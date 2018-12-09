GONZAG
TENN

No Text

Schofield's 3 lifts No. 7 Tennessee over No. 1 Gonzaga 76-73

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 09, 2018

PHOENIX (AP) Admiral Schofield hit a 3-pointer with 24 seconds left and scored 25 of his 30 points in the second half, helping No. 7 Tennessee knock off top-ranked Gonzaga 76-73 in the Colangelo Classic on Sunday.

Tennessee (7-1) jumped on Gonzaga early and fought back from a nine-point, second-half deficit.

Reigning SEC player of the year Grant Williams fouled out with 2:30 left, but the Vols went up two when Schofield banked in a 3-pointer with 80 seconds left.

After Rui Hachimura tied it with two free throws, Schofield hit a long 3 and Tennessee held on for its first win over a No. 1 team - fifth overall - since beating Kansas in 2010.

Gonzaga (9-1) had two shots at a tying 3-pointer, but Zach Norvell Jr. and Hachimura missed.

Hachimura and Brandon Clarke had 21 points each for the Bulldogs.

The Zags passed every previous test despite playing without injured forward Kevin Tillie.

Gonzaga blew out Texas A&M in Spokane, then knocked off Illinois, Arizona and then-top-ranked Duke to win the Maui Invitational. The Bulldogs beat Washington in their last game on Hachimura's last-second jumper.

Tennessee, a popular preseason Final Four pick, took No. 2 Kansas to overtime before losing and beat Louisville by 11 in its closest win of the season.

Hachimura had no trouble against one of the nation's best defensive frontcourts, effectively using his mid-range jumper to score 14 points by halftime.

Williams had 12 and the Vols led 34-33 after Jordan Bowden hit a last-second jumper.

Gonzaga built a quick seven-point lead in the second half, let Tennessee claw back, then went up 58-50 on a pair of Norvell 3-pointers as he traded baskets and trash talk with Schofield.

Schofield brought the Vols back, tying it at 68l with a 3-pointer from the wing with just over three minutes left.

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee looked every bit a Final Four contender, knocking off the nation's No. 1 team with its best player on the bench the final 2:30.

Gonzaga had passed all its previous tests, but not having Tillie hurt the Zags against the talented Vols.

UP NEXT

Tennessee plays at Memphis on Saturday.

Gonzaga plays at No. 14 North Carolina on Saturday.

----

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Perkins
13 G
G. Williams
2 F
31.7 Min. Per Game 31.7
21.7 Pts. Per Game 21.7
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
9.2 Reb. Per Game 9.2
44.3 Field Goal % 57.6
37.8 Three Point % 45.5
90.0 Free Throw % 79.6
  Defensive rebound by Yves Pons 0.0
  Rui Hachimura missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura 8.0
  Kyle Alexander missed free throw 8.0
  Personal foul on Josh Perkins 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Kyle Alexander 7.0
  Zach Norvell Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
+ 3 Admiral Schofield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Bone 24.0
+ 1 Rui Hachimura made 2nd of 2 free throws 46.0
+ 1 Rui Hachimura made 1st of 2 free throws 45.0
  Shooting foul on Admiral Schofield 45.0
Team Stats
Points 73 76
Field Goals 27-59 (45.8%) 29-72 (40.3%)
3-Pointers 7-18 (38.9%) 12-29 (41.4%)
Free Throws 12-19 (63.2%) 6-10 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 41 39
Offensive 10 16
Defensive 29 22
Team 2 1
Assists 14 22
Steals 4 2
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 11 7
Fouls 17 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
15
B. Clarke F
21 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
5
A. Schofield G
30 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 1 Gonzaga 9-1 334073
home team logo 7 Tennessee 7-1 344276
O/U 160.5, TENN +3.5
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
O/U 160.5, TENN +3.5
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Team Stats
away team logo 1 Gonzaga 9-1 96.4 PPG 43.4 RPG 20.1 APG
home team logo 7 Tennessee 7-1 83.7 PPG 44.7 RPG 21.0 APG
Key Players
21
R. Hachimura F 22.3 PPG 6.2 RPG 1.6 APG 58.1 FG%
5
A. Schofield G 16.1 PPG 6.0 RPG 3.4 APG 46.0 FG%
Top Scorers
21
R. Hachimura F 21 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
5
A. Schofield G 30 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
45.8 FG% 40.3
38.9 3PT FG% 41.4
63.2 FT% 60.0
Gonzaga
Starters
B. Clarke
R. Hachimura
Z. Norvell Jr.
C. Kispert
J. Perkins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Clarke 30 21 9 1 3 2 0 3 8/12 0/0 5/9 6 3
R. Hachimura 34 21 8 2 0 0 4 4 8/18 1/3 4/6 0 8
Z. Norvell Jr. 30 13 3 1 1 0 1 2 5/13 3/9 0/0 0 3
C. Kispert 37 13 9 1 0 0 2 2 4/6 3/4 2/2 2 7
J. Perkins 37 0 3 9 0 0 1 3 0/6 0/1 0/0 1 2
Starters
B. Clarke
R. Hachimura
Z. Norvell Jr.
C. Kispert
J. Perkins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Clarke 30 21 9 1 3 2 0 3 8/12 0/0 5/9 6 3
R. Hachimura 34 21 8 2 0 0 4 4 8/18 1/3 4/6 0 8
Z. Norvell Jr. 30 13 3 1 1 0 1 2 5/13 3/9 0/0 0 3
C. Kispert 37 13 9 1 0 0 2 2 4/6 3/4 2/2 2 7
J. Perkins 37 0 3 9 0 0 1 3 0/6 0/1 0/0 1 2
Bench
F. Petrusev
J. Jones
G. Foster Jr.
G. Crandall
A. Martin
J. Beach
K. Tillie
J. Ayayi
M. Lang
P. Pennington
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
F. Petrusev 16 5 4 0 0 0 2 2 2/4 0/1 1/2 1 3
J. Jones 11 0 2 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
G. Foster Jr. 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
G. Crandall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Beach - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Tillie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ayayi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Pennington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 73 39 14 4 2 11 17 27/59 7/18 12/19 10 29
Tennessee
Starters
A. Schofield
G. Williams
Y. Pons
J. Bone
K. Alexander
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Schofield 30 30 6 1 1 0 2 4 12/22 6/10 0/0 4 2
G. Williams 34 16 12 7 0 1 1 5 6/13 1/2 3/3 4 8
Y. Pons 25 7 6 1 1 1 1 2 3/7 1/3 0/0 2 4
J. Bone 36 5 2 9 0 0 3 0 2/13 1/6 0/0 1 1
K. Alexander 20 2 6 0 0 0 0 4 1/3 0/0 0/1 3 3
Starters
A. Schofield
G. Williams
Y. Pons
J. Bone
K. Alexander
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Schofield 30 30 6 1 1 0 2 4 12/22 6/10 0/0 4 2
G. Williams 34 16 12 7 0 1 1 5 6/13 1/2 3/3 4 8
Y. Pons 25 7 6 1 1 1 1 2 3/7 1/3 0/0 2 4
J. Bone 36 5 2 9 0 0 3 0 2/13 1/6 0/0 1 1
K. Alexander 20 2 6 0 0 0 0 4 1/3 0/0 0/1 3 3
Bench
J. Bowden
J. Fulkerson
J. Johnson
D. Walker
B. Woodson
L. Campbell
L. Turner
J. Fleschman
Z. Kent
D. Burns
B. Jancek
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Bowden 30 11 1 4 0 0 0 0 4/10 3/7 0/0 0 1
J. Fulkerson 14 5 5 0 0 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 3/6 2 3
J. Johnson 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
D. Walker 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Woodson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Fleschman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Kent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burns - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jancek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 76 38 22 2 4 7 16 29/72 12/29 6/10 16 22
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores