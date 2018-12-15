NCST
NC State tops Penn State in Boardwalk Classic, 89-78

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 15, 2018

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) Braxton Beverly scored 18 points to lead North Carolina State to an 89-78 win over Penn State in the second of four Air Force Reserve Boardwalk Classic games Saturday at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Beverly was one of five players in double-figure scoring for the Wolfpack, which improved to 9-1 with its third straight win. Torin Dorn added 15 for North Carolina State. Markell Johnson and C.J. Bryce each had 13, and DJ Funderburk finished with 12.

Whereas North Carolina State appears to be developing positive traction ahead of conference play, Penn State looks to be a work in progress. The Nittany Lions dropped to 5-5 with their third loss in their last four games.

Rasir Bolton led all scored with 25 points, and Josh Reaves had 15 for Penn State. Lamar Stevens chipped in with 11, and Mike Watkins had 10.

If this was a heavyweight title fight, you could say North Carolina State absorbed a quick flurry in the middle rounds and responded with heavy body blows that staggered the Nittany Lions.

Trailing 40-37 at halftime, Penn State opened the second half by outscoring the Wolfpack 19-15 in the first 7:07, capped by Jamari Wheeler's 3-point play which gave the Nittany Lions their first lead, 56-55, since early in the first half.

That would turn out to be the high water mark for the Nittany Lions.

Following Wheeler's 3-point play, North Carolina State ripped off a 25-8 run to transform the one-point deficit to an 80-64 lead. In that stretch Beverly, Johnson and Funderburk each knocked down 3-point baskets. Beverly added three layups while Funderburk had two.

The teams traded baskets the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE:

PENN STATE: When Pat Chambers studies the tape of the loss, he is going to see a familiar bugaboo: free throw shooting. In a game in which Penn State shot 42 percent from the field (27 for 64) and 35 percent from 3 (6 for 17), the Nittany Lions missed nine of 27 free throws.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE: There are few things that cause coaches to suffer headaches than turnovers. Just ask Kevin Keatts. His team entered Saturday's matinee with a +6.7 turnover margin this season (18.7 forced turnovers versus 12.0 committed turnovers). Against Penn State, though, North Carolina State committed 17 turnovers and only forced 14. With an upcoming game against No. 8 Auburn and conference play on the horizon, Keatts has to determine whether the Wolfpack's ball management issues were an outlier or a precursor of things to come.

UP NEXT:

PENN STATE: Travels to Duquesne Wednesday night.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE: Hosts No. 8 Auburn Wednesday night.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
T. Dorn
L. Stevens
37.0 Min. Per Game 37.0
20.1 Pts. Per Game 20.1
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
8.9 Reb. Per Game 8.9
54.3 Field Goal % 43.6
45.8 Three Point % 18.8
60.5 Free Throw % 77.8
  Bad pass turnover on Josh Reaves, stolen by Markell Johnson 10.0
+ 1 C.J. Bryce made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 C.J. Bryce made 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Jamari Wheeler 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Torin Dorn 22.0
  Jamari Wheeler missed 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
+ 1 Jamari Wheeler made 1st of 2 free throws 22.0
  Personal foul on Braxton Beverly 22.0
  Offensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler 23.0
  Lamar Stevens missed jump shot 25.0
  Offensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler 27.0
Points 89 78
Field Goals 34-56 (60.7%) 27-64 (42.2%)
3-Pointers 7-14 (50.0%) 6-17 (35.3%)
Free Throws 14-20 (70.0%) 18-27 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 40 29
Offensive 5 8
Defensive 33 19
Team 2 2
Assists 14 13
Steals 6 9
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 17 14
Fouls 26 20
Technicals 0 0
B. Beverly G
18 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
R. Bolton G
25 PTS, 1 AST
away team logo NC State 9-1 88.9 PPG 45.4 RPG 17.9 APG
home team logo Penn State 5-5 69.6 PPG 40.7 RPG 12.0 APG
10
B. Beverly G 6.6 PPG 1.0 RPG 2.6 APG 28.6 FG%
13
R. Bolton G 13.6 PPG 2.7 RPG 1.4 APG 41.3 FG%
10
B. Beverly G 18 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
13
R. Bolton G 25 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
60.7 FG% 42.2
50.0 3PT FG% 35.3
70.0 FT% 66.7
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Beverly 31 18 3 5 0 0 1 4 7/10 3/4 1/1 0 3
T. Dorn 25 15 4 0 1 0 2 2 7/11 0/1 1/3 0 4
C. Bryce 30 13 4 0 2 0 3 0 4/4 1/1 4/6 1 3
W. Walker 25 9 8 1 0 0 1 4 4/7 1/2 0/0 2 6
D. Daniels 22 5 4 2 1 1 2 4 2/6 0/0 1/2 0 4
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Beverly 31 18 3 5 0 0 1 4 7/10 3/4 1/1 0 3
T. Dorn 25 15 4 0 1 0 2 2 7/11 0/1 1/3 0 4
C. Bryce 30 13 4 0 2 0 3 0 4/4 1/1 4/6 1 3
W. Walker 25 9 8 1 0 0 1 4 4/7 1/2 0/0 2 6
D. Daniels 22 5 4 2 1 1 2 4 2/6 0/0 1/2 0 4
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Johnson 22 13 5 5 1 0 3 1 5/7 1/3 2/2 1 4
D. Funderburk 13 12 2 0 0 0 2 5 4/4 1/1 3/4 1 1
E. Lockett 8 2 2 0 1 0 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 2
B. Harris 8 2 3 1 0 0 2 2 0/3 0/2 2/2 0 3
J. Hellems 16 0 3 0 0 0 0 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 3
S. Killeya-Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bates - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 89 38 14 6 1 17 26 34/56 7/14 14/20 5 33
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Bolton 35 25 0 1 3 0 3 3 6/14 3/5 10/11 0 0
J. Reaves 40 15 3 4 2 2 3 3 6/13 1/3 2/2 1 2
L. Stevens 22 11 6 0 0 0 5 4 5/12 1/3 0/1 0 6
M. Watkins 25 10 5 0 1 0 1 3 4/9 0/0 2/5 1 4
M. Dread 36 4 3 5 1 0 1 1 1/5 1/5 1/2 1 2
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Bolton 35 25 0 1 3 0 3 3 6/14 3/5 10/11 0 0
J. Reaves 40 15 3 4 2 2 3 3 6/13 1/3 2/2 1 2
L. Stevens 22 11 6 0 0 0 5 4 5/12 1/3 0/1 0 6
M. Watkins 25 10 5 0 1 0 1 3 4/9 0/0 2/5 1 4
M. Dread 36 4 3 5 1 0 1 1 1/5 1/5 1/2 1 2
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Wheeler 19 9 5 2 2 0 0 5 3/4 0/0 3/6 3 2
J. Harrar 11 2 3 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 1
M. Jones 12 2 2 1 0 0 1 0 1/5 0/1 0/0 0 2
S. Pierce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Zemgulis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Hazle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Buttrick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Nussbaum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Brockington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Kasatkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McCloskey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 78 27 13 9 2 14 20 27/64 6/17 18/27 8 19
