Mounce's 26 lead No. 23 Furman to 93-50 win over UNCW
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) Furman coach Bob Richey says sophomore forward Clay Mounce does not understand how good he can be. Anyone watching Mounce's play against UNC Wilmington is starting to figure that out.
Mounce tied his career best with 26 points and added 10 rebounds as No. 23 Furman ran past the Seahawks, moving to 12-0 with a 93-50 victory Saturday.
Mounce had six of the Paladins' 17 3-pointers, along with five assists, two blocks and two steals. The best moment, though, may have been Mounce's laser-like, three-quarter-court bounce pass to a streaking Alex Hunter for an easy layup - a breathtaking play that should be on national highlight shows.
''I don't know about that,'' Mounce said. ''It'll probably be on the Furman Twitter, though.''
Mounce and the Paladins are gradually making themselves a centerpiece of college basketball this season. They've beaten defending national champ Villanova and Final Four participant Loyola-Chicago, the latter on Mounce's game-winning shot.
They looked like one of the nation's best teams as they opened a large lead by halftime and gradually pulled away from UNC Wilmington.
''That was fun,'' Furman coach Bob Richey said.
Next up for the Paladins is a road test at LSU on Dec. 21, their last significant challenge before Southern Conference play.
If the 6-foot-7 Mounce keeps playing like he did against the Seahawks (4-7), the Paladins will be in strong shape.
Mounce tied his career best for points set earlier this year in a win over Gardner-Webb. His rebounds were his second-best output this season.
Furman's leading scorer, Jordan Lyons, who scored zero points against Charleston Southern, rebounded with 16 points off four 3-pointers.
Furman seemed a bit more composed in its second-ever home game as a ranked team. The Paladins struggled to find their rhythm until final 10 minutes of a 77-69 win over Charleston Southern on Tuesday night. This time, they outscored UNC Wilmington 26-13 over the final 10 minutes of the opening half.
Mounce was in the middle of it for Furman, starting the surge with back-to-back 3s. He hit two more from behind the arc and when Matt Rafferty muscled home a layup against two defenders with 15.3 seconds left, the Paladins led 40-21 and were not challenged the rest of the way.
The Seahawks cut the deficit to 43-33 on Jeantal Cylla's three-point play with 17:11 left. That's when Furman took off on a 25-9 run to make the game a blowout.
''It was complete,'' Richey said. ''That was one our most complete performances of the year and it was great to see the defensive intensity back.''
Devontae Cacok had 11 points to lead UNC Wilmington.
Alex Hunter made four 3-pointers and had 14 points, and Rafferty added 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Paladins.
THE BIG PICTURE
UNC Wilmington: The Seahawks were in the NCAA Tournament two years ago and played for a Colonial Athletic Conference tournament crown last March before falling to Charleston in overtime in the finals. But UNC Wilmington has had two three-game losing streaks this season and has just two more chances to straighten things out before league play starts with the Cougars on Dec. 29.
Furman: The Paladins have met every test so far and will need to keep firing to make it through LSU of the Southeastern Conference. A blend of outside shooting and strong defense (Furman forced 15 turnovers Saturday) has them playing at a high level.
SUSPENDED PALADINS
Richey suspended two freshmen for the game: guard Jaylon Pugh and forward Noah Gurley. The coach said it was his decision and it wasn't because of academics, failed drug tests or arrests. ''They just did what college kids do,'' Richey said. Both will be available to face LSU next week.
STANDING UP
UNC Wilmington coach C.B. McGrath told his players they can show their mental toughness the next time they take the court.
''You better hope they have some sort of fight in them the next game,'' he said. ''You don't ever want to get embarrassed. ... What's going to determine what type of heart we have is how we bounce back.''
UP NEXT
UNC Wilmington plays at Georgia State on Wednesday night.
Furman visits LSU on Friday night.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.6
|Min. Per Game
|33.6
|17.5
|Pts. Per Game
|17.5
|4.4
|Ast. Per Game
|4.4
|9.5
|Reb. Per Game
|9.5
|59.4
|Field Goal %
|66.1
|Three Point %
|16.7
|66.7
|Free Throw %
|66.1
|Defensive rebound by Mike Bothwell
|13.0
|Jaylen Sims missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Jaylen Sims made 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Jalen Slawson
|13.0
|+ 2
|Robert Swanson made driving layup
|18.0
|Defensive rebound by Robert Swanson
|24.0
|Daniel Etoroma missed layup
|26.0
|Defensive rebound by Ty Taylor
|41.0
|Brady Schuck missed 3-pt. jump shot
|43.0
|+ 2
|Matt Elmore made layup, assist by Ty Taylor
|52.0
|Defensive rebound by UNC-Wilmington
|1:06
|Team Stats
|Points
|50
|93
|Field Goals
|21-60 (35.0%)
|36-76 (47.4%)
|3-Pointers
|2-13 (15.4%)
|17-46 (37.0%)
|Free Throws
|6-9 (66.7%)
|4-5 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|47
|Offensive
|9
|13
|Defensive
|23
|29
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|11
|24
|Steals
|2
|11
|Blocks
|1
|7
|Turnovers
|15
|5
|Fouls
|12
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|UNC-Wilmington 4-7
|80.7 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|14.6 APG
|23 Furman 12-0
|82.8 PPG
|43.6 RPG
|17.6 APG
|
|35.0
|FG%
|47.4
|
|
|15.4
|3PT FG%
|37.0
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Cacok
|21
|11
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5/9
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|4
|J. Estime'
|25
|8
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3/7
|1/4
|1/2
|1
|3
|J. Cylla
|27
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|4
|3
|2/14
|0/3
|3/3
|4
|1
|J. Fornes
|25
|2
|6
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|6
|K. Toews
|28
|2
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Cacok
|21
|11
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5/9
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|4
|J. Estime'
|25
|8
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3/7
|1/4
|1/2
|1
|3
|J. Cylla
|27
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|4
|3
|2/14
|0/3
|3/3
|4
|1
|J. Fornes
|25
|2
|6
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|6
|K. Toews
|28
|2
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Elmore
|12
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|T. Taylor
|24
|7
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/7
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|S. O'Connell
|14
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Sims
|20
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|2
|D. Etoroma
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Kalina
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gary
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Linssen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gadsden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|50
|32
|11
|2
|1
|15
|12
|21/60
|2/13
|6/9
|9
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Mounce
|29
|26
|10
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|10/17
|6/11
|0/0
|3
|7
|J. Lyons
|31
|16
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6/18
|4/15
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Hunter
|34
|14
|6
|3
|3
|0
|2
|1
|5/8
|4/7
|0/0
|1
|5
|M. Rafferty
|28
|13
|11
|7
|4
|2
|0
|1
|5/7
|1/1
|2/2
|4
|7
|A. Brown
|26
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/8
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Mounce
|29
|26
|10
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|10/17
|6/11
|0/0
|3
|7
|J. Lyons
|31
|16
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6/18
|4/15
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Hunter
|34
|14
|6
|3
|3
|0
|2
|1
|5/8
|4/7
|0/0
|1
|5
|M. Rafferty
|28
|13
|11
|7
|4
|2
|0
|1
|5/7
|1/1
|2/2
|4
|7
|A. Brown
|26
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/8
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Williams
|10
|8
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|3
|M. Bothwell
|11
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|B. Schuck
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Swanson
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Clark
|15
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Slawson
|10
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|N. Gurley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Pugh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|93
|42
|24
|11
|7
|5
|10
|36/76
|17/46
|4/5
|13
|29
-
8AUBURN
UAB49
49
2nd 7:25 CBSSN
-
TXSA
ARK36
39
2nd 15:51
-
TEXST
TEXPA42
39
2nd 18:38
-
GAST
25KSTATE39
46
2nd 16:09
-
EKY
XAVIER40
47
2nd 18:50 FS1
-
JACKST
MURYST24
36
2nd 19:32 ESP+
-
EILL
BRAD40
41
2nd 16:09 ESP3
-
MOST
NDAKST25
26
1st 3:13 ESP+
-
UNLV
BYU40
30
1st 2:58 ESP3
-
BRSCIA
TNMART38
51
1st 1:53 ESP+
-
CINCY
18MISSST26
28
1st 4:07 SECN
-
SDAKST
7NEVADA11
12
1st 15:42 ESP3
-
USC
OKLA2
7
1st 15:45 ESPU
-
ALST
UTAHST1
13
1st 15:01
-
UTVALL
WEBER9
6
1st 15:51
-
BOISE
OREG8
6
1st 15:16 PACN
-
LATECH
LALAF32
28
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
MANH
UCONN15
25
1st 0.0 ESP3
-
IONA
PRINCE81
85
Final
-
BUCK
15OHIOST71
73
Final
-
17NOVA
1KANSAS71
74
Final
-
ODU
25CUSE68
62
Final
-
SMU
GTOWN81
73
Final
-
3TENN
MEMP102
92
Final
-
NICHST
BU63
75
Final
-
WILL
IUPUI68
82
Final
-
SEMO
CIT74
86
Final
-
APPST
SFLA69
76
Final
-
OHIO
DTROIT63
61
Final
-
PURDUE
ND80
88
Final
-
TRNFL
PRESBY44
87
Final
-
SILL
14BUFF65
73
Final
-
JAXST
EVAN55
50
Final
-
KYCH
LIB55
96
Final
-
MRSHL
AKRON75
74
Final
-
ETNST
ILL55
73
Final
-
WMICH
5MICH62
70
Final
-
YOUNG
BING58
48
Final
-
RUT
SETON66
72
Final
-
UMES
PITT43
78
Final
-
NCST
PSU89
78
Final
-
MARIST
COLG66
82
Final
-
SFA
LAMON58
74
Final
-
UCSB
RICE99
89
Final/OT
-
PEPPER
SUTAH69
78
Final/OT
-
DART
ALBANY61
52
Final
-
RADFRD
CLEM66
74
Final
-
ROBERT
RIDER50
69
Final
-
KENTST
LVILLE70
83
Final
-
ORAL
RICH59
52
Final
-
NCWILM
23FURMAN50
93
Final
-
TNTECH
KENSAW68
73
Final
-
WILSON
MOUNT59
74
Final
-
SCST
USCUP84
88
Final
-
CHARLS
VCU83
79
Final
-
STPETE
STFRAN53
54
Final
-
25IND
BUTLER71
68
Final
-
IOWAST
DRAKE77
68
Final
-
TEMPLE
DAVID77
75
Final/OT
-
NCAT
TNST78
76
Final
-
NALAB
NCGRN48
53
Final
-
UTAH
19UK61
88
Final
-
IPFW
PEAY68
95
Final
-
CHARSO
UNF61
68
Final
-
BELMONT
UCLA74
72
Final
-
USM
WICHST60
63
Final
-
GC
TEXAS60
98
Final
-
20ARIZST
UGA76
74
Final
-
JVILLE
BCU79
71
Final
-
NEBOM
IDAHO89
80
Final
-
STLEO
HAMP60
72
Final
-
4GONZAG
12UNC90
103
Final
-
EWASH
STNFRD62
78
Final
-
NIOWA
22IOWA54
77
Final
-
ABIL
11TXTECH48
82
Final
-
MCNSE
UMKC67
80
Final
-
MTSU
TOLEDO62
84
Final
-
NCASHV
WOFF49
92
Final
-
13VATECH
WASH73
61
Final
-
WCAR
HIGHPT59
86
Final
-
NJTECH
FDU90
80
Final
-
STHRN
NWST0
0143 O/U
+3
9:00pm
-
NAU
SJST0
0149 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
CPOLY
CAL0
0136 O/U
-10.5
10:00pm PACN
-
NCOLO
USD0
0150.5 O/U
-6
10:00pm
-
DENVER
UCIRV0
0136 O/U
-12.5
10:00pm
-
GRAM
PORT0
0149 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
LOYMRY
PORTST0
0143 O/U
+2.5
10:05pm
-
TEXAM
OREGST0
0139.5 O/U
-5
11:00pm PACN
-
LSU
MARYCA0
0148.5 O/U
+3
11:00pm ESPU
-
BAYLOR
ARIZ0
0143.5 O/U
-7
11:00pm ESP2