Texas snaps 3-game skid against Purdue 72-68
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Matt Coleman III scored 22 points and delivered the big second-half counterpunches Texas needed to overcome a career effort from Purdue's Carsen Edwards as the Longhorns snapped a three-game losing streak with a 72-68 victory Sunday.
Coleman scored six of Texas' final eight points, including a 3 pointer and a short jumper in the lane that were crucial to keeping Texas (6-3) in the lead before Edwards' seventh 3-pointer of the game.
Edwards tied his career high with 40 points but didn't get a chance to get off a potential winner at the end. After Coleman missed the second of two free throws to keep the Boilermakers within 70-68 with 21 seconds left, the Longhorns sent two defenders at Edwards who had to pass the ball away.
Purdue's Aaron Wheeler then turned the ball over on the Texas baseline with five seconds left. Elijah Mitrou-Long made two free throws to the Longhorns ahead by four.
Texas, which came in as one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the country, made 11 3s against the Boilermakers (6-4).
Jaxson Hayes scored 14 points for Texas on 6-of-6 shooting.
BIG PICTURE
Purdue: Edwards was exceptional. The rest of the Boilermakers barely showed up. Purdue had a brutal day shooting the ball from long range. The Boilermakers came in having made 102 3-pointers, a clip of slightly better than 11 per game, among the best in the nation. They were 2 of 16 from behind the arc in the first half and 9 of 32 for the game.
Texas: The Longhorns needed this win in the worst way. After dropping out of the Top 25 with losses to Radford and VCU, the Longhorns were in danger of falling into a rut they might never have climbed out of. Four Longhorns scored in double figures.
UP NEXT
Purdue's early season grind continues when the Boilermakers play Notre Dame in Indianapolis on Dec. 15.
Texas hosts Grand Canyon on Dec. 15.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.3
|Min. Per Game
|33.3
|16.2
|Pts. Per Game
|16.2
|4.3
|Ast. Per Game
|4.3
|5.3
|Reb. Per Game
|5.3
|43.6
|Field Goal %
|39.1
|38.6
|Three Point %
|34.8
|100.0
|Free Throw %
|79.2
|Defensive rebound by Elijah Mitrou-Long
|0.0
|Matt Haarms missed dunk, blocked by Matt Coleman III
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by Matt Haarms
|0.0
|Aaron Wheeler missed jump shot
|2.0
|+ 1
|Elijah Mitrou-Long made 2nd of 2 free throws
|4.0
|+ 1
|Elijah Mitrou-Long made 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Personal foul on Nojel Eastern
|4.0
|Lost ball turnover on Aaron Wheeler
|6.0
|Defensive rebound by Aaron Wheeler
|21.0
|Matt Coleman III missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|+ 1
|Matt Coleman III made 1st of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|72
|Field Goals
|27-65 (41.5%)
|23-47 (48.9%)
|3-Pointers
|9-32 (28.1%)
|11-25 (44.0%)
|Free Throws
|5-7 (71.4%)
|15-16 (93.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|32
|Offensive
|7
|3
|Defensive
|19
|26
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|6
|17
|Steals
|6
|1
|Blocks
|3
|7
|Turnovers
|6
|14
|Fouls
|19
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
3
|C. Edwards G
|23.9 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|3.9 APG
|41.4 FG%
|
2
|M. Coleman III G
|9.3 PPG
|1.4 RPG
|3.4 APG
|33.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Edwards G
|40 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|M. Coleman III G
|22 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|
|41.5
|FG%
|48.9
|
|
|28.1
|3PT FG%
|44.0
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|93.8
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Edwards
|37
|40
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|15/26
|7/14
|3/3
|1
|3
|M. Haarms
|26
|10
|4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4/7
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|2
|R. Cline
|31
|7
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3/12
|1/9
|0/0
|0
|1
|N. Eastern
|31
|4
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|2/3
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|5
|G. Eifert
|21
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Edwards
|37
|40
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|15/26
|7/14
|3/3
|1
|3
|M. Haarms
|26
|10
|4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4/7
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|2
|R. Cline
|31
|7
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3/12
|1/9
|0/0
|0
|1
|N. Eastern
|31
|4
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|2/3
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|5
|G. Eifert
|21
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Wheeler
|19
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2/8
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|3
|E. Boudreaux
|14
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|S. Stefanovic
|12
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|E. Hunter Jr.
|9
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|T. Luce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dowuona
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|68
|26
|6
|6
|3
|6
|19
|27/65
|9/32
|5/7
|7
|19
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Coleman III
|31
|22
|3
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|7/11
|3/5
|5/6
|0
|3
|K. Roach II
|30
|10
|4
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2/6
|2/4
|4/4
|0
|4
|D. Osetkowski
|17
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|2
|J. Febres
|17
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|5
|J. Sims
|14
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Coleman III
|31
|22
|3
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|7/11
|3/5
|5/6
|0
|3
|K. Roach II
|30
|10
|4
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2/6
|2/4
|4/4
|0
|4
|D. Osetkowski
|17
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|2
|J. Febres
|17
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|5
|J. Sims
|14
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hayes
|26
|14
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4
|6/6
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
|E. Mitrou-Long
|24
|10
|5
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3/6
|2/4
|2/2
|0
|5
|K. Hepa
|23
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/6
|1/5
|2/2
|0
|3
|C. Ramey
|18
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Hamm Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Cunningham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Nevins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Liddell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Whiteside
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|72
|29
|17
|1
|7
|14
|11
|23/47
|11/25
|15/16
|3
|26
-
SEATTLE
WASH14
16
1st 11:27 PACN
-
CLMB
IONA74
71
Final
-
NH
NIAGARA67
71
Final
-
SCST
15VATECH44
81
Final
-
VMI
CHATT65
83
Final
-
ARIZ
BAMA73
76
Final
-
LONGWD
DUQ71
80
Final
-
FAIR
ODU69
79
Final
-
NTRDMOH
CLEVST56
77
Final
-
VCU
4UVA49
57
Final
-
PRINCE
STJOHN74
89
Final
-
CSTCAR
WOFF71
82
Final
-
GAC
CHARLS69
87
Final
-
SFTRPA
DEL83
88
Final
-
FAMU
GATECH40
73
Final
-
CNR
WAGNER57
105
Final
-
UIW
LSU50
91
Final
-
NAVY
LPSCMB81
107
Final
-
1GONZAG
7TENN73
76
Final
-
TNST
COPPST64
55
Final
-
HIWS
TNTECH60
97
Final
-
BALLST
EVAN77
89
Final
-
OREGST
STLOU61
65
Final
-
MILW
NDAK72
83
Final
-
CSN
USD68
82
Final
-
WESTST
DENVER69
93
Final
-
SONOMAS
SNCLRA54
82
Final
-
SAMFORD
ALAM77
59
Final
-
GC
6NEVADA66
74
Final
-
PURDUE
TEXAS68
72
Final
-
STHRN
IOWAST65
101
Final
-
MONST
WASHST95
90
Final
-
SFLA
CHARLO0
0