BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Charles Minlend had 17 points and a career-high 11 rebounds, Jordan Ratinho made consecutive 3-pointers as part of a big run early in the second half and San Francisco pulled away and beat California 79-60 on Wednesday night.

Ratinho finished with 12 points and Jimbo Lull scored 14 for San Francisco.

Frankie Ferrari added nine points, seven assists and five rebounds as the Dons (8-1) bounced back from their only loss of the season to win going away in the first meeting between the two Northern California teams in more than a decade.

San Francisco led by 10 at halftime then broke the game open with a 22-5 run coming out of the break.

Ratinho got the Dons rolling after halftime with his shooting beyond the arc. Ferrari and Remu Raitanen also made 3s when San Francisco pushed its lead to 56-32.

California (2-5) couldn't keep up and lost its fourth in five games.

Andre Kelly had a season-high 17 points and nine rebounds for the Golden Bears.

Minlend has scored in double digits in all but one game this season and got the Dons going early with a pair of dunks in the first half. He also made a 3-pointer when San Francisco went on another big run to extend its lead to 34-24 at the half.

BIG PICTURE

San Francisco: The Dons were a little sluggish to start in their first game since returning from the Belfast Classic in Ireland but they shrugged it off and won in impressive fashion while giving coach Kyle Smith his 50th win as San Francisco's coach. Lull, the team's 7-foot center, came on strong in the second half after being held to four points or fewer in three of his four previous games. Minlend's work on the boards was equally key and helped the Dons to a 40-28 advantage in that department.

California: The Bears continue to struggle through their nonconference schedule. They had as many turnovers (nine) as they did made shots in the first half, were dominated on the boards and threw away their last possession before halftime. It didn't get much better after that. Cal's depth also took a hit when Juhwan Harris-Dyson sat out the second half with an injury.

UP NEXT

San Francisco: The Dons return to War Memorial to start a four-game homestand beginning Thursday against Eastern Washington.

California: Hosts San Diego State on Saturday. The Bears have lost four straight and five of six to the Aztecs since 2005.

