,'' White said. ''Hopefully this gets us going a little bit to settle us in at the foul line.''

BIG PICTURE:

FLORIDA: The known is Florida's defense. Entering Tuesday night's nationally televised game the Gators ranked second in the SEC in points allowed (62.4 points per game) and third in steals (9.0 per game). The unknown was how potent they could be offensively. Even though the Gators were averaging 71.7 points per game, that number is somewhat misleading due to a 98-point outing against North Florida on Nov. 27. In their remaining six games, however, Florida has averaged just 67.3 points.

WEST VIRGINIA: `Live by the 3, die by the 3,' is not the Mountaineers' motto for the 2018-19 season, but it might as well be. In West Virginia's five wins prior to Tuesday night it shot 38.2 percent from behind the arc, but only connected on 29.3 percent in its two losses. Against Florida, the Mountaineers missed 16 of 23 from 3.

UP NEXT:

FLORIDA: Hosts No. 10 Michigan State Saturday.

WEST VIRGINIA: Hosts Pittsburgh Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
E. Ahmad
23 F
A. Nembhard
2 G
30.1 Min. Per Game 30.1
7.3 Pts. Per Game 7.3
6.6 Ast. Per Game 6.6
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
48.9 Field Goal % 39.2
22.7 Three Point % 50.0
62.2 Free Throw % 60.0
  Bad pass turnover on Brandon Knapper, stolen by Keyontae Johnson 11.0
+ 1 Noah Locke made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 Noah Locke made 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Esa Ahmad 16.0
+ 3 Wesley Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Haley 25.0
+ 1 KeVaughn Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 30.0
+ 1 KeVaughn Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 30.0
  Personal foul on Andrew Gordon 30.0
+ 3 Wesley Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Haley 33.0
+ 1 Andrew Nembhard made 2nd of 2 free throws 40.0
+ 1 Andrew Nembhard made 1st of 2 free throws 40.0
Team Stats
Points 56 66
Field Goals 19-64 (29.7%) 16-48 (33.3%)
3-Pointers 7-23 (30.4%) 6-21 (28.6%)
Free Throws 11-20 (55.0%) 28-46 (60.9%)
Total Rebounds 48 45
Offensive 12 8
Defensive 30 29
Team 6 8
Assists 9 12
Steals 8 13
Blocks 3 7
Turnovers 21 15
Fouls 30 22
Technicals 0 0
West Virginia
Starters
C. Harler
W. Harris
E. Ahmad
S. Konate
J. Bolden
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Harler 19 11 0 0 1 0 1 3 4/5 3/4 0/0 0 0
W. Harris 21 9 5 0 0 1 1 3 3/7 2/5 1/2 1 4
E. Ahmad 32 7 9 3 1 0 2 3 3/9 1/4 0/5 2 7
S. Konate 18 4 6 0 0 1 5 5 2/10 0/0 0/0 0 6
J. Bolden 18 2 2 1 2 0 0 1 1/10 0/2 0/0 1 1
Florida
Starters
K. Allen
K. Stone
N. Locke
A. Nembhard
K. Hayes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Allen 34 19 4 3 3 2 4 1 5/13 3/7 6/9 0 4
K. Stone 23 9 8 0 3 0 3 1 2/5 1/1 4/5 2 6
N. Locke 17 8 3 1 1 0 1 4 1/5 1/4 5/6 1 2
A. Nembhard 32 7 4 6 2 0 2 3 1/6 1/2 4/6 0 4
K. Hayes 25 6 6 0 0 2 1 3 2/3 0/0 2/6 2 4
