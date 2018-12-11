Ford, Hunter lead Saint Mary's past CSU Fullerton 81-66
MORAGA, Calif. (AP) Jordan Ford scored all of his 19 points in the first half and senior Jordan Hunter had his second career double-double to help Saint Mary's beat CSU Fullerton 81-66 on Monday night for its fourth straight win.
Hunter finished with 18 points and a career-best 10 rebounds and Ford made a career-high five 3-pointers.
Hunter threw down a dunk and made back-to-back jumpers to give Saint Mary's (7-4) its first lead at 13-12. Austen Awosika answered with a jumper on the other end but the Gaels scored the next 13 points - including eight in a row by Ford - before taking a 54-33 lead into the break. Saint Mary's shot 72 percent (22 of 29), including 10 of 13 from 3-point range, in the first half.
The Titans used a 12-3 run to pull within 10 points midway through the second half and Kyle Allman converted a 3-point play that made it 67-58 with 6:54 remaining but Fullerton got no closer.
Awosika led the Titans with 19 points and Allman scored 14.
Malik Pitt added 18 points, including five 3-pointers, for the Gaels and Tommy Kuhse had a career-best tying 11 points and a career-high 10 assists. Kuhse, a sophomore, had just nine assists in his previous six games combined.
|35.5
|Min. Per Game
|35.5
|24.7
|Pts. Per Game
|24.7
|3.8
|Ast. Per Game
|3.8
|2.8
|Reb. Per Game
|2.8
|34.0
|Field Goal %
|53.1
|34.4
|Three Point %
|45.2
|71.9
|Free Throw %
|82.5
|Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs
|26.0
|Austen Awosika missed layup
|28.0
|Traveling violation turnover on Alex Mudronja
|36.0
|Defensive rebound by Jock Perry
|55.0
|Khalil Ahmad missed 3-pt. jump shot
|57.0
|+ 1
|Tommy Kuhse made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:05
|+ 1
|Tommy Kuhse made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:05
|Personal foul on Kyle Allman Jr.
|1:05
|Bad pass turnover on Austen Awosika
|1:23
|+ 1
|Tommy Kuhse made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:32
|+ 1
|Tommy Kuhse made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:32
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|81
|Field Goals
|27-55 (49.1%)
|29-54 (53.7%)
|3-Pointers
|5-9 (55.6%)
|11-21 (52.4%)
|Free Throws
|7-7 (100.0%)
|12-14 (85.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|30
|Offensive
|3
|7
|Defensive
|17
|21
|Team
|5
|2
|Assists
|14
|18
|Steals
|4
|6
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|10
|8
|Fouls
|13
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|CSFullerton 3-7
|77.7 PPG
|41.4 RPG
|15.1 APG
|Saint Mary's 7-4
|77.7 PPG
|35.6 RPG
|11.9 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|A. Awosika G
|7.6 PPG
|4.8 RPG
|4.1 APG
|47.5 FG%
|
3
|J. Ford G
|22.5 PPG
|2.4 RPG
|3.2 APG
|51.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Awosika G
|19 PTS
|4 REB
|5 AST
|J. Ford G
|19 PTS
|0 REB
|3 AST
|
|49.1
|FG%
|53.7
|
|
|55.6
|3PT FG%
|52.4
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|85.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Awosika
|36
|19
|4
|5
|1
|1
|4
|2
|9/14
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|K. Allman Jr.
|34
|14
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4/12
|1/1
|5/5
|0
|3
|J. Rowe
|33
|10
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5/9
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|J. Smith
|35
|5
|4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|J. Wang
|17
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Ahmad
|22
|11
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|4/9
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|1
|A. Kuljuhovic
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Pitts
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|D. Clare
|5
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Ozegovic
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|W. Arnold
|8
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. Garcia-Gonzalez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Heinzl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Kirkwood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Venzant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|66
|20
|14
|4
|2
|10
|13
|27/55
|5/9
|7/7
|3
|17
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Fotu
|21
|5
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2/5
|0/3
|1/2
|3
|3
|M. Tass
|7
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Krebs
|14
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|3
|J. Perry
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Mudronja
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Q. Clinton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Menzies
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sheets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Zoriks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|81
|28
|18
|6
|4
|8
|13
|29/54
|11/21
|12/14
|7
|21