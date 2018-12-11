CSFULL
MARYCA

No Text

Ford, Hunter lead Saint Mary's past CSU Fullerton 81-66

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 11, 2018

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) Jordan Ford scored all of his 19 points in the first half and senior Jordan Hunter had his second career double-double to help Saint Mary's beat CSU Fullerton 81-66 on Monday night for its fourth straight win.

Hunter finished with 18 points and a career-best 10 rebounds and Ford made a career-high five 3-pointers.

Hunter threw down a dunk and made back-to-back jumpers to give Saint Mary's (7-4) its first lead at 13-12. Austen Awosika answered with a jumper on the other end but the Gaels scored the next 13 points - including eight in a row by Ford - before taking a 54-33 lead into the break. Saint Mary's shot 72 percent (22 of 29), including 10 of 13 from 3-point range, in the first half.

The Titans used a 12-3 run to pull within 10 points midway through the second half and Kyle Allman converted a 3-point play that made it 67-58 with 6:54 remaining but Fullerton got no closer.

Awosika led the Titans with 19 points and Allman scored 14.

Malik Pitt added 18 points, including five 3-pointers, for the Gaels and Tommy Kuhse had a career-best tying 11 points and a career-high 10 assists. Kuhse, a sophomore, had just nine assists in his previous six games combined.

w

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Allman Jr.
J. Ford
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
24.7 Pts. Per Game 24.7
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
2.8 Reb. Per Game 2.8
34.0 Field Goal % 53.1
34.4 Three Point % 45.2
71.9 Free Throw % 82.5
  Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs 26.0
  Austen Awosika missed layup 28.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Alex Mudronja 36.0
  Defensive rebound by Jock Perry 55.0
  Khalil Ahmad missed 3-pt. jump shot 57.0
+ 1 Tommy Kuhse made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:05
+ 1 Tommy Kuhse made 1st of 2 free throws 1:05
  Personal foul on Kyle Allman Jr. 1:05
  Bad pass turnover on Austen Awosika 1:23
+ 1 Tommy Kuhse made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:32
+ 1 Tommy Kuhse made 1st of 2 free throws 1:32
Team Stats
Points 66 81
Field Goals 27-55 (49.1%) 29-54 (53.7%)
3-Pointers 5-9 (55.6%) 11-21 (52.4%)
Free Throws 7-7 (100.0%) 12-14 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 25 30
Offensive 3 7
Defensive 17 21
Team 5 2
Assists 14 18
Steals 4 6
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 10 8
Fouls 13 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
A. Awosika G
19 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
3
J. Ford G
19 PTS, 3 AST
12T
away team logo CSFullerton 3-7 333366
home team logo Saint Mary's 7-4 542781
O/U 144.5, MARYCA -12
McKeon Pavilion Moraga, CA
O/U 144.5, MARYCA -12
McKeon Pavilion Moraga, CA
Team Stats
away team logo CSFullerton 3-7 77.7 PPG 41.4 RPG 15.1 APG
home team logo Saint Mary's 7-4 77.7 PPG 35.6 RPG 11.9 APG
Key Players
10
A. Awosika G 7.6 PPG 4.8 RPG 4.1 APG 47.5 FG%
3
J. Ford G 22.5 PPG 2.4 RPG 3.2 APG 51.5 FG%
Top Scorers
10
A. Awosika G 19 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
3
J. Ford G 19 PTS 0 REB 3 AST
49.1 FG% 53.7
55.6 3PT FG% 52.4
100.0 FT% 85.7
CSFullerton
Starters
A. Awosika
K. Allman Jr.
J. Rowe
J. Smith
J. Wang
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Awosika 36 19 4 5 1 1 4 2 9/14 1/1 0/0 0 4
K. Allman Jr. 34 14 3 1 1 0 2 2 4/12 1/1 5/5 0 3
J. Rowe 33 10 4 3 0 0 1 2 5/9 0/0 0/0 2 2
J. Smith 35 5 4 2 0 1 2 2 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 4
J. Wang 17 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
Starters
A. Awosika
K. Allman Jr.
J. Rowe
J. Smith
J. Wang
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Awosika 36 19 4 5 1 1 4 2 9/14 1/1 0/0 0 4
K. Allman Jr. 34 14 3 1 1 0 2 2 4/12 1/1 5/5 0 3
J. Rowe 33 10 4 3 0 0 1 2 5/9 0/0 0/0 2 2
J. Smith 35 5 4 2 0 1 2 2 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 4
J. Wang 17 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
K. Ahmad
A. Kuljuhovic
J. Pitts
D. Clare
G. Ozegovic
W. Arnold
J. Garcia-Gonzalez
D. Heinzl
L. Kirkwood
D. Venzant
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Ahmad 22 11 1 0 2 0 1 2 4/9 1/3 2/2 0 1
A. Kuljuhovic 7 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 0
J. Pitts 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
D. Clare 5 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
G. Ozegovic 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
W. Arnold 8 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 3
J. Garcia-Gonzalez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Heinzl - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kirkwood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Venzant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 66 20 14 4 2 10 13 27/55 5/9 7/7 3 17
Saint Mary's
Starters
J. Ford
J. Hunter
M. Fitts
T. Kuhse
E. Thomas
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Ford 38 19 0 3 1 0 0 2 7/12 5/6 0/0 0 0
J. Hunter 32 18 10 2 3 3 1 2 9/13 0/0 0/0 3 7
M. Fitts 30 18 2 2 0 0 0 1 6/11 5/8 1/2 0 2
T. Kuhse 38 11 4 10 0 0 1 2 1/6 1/2 8/8 1 3
E. Thomas 17 4 1 0 1 0 1 2 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 1
Starters
J. Ford
J. Hunter
M. Fitts
T. Kuhse
E. Thomas
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Ford 38 19 0 3 1 0 0 2 7/12 5/6 0/0 0 0
J. Hunter 32 18 10 2 3 3 1 2 9/13 0/0 0/0 3 7
M. Fitts 30 18 2 2 0 0 0 1 6/11 5/8 1/2 0 2
T. Kuhse 38 11 4 10 0 0 1 2 1/6 1/2 8/8 1 3
E. Thomas 17 4 1 0 1 0 1 2 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 1
Bench
D. Fotu
M. Tass
T. Krebs
J. Perry
A. Mudronja
Q. Clinton
A. Menzies
K. Clark
D. Sheets
K. Zoriks
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Fotu 21 5 6 1 1 0 1 0 2/5 0/3 1/2 3 3
M. Tass 7 4 1 0 0 0 2 3 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. Krebs 14 2 3 0 0 1 1 1 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 3
J. Perry 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Mudronja 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Q. Clinton 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Menzies - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sheets - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Zoriks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 81 28 18 6 4 8 13 29/54 11/21 12/14 7 21
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores