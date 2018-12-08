DEPAUL
Northwestern rallies from 15 points down, beats DePaul 75-68

  Dec 08, 2018

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Vic Law had 25 points, A.J. Turner added a career-high 24 and Northwestern rallied from a 15-point deficit with less than 10 minutes remaining for a 75-68 victory over DePaul on Saturday.

Dererk Pardon had 10 points and eight rebounds as the Wildcats (7-3) snapped a two-game losing streak.

Northwestern has won four straight in the annual matchup of Chicago-area schools.

Femi Olujobi had 22 points and Devin Gage added 17 as DePaul (5-2) had a two-game winning streak end.

The Blue Demons had a 57-42 advantage - its biggest of the game - with just under 10 minutes remaining before the game changed dramatically.

Northwestern, after struggling on both ends, suddenly came to life. DePaul was held scoreless for 7:09 as the Wildcats scored 25 straight points for a 67-57 lead with three minutes to play.

It was a remarkable turnaround from the first 30 minutes.

DePaul's work on the defensive end set the tone early. The Blue Demons played an aggressive man-to-man and never let Northwestern develop much rhythm offensively. They also did a nice job of surrounding Pardon whenever he touched the ball in the paint.

Pardon, who entered averaging 14.4 points, was held to three first-half points on 1-of-3 shooting.

DePaul closed with a 9-2 run to take a 41-29 halftime lead.

The Wildcats were 10 of 29 (34.5 percent) from the field in the first half, including 4 of 17 (23.5 percent) on 3-pointers.

Northwestern began the second half with six straight points to cut the deficit in half, but DePaul quickly responded and stretched its advantage before falling apart late.

BIG PICTURE

DePaul: The rebuilding Blue Demons are a work in progress, but there have been encouraging signs so far. Closing games, though, remains a huge problem. Earlier in the season, they blew a 68-60 advantage with two minutes left against Penn State before rallying to win in overtime.

Northwestern: This game wrapped up a grueling stretch of seven games in 17 days. The Wildcats have a week off and certainly will enjoy it more following the late rally.

UP NEXT

DePaul: Hosts Chicago State on Wednesday night.

Northwestern: Hosts Chicago State next Saturday.

Team Stats
Points 68 75
Field Goals 27-63 (42.9%) 23-55 (41.8%)
3-Pointers 5-22 (22.7%) 11-31 (35.5%)
Free Throws 9-14 (64.3%) 18-23 (78.3%)
Total Rebounds 34 35
Offensive 8 7
Defensive 24 27
Team 2 1
Assists 15 21
Steals 6 3
Blocks 1 8
Turnovers 9 10
Fouls 19 14
Technicals 0 0
DePaul
Starters
F. Olujobi
D. Gage
E. Cain
J. Coleman-Lands
M. Strus
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
F. Olujobi 33 22 8 2 1 0 2 2 8/12 1/2 5/6 2 6
D. Gage 35 17 4 2 1 0 1 2 8/14 0/0 1/1 2 2
E. Cain 35 9 5 4 1 0 2 3 4/16 1/5 0/0 2 3
J. Coleman-Lands 37 9 5 4 0 0 1 3 3/6 1/4 2/2 1 4
M. Strus 38 8 9 3 1 0 1 3 3/13 2/11 0/1 1 8
Bench
J. Butz
P. Reed
L. Shreiner
D. Hall
J. Malonga
P. Xidias
F. Cameron
G. Maslennikov
M. Sullivan
J. Ozanne
J. Diener
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Butz 9 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 1/1 0/0 0/2 0 0
P. Reed 10 1 1 0 2 1 1 3 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 1
L. Shreiner 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Malonga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Xidias - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Cameron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Maslennikov - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sullivan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ozanne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Diener - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 68 32 15 6 1 9 19 27/63 5/22 9/14 8 24
Northwestern
Starters
V. Law
A. Turner
D. Pardon
R. Taylor
M. Kopp
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
V. Law 38 25 7 1 0 2 2 4 7/16 2/9 9/9 1 6
A. Turner 36 24 3 5 3 0 2 1 8/13 6/10 2/2 0 3
D. Pardon 37 10 8 5 0 4 1 4 3/7 0/0 4/8 3 5
R. Taylor 26 6 1 1 0 0 0 2 2/11 2/8 0/0 0 1
M. Kopp 18 5 4 0 0 1 2 1 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 4
Bench
A. Gaines
B. Benson
P. Nance
R. Greer
J. Ash
A. Falzon
C. Hall
T. Malnati
R. Young
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Gaines 31 4 7 7 0 1 2 1 1/1 0/0 2/2 1 6
B. Benson 3 1 2 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 1/2 2 0
P. Nance 7 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
R. Greer 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
J. Ash - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Falzon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Malnati - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 75 34 21 3 8 10 14 23/55 11/31 18/23 7 27
NCAA BB Scores