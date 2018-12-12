SELOU
Shuler, Davis lead Mississippi past SE Louisiana 69-47

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 12, 2018

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) Devontae Shuler scored 19 points, Terence Davis added 15 points, six rebounds and four assists and Mississippi beat Southeastern Louisiana 69-47 on Wednesday night.

Ole Miss (7-2) has won four straight and is now 18-0 all-time against Southeastern Louisiana.

Ole Miss used two big runs in the first half to build a 33-17 lead, including an 11-0 spurt midway through and a 13-8 run to close out the half.

Shuler shot 7 of 10 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and had three assists. Davis was 6 of 11 from the field.

Blake Hinson and Dominik Olejniczak had nine points each for Ole Miss. The Rebels shot nearly 53 percent from the field, including 46 percent from 3-point range. They also had a 39-23 rebounding advantage.

Moses Greenwood had a game-high 20 points to lead Southeastern Louisiana (4-5). Greenwood shot 9 of 10 from the field and pulled down six rebounds.

Quinton Thomas added eight points for the Lions.

BIG PICTURE

Southeastern Louisiana: The Lions could not get anything going from behind the arc, shooting 2 of 17 (12 percent) from three-point range. Southeastern Louisiana also shot just 36 percent from the field.

Ole Miss: The Rebels scored 21 points off 13 Southeastern Louisiana errors.

UP NEXT

Ole Miss hosts Chattanooga on Sunday.

Southeastern Louisiana hosts California Baptist on Monday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 .

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
V. Julien
D. Shuler
33.4 Min. Per Game 33.4
9.8 Pts. Per Game 9.8
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
21.1 Field Goal % 51.5
14.3 Three Point % 41.4
50.0 Free Throw % 85.0
Team Stats
Points 47 69
Field Goals 19-51 (37.3%) 28-53 (52.8%)
3-Pointers 2-17 (11.8%) 6-13 (46.2%)
Free Throws 7-10 (70.0%) 7-12 (58.3%)
Total Rebounds 23 39
Offensive 5 9
Defensive 16 21
Team 2 9
Assists 15 16
Steals 2 5
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 11 9
Fouls 11 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
M. Greenwood F
20 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
2
D. Shuler G
19 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo SE Louisiana 4-5 173047
home team logo Ole Miss 7-2 333669
Mississippi Coliseum Jackson, MS
Mississippi Coliseum Jackson, MS
away team logo SE Louisiana 4-5 59.9 PPG 34.1 RPG 12.4 APG
home team logo Ole Miss 7-2 78.0 PPG 39.2 RPG 15.9 APG
13
M. Greenwood F 15.8 PPG 8.0 RPG 0.4 APG 57.1 FG%
2
D. Shuler G 9.8 PPG 4.6 RPG 3.3 APG 48.2 FG%
Top Scorers
13
M. Greenwood F 20 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
2
D. Shuler G 19 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
SE Louisiana
Starters
M. Greenwood
M. Veal
V. Julien
K. Brown
K. Charleston
Starters
M. Greenwood
M. Veal
V. Julien
K. Brown
K. Charleston
Bench
Q. Thomas
P. Diop
P. Edwards
J. Saunders
T. Brewer
D. West
B. Gonzalez
M. Starwood
P. Bossetta
M. Strange
C. Mejia
W. LaPoole
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Q. Thomas 14 8 1 2 0 1 1 0 3/4 0/1 2/2 1 0
P. Diop 12 4 4 0 0 0 0 1 2/6 0/1 0/0 0 4
P. Edwards 5 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 0
J. Saunders 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 0
T. Brewer 12 1 0 0 1 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 1/2 0 0
D. West 6 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
B. Gonzalez 7 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
M. Starwood 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
P. Bossetta 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Strange 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Mejia - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. LaPoole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 47 21 15 2 1 11 11 19/51 2/17 7/10 5 16
Ole Miss
Starters
D. Shuler
T. Davis
B. Hinson
B. Stevens
B. Tyree
Starters
D. Shuler
T. Davis
B. Hinson
B. Stevens
B. Tyree
Bench
D. Olejniczak
K. Buffen
D. Davis
L. Rodriguez
B. Halums
Z. Naylor
A. Morgano
J. McBride
C. Curry
F. Miller Jr
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Olejniczak 17 9 1 1 1 0 0 3 4/5 0/0 1/1 0 1
K. Buffen 17 3 3 0 0 1 0 0 1/2 0/0 1/4 1 2
D. Davis 11 2 2 1 0 0 0 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 2 0
L. Rodriguez 4 2 1 1 0 0 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
B. Halums 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 0
Z. Naylor 8 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Morgano - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McBride - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Miller Jr - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 69 30 16 5 3 9 15 28/53 6/13 7/12 9 21
