No. 15 Ohio State holds off Bucknell comeback to win 73-71
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Bucknell saw its chance but couldn't quite get there.
Trailing No. 15 Ohio State by two points, the Bison had the ball after a Buckeyes turnover with 14 seconds left. But a 3-point shot by Bruce Moore bounced off the front of the rim. Ohio State rebounded and held on for a 73-71 victory Saturday.
''Our guys were aware of taking away the 3 in that situation,'' Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. ''I totally get why they went for 3 on the road. If I'm him, I'm probably doing the same thing, but a two is a good option, too.''
Ohio State went on an 11-2 run to lead by 11 with under 10 minutes remaining. Bucknell stormed back to within two with a 10-2 run and late 3-pointer by Avi Toomer.
Kaleb Wesson had a career-high 22 points and added 10 rebounds for Ohio State (9-1, 2-0 Big Ten). Keyshawn Woods had 13 points on 5-for-9 3-point shooting.
Bucknell (4-4) carried its first-half momentum into the second with a 9-2 run to lead 49-41. During that stretch, Ohio State's Andre Wesson - Kaleb's older brother - chipped three teeth in a collision and was taken to the locker room. He later returned.
''I didn't know it was three (teeth),'' Holtmann said. ''I thought it was one because I grabbed one of them on the floor when I was out there. I actually stepped on it, so I apologize.''
The Buckeyes retook the lead at 53-52 with under 14 minutes left, making six straight baskets that included two 3-pointers by Woods.
Toomer and Kimbal McKenzie led Bucknell with 13 points each, and Jimmy Sotos added 12 and seven rebounds. Bucknell's leading scorer, Nate Sestina, fouled out with 7:17 left. He finished with 10 points.
BIG PICTURE
Bucknell: Size played a major factor, but Bucknell showed no quit in running with the Buckeyes until the final seconds. The Bison's two-game win streak ended.
Bucknell coach Nathan Davis said Ohio State's smothering defense limited McKenzie, the team's top guard.
''They're big and they're physical and it was clear there was a focus and intention on making him take some tough shots,'' Davis said. ''I thought he did, I thought he missed some that he typically makes.''
Ohio State: Nearly let one get away to a less-talented opponent.
''The most glaring thing to me was I did not think our attention to detail was what it needs to be for a good team, and that's the coaches' fault,'' Holtmann said.
CALMING WOODS
The only redshirt senior on Ohio State's roster, Woods has been cited by players and coaches as a veteran the players can lean on when the game seems to get out of hand.
''He definitely calms everybody down. Because he's played a lot of basketball, he's been there, he's been down,'' Kaleb Wesson said. ''Just him being there and telling us what to do and helping us calm down, keep everybody tight in the circle, it helps a lot.''
Woods has largely come off the bench since joining Ohio State this season as a graduate transfer.
UP NEXT
Bucknell: Visits Saint Mary's on Tuesday
Ohio State: Hosts Youngstown State on Tuesday
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|28.6
|Min. Per Game
|28.6
|12.7
|Pts. Per Game
|12.7
|3.1
|Ast. Per Game
|3.1
|3.7
|Reb. Per Game
|3.7
|38.1
|Field Goal %
|39.6
|34.5
|Three Point %
|39.1
|82.5
|Free Throw %
|75.6
|Offensive rebound by Jimmy Sotos
|12.0
|Bruce Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Lost ball turnover on Andre Wesson, stolen by John Meeks
|20.0
|+ 3
|Avi Toomer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kimbal Mackenzie
|20.0
|+ 1
|Kaleb Wesson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|29.0
|+ 1
|Kaleb Wesson made 1st of 2 free throws
|29.0
|Personal foul on Kimbal Mackenzie
|29.0
|+ 3
|Kimbal Mackenzie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Avi Toomer
|33.0
|Defensive rebound by Bruce Moore
|41.0
|Keyshawn Woods missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|41.0
|+ 1
|Keyshawn Woods made 1st of 2 free throws
|41.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|73
|Field Goals
|23-55 (41.8%)
|27-56 (48.2%)
|3-Pointers
|12-30 (40.0%)
|6-15 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|13-18 (72.2%)
|13-18 (72.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|39
|Offensive
|5
|9
|Defensive
|23
|30
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|13
|15
|Steals
|6
|2
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|8
|13
|Fouls
|20
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Bucknell 4-4
|74.7 PPG
|33.4 RPG
|14.6 APG
|15 Ohio State 9-1
|78.2 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|14.9 APG
|
|41.8
|FG%
|48.2
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|72.2
|FT%
|72.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Mackenzie
|33
|13
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4/11
|3/8
|2/2
|2
|3
|A. Toomer
|32
|13
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5/10
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|2
|J. Sotos
|35
|12
|7
|5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|5/12
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|6
|N. Sestina
|14
|10
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3/7
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|2
|B. Moore
|25
|7
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1/3
|1/3
|4/6
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Mackenzie
|33
|13
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4/11
|3/8
|2/2
|2
|3
|A. Toomer
|32
|13
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5/10
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|2
|J. Sotos
|35
|12
|7
|5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|5/12
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|6
|N. Sestina
|14
|10
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3/7
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|2
|B. Moore
|25
|7
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1/3
|1/3
|4/6
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Meeks
|17
|7
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/5
|0/2
|3/4
|0
|3
|A. Funk
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/3
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|P. Newman
|23
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|3
|N. Jones
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Robertson
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|W. Ellis
|9
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. O'Reilly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sechan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Spear
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|71
|28
|13
|6
|1
|8
|20
|23/55
|12/30
|13/18
|5
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Wesson
|27
|22
|10
|4
|1
|1
|4
|2
|6/11
|1/2
|9/10
|4
|6
|C. Jackson
|34
|10
|8
|6
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3/5
|1/1
|3/6
|0
|8
|K. Young
|27
|8
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4/7
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|L. Muhammad
|32
|8
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4/7
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|A. Wesson
|29
|4
|9
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4
|2/8
|0/3
|0/0
|4
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Wesson
|27
|22
|10
|4
|1
|1
|4
|2
|6/11
|1/2
|9/10
|4
|6
|C. Jackson
|34
|10
|8
|6
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3/5
|1/1
|3/6
|0
|8
|K. Young
|27
|8
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4/7
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|L. Muhammad
|32
|8
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4/7
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|A. Wesson
|29
|4
|9
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4
|2/8
|0/3
|0/0
|4
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Woods
|27
|13
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5/9
|2/2
|1/2
|0
|2
|D. Washington Jr.
|13
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/8
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|2
|M. Jallow
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. LeDee
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Hummer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lane
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Potter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ahrens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|73
|39
|15
|2
|3
|13
|14
|27/56
|6/15
|13/18
|9
|30
-
RADFRD
CLEM56
58
2nd 6:10
-
SFA
LAMON52
63
2nd 5:31
-
DART
ALBANY48
45
2nd 3:48 ESP+
-
ROBERT
RIDER42
61
2nd 5:39 ESP3
-
PEPPER
SUTAH60
57
2nd 3:15
-
UCSB
RICE70
66
2nd 4:37 ESP+
-
CHARLS
VCU24
26
1st 3:26 NBCS
-
SCST
USCUP30
35
1st 3:41 ESP+
-
TNTECH
KENSAW24
33
1st 4:47 ESP+
-
STPETE
STFRAN22
22
1st 3:33
-
KENTST
LVILLE24
32
1st 3:19
-
WILSON
MOUNT28
33
1st 1:27
-
ORAL
RICH29
21
1st 5:47 ESP+
-
NCWILM
23FURMAN19
33
1st 1:48 ESP+
-
25IND
BUTLER23
29
1st 5:16 CBS
-
IOWAST
DRAKE11
4
1st 16:58
-
TEMPLE
DAVID11
12
1st 13:49 ESP3
-
IONA
PRINCE81
85
Final
-
3TENN
MEMP102
92
Final
-
SMU
GTOWN81
73
Final
-
17NOVA
1KANSAS71
74
Final
-
ODU
25CUSE68
62
Final
-
BUCK
15OHIOST71
73
Final
-
NICHST
BU63
75
Final
-
WILL
IUPUI68
82
Final
-
SEMO
CIT74
86
Final
-
APPST
SFLA69
76
Final
-
OHIO
DTROIT63
61
Final
-
PURDUE
ND80
88
Final
-
RUT
SETON66
72
Final
-
SILL
14BUFF65
73
Final
-
ETNST
ILL55
73
Final
-
JAXST
EVAN55
50
Final
-
KYCH
LIB55
96
Final
-
MRSHL
AKRON75
74
Final
-
MARIST
COLG66
82
Final
-
WMICH
5MICH62
70
Final
-
YOUNG
BING58
48
Final
-
NCST
PSU89
78
Final
-
TRNFL
PRESBY44
87
Final
-
UMES
PITT43
78
Final
-
BELMONT
UCLA0
0167.5 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm PACN
-
NALAB
NCGRN0
0143 O/U
-19
5:00pm
-
NCAT
TNST0
0144.5 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
UTAH
19UK0
0137.5 O/U
-15.5
5:00pm ESP2
-
CHARSO
UNF0
0158.5 O/U
-6
5:00pm ESP+
-
IPFW
PEAY0
0159 O/U
-3
5:00pm ESP+
-
USM
WICHST0
0136.5 O/U
-8.5
5:30pm CBSSN
-
STLEO
HAMP0
0
6:00pm ESP+
-
NEBOM
IDAHO0
0147.5 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm
-
GC
TEXAS0
0138.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm
-
JVILLE
BCU0
0150.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm
-
20ARIZST
UGA0
0151.5 O/U
+3
6:00pm SECN
-
MTSU
TOLEDO0
0143 O/U
-13
7:00pm ESP+
-
NCASHV
WOFF0
0131 O/U
-23.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
NIOWA
22IOWA0
0148 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm BTN
-
4GONZAG
12UNC0
0174.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP2
-
EWASH
STNFRD0
0141 O/U
-13
7:00pm PACN
-
WCAR
HIGHPT0
0136.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
13VATECH
WASH0
0140 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
NJTECH
FDU0
0144 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
ABIL
11TXTECH0
0128 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm
-
MCNSE
UMKC0
0143 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
8AUBURN
UAB0
0144 O/U
+20
7:30pm CBSSN
-
JACKST
MURYST0
0134.5 O/U
-25.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
TEXST
TEXPA0
0134 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
EKY
XAVIER0
0161.5 O/U
-17.5
8:00pm FS1
-
LATECH
LALAF0
0159.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
EILL
BRAD0
0136.5 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
GAST
25KSTATE0
0141 O/U
-13
8:00pm
-
MANH
UCONN0
0135 O/U
-20
8:00pm ESP3
-
TXSA
ARK0
0158 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm
-
MOST
NDAKST0
0151.5 O/U
-1.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
UNLV
BYU0
0152.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm ESP3
-
BRSCIA
TNMART0
0
8:30pm ESP+
-
CINCY
18MISSST0
0129.5 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm SECN
-
BOISE
OREG0
0135.5 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm PACN
-
STHRN
NWST0
0143 O/U
+3
9:00pm
-
USC
OKLA0
0155 O/U
-9
9:00pm ESPU
-
UTVALL
WEBER0
0154.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm
-
SDAKST
7NEVADA0
0161.5 O/U
-16
9:00pm ESP3
-
ALST
UTAHST0
0145 O/U
-24
9:00pm
-
NAU
SJST0
0149 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
CPOLY
CAL0
0136 O/U
-10.5
10:00pm PACN
-
GRAM
PORT0
0149 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
DENVER
UCIRV0
0136 O/U
-12.5
10:00pm
-
NCOLO
USD0
0150.5 O/U
-6
10:00pm
-
LOYMRY
PORTST0
0143 O/U
+2.5
10:05pm
-
TEXAM
OREGST0
0139.5 O/U
-5
11:00pm PACN
-
LSU
MARYCA0
0148.5 O/U
+3
11:00pm ESPU
-
BAYLOR
ARIZ0
0143.5 O/U
-7
11:00pm ESP2