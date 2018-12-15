VATECH
WASH

No Text

No. 13 Virginia Tech holds off Washington 73-61

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 15, 2018

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) Virginia Tech handled some late pressure to earn a big victory Saturday night.

The 13th-ranked Hokies withstood a second-half rally from Washington to earn a 73-61 win in the Air Force Reserve Boardwalk Classic.

Nickell Alexander-Walker scored 24 points for Virginia Tech (9-1), which won its fourth straight since a one-point loss at Penn State on Nov. 27. Kerry Blackshear, Justin Robinson and Ahmed Hill scored 10 points apiece.

''I wish our energy level would have been the same at Penn State as it was tonight,'' Hokies coach Buzz Williams said. ''I think we learned a lesson in this game. We had a much higher level of togetherness.''

Virginia Tech led 39-21 at halftime and seemed on the way to an easy win. Washington came out strong after intermission, however, and eventually pulled to 53-46 but could get no closer.

Matisse Thybulle scored 16 points to lead Washington (7-4). David Crisp scored 12 points, and Naz Carter had 11 points and a game-high nine rebounds.

''This was a great experience for us,'' Huskies coach Mike Hopkins said. ''We made the adjustments that we needed to make, but we can't wait 20 minutes to figure that out.''

Virginia Tech shot 42.9 percent from the field and a swarming defense limited Washington to 36.9 percent while forcing 15 turnovers.

Whenever the Hokies needed a big basket, Alexander-Walker delivered it.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore from Toronto repeatedly quelled Washington's surges with key shots.

''When we face adversity, we know how to handle it,'' Alexander-Walker said. ''We handle it together instead of separating and getting tense when things don't go our way.''

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: The Hokies are playing with a lot of confidence since the one-point loss at Penn State.

Washington: Since being ranked No. 25 early last month, the Huskies haven't been able to gain any momentum with a signature win. Three of their four losses have come against teams that were ranked in the top 15 at the time.

UP NEXT

Washington heads back home to Seattle to face Sacramento State (6-2) on Friday.

Virginia Tech will try for its fifth straight win on Wednesday when it takes on North Carolina A&T (4-6).

Key Players
J. Robinson
5 G
J. Nowell
5 G
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
18.8 Pts. Per Game 18.8
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
47.3 Field Goal % 54.4
40.9 Three Point % 44.7
79.6 Free Throw % 71.7
+ 2 David Crisp made layup 12.0
+ 1 Ahmed Hill made 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
+ 1 Ahmed Hill made 1st of 2 free throws 25.0
  Personal foul on Matisse Thybulle 25.0
+ 2 Dominic Green made layup, assist by David Crisp 30.0
  Defensive rebound by Matisse Thybulle 39.0
  Justin Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot 41.0
  Defensive rebound by Justin Robinson 1:02
  Sam Timmins missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:02
  Sam Timmins missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:02
  Sam Timmins missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:02
Team Stats
Points 73 61
Field Goals 24-56 (42.9%) 22-60 (36.7%)
3-Pointers 8-22 (36.4%) 10-30 (33.3%)
Free Throws 17-21 (81.0%) 7-14 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 38 40
Offensive 8 14
Defensive 22 18
Team 8 8
Assists 14 15
Steals 7 9
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 11 15
Fouls 17 21
Technicals 0 0
4
N. Alexander-Walker G
24 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
4
M. Thybulle G
16 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
Boardwalk Hall Atlantic City, NJ
away team logo 13 Virginia Tech 9-1 82.0 PPG 36.3 RPG 18.3 APG
home team logo Washington 7-4 72.3 PPG 38.7 RPG 11.3 APG
Key Players
4
N. Alexander-Walker G 17.7 PPG 4.6 RPG 4.0 APG 55.0 FG%
4
M. Thybulle G 7.8 PPG 2.9 RPG 2.0 APG 40.0 FG%
Top Scorers
4
N. Alexander-Walker G 24 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
4
M. Thybulle G 16 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
42.9 FG% 36.7
36.4 3PT FG% 33.3
81.0 FT% 50.0
Starters
N. Alexander-Walker
A. Hill
K. Blackshear Jr.
J. Robinson
T. Outlaw
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Alexander-Walker 26 24 3 3 2 0 3 3 9/14 2/4 4/4 2 1
A. Hill 37 10 4 2 0 0 1 1 2/7 2/5 4/4 1 3
K. Blackshear Jr. 22 10 1 0 1 1 2 5 2/9 0/1 6/9 0 1
J. Robinson 34 10 5 3 2 0 2 3 3/11 1/6 3/4 1 4
T. Outlaw 31 8 6 3 2 0 0 3 3/3 2/2 0/0 0 6
Bench
P. Horne
I. Wilkins
W. Bede
L. Nolley II
J. Kabongo
T. Radford
B. Palmer
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Horne 23 6 6 0 0 0 0 1 3/4 0/0 0/0 2 4
I. Wilkins 15 3 4 3 0 0 2 0 1/6 1/3 0/0 2 2
W. Bede 12 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
L. Nolley II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Kabongo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Radford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Palmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 73 30 14 7 1 11 17 24/56 8/22 17/21 8 22
Starters
M. Thybulle
D. Crisp
J. Nowell
N. Dickerson
H. Wright
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Thybulle 33 16 2 2 4 0 0 3 5/10 5/9 1/1 1 1
D. Crisp 27 12 0 5 1 1 3 1 5/12 2/7 0/2 0 0
J. Nowell 37 10 5 0 1 0 3 3 4/13 2/4 0/0 0 5
N. Dickerson 25 7 7 3 1 1 2 5 1/5 0/0 5/7 4 3
H. Wright 7 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
Bench
N. Carter
D. Green
S. Timmins
J. Bey
T. Rice
Q. Barnard
J. Crandall
R. Sorn
E. Hardy
N. Roberts
B. Penn-Johnson
J. Geron
N. Neubauer
R. Lundeen
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Carter 29 11 9 1 1 0 2 3 5/8 0/1 1/2 5 4
D. Green 22 5 5 1 0 0 2 0 2/9 1/8 0/0 1 4
S. Timmins 15 0 4 2 0 2 2 3 0/1 0/0 0/2 3 1
J. Bey 5 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Barnard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Crandall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Sorn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Hardy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Penn-Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Geron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Neubauer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Lundeen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 61 32 15 9 4 15 21 22/60 10/30 7/14 14 18
