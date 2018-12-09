Guy, Jerome lead No. 4 Virginia over VCU, 57-49
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome combined to score 29 points as No. 4 Virginia held off Virginia Commonwealth 57-49 on Sunday.
Guy scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half, while Jerome put up 11 of his 14 after the break.
Virginia (9-0) missed 13 of its first 15 shots after the break and VCU (7-3), coming off its road upset of Texas on Wednesday, led 37-36 midway through the second half.
Isaac Vann led the Rams with 10 points as VCU played its closest contest with Virginia since its 59-56 victory in 2013. Since then, the Cavaliers have won three straight.
Kihei Clark played with a cast on his injured left wrist but still started the game and logged 33 minutes, scoring nine points and dishing out four assists for Virginia.
BIG PICTURE
Coming off its upset of Texas and former coach Shaka Smart, VCU impressed again, sticking close to Virginia for much of the afternoon. While the Rams lost for the third straight time to the Cavaliers, this was the closest of those matchups. ... Virginia struggled offensively, but its defense and two stars lifted it to what should be considered a quality win on its NCAA resume come March.
UP NEXT
VCU has six days off before hosting Charleston on Dec. 15, the Rams' first home game in two weeks.
Virginia has 10 days off before it plays at South Carolina on Dec. 19, 10 days before the schools' football teams meet in the Belk Bowl.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
|32.9
|Min. Per Game
|32.9
|13.3
|Pts. Per Game
|13.3
|2.8
|Ast. Per Game
|2.8
|3.3
|Reb. Per Game
|3.3
|39.4
|Field Goal %
|42.7
|17.1
|Three Point %
|40.7
|79.5
|Free Throw %
|81.0
|+ 1
|Marcus Santos-Silva made 2nd of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Marcus Santos-Silva missed 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Shooting foul on De'Andre Hunter
|3.0
|Offensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva
|1.0
|Issac Vann missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|Offensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins
|9.0
|Marcus Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11.0
|+ 1
|Ty Jerome made 2nd of 2 free throws
|20.0
|+ 1
|Ty Jerome made 1st of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Personal foul on De'Riante Jenkins
|20.0
|Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite
|20.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|49
|57
|Field Goals
|18-61 (29.5%)
|13-44 (29.5%)
|3-Pointers
|6-29 (20.7%)
|5-18 (27.8%)
|Free Throws
|7-11 (63.6%)
|26-30 (86.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|41
|Offensive
|12
|11
|Defensive
|19
|25
|Team
|5
|5
|Assists
|7
|9
|Steals
|2
|4
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|7
|12
|Fouls
|21
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|29.5
|FG%
|29.5
|
|
|20.7
|3PT FG%
|27.8
|
|
|63.6
|FT%
|86.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Vann
|34
|10
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4/10
|0/3
|2/3
|1
|2
|D. Jenkins
|24
|8
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3/14
|2/10
|0/0
|2
|3
|M. Santos-Silva
|25
|8
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|3/7
|0/0
|2/3
|6
|4
|C. Douglas
|17
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|M. Evans
|27
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|1/10
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Williams
|15
|7
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2/4
|1/1
|2/4
|2
|1
|M. Gilmore
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|S. Mobley
|18
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|1/1
|0
|3
|M. Simms
|15
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Crowfield
|15
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|P. Byrd
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|X. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sheehy-Guiseppi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|201
|49
|31
|7
|2
|4
|7
|21
|18/61
|6/29
|7/11
|12
|19
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Diakite
|22
|6
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|3
|B. Key
|11
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|3
|J. Huff
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Anthony
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|F. Badocchi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Katstra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nixon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Caffaro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Stattmann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Kersey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|201
|57
|36
|9
|4
|2
|12
|18
|13/44
|5/18
|26/30
|11
|25
-
HIWS
TNTECH45
74
2nd 10:00
-
BALLST
EVAN56
73
2nd 7:13
-
1GONZAG
7TENN55
50
2nd 9:20
-
TNST
COPPST41
40
2nd 10:41
-
CSN
USD22
31
1st 3:09
-
MILW
NDAK24
27
1st 5:03
-
WESTST
DENVER0
0
1st 20:00
-
OREGST
STLOU29
33
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
CLMB
IONA74
71
Final
-
NH
NIAGARA67
71
Final
-
SCST
15VATECH44
81
Final
-
FAIR
ODU69
79
Final
-
LONGWD
DUQ71
80
Final
-
ARIZ
BAMA73
76
Final
-
NTRDMOH
CLEVST56
77
Final
-
VMI
CHATT65
83
Final
-
VCU
4UVA49
57
Final
-
PRINCE
STJOHN74
89
Final
-
SFTRPA
DEL83
88
Final
-
CNR
WAGNER57
105
Final
-
UIW
LSU50
91
Final
-
FAMU
GATECH40
73
Final
-
GAC
CHARLS69
87
Final
-
CSTCAR
WOFF71
82
Final
-
NAVY
LPSCMB81
107
Final
-
SAMFORD
ALAM0
0138 O/U
+12.5
5:00pm
-
SONOMAS
SNCLRA0
0
5:00pm
-
GC
6NEVADA0
0149.5 O/U
+10.5
5:30pm
-
PURDUE
TEXAS0
0139.5 O/U
+2
6:00pm ESP2
-
STHRN
IOWAST0
0148 O/U
-30.5
6:00pm
-
MONST
WASHST0
0159.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm PACN
-
SEATTLE
WASH0
0146 O/U
-14
9:00pm PACN
-
SFLA
CHARLO0
0