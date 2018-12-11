CHARSO
FURMAN

No Text

No. 23 Furman tops Charleston Southern 77-69, stays unbeaten

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 11, 2018

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) No. 23 Furman took another step in its remarkable early-season journey, one coach Bob Richey expects will benefit his team the rest of the way.

The perfect Paladins (11-0) used a late run to pull away from Charleston Southern for a 77-69 victory Tuesday night in their first-ever home game as a Top 25 team.

Richey felt the jitters of his young team before the game, the desire to show the home crowd their rise was legitimate.

''The fear of if we lose, does all this go away,'' Richey said. ''And I think that's normal for a young player - `Man, we want to keep this going.'''

Noah Gurley scored 17 points, and Alex Hunter and Andrew Brown had 16 points apiece to lead Furman in a game where leading scorer Jordan Lyons had zero points.

''We've got to continue to keep our pulse on these players,'' Richey said. ''We've got to continue to help them out.''

So far, so good.

The Paladins have been one of college basketball's biggest surprises with their school-record run to start the season - a stretch that included defeating defending national champs Villanova and a second Final Four team from last year in Loyola-Chicago.

It took a late charge to break away from the Buccaneers (4-5).

Charleston Southern trailed 54-52 on Dontrell Shuler's layup with less than 10 minutes left. After that, the Paladins went on a 14-4 run. Tre Clark had four points during the surge and when Gurley nailed a 3-pointer with 5:51 to go, Furman was up 68-56.

Charleston Southern could not respond and college basketball's feel-good story of the season remained on track.

Lyons, averaging 20.2 points a game, missed all seven of his shots.

Matt Rafferty had 14 points and 14 rebounds for Furman.

''We've got to stay even-keeled,'' Hunter said. ''That's something we've been practicing every day.''

Deontaye Buskey and Duncan LeXander had 13 points each for Charleston Southern.

Buccaneers coach Barclay Radebaugh said his team made too many mistakes to hang in at the end.

''You can't do that against a team like Furman,'' he said.

Furman, which joined the AP Top 25 last week for the first time in school history, had to wait another week - and make it through road wins at Elon and South Carolina Upstate - before it could celebrate its achievement on its home court. And it looked like the Paladins would have plenty to cheer about after they used a 17-8 run midway through the opening period to build a 26-18 lead.

But Furman went cold after that, missing seven straight shots as the Buccaneers of the Big South Conference tightened things up.

BIG PICTURE

Charleston Southern: The Buccaneers are nearing the end of a brutal opening stretch with seven of their first 11 games on the road. Those have included losses at Florida, Middle Tennessee and Marquette. Charleston Southern's run ends with games at North Florida and Clemson in the next week. Radebaugh hopes the time away from home toughens the Bucs for Big South play.

Furman: The Paladins looked edgy in their first home appearance as a ranked team. They looked ready to take charge with a 51-42 lead before helping Charleston Southern's comeback with four straight turnovers. Furman probably won't win many games where Lyons struggles as he did against the Bucs.

STREAKING PALADINS

Furman is off to its most consecutive wins since winning 11 in a row in 1979. That's back when the Paladins were one of the Palmetto State's most successful teams, going to six NCAA Tournaments between 1971 and 1980. Furman has not played in the tournament since then.

RICHEY'S START

Richey was grateful to Radebaugh, who hired Richey as a 23-year-old and gradually gave him control of the Bucs' offense. ''Without Barclay, I wouldn't be here today,'' Richey said.

UP NEXT

Charleston Southern is at North Florida on Saturday.

Furman finishes a two-game homestand by hosting UNC Wilmington on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. Keeling
11 G
M. Rafferty
32 F
36.0 Min. Per Game 36.0
14.7 Pts. Per Game 14.7
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
10.7 Reb. Per Game 10.7
38.3 Field Goal % 68.4
30.8 Three Point %
66.7 Free Throw % 50.0
  Defensive rebound by Matt Rafferty 17.0
  Duncan LeXander missed jump shot, blocked by Noah Gurley 19.0
  Offensive rebound by Duncan LeXander 24.0
  Ty Jones missed jump shot 26.0
  Backcourt turnover on Jordan Lyons 30.0
+ 2 Christian Keeling made layup, assist by Duncan LeXander 39.0
  Bad pass turnover on Alex Hunter, stolen by Duncan LeXander 40.0
+ 1 Ty Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 42.0
+ 1 Ty Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 42.0
  Shooting foul on Alex Hunter 42.0
  Offensive rebound by Ty Jones 44.0
Team Stats
Points 69 77
Field Goals 25-62 (40.3%) 28-59 (47.5%)
3-Pointers 10-22 (45.5%) 12-27 (44.4%)
Free Throws 9-12 (75.0%) 9-15 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 35 40
Offensive 11 12
Defensive 22 25
Team 2 3
Assists 12 16
Steals 8 11
Blocks 4 7
Turnovers 17 18
Fouls 15 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
D. Buskey G
13 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
4
N. Gurley F
17 PTS, 3 REB
12T
away team logo Charleston So. 4-5 343569
home team logo 23 Furman 11-0 374077
FURMAN -13.5, O/U 147
Timmons Arena Greenville, SC
FURMAN -13.5, O/U 147
Timmons Arena Greenville, SC
Team Stats
away team logo Charleston So. 4-5 78.0 PPG 41 RPG 14.9 APG
home team logo 23 Furman 11-0 83.4 PPG 43.7 RPG 17.8 APG
Key Players
14
D. LeXander F 11.0 PPG 6.5 RPG 1.4 APG 46.5 FG%
4
N. Gurley F 8.4 PPG 4.1 RPG 1.0 APG 46.0 FG%
Top Scorers
14
D. LeXander F 13 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
4
N. Gurley F 17 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
40.3 FG% 47.5
45.5 3PT FG% 44.4
75.0 FT% 60.0
Charleston So.
Starters
D. Buskey
D. LeXander
C. Keeling
T. Sellers
T. McConico
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Buskey 25 13 1 2 1 0 2 2 4/9 3/5 2/3 1 0
D. LeXander 29 13 3 2 2 0 1 4 4/10 3/5 2/2 1 2
C. Keeling 34 12 10 4 0 2 5 2 5/17 2/5 0/0 1 9
T. Sellers 6 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 0
T. McConico 22 0 4 3 1 0 1 2 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 3
Starters
D. Buskey
D. LeXander
C. Keeling
T. Sellers
T. McConico
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Buskey 25 13 1 2 1 0 2 2 4/9 3/5 2/3 1 0
D. LeXander 29 13 3 2 2 0 1 4 4/10 3/5 2/2 1 2
C. Keeling 34 12 10 4 0 2 5 2 5/17 2/5 0/0 1 9
T. Sellers 6 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 0
T. McConico 22 0 4 3 1 0 1 2 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 3
Bench
T. Jones
D. Shuler
S. Price
S. Bowser
P. Fleming Jr.
N. Payne
J. Moore
B. Camacho
T. Anderson
N. Louis
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Jones 18 9 3 1 2 0 3 1 2/3 1/1 4/4 2 1
D. Shuler 25 8 2 0 0 0 1 2 4/9 0/3 0/0 0 2
S. Price 22 6 4 0 2 0 3 1 2/3 1/2 1/1 2 2
S. Bowser 19 6 4 0 0 2 1 1 3/6 0/0 0/2 1 3
P. Fleming Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Camacho - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Louis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 69 33 12 8 4 17 15 25/62 10/22 9/12 11 22
Furman
Starters
N. Gurley
A. Hunter
M. Rafferty
C. Mounce
J. Lyons
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Gurley 27 17 3 0 1 1 2 1 6/11 2/5 3/3 2 1
A. Hunter 36 16 2 3 1 0 1 1 6/11 4/5 0/0 0 2
M. Rafferty 36 14 14 6 4 3 4 2 6/8 0/0 2/4 5 9
C. Mounce 23 3 7 3 0 0 2 3 1/5 0/2 1/1 1 6
J. Lyons 30 0 1 3 1 0 3 2 0/7 0/4 0/2 1 0
Starters
N. Gurley
A. Hunter
M. Rafferty
C. Mounce
J. Lyons
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Gurley 27 17 3 0 1 1 2 1 6/11 2/5 3/3 2 1
A. Hunter 36 16 2 3 1 0 1 1 6/11 4/5 0/0 0 2
M. Rafferty 36 14 14 6 4 3 4 2 6/8 0/0 2/4 5 9
C. Mounce 23 3 7 3 0 0 2 3 1/5 0/2 1/1 1 6
J. Lyons 30 0 1 3 1 0 3 2 0/7 0/4 0/2 1 0
Bench
A. Brown
T. Clark
M. Bothwell
J. Slawson
J. Williams
B. Schuck
J. Pugh
R. Swanson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Brown 21 16 5 0 0 1 2 0 5/8 4/6 2/3 2 3
T. Clark 19 11 4 1 4 1 2 3 4/6 2/2 1/2 1 3
M. Bothwell 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 0
J. Slawson 4 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Schuck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pugh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Swanson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 77 37 16 11 7 18 14 28/59 12/27 9/15 12 25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores