Northwestern rallies from 15 points down, beats DePaul 75-68
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Vic Law had 25 points, A.J. Turner added a career-high 24 and Northwestern rallied from a 15-point deficit with less than 10 minutes remaining for a 75-68 victory over DePaul on Saturday.
Dererk Pardon had 10 points and eight rebounds as the Wildcats (7-3) snapped a two-game losing streak.
Northwestern has won four straight in the annual matchup of Chicago-area schools.
Femi Olujobi had 22 points and Devin Gage added 17 as DePaul (5-2) had a two-game winning streak end.
The Blue Demons had a 57-42 advantage - its biggest of the game - with just under 10 minutes remaining before the game changed dramatically.
Northwestern, after struggling on both ends, suddenly came to life. DePaul was held scoreless for 7:09 as the Wildcats scored 25 straight points for a 67-57 lead with three minutes to play.
It was a remarkable turnaround from the first 30 minutes.
DePaul's work on the defensive end set the tone early. The Blue Demons played an aggressive man-to-man and never let Northwestern develop much rhythm offensively. They also did a nice job of surrounding Pardon whenever he touched the ball in the paint.
Pardon, who entered averaging 14.4 points, was held to three first-half points on 1-of-3 shooting.
DePaul closed with a 9-2 run to take a 41-29 halftime lead.
The Wildcats were 10 of 29 (34.5 percent) from the field in the first half, including 4 of 17 (23.5 percent) on 3-pointers.
Northwestern began the second half with six straight points to cut the deficit in half, but DePaul quickly responded and stretched its advantage before falling apart late.
BIG PICTURE
DePaul: The rebuilding Blue Demons are a work in progress, but there have been encouraging signs so far. Closing games, though, remains a huge problem. Earlier in the season, they blew a 68-60 advantage with two minutes left against Penn State before rallying to win in overtime.
Northwestern: This game wrapped up a grueling stretch of seven games in 17 days. The Wildcats have a week off and certainly will enjoy it more following the late rally.
UP NEXT
DePaul: Hosts Chicago State on Wednesday night.
Northwestern: Hosts Chicago State next Saturday.
----
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.0
|Min. Per Game
|31.0
|14.4
|Pts. Per Game
|14.4
|2.1
|Ast. Per Game
|2.1
|9.1
|Reb. Per Game
|9.1
|35.7
|Field Goal %
|65.0
|34.3
|Three Point %
|40.0
|71.4
|Free Throw %
|60.7
|+ 2
|Jalen Coleman-Lands made layup
|2.0
|+ 1
|Vic Law made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 1
|Vic Law made 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Max Strus
|7.0
|Defensive rebound by Vic Law
|7.0
|Eli Cain missed layup, blocked by Dererk Pardon
|9.0
|Offensive rebound by Eli Cain
|13.0
|Max Strus missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15.0
|+ 1
|Anthony Gaines made 2nd of 2 free throws
|19.0
|+ 1
|Anthony Gaines made 1st of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Personal foul on Devin Gage
|19.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|75
|Field Goals
|27-63 (42.9%)
|23-55 (41.8%)
|3-Pointers
|5-22 (22.7%)
|11-31 (35.5%)
|Free Throws
|9-14 (64.3%)
|18-23 (78.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|35
|Offensive
|8
|7
|Defensive
|24
|27
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|15
|21
|Steals
|6
|3
|Blocks
|1
|8
|Turnovers
|9
|10
|Fouls
|19
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|DePaul 5-2
|76.8 PPG
|47.2 RPG
|15.3 APG
|Northwestern 7-3
|72.1 PPG
|36.7 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Key Players
|
25
|F. Olujobi F
|10.7 PPG
|4.7 RPG
|0.8 APG
|68.6 FG%
|
4
|V. Law F
|17.8 PPG
|6.7 RPG
|2.7 APG
|45.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|F. Olujobi F
|22 PTS
|8 REB
|2 AST
|V. Law F
|25 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|
|42.9
|FG%
|41.8
|
|
|22.7
|3PT FG%
|35.5
|
|
|64.3
|FT%
|78.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Olujobi
|33
|22
|8
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|8/12
|1/2
|5/6
|2
|6
|D. Gage
|35
|17
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|8/14
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|2
|E. Cain
|35
|9
|5
|4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4/16
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|3
|J. Coleman-Lands
|37
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/6
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|4
|M. Strus
|38
|8
|9
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3/13
|2/11
|0/1
|1
|8
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Olujobi
|33
|22
|8
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|8/12
|1/2
|5/6
|2
|6
|D. Gage
|35
|17
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|8/14
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|2
|E. Cain
|35
|9
|5
|4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4/16
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|3
|J. Coleman-Lands
|37
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/6
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|4
|M. Strus
|38
|8
|9
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3/13
|2/11
|0/1
|1
|8
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Butz
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|0
|P. Reed
|10
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|L. Shreiner
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Malonga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Xidias
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Cameron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Maslennikov
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Sullivan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ozanne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Diener
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|68
|32
|15
|6
|1
|9
|19
|27/63
|5/22
|9/14
|8
|24
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Gaines
|31
|4
|7
|7
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|6
|B. Benson
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|0
|P. Nance
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|R. Greer
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Ash
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Falzon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Malnati
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|75
|34
|21
|3
|8
|10
|14
|23/55
|11/31
|18/23
|7
|27
-
STJOES
21NOVA50
62
2nd 5:09 FS1
-
LAFAY
QUINN61
77
2nd 2:37
-
UMKC
SDAK63
61
2nd 2:28
-
COLG
PSU62
74
2nd 8.0 BTN+
-
XAVIER
CINCY47
62
2nd 29.10 ESP2
-
IPFW
MIAOH79
83
2nd 27.0 ESP+
-
STNYBRK
BROWN55
64
2nd 4:18 ESP+
-
NCCU
APPST64
76
2nd 2:29 ESP+
-
UNLV
ILL52
61
2nd 7:03 BTN
-
BYU
UTAH74
55
2nd 37.0 ESPU
-
DUB
NIOWA59
60
2nd 4:31
-
RUT
FORD42
47
2nd 12:45 CBSSN
-
LVILLE
IND44
38
2nd 13:23 FOX
-
LOYMD
BING43
31
2nd 17:38 ESP+
-
TOLEDO
MRSHL53
45
2nd 9:46
-
RADFRD
OHIO7
15
1st 12:15
-
WKY
ARK15
19
1st 10:24 SECN
-
GTOWN
CUSE13
7
1st 10:44 ESPN
-
JWUNC
GWEBB19
46
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
HARSTO
SIUE33
41
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
SCHREI
ABIL53
93
Final
-
DEPAUL
NWEST68
75
Final
-
9UK
SETON83
84
Final/OT
-
CSTATE
EMICH53
105
Final
-
SC
5MICH78
89
Final
-
WICHST
OKLA48
80
Final
-
10MICHST
FLA63
59
Final
-
PITT
WVU59
69
Final
-
LIU
STPETE74
58
Final
-
GRAM
UCF45
70
Final
-
WCAR
NCASHV71
59
Final
-
UAB
MEMP76
94
Final
-
PSUWB
CCTST58
79
Final
-
TRUMST
INDST69
77
Final
-
MARIST
STETSON79
75
Final
-
RI
HOLY79
63
Final
-
MORGAN
TOWSON74
69
Final
-
WMICH
YOUNG88
77
Final
-
MAINE
DART52
78
Final
-
UMBC
DREXEL91
76
Final
-
GREEN
NCAT0
0
4:00pm
-
CLEM
22MISSST0
0134.5 O/U
-4.0
4:00pm ESP2
-
GASOU
MERCER0
0153.5 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
17BUFF
STBON0
0148 O/U
+7
4:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
MINN0
0156.5 O/U
-20.5
4:00pm BTN+
-
STFRAN
NJTECH0
0143.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
LOYCHI
23MD0
0136.5 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm BTN
-
AMER
HOW0
0149.5 O/U
+3
4:00pm
-
WMMARY
HAMP0
0156 O/U
+1
4:00pm ESP+
-
JAXST
DELST0
0145 O/U
+17
4:00pm
-
VALPO
GWASH0
0132.5 O/U
+4.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
RIDER
HOFSTRA0
0165 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
PENN
LSALLE0
0154 O/U
+5
4:00pm ESP+
-
LEHIGH
MOUNT0
0151.5 O/U
+9
4:00pm
-
WRIGHT
KENTST0
0140.5 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
SAMHOU
COLOST0
0144.5 O/U
-8
4:00pm
-
TNMART
ETNST0
0150.5 O/U
-13.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
OAK
NEAST0
0145.5 O/U
-10
4:00pm
-
SIENA
ROBERT0
0131.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
CENTWA
BOISE0
0
4:00pm
-
ARMY
AF0
0143 O/U
-6
4:00pm
-
MACU
TXSA0
0
4:00pm
-
HOU
OKLAST0
0138.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
TULANE
SALAB0
0141.5 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
25FURMAN
USCUP0
0143.5 O/U
+12
4:30pm ESP+
-
UTAHST
WEBER0
0158.5 O/U
+10.0
4:30pm ATSN
-
NILL
BUTLER0
0142.5 O/U
-14.5
4:30pm FS1
-
SUTAH
CMICH0
0151 O/U
-8.5
4:30pm
-
16KSTATE
TULSA0
0140.5 O/U
+6
4:30pm CBSSN
-
HOUBP
TEXST0
0146 O/U
-12.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
12WISC
MARQET0
0137.5 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm FOX
-
CALVY
PEAY0
0
5:00pm ESP+
-
CHMPBTST
ALCORN0
0
5:30pm
-
YALE
3DUKE0
0166.5 O/U
-24
5:30pm ESPN
-
ILLCHI
COLO0
0160.5 O/U
-12
6:00pm PACN
-
TXARL
NTEXAS0
0140.5 O/U
-12.5
6:00pm
-
MGSC
JVILLE0
0
6:00pm ESP+
-
CREIGH
24NEB0
0151.5 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm BTN
-
NKY
EKY0
0165.5 O/U
+6.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
WISGB
BGREEN0
0158 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
BC
TEXAM0
0147.5 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm SECN
-
UCONN
11FSU0
0153.5 O/U
-8.5
6:30pm ESP2
-
CARK
ARKLR0
0149.5 O/U
-7
6:30pm
-
LNGBCH
FRESNO0
0150.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
MNMTH
ALBANY0
0135.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
HARV
UVM0
0136 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESP+
-
SILL
SEMO0
0136 O/U
+9
7:30pm ESP+
-
EWASH
NDAKST0
0145.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
EILL
WILL0
0137.5 O/U
-9
8:00pm
-
NEBOM
OREG0
0149.5 O/U
-19.5
8:00pm PACN
-
UTVALL
NAU0
0147.5 O/U
+7
8:00pm
-
MISS
ILLST0
0155.5 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
MURYST
MTSU0
0141.5 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
CONTX
TEXSO0
0
8:30pm
-
DAYTON
8AUBURN0
0138 O/U
-15.5
8:30pm SECN
-
NMEXST
2KANSAS0
0147.5 O/U
-15
8:30pm ESP2
-
ARKPB
UCSB0
0137.5 O/U
-16
10:00pm
-
CALTECH
CALBPTST0
0
10:00pm
-
SACST
PORT0
0149.5 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
CSBAK
IDAHO0
0134 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
JACKST
PEPPER0
0149 O/U
-16.5
10:00pm
-
MNTNA
UCIRV0
0138 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm
-
BCU
CPOLY0
0141 O/U
-3.5
10:00pm
-
ND
UCLA0
0153 O/U
-5.5
10:30pm ESP2
-
SDGST
CAL0
0140 O/U
+3.5
10:30pm PACN
-
HAHILO
HAWAII0
0
12:00am