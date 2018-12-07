MARYCA
Saint Mary's routs New Mexico 85-60 at tripleheader in LA

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 07, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) Saint Mary's came out shooting and the Gaels never let up.

Jordan Ford scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half and Saint Mary's routed New Mexico 85-60 on Friday in the opening game of the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic tripleheader.

The Gaels (6-4) rolled to big leads at the start of each half in winning their third in a row. Malik Fitts added 15 points. Both Ford and Fitts played with three fouls in the second half at Staples Center.

''These guys came ready to roll. That was key,'' Saint Mary's coach Randy Bennett said. ''We're growing up. We're learning how to put teams away when we have an opportunity to do that.''

Keith McGee scored 12 points and Makuach Maluach added 10 points for the Lobos (4-3), who were playing their third road game in six days. They lost both their games this week by a combined 60 points.

''If you look at the shooting numbers tonight, it's definitely warranted to say we look tired,'' coach Paul Weir said of the Lobos' 35-percent shooting.

Saint Mary's opened the game with a 22-8 spurt, getting eight points from Ford and six by Fitts. Ford scored the Gaels' final seven points of the half to put them up 43-29.

It was all Saint Mary's to start the second half. The Gaels scored 15 straight points behind five by Ford and four from Fitts to extend their lead to 58-29.

Ford's second 3-pointer pushed the Gaels' lead to 74-41. They shot 60 percent from the floor in the game.

''The first few minutes of that second half just, unfortunately, sealed it,'' Weir said. ''They came out fired out and full of a lot of energy and unfortunately we looked just absolutely gassed.''

TIP-INS

New Mexico: The Lobos had eight assists, one off their season low. ... They fell to 1-2 all-time in the series. The teams were meeting for the first time since 2001. ... The Lobos have trailed at the break four times in seven games this season and come back to win three times. ... They were coming off a 100-65 loss to rival New Mexico State.

Saint Mary's: The Gaels had a season-high 15 turnovers. ... They are 1-2 in neutral-site games this season with one more to play against LSU in Las Vegas on Dec. 15. They lost to Utah State and then-No. 15 Mississippi State in Vegas before Thanksgiving.

SUSPENDED LOBO

Lobos F Corey Manigault didn't play as the result of being suspended after the New Mexico State game on Tuesday. Weir wouldn't specify the reason or how long the team's third-leading scorer would be out. ''I like to just allow it to unfold and when I feel as though I sense that person has learned a lesson then I'm ready to move forward,'' the coach said.

BACK HOME

It was a homecoming game for Fitts, who is from nearby Rancho Cucamonga.

''I thought it was really cool,'' the redshirt sophomore forward said. ''It was really nice to play in an NBA arena. Not a lot of people get this opportunity.''

UP NEXT

New Mexico: Hosts Colorado on Tuesday in the first of four straight home games.

Saint Mary's: Hosts Cal State Fullerton on Monday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Ford
V. Jackson
2 G
27.7 Min. Per Game 27.7
16.0 Pts. Per Game 16.0
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
7.7 Reb. Per Game 7.7
52.5 Field Goal % 53.1
36.0 Three Point % 44.4
82.5 Free Throw % 69.2
+ 2 Keith McGee made layup 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Keith McGee 26.0
  Jock Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot 28.0
+ 2 Jordan Arroyo made layup 46.0
  Offensive rebound by Jordan Arroyo 50.0
  Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot 52.0
+ 3 Quinn Clinton made 3-pt. jump shot 1:15
  Offensive rebound by Jock Perry 1:28
  Quinn Clinton missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:30
  Lost ball turnover on Tavian Percy 1:49
  Offensive rebound by Tavian Percy 1:49
Team Stats
Points 85 60
Field Goals 33-55 (60.0%) 23-66 (34.8%)
3-Pointers 6-18 (33.3%) 4-26 (15.4%)
Free Throws 13-18 (72.2%) 10-16 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 38 27
Offensive 6 13
Defensive 29 14
Team 3 0
Assists 17 8
Steals 2 5
Blocks 5 1
Turnovers 14 10
Fouls 21 15
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
3
J. Ford G
28 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
2
V. Jackson G
12 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Saint Mary's 6-4 434285
home team logo New Mexico 4-3 293160
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Saint Mary's 6-4 76.9 PPG 35 RPG 11.3 APG
home team logo New Mexico 4-3 84.2 PPG 39.8 RPG 13.2 APG
Key Players
3
J. Ford G 22.3 PPG 2.3 RPG 3.3 APG 49.3 FG%
2
V. Jackson G 13.3 PPG 7.0 RPG 2.0 APG 40.7 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Ford G 28 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
2
V. Jackson G 12 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
60.0 FG% 34.8
33.3 3PT FG% 15.4
72.2 FT% 62.5
Saint Mary's
Starters
J. Ford
M. Fitts
T. Kuhse
E. Thomas
J. Hunter
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Ford 29 28 5 2 0 0 5 3 10/15 2/3 6/8 1 4
M. Fitts 27 15 7 1 1 0 0 3 4/9 1/3 6/8 2 5
T. Kuhse 32 10 4 5 1 1 1 0 5/5 0/0 0/0 0 4
E. Thomas 18 6 2 3 0 0 1 3 3/6 0/2 0/0 1 1
J. Hunter 18 4 6 0 0 1 0 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 5
New Mexico
Starters
V. Pinchuk
K. McGee
K. Ezzeddine
D. Drinnon
T. Percy
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
V. Pinchuk 22 9 3 2 0 0 0 2 4/9 0/0 1/2 2 1
K. McGee 21 9 4 0 1 0 1 1 3/9 0/2 3/4 1 3
K. Ezzeddine 24 6 3 2 0 0 3 3 2/5 0/1 2/3 2 1
D. Drinnon 27 4 3 1 0 1 0 1 1/6 1/3 1/2 2 1
T. Percy 8 2 1 0 1 0 1 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 0
