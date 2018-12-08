WVU slugs out win over Pitt 69-59 in Backyard Brawl
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Beetle Bolden scored 18 points to lead West Virginia to a 69-59 win over archrival Pittsburgh in the Backyard Brawl on Saturday.
The Mountaineers (6-3) won the defensive slugfest by doing what it does best, force turnovers. Pitt's 24 turnovers led to 22 points for their former Big East rivals. WVU also struggled however, with 26 turnovers throughout the game, the most by a Mountaineer team since 2002.
Both West Virginia and Pittsburgh played chippy basketball in the first half. Jared Wilson-Frame and Kene Chukwuka of Pitt as well as Lamont West and Andrew Gordon of WVU picked up technical fouls in the first half.
The Panthers (7-3) were hampered primarily by poor shooting early. After a Sidy N'Dir dunk put Pitt up three midway through the first half, the Panthers went on a shooting drought that would last more than eight-and-a-half minutes. Wilson-Frame and Trey McGowens nailed a couple of 3s late, but the Mountaineers went into the locker room with a 39-27 lead.
Pitt struggled to chip away at West Virginia's lead throughout the game, but a late 6-0 run with under three minutes left did cut the lead to single digits. Bolden responded with a couple of free throws with under a minute left and the Panthers were unable to make a shot with the remaining 58 seconds.
Sagaba Konate came off the bench to score 16 points and nine rebounds. Konate also added seven blocks, which broke a West Virginia school record. Esa Ahmad added 13 points.
Xavier Johnson led Pitt with 21 points and six rebounds. McGowens added 18 points.
BIG PICTURE
Pittsburgh: The Panthers have lost three of their last four games. They'll host Maryland Eastern Shore, New Orleans and Colgate before starting ACC play at home against Cam Johnson and North Carolina.
West Virginia: The Mountaineers looked very much like the ''Press Virginia'' version of years past, scoring 22 off of 24 Pitt turnovers. That skill will come in handy for West Virginia with Rhode Island and NCAA Tournament mainstay Lehigh left on their non-conference schedule.
UP NEXT
Pittsburgh will have a week off before hosting Maryland Eastern Shore on Saturday.
West Virginia will also have a week off, taking on Rhode Island in the Hall of Fame Showcase on Dec. 16.
-------------
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|28.5
|Min. Per Game
|28.5
|15.4
|Pts. Per Game
|15.4
|2.1
|Ast. Per Game
|2.1
|5.9
|Reb. Per Game
|5.9
|46.7
|Field Goal %
|48.5
|44.8
|Three Point %
|20.8
|81.8
|Free Throw %
|66.0
|Defensive rebound by Sagaba Konate
|22.0
|Xavier Johnson missed jump shot
|24.0
|Offensive rebound by Xavier Johnson
|22.0
|Jared Wilson-Frame missed 3-pt. jump shot
|24.0
|Traveling violation turnover on Chase Harler
|38.0
|Defensive rebound by Sagaba Konate
|55.0
|Jared Wilson-Frame missed 3-pt. jump shot
|57.0
|+ 1
|James Bolden made 2nd of 2 free throws
|57.0
|+ 1
|James Bolden made 1st of 2 free throws
|57.0
|Personal foul on Malik Ellison
|55.0
|Defensive rebound by James Bolden
|57.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|69
|Field Goals
|17-54 (31.5%)
|22-55 (40.0%)
|3-Pointers
|6-23 (26.1%)
|5-21 (23.8%)
|Free Throws
|19-23 (82.6%)
|20-24 (83.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|41
|Offensive
|13
|15
|Defensive
|18
|25
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|7
|11
|Steals
|14
|6
|Blocks
|5
|12
|Turnovers
|24
|26
|Fouls
|26
|23
|Technicals
|3
|2
|Team Stats
|Pittsburgh 7-3
|78.0 PPG
|41.1 RPG
|14.3 APG
|West Virginia 6-3
|82.6 PPG
|47.9 RPG
|15.8 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|X. Johnson G
|16.3 PPG
|3.9 RPG
|5.2 APG
|45.2 FG%
|
3
|J. Bolden G
|11.5 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|3.0 APG
|45.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|X. Johnson G
|21 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|J. Bolden G
|18 PTS
|6 REB
|4 AST
|
|31.5
|FG%
|40.0
|
|
|26.1
|3PT FG%
|23.8
|
|
|82.6
|FT%
|83.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Johnson
|33
|21
|6
|2
|2
|0
|8
|4
|5/11
|1/3
|10/11
|6
|0
|T. McGowens
|39
|18
|4
|1
|7
|0
|2
|1
|5/16
|2/5
|6/7
|1
|3
|A. Toney
|16
|6
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2/6
|0/3
|2/3
|0
|0
|K. Chukwuka
|24
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4
|1/3
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|2
|M. Ellison
|17
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Johnson
|33
|21
|6
|2
|2
|0
|8
|4
|5/11
|1/3
|10/11
|6
|0
|T. McGowens
|39
|18
|4
|1
|7
|0
|2
|1
|5/16
|2/5
|6/7
|1
|3
|A. Toney
|16
|6
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2/6
|0/3
|2/3
|0
|0
|K. Chukwuka
|24
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4
|1/3
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|2
|M. Ellison
|17
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Wilson-Frame
|33
|6
|5
|0
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2/9
|2/8
|0/0
|1
|4
|S. N'Dir
|19
|2
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|T. Brown
|16
|0
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|1
|K. Davis
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|P. Ilegomah
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. George
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mascaro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Starzynski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Stevenson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Aiken Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|59
|31
|7
|14
|5
|24
|26
|17/54
|6/23
|19/23
|13
|18
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Konate
|27
|16
|9
|0
|0
|7
|1
|3
|6/15
|0/2
|4/4
|2
|7
|B. Knapper
|8
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|L. West
|11
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0/3
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|0
|E. Matthews Jr.
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Haley
|17
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|4
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|A. Gordon
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|D. Culver
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McCabe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Horton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Doomes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|69
|40
|11
|6
|12
|26
|23
|22/55
|5/21
|20/24
|15
|25
-
STJOES
21NOVA50
62
2nd 5:09 FS1
-
LAFAY
QUINN64
79
2nd 1:39
-
UMKC
SDAK63
61
2nd 2:28
-
COLG
PSU62
76
2nd 8.0 BTN+
-
XAVIER
CINCY47
62
2nd 0.0 ESP2
-
IPFW
MIAOH79
83
2nd 27.0 ESP+
-
STNYBRK
BROWN57
64
2nd 3:41 ESP+
-
NCCU
APPST64
76
2nd 2:29 ESP+
-
UNLV
ILL54
61
2nd 7:03 BTN
-
BYU
UTAH74
56
2nd 37.0 ESPU
-
DUB
NIOWA64
73
2nd 27.0
-
RUT
FORD42
47
2nd 12:45 CBSSN
-
LVILLE
IND44
40
2nd 12:45 FOX
-
LOYMD
BING43
31
2nd 17:38 ESP+
-
TOLEDO
MRSHL53
45
2nd 9:46
-
RADFRD
OHIO7
15
1st 12:15
-
WKY
ARK15
19
1st 10:24 SECN
-
GTOWN
CUSE13
7
1st 10:14 ESPN
-
JWUNC
GWEBB19
46
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
HARSTO
SIUE33
41
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
SCHREI
ABIL53
93
Final
-
DEPAUL
NWEST68
75
Final
-
9UK
SETON83
84
Final/OT
-
CSTATE
EMICH53
105
Final
-
SC
5MICH78
89
Final
-
WICHST
OKLA48
80
Final
-
10MICHST
FLA63
59
Final
-
PITT
WVU59
69
Final
-
LIU
STPETE74
58
Final
-
GRAM
UCF45
70
Final
-
WCAR
NCASHV71
59
Final
-
UAB
MEMP76
94
Final
-
PSUWB
CCTST58
79
Final
-
TRUMST
INDST69
77
Final
-
MARIST
STETSON79
75
Final
-
RI
HOLY79
63
Final
-
MORGAN
TOWSON74
69
Final
-
WMICH
YOUNG88
77
Final
-
MAINE
DART52
78
Final
-
UMBC
DREXEL91
76
Final
-
GREEN
NCAT0
0
4:00pm
-
CLEM
22MISSST0
0134.5 O/U
-4.0
4:00pm ESP2
-
GASOU
MERCER0
0153.5 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
17BUFF
STBON0
0148 O/U
+7
4:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
MINN0
0156.5 O/U
-20.5
4:00pm BTN+
-
STFRAN
NJTECH0
0143.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
LOYCHI
23MD0
0136.5 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm BTN
-
AMER
HOW0
0149.5 O/U
+3
4:00pm
-
WMMARY
HAMP0
0156 O/U
+1
4:00pm ESP+
-
JAXST
DELST0
0145 O/U
+17
4:00pm
-
VALPO
GWASH0
0132.5 O/U
+4.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
RIDER
HOFSTRA0
0165 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
PENN
LSALLE0
0154 O/U
+5
4:00pm ESP+
-
LEHIGH
MOUNT0
0151.5 O/U
+9
4:00pm
-
WRIGHT
KENTST0
0140.5 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
SAMHOU
COLOST0
0144.5 O/U
-8
4:00pm
-
TNMART
ETNST0
0150.5 O/U
-13.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
OAK
NEAST0
0145.5 O/U
-10
4:00pm
-
SIENA
ROBERT0
0131.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
CENTWA
BOISE0
0
4:00pm
-
ARMY
AF0
0143 O/U
-6
4:00pm
-
MACU
TXSA0
0
4:00pm
-
HOU
OKLAST0
0138.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
TULANE
SALAB0
0141.5 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
25FURMAN
USCUP0
0143.5 O/U
+12
4:30pm ESP+
-
UTAHST
WEBER0
0158.5 O/U
+10.0
4:30pm ATSN
-
NILL
BUTLER0
0142.5 O/U
-14.5
4:30pm FS1
-
SUTAH
CMICH0
0151 O/U
-8.5
4:30pm
-
16KSTATE
TULSA0
0140.5 O/U
+6
4:30pm CBSSN
-
HOUBP
TEXST0
0146 O/U
-12.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
12WISC
MARQET0
0137.5 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm FOX
-
CALVY
PEAY0
0
5:00pm ESP+
-
CHMPBTST
ALCORN0
0
5:30pm
-
YALE
3DUKE0
0166.5 O/U
-24
5:30pm ESPN
-
ILLCHI
COLO0
0160.5 O/U
-12
6:00pm PACN
-
TXARL
NTEXAS0
0140.5 O/U
-12.5
6:00pm
-
MGSC
JVILLE0
0
6:00pm ESP+
-
CREIGH
24NEB0
0151.5 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm BTN
-
NKY
EKY0
0165.5 O/U
+6.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
WISGB
BGREEN0
0158 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
BC
TEXAM0
0147.5 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm SECN
-
UCONN
11FSU0
0153.5 O/U
-8.5
6:30pm ESP2
-
CARK
ARKLR0
0149.5 O/U
-7
6:30pm
-
LNGBCH
FRESNO0
0150.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
MNMTH
ALBANY0
0135.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
HARV
UVM0
0136 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESP+
-
SILL
SEMO0
0136 O/U
+9
7:30pm ESP+
-
EWASH
NDAKST0
0145.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
EILL
WILL0
0137.5 O/U
-9
8:00pm
-
NEBOM
OREG0
0149.5 O/U
-19.5
8:00pm PACN
-
UTVALL
NAU0
0147.5 O/U
+7
8:00pm
-
MISS
ILLST0
0155.5 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
MURYST
MTSU0
0141.5 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
CONTX
TEXSO0
0
8:30pm
-
DAYTON
8AUBURN0
0138 O/U
-15.5
8:30pm SECN
-
NMEXST
2KANSAS0
0147.5 O/U
-15
8:30pm ESP2
-
ARKPB
UCSB0
0137.5 O/U
-16
10:00pm
-
CALTECH
CALBPTST0
0
10:00pm
-
SACST
PORT0
0149.5 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
CSBAK
IDAHO0
0134 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
JACKST
PEPPER0
0149 O/U
-16.5
10:00pm
-
MNTNA
UCIRV0
0138 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm
-
BCU
CPOLY0
0141 O/U
-3.5
10:00pm
-
ND
UCLA0
0153 O/U
-5.5
10:30pm ESP2
-
SDGST
CAL0
0140 O/U
+3.5
10:30pm PACN
-
HAHILO
HAWAII0
0
12:00am