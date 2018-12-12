Shuler, Davis lead Mississippi past SE Louisiana 69-47
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) Devontae Shuler scored 19 points, Terence Davis added 15 points, six rebounds and four assists and Mississippi beat Southeastern Louisiana 69-47 on Wednesday night.
Ole Miss (7-2) has won four straight and is now 18-0 all-time against Southeastern Louisiana.
Ole Miss used two big runs in the first half to build a 33-17 lead, including an 11-0 spurt midway through and a 13-8 run to close out the half.
Shuler shot 7 of 10 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and had three assists. Davis was 6 of 11 from the field.
Blake Hinson and Dominik Olejniczak had nine points each for Ole Miss. The Rebels shot nearly 53 percent from the field, including 46 percent from 3-point range. They also had a 39-23 rebounding advantage.
Moses Greenwood had a game-high 20 points to lead Southeastern Louisiana (4-5). Greenwood shot 9 of 10 from the field and pulled down six rebounds.
Quinton Thomas added eight points for the Lions.
BIG PICTURE
Southeastern Louisiana: The Lions could not get anything going from behind the arc, shooting 2 of 17 (12 percent) from three-point range. Southeastern Louisiana also shot just 36 percent from the field.
Ole Miss: The Rebels scored 21 points off 13 Southeastern Louisiana errors.
UP NEXT
Ole Miss hosts Chattanooga on Sunday.
Southeastern Louisiana hosts California Baptist on Monday.
|33.4
|Min. Per Game
|33.4
|9.8
|Pts. Per Game
|9.8
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|4.6
|Reb. Per Game
|4.6
|21.1
|Field Goal %
|51.5
|14.3
|Three Point %
|41.4
|50.0
|Free Throw %
|85.0
|Defensive rebound by Bruce Stevens
|5.0
|Jeremiah Saunders missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Jeremiah Saunders made 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Shooting foul on Luis Rodriguez
|5.0
|+ 2
|Bruce Stevens made layup, assist by Luis Rodriguez
|22.0
|Personal foul on Maxwell Starwood
|26.0
|Defensive rebound by Bruce Stevens
|49.0
|Tyron Brewer missed 3-pt. jump shot
|51.0
|+ 1
|Brian Halums made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:09
|+ 1
|Brian Halums made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:09
|Brian Halums missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:09
|Team Stats
|Points
|47
|69
|Field Goals
|19-51 (37.3%)
|28-53 (52.8%)
|3-Pointers
|2-17 (11.8%)
|6-13 (46.2%)
|Free Throws
|7-10 (70.0%)
|7-12 (58.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|23
|39
|Offensive
|5
|9
|Defensive
|16
|21
|Team
|2
|9
|Assists
|15
|16
|Steals
|2
|5
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|11
|9
|Fouls
|11
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|SE Louisiana 4-5
|59.9 PPG
|34.1 RPG
|12.4 APG
|Ole Miss 7-2
|78.0 PPG
|39.2 RPG
|15.9 APG
|Key Players
|
13
|M. Greenwood F
|15.8 PPG
|8.0 RPG
|0.4 APG
|57.1 FG%
|
2
|D. Shuler G
|9.8 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|3.3 APG
|48.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Greenwood F
|20 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|D. Shuler G
|19 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|
|37.3
|FG%
|52.8
|
|
|11.8
|3PT FG%
|46.2
|
|
|70.0
|FT%
|58.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Greenwood
|28
|20
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9/10
|1/1
|1/1
|2
|4
|M. Veal
|31
|6
|2
|6
|1
|0
|4
|1
|2/9
|0/1
|2/3
|0
|2
|V. Julien
|36
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|K. Brown
|24
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|1
|K. Charleston
|21
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/6
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Olejniczak
|17
|9
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4/5
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|1
|K. Buffen
|17
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|2
|D. Davis
|11
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|0
|L. Rodriguez
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|B. Halums
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|Z. Naylor
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Morgano
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McBride
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Miller Jr
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|69
|30
|16
|5
|3
|9
|15
|28/53
|6/13
|7/12
|9
|21
