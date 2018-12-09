VCU
UVA

No Text

Guy, Jerome lead No. 4 Virginia over VCU, 57-49

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 09, 2018

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome combined to score 29 points as No. 4 Virginia held off Virginia Commonwealth 57-49 on Sunday.

Guy scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half, while Jerome put up 11 of his 14 after the break.

Virginia (9-0) missed 13 of its first 15 shots after the break and VCU (7-3), coming off its road upset of Texas on Wednesday, led 37-36 midway through the second half.

Isaac Vann led the Rams with 10 points as VCU played its closest contest with Virginia since its 59-56 victory in 2013. Since then, the Cavaliers have won three straight.

Kihei Clark played with a cast on his injured left wrist but still started the game and logged 33 minutes, scoring nine points and dishing out four assists for Virginia.

BIG PICTURE

Coming off its upset of Texas and former coach Shaka Smart, VCU impressed again, sticking close to Virginia for much of the afternoon. While the Rams lost for the third straight time to the Cavaliers, this was the closest of those matchups. ... Virginia struggled offensively, but its defense and two stars lifted it to what should be considered a quality win on its NCAA resume come March.

UP NEXT

VCU has six days off before hosting Charleston on Dec. 15, the Rams' first home game in two weeks.

Virginia has 10 days off before it plays at South Carolina on Dec. 19, 10 days before the schools' football teams meet in the Belk Bowl.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
I. Vann
23 F
K. Guy
5 G
32.9 Min. Per Game 32.9
13.3 Pts. Per Game 13.3
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
39.4 Field Goal % 42.7
17.1 Three Point % 40.7
79.5 Free Throw % 81.0
+ 1 Marcus Santos-Silva made 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
  Marcus Santos-Silva missed 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Shooting foul on De'Andre Hunter 3.0
  Offensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva 1.0
  Issac Vann missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
  Offensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins 9.0
  Marcus Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
+ 1 Ty Jerome made 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
+ 1 Ty Jerome made 1st of 2 free throws 19.0
  Personal foul on De'Riante Jenkins 20.0
  Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite 20.0
Team Stats
Points 49 57
Field Goals 18-61 (29.5%) 13-44 (29.5%)
3-Pointers 6-29 (20.7%) 5-18 (27.8%)
Free Throws 7-11 (63.6%) 26-30 (86.7%)
Total Rebounds 36 41
Offensive 12 11
Defensive 19 25
Team 5 5
Assists 7 9
Steals 2 4
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 7 12
Fouls 21 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
I. Vann F
10 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
5
K. Guy G
15 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo VCU 7-3 242549
home team logo 4 Virginia 9-0 292857
O/U 123.5, UVA -15
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
O/U 123.5, UVA -15
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
Team Stats
away team logo VCU 7-3 68.4 PPG 43.6 RPG 12.6 APG
home team logo 4 Virginia 9-0 74.8 PPG 34.4 RPG 15.9 APG
Key Players
23
I. Vann F 12.1 PPG 4.7 RPG 2.6 APG 39.4 FG%
5
K. Guy G 13.3 PPG 3.3 RPG 2.8 APG 44.6 FG%
Top Scorers
23
I. Vann F 10 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
5
K. Guy G 15 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
29.5 FG% 29.5
20.7 3PT FG% 27.8
63.6 FT% 86.7
VCU
Starters
I. Vann
D. Jenkins
M. Santos-Silva
C. Douglas
M. Evans
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Vann 34 10 3 3 0 0 1 1 4/10 0/3 2/3 1 2
D. Jenkins 24 8 5 0 1 0 1 1 3/14 2/10 0/0 2 3
M. Santos-Silva 25 8 10 0 0 1 0 4 3/7 0/0 2/3 6 4
C. Douglas 17 4 1 0 0 2 1 4 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 0
M. Evans 27 3 1 1 0 0 3 4 1/10 1/6 0/0 0 1
Starters
I. Vann
D. Jenkins
M. Santos-Silva
C. Douglas
M. Evans
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Vann 34 10 3 3 0 0 1 1 4/10 0/3 2/3 1 2
D. Jenkins 24 8 5 0 1 0 1 1 3/14 2/10 0/0 2 3
M. Santos-Silva 25 8 10 0 0 1 0 4 3/7 0/0 2/3 6 4
C. Douglas 17 4 1 0 0 2 1 4 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 0
M. Evans 27 3 1 1 0 0 3 4 1/10 1/6 0/0 0 1
Bench
V. Williams
M. Gilmore
S. Mobley
M. Simms
M. Crowfield
P. Byrd
X. Jackson
D. Sheehy-Guiseppi
K. Curry
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
V. Williams 15 7 3 0 1 1 1 2 2/4 1/1 2/4 2 1
M. Gilmore 6 3 1 0 0 0 0 3 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1
S. Mobley 18 3 3 1 0 0 0 0 1/5 0/2 1/1 0 3
M. Simms 15 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/5 1/3 0/0 0 1
M. Crowfield 15 0 3 2 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3
P. Byrd 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
X. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sheehy-Guiseppi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 49 31 7 2 4 7 21 18/61 6/29 7/11 12 19
Virginia
Starters
K. Guy
T. Jerome
D. Hunter
K. Clark
J. Salt
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Guy 38 15 6 1 0 0 1 2 4/13 1/5 6/7 3 3
T. Jerome 37 14 8 3 2 0 1 1 4/13 3/9 3/4 0 8
D. Hunter 35 9 4 0 0 0 2 5 1/6 0/1 7/7 2 2
K. Clark 33 9 2 4 2 0 3 3 1/5 0/1 7/7 0 2
J. Salt 20 1 7 0 0 1 2 2 0/1 0/0 1/3 3 4
Starters
K. Guy
T. Jerome
D. Hunter
K. Clark
J. Salt
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Guy 38 15 6 1 0 0 1 2 4/13 1/5 6/7 3 3
T. Jerome 37 14 8 3 2 0 1 1 4/13 3/9 3/4 0 8
D. Hunter 35 9 4 0 0 0 2 5 1/6 0/1 7/7 2 2
K. Clark 33 9 2 4 2 0 3 3 1/5 0/1 7/7 0 2
J. Salt 20 1 7 0 0 1 2 2 0/1 0/0 1/3 3 4
Bench
M. Diakite
B. Key
J. Huff
M. Anthony
F. Badocchi
A. Katstra
J. Nixon
F. Caffaro
K. Stattmann
G. Kersey
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Diakite 22 6 5 0 0 1 1 1 2/4 0/0 2/2 2 3
B. Key 11 3 4 1 0 0 2 3 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 3
J. Huff 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Anthony 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
F. Badocchi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Katstra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Caffaro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Stattmann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Kersey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 57 36 9 4 2 12 18 13/44 5/18 26/30 11 25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores