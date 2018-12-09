PURDUE
Texas snaps 3-game skid against Purdue 72-68

  • Dec 09, 2018

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Matt Coleman III scored 22 points and delivered the big second-half counterpunches Texas needed to overcome a career effort from Purdue's Carsen Edwards as the Longhorns snapped a three-game losing streak with a 72-68 victory Sunday.

Coleman scored six of Texas' final eight points, including a 3 pointer and a short jumper in the lane that were crucial to keeping Texas (6-3) in the lead before Edwards' seventh 3-pointer of the game.

Edwards tied his career high with 40 points but didn't get a chance to get off a potential winner at the end. After Coleman missed the second of two free throws to keep the Boilermakers within 70-68 with 21 seconds left, the Longhorns sent two defenders at Edwards who had to pass the ball away.

Purdue's Aaron Wheeler then turned the ball over on the Texas baseline with five seconds left. Elijah Mitrou-Long made two free throws to the Longhorns ahead by four.

Texas, which came in as one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the country, made 11 3s against the Boilermakers (6-4).

Jaxson Hayes scored 14 points for Texas on 6-of-6 shooting.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: Edwards was exceptional. The rest of the Boilermakers barely showed up. Purdue had a brutal day shooting the ball from long range. The Boilermakers came in having made 102 3-pointers, a clip of slightly better than 11 per game, among the best in the nation. They were 2 of 16 from behind the arc in the first half and 9 of 32 for the game.

Texas: The Longhorns needed this win in the worst way. After dropping out of the Top 25 with losses to Radford and VCU, the Longhorns were in danger of falling into a rut they might never have climbed out of. Four Longhorns scored in double figures.

UP NEXT

Purdue's early season grind continues when the Boilermakers play Notre Dame in Indianapolis on Dec. 15.

Texas hosts Grand Canyon on Dec. 15.

Key Players
R. Cline
14 G
K. Roach II
12 G
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
16.2 Pts. Per Game 16.2
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
43.6 Field Goal % 39.1
38.6 Three Point % 34.8
100.0 Free Throw % 79.2
  Defensive rebound by Elijah Mitrou-Long 0.0
  Matt Haarms missed dunk, blocked by Matt Coleman III 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Matt Haarms 0.0
  Aaron Wheeler missed jump shot 2.0
+ 1 Elijah Mitrou-Long made 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
+ 1 Elijah Mitrou-Long made 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Nojel Eastern 4.0
  Lost ball turnover on Aaron Wheeler 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Aaron Wheeler 21.0
  Matt Coleman III missed 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
+ 1 Matt Coleman III made 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
Team Stats
Points 68 72
Field Goals 27-65 (41.5%) 23-47 (48.9%)
3-Pointers 9-32 (28.1%) 11-25 (44.0%)
Free Throws 5-7 (71.4%) 15-16 (93.8%)
Total Rebounds 29 32
Offensive 7 3
Defensive 19 26
Team 3 3
Assists 6 17
Steals 6 1
Blocks 3 7
Turnovers 6 14
Fouls 19 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
C. Edwards G
40 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
2
M. Coleman III G
22 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Purdue 6-4 313768
home team logo Texas 6-3 363672
O/U 139.5, TEXAS +2
Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center Austin, TX
O/U 139.5, TEXAS +2
Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center Austin, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Purdue 6-4 78.1 PPG 39.8 RPG 14.9 APG
home team logo Texas 6-3 72.3 PPG 40.3 RPG 13.6 APG
Key Players
3
C. Edwards G 23.9 PPG 3.1 RPG 3.9 APG 41.4 FG%
2
M. Coleman III G 9.3 PPG 1.4 RPG 3.4 APG 33.3 FG%
Top Scorers
3
C. Edwards G 40 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
2
M. Coleman III G 22 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
41.5 FG% 48.9
28.1 3PT FG% 44.0
71.4 FT% 93.8
Purdue
Starters
C. Edwards
M. Haarms
R. Cline
N. Eastern
G. Eifert
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Edwards 37 40 4 3 1 0 1 2 15/26 7/14 3/3 1 3
M. Haarms 26 10 4 0 1 1 2 2 4/7 0/2 2/2 2 2
R. Cline 31 7 1 3 1 0 0 3 3/12 1/9 0/0 0 1
N. Eastern 31 4 5 0 1 0 0 5 2/3 0/0 0/2 0 5
G. Eifert 21 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 2
Bench
A. Wheeler
E. Boudreaux
S. Stefanovic
E. Hunter Jr.
T. Luce
E. Dowuona
K. King
T. Williams
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Wheeler 19 5 3 0 0 1 1 2 2/8 1/4 0/0 0 3
E. Boudreaux 14 2 3 0 0 0 1 3 1/5 0/1 0/0 1 2
S. Stefanovic 12 0 1 0 1 0 1 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1
E. Hunter Jr. 9 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 0
T. Luce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dowuona - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 68 26 6 6 3 6 19 27/65 9/32 5/7 7 19
Texas
Starters
M. Coleman III
K. Roach II
D. Osetkowski
J. Febres
J. Sims
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Coleman III 31 22 3 2 0 2 3 2 7/11 3/5 5/6 0 3
K. Roach II 30 10 4 5 1 2 1 1 2/6 2/4 4/4 0 4
D. Osetkowski 17 5 4 0 0 0 2 1 2/5 1/2 0/0 2 2
J. Febres 17 3 6 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 5
J. Sims 14 0 1 2 0 0 3 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
Bench
J. Hayes
E. Mitrou-Long
K. Hepa
C. Ramey
A. Jones
R. Hamm Jr.
B. Cunningham
B. Nevins
G. Liddell
D. Whiteside
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Hayes 26 14 2 0 0 3 2 4 6/6 0/0 2/2 0 2
E. Mitrou-Long 24 10 5 3 0 0 2 0 3/6 2/4 2/2 0 5
K. Hepa 23 5 3 2 0 0 0 0 1/6 1/5 2/2 0 3
C. Ramey 18 3 1 3 0 0 1 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 1
A. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hamm Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Cunningham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Nevins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Liddell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Whiteside - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 72 29 17 1 7 14 11 23/47 11/25 15/16 3 26
