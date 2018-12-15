No. 13 Virginia Tech holds off Washington 73-61
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) Virginia Tech handled some late pressure to earn a big victory Saturday night.
The 13th-ranked Hokies withstood a second-half rally from Washington to earn a 73-61 win in the Air Force Reserve Boardwalk Classic.
Nickell Alexander-Walker scored 24 points for Virginia Tech (9-1), which won its fourth straight since a one-point loss at Penn State on Nov. 27. Kerry Blackshear, Justin Robinson and Ahmed Hill scored 10 points apiece.
''I wish our energy level would have been the same at Penn State as it was tonight,'' Hokies coach Buzz Williams said. ''I think we learned a lesson in this game. We had a much higher level of togetherness.''
Virginia Tech led 39-21 at halftime and seemed on the way to an easy win. Washington came out strong after intermission, however, and eventually pulled to 53-46 but could get no closer.
Matisse Thybulle scored 16 points to lead Washington (7-4). David Crisp scored 12 points, and Naz Carter had 11 points and a game-high nine rebounds.
''This was a great experience for us,'' Huskies coach Mike Hopkins said. ''We made the adjustments that we needed to make, but we can't wait 20 minutes to figure that out.''
Virginia Tech shot 42.9 percent from the field and a swarming defense limited Washington to 36.9 percent while forcing 15 turnovers.
Whenever the Hokies needed a big basket, Alexander-Walker delivered it.
The 6-foot-5 sophomore from Toronto repeatedly quelled Washington's surges with key shots.
''When we face adversity, we know how to handle it,'' Alexander-Walker said. ''We handle it together instead of separating and getting tense when things don't go our way.''
BIG PICTURE
Virginia Tech: The Hokies are playing with a lot of confidence since the one-point loss at Penn State.
Washington: Since being ranked No. 25 early last month, the Huskies haven't been able to gain any momentum with a signature win. Three of their four losses have come against teams that were ranked in the top 15 at the time.
UP NEXT
Washington heads back home to Seattle to face Sacramento State (6-2) on Friday.
Virginia Tech will try for its fifth straight win on Wednesday when it takes on North Carolina A&T (4-6).
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.9
|Min. Per Game
|33.9
|18.8
|Pts. Per Game
|18.8
|3.4
|Ast. Per Game
|3.4
|4.6
|Reb. Per Game
|4.6
|47.3
|Field Goal %
|54.4
|40.9
|Three Point %
|44.7
|79.6
|Free Throw %
|71.7
|+ 2
|David Crisp made layup
|12.0
|+ 1
|Ahmed Hill made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25.0
|+ 1
|Ahmed Hill made 1st of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Personal foul on Matisse Thybulle
|25.0
|+ 2
|Dominic Green made layup, assist by David Crisp
|30.0
|Defensive rebound by Matisse Thybulle
|39.0
|Justin Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|41.0
|Defensive rebound by Justin Robinson
|1:02
|Sam Timmins missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:02
|Sam Timmins missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:02
|Sam Timmins missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:02
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|61
|Field Goals
|24-56 (42.9%)
|22-60 (36.7%)
|3-Pointers
|8-22 (36.4%)
|10-30 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|17-21 (81.0%)
|7-14 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|40
|Offensive
|8
|14
|Defensive
|22
|18
|Team
|8
|8
|Assists
|14
|15
|Steals
|7
|9
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|11
|15
|Fouls
|17
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|13 Virginia Tech 9-1
|82.0 PPG
|36.3 RPG
|18.3 APG
|Washington 7-4
|72.3 PPG
|38.7 RPG
|11.3 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|N. Alexander-Walker G
|17.7 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|4.0 APG
|55.0 FG%
|
4
|M. Thybulle G
|7.8 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|2.0 APG
|40.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Alexander-Walker G
|24 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|M. Thybulle G
|16 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|
|42.9
|FG%
|36.7
|
|
|36.4
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|81.0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Alexander-Walker
|26
|24
|3
|3
|2
|0
|3
|3
|9/14
|2/4
|4/4
|2
|1
|A. Hill
|37
|10
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/7
|2/5
|4/4
|1
|3
|K. Blackshear Jr.
|22
|10
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|2/9
|0/1
|6/9
|0
|1
|J. Robinson
|34
|10
|5
|3
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3/11
|1/6
|3/4
|1
|4
|T. Outlaw
|31
|8
|6
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3/3
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|6
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Alexander-Walker
|26
|24
|3
|3
|2
|0
|3
|3
|9/14
|2/4
|4/4
|2
|1
|A. Hill
|37
|10
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/7
|2/5
|4/4
|1
|3
|K. Blackshear Jr.
|22
|10
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|2/9
|0/1
|6/9
|0
|1
|J. Robinson
|34
|10
|5
|3
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3/11
|1/6
|3/4
|1
|4
|T. Outlaw
|31
|8
|6
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3/3
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|6
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Horne
|23
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|I. Wilkins
|15
|3
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1/6
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|2
|W. Bede
|12
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|L. Nolley II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Kabongo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Radford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Palmer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|73
|30
|14
|7
|1
|11
|17
|24/56
|8/22
|17/21
|8
|22
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Thybulle
|33
|16
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|3
|5/10
|5/9
|1/1
|1
|1
|D. Crisp
|27
|12
|0
|5
|1
|1
|3
|1
|5/12
|2/7
|0/2
|0
|0
|J. Nowell
|37
|10
|5
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|4/13
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|5
|N. Dickerson
|25
|7
|7
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|1/5
|0/0
|5/7
|4
|3
|H. Wright
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Thybulle
|33
|16
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|3
|5/10
|5/9
|1/1
|1
|1
|D. Crisp
|27
|12
|0
|5
|1
|1
|3
|1
|5/12
|2/7
|0/2
|0
|0
|J. Nowell
|37
|10
|5
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|4/13
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|5
|N. Dickerson
|25
|7
|7
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|1/5
|0/0
|5/7
|4
|3
|H. Wright
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Carter
|29
|11
|9
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5/8
|0/1
|1/2
|5
|4
|D. Green
|22
|5
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2/9
|1/8
|0/0
|1
|4
|S. Timmins
|15
|0
|4
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|1
|J. Bey
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Barnard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Crandall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Sorn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Hardy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Roberts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Penn-Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Geron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Neubauer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Lundeen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|61
|32
|15
|9
|4
|15
|21
|22/60
|10/30
|7/14
|14
|18
-
BAYLOR
ARIZ37
31
2nd 11:42 ESP2
-
TEXAM
OREGST41
40
2nd 14:28 PACN
-
LSU
MARYCA43
32
2nd 15:42 ESPU
-
IONA
PRINCE81
85
Final
-
BUCK
15OHIOST71
73
Final
-
3TENN
MEMP102
92
Final
-
ODU
25CUSE68
62
Final
-
17NOVA
1KANSAS71
74
Final
-
SMU
GTOWN81
73
Final
-
WILL
IUPUI68
82
Final
-
APPST
SFLA69
76
Final
-
SEMO
CIT74
86
Final
-
OHIO
DTROIT63
61
Final
-
NICHST
BU63
75
Final
-
PURDUE
ND80
88
Final
-
TRNFL
PRESBY44
87
Final
-
RUT
SETON66
72
Final
-
UMES
PITT43
78
Final
-
MARIST
COLG66
82
Final
-
YOUNG
BING58
48
Final
-
NCST
PSU89
78
Final
-
KYCH
LIB55
96
Final
-
MRSHL
AKRON75
74
Final
-
JAXST
EVAN55
50
Final
-
SILL
14BUFF65
73
Final
-
WMICH
5MICH62
70
Final
-
ETNST
ILL55
73
Final
-
SFA
LAMON58
74
Final
-
PEPPER
SUTAH69
78
Final/OT
-
RADFRD
CLEM66
74
Final
-
UCSB
RICE99
89
Final/OT
-
ROBERT
RIDER50
69
Final
-
DART
ALBANY61
52
Final
-
TNTECH
KENSAW68
73
Final
-
SCST
USCUP84
88
Final
-
WILSON
MOUNT59
74
Final
-
ORAL
RICH59
52
Final
-
CHARLS
VCU83
79
Final
-
KENTST
LVILLE70
83
Final
-
STPETE
STFRAN53
54
Final
-
NCWILM
23FURMAN50
93
Final
-
25IND
BUTLER71
68
Final
-
TEMPLE
DAVID77
75
Final/OT
-
IOWAST
DRAKE77
68
Final
-
BELMONT
UCLA74
72
Final
-
NCAT
TNST78
76
Final
-
IPFW
PEAY68
95
Final
-
NALAB
NCGRN48
53
Final
-
UTAH
19UK61
88
Final
-
CHARSO
UNF61
68
Final
-
USM
WICHST60
63
Final
-
GC
TEXAS60
98
Final
-
JVILLE
BCU79
71
Final
-
20ARIZST
UGA76
74
Final
-
NEBOM
IDAHO89
80
Final
-
STLEO
HAMP60
72
Final
-
EWASH
STNFRD62
78
Final
-
NIOWA
22IOWA54
77
Final
-
NCASHV
WOFF49
92
Final
-
MCNSE
UMKC67
80
Final
-
WCAR
HIGHPT59
86
Final
-
13VATECH
WASH73
61
Final
-
NJTECH
FDU90
80
Final
-
MTSU
TOLEDO62
84
Final
-
ABIL
11TXTECH48
82
Final
-
4GONZAG
12UNC90
103
Final
-
8AUBURN
UAB75
71
Final/OT
-
EKY
XAVIER77
95
Final
-
LATECH
LALAF83
62
Final
-
JACKST
MURYST57
74
Final
-
TEXST
TEXPA77
68
Final
-
TXSA
ARK67
79
Final
-
GAST
25KSTATE59
71
Final
-
EILL
BRAD73
66
Final
-
MANH
UCONN46
61
Final
-
UNLV
BYU92
90
Final/OT
-
CINCY
18MISSST59
70
Final
-
BRSCIA
TNMART79
108
Final
-
MOST
NDAKST67
74
Final
-
STHRN
NWST67
69
Final
-
BOISE
OREG54
66
Final
-
USC
OKLA70
81
Final
-
UTVALL
WEBER75
63
Final
-
ALST
UTAHST48
86
Final
-
SDAKST
7NEVADA68
72
Final
-
CPOLY
CAL66
67
Final
-
NAU
SJST74
79
Final
-
DENVER
UCIRV52
86
Final
-
NCOLO
USD65
85
Final
-
GRAM
PORT70
58
Final
-
LOYMRY
PORTST85
58
Final