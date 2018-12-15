NC State tops Penn State in Boardwalk Classic, 89-78
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) Braxton Beverly scored 18 points to lead North Carolina State to an 89-78 win over Penn State in the second of four Air Force Reserve Boardwalk Classic games Saturday at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Beverly was one of five players in double-figure scoring for the Wolfpack, which improved to 9-1 with its third straight win. Torin Dorn added 15 for North Carolina State. Markell Johnson and C.J. Bryce each had 13, and DJ Funderburk finished with 12.
Whereas North Carolina State appears to be developing positive traction ahead of conference play, Penn State looks to be a work in progress. The Nittany Lions dropped to 5-5 with their third loss in their last four games.
Rasir Bolton led all scored with 25 points, and Josh Reaves had 15 for Penn State. Lamar Stevens chipped in with 11, and Mike Watkins had 10.
If this was a heavyweight title fight, you could say North Carolina State absorbed a quick flurry in the middle rounds and responded with heavy body blows that staggered the Nittany Lions.
Trailing 40-37 at halftime, Penn State opened the second half by outscoring the Wolfpack 19-15 in the first 7:07, capped by Jamari Wheeler's 3-point play which gave the Nittany Lions their first lead, 56-55, since early in the first half.
That would turn out to be the high water mark for the Nittany Lions.
Following Wheeler's 3-point play, North Carolina State ripped off a 25-8 run to transform the one-point deficit to an 80-64 lead. In that stretch Beverly, Johnson and Funderburk each knocked down 3-point baskets. Beverly added three layups while Funderburk had two.
The teams traded baskets the rest of the way.
BIG PICTURE:
PENN STATE: When Pat Chambers studies the tape of the loss, he is going to see a familiar bugaboo: free throw shooting. In a game in which Penn State shot 42 percent from the field (27 for 64) and 35 percent from 3 (6 for 17), the Nittany Lions missed nine of 27 free throws.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE: There are few things that cause coaches to suffer headaches than turnovers. Just ask Kevin Keatts. His team entered Saturday's matinee with a +6.7 turnover margin this season (18.7 forced turnovers versus 12.0 committed turnovers). Against Penn State, though, North Carolina State committed 17 turnovers and only forced 14. With an upcoming game against No. 8 Auburn and conference play on the horizon, Keatts has to determine whether the Wolfpack's ball management issues were an outlier or a precursor of things to come.
UP NEXT:
PENN STATE: Travels to Duquesne Wednesday night.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE: Hosts No. 8 Auburn Wednesday night.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|37.0
|Min. Per Game
|37.0
|20.1
|Pts. Per Game
|20.1
|1.9
|Ast. Per Game
|1.9
|8.9
|Reb. Per Game
|8.9
|54.3
|Field Goal %
|43.6
|45.8
|Three Point %
|18.8
|60.5
|Free Throw %
|77.8
|Bad pass turnover on Josh Reaves, stolen by Markell Johnson
|10.0
|+ 1
|C.J. Bryce made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|+ 1
|C.J. Bryce made 1st of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Personal foul on Jamari Wheeler
|16.0
|Defensive rebound by Torin Dorn
|22.0
|Jamari Wheeler missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|22.0
|+ 1
|Jamari Wheeler made 1st of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Personal foul on Braxton Beverly
|22.0
|Offensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler
|23.0
|Lamar Stevens missed jump shot
|25.0
|Offensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler
|27.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|89
|78
|Field Goals
|34-56 (60.7%)
|27-64 (42.2%)
|3-Pointers
|7-14 (50.0%)
|6-17 (35.3%)
|Free Throws
|14-20 (70.0%)
|18-27 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|29
|Offensive
|5
|8
|Defensive
|33
|19
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|14
|13
|Steals
|6
|9
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|17
|14
|Fouls
|26
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|NC State 9-1
|88.9 PPG
|45.4 RPG
|17.9 APG
|Penn State 5-5
|69.6 PPG
|40.7 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|B. Beverly G
|6.6 PPG
|1.0 RPG
|2.6 APG
|28.6 FG%
|
13
|R. Bolton G
|13.6 PPG
|2.7 RPG
|1.4 APG
|41.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Beverly G
|18 PTS
|3 REB
|5 AST
|R. Bolton G
|25 PTS
|0 REB
|1 AST
|
|60.7
|FG%
|42.2
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|35.3
|
|
|70.0
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Beverly
|31
|18
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|7/10
|3/4
|1/1
|0
|3
|T. Dorn
|25
|15
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|7/11
|0/1
|1/3
|0
|4
|C. Bryce
|30
|13
|4
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|4/4
|1/1
|4/6
|1
|3
|W. Walker
|25
|9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4/7
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|6
|D. Daniels
|22
|5
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|2/6
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Beverly
|31
|18
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|7/10
|3/4
|1/1
|0
|3
|T. Dorn
|25
|15
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|7/11
|0/1
|1/3
|0
|4
|C. Bryce
|30
|13
|4
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|4/4
|1/1
|4/6
|1
|3
|W. Walker
|25
|9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4/7
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|6
|D. Daniels
|22
|5
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|2/6
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Johnson
|22
|13
|5
|5
|1
|0
|3
|1
|5/7
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|4
|D. Funderburk
|13
|12
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4/4
|1/1
|3/4
|1
|1
|E. Lockett
|8
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|B. Harris
|8
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0/3
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|3
|J. Hellems
|16
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|S. Killeya-Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bates
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|89
|38
|14
|6
|1
|17
|26
|34/56
|7/14
|14/20
|5
|33
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Bolton
|35
|25
|0
|1
|3
|0
|3
|3
|6/14
|3/5
|10/11
|0
|0
|J. Reaves
|40
|15
|3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|3
|6/13
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|2
|L. Stevens
|22
|11
|6
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4
|5/12
|1/3
|0/1
|0
|6
|M. Watkins
|25
|10
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4/9
|0/0
|2/5
|1
|4
|M. Dread
|36
|4
|3
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1/5
|1/5
|1/2
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Bolton
|35
|25
|0
|1
|3
|0
|3
|3
|6/14
|3/5
|10/11
|0
|0
|J. Reaves
|40
|15
|3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|3
|6/13
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|2
|L. Stevens
|22
|11
|6
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4
|5/12
|1/3
|0/1
|0
|6
|M. Watkins
|25
|10
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4/9
|0/0
|2/5
|1
|4
|M. Dread
|36
|4
|3
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1/5
|1/5
|1/2
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Wheeler
|19
|9
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|3/4
|0/0
|3/6
|3
|2
|J. Harrar
|11
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|M. Jones
|12
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|S. Pierce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Zemgulis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Hazle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Buttrick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Nussbaum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Brockington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Kasatkin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. McCloskey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|78
|27
|13
|9
|2
|14
|20
|27/64
|6/17
|18/27
|8
|19
-
CHARLS
VCU38
41
2nd 15:54 NBCS
-
SCST
USCUP45
54
2nd 15:11 ESP+
-
STPETE
STFRAN39
35
2nd 14:16
-
NCWILM
23FURMAN42
61
2nd 10:09 ESP+
-
KENTST
LVILLE36
54
2nd 14:20
-
ORAL
RICH33
32
2nd 15:03 ESP+
-
TNTECH
KENSAW46
54
2nd 11:43 ESP+
-
WILSON
MOUNT50
51
2nd 8:17
-
25IND
BUTLER39
49
2nd 15:44 CBS
-
BELMONT
UCLA13
22
1st 10:23 PACN
-
NALAB
NCGRN4
2
1st 13:04
-
IPFW
PEAY8
12
1st 13:59 ESP+
-
CHARSO
UNF7
13
1st 11:52 ESP+
-
UTAH
19UK16
17
1st 11:06 ESP2
-
NCAT
TNST17
8
1st 12:59 ESP+
-
IOWAST
DRAKE36
32
1st 0.0
-
TEMPLE
DAVID27
35
1st 0.0 ESP3
-
IONA
PRINCE81
85
Final
-
3TENN
MEMP102
92
Final
-
SMU
GTOWN81
73
Final
-
BUCK
15OHIOST71
73
Final
-
17NOVA
1KANSAS71
74
Final
-
ODU
25CUSE68
62
Final
-
WILL
IUPUI68
82
Final
-
APPST
SFLA69
76
Final
-
OHIO
DTROIT63
61
Final
-
SEMO
CIT74
86
Final
-
NICHST
BU63
75
Final
-
PURDUE
ND80
88
Final
-
SILL
14BUFF65
73
Final
-
KYCH
LIB55
96
Final
-
MRSHL
AKRON75
74
Final
-
TRNFL
PRESBY44
87
Final
-
RUT
SETON66
72
Final
-
UMES
PITT43
78
Final
-
NCST
PSU89
78
Final
-
ETNST
ILL55
73
Final
-
WMICH
5MICH62
70
Final
-
YOUNG
BING58
48
Final
-
MARIST
COLG66
82
Final
-
JAXST
EVAN55
50
Final
-
SFA
LAMON58
74
Final
-
UCSB
RICE99
89
Final/OT
-
PEPPER
SUTAH69
78
Final/OT
-
RADFRD
CLEM66
74
Final
-
ROBERT
RIDER50
69
Final
-
DART
ALBANY61
52
Final
-
USM
WICHST0
0136.5 O/U
-8.5
5:30pm CBSSN
-
NEBOM
IDAHO0
0147.5 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm
-
GC
TEXAS0
0138.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm
-
STLEO
HAMP0
0
6:00pm ESP+
-
JVILLE
BCU0
0150.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm
-
20ARIZST
UGA0
0151.5 O/U
+3
6:00pm SECN
-
NCASHV
WOFF0
0131 O/U
-23.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
EWASH
STNFRD0
0141 O/U
-13
7:00pm PACN
-
NIOWA
22IOWA0
0148 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm BTN
-
MTSU
TOLEDO0
0143 O/U
-13
7:00pm ESP+
-
4GONZAG
12UNC0
0174.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP2
-
NJTECH
FDU0
0144 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
WCAR
HIGHPT0
0136.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
13VATECH
WASH0
0140 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
MCNSE
UMKC0
0143 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
ABIL
11TXTECH0
0128 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm
-
8AUBURN
UAB0
0144 O/U
+20
7:30pm CBSSN
-
TEXST
TEXPA0
0134 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
JACKST
MURYST0
0134.5 O/U
-25.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
LATECH
LALAF0
0159.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
EKY
XAVIER0
0161.5 O/U
-17.5
8:00pm FS1
-
EILL
BRAD0
0136.5 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
MANH
UCONN0
0135 O/U
-20
8:00pm ESP3
-
TXSA
ARK0
0158 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm
-
GAST
25KSTATE0
0141 O/U
-13
8:00pm
-
MOST
NDAKST0
0151.5 O/U
-1.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
UNLV
BYU0
0152.5 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm ESP3
-
CINCY
18MISSST0
0129.5 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm SECN
-
BRSCIA
TNMART0
0
8:30pm ESP+
-
BOISE
OREG0
0135.5 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm PACN
-
STHRN
NWST0
0143 O/U
+3
9:00pm
-
USC
OKLA0
0155 O/U
-9
9:00pm ESPU
-
UTVALL
WEBER0
0154.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm
-
SDAKST
7NEVADA0
0161.5 O/U
-16
9:00pm ESP3
-
ALST
UTAHST0
0145 O/U
-24
9:00pm
-
NAU
SJST0
0149 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
CPOLY
CAL0
0136 O/U
-10.5
10:00pm PACN
-
GRAM
PORT0
0149 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
DENVER
UCIRV0
0136 O/U
-12.5
10:00pm
-
NCOLO
USD0
0150.5 O/U
-6
10:00pm
-
LOYMRY
PORTST0
0143 O/U
+2.5
10:05pm
-
TEXAM
OREGST0
0139.5 O/U
-5
11:00pm PACN
-
LSU
MARYCA0
0148.5 O/U
+3
11:00pm ESPU
-
BAYLOR
ARIZ0
0143.5 O/U
-7
11:00pm ESP2