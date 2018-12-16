Ole Miss uses big run to get past Chattanooga 90-70
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) Breein Tyree and Terence Davis scored 20 points apiece and keyed a decisive 28-0 second half run Sunday as Mississippi defeated Chattanooga 90-70.
Bruce Stevens added 15 points for Ole Miss (8-2), which shot 19 of 30 (63 percent) from the field in the second half, finishing 32 of 52 (61 percent). The Rebels finished 9 of 16 (52 percent) from the 3-point line, including three by Tyree.
''It was really fun for me and when we're playing like that, it's hard to stop us,'' Tyree said. ''Chattanooga really ran their sets and shot well. They put pressure on us. In the second half, it made me feel more energetic and that I needed to give us some pop.''�
David Jean-Baptiste scored 15 points for Chattanooga (5-7), which led 39-37 at halftime and 45-39 early in the second half. Jonathan Scott and Ramon Vila added 14 and 10 points, respectively. Scott had a team-high seven rebounds.
The Rebels needed less than six minutes to make the 28-0 run, capped by a 3-point shot from Tyree, for a 67-45 lead with 10:43 left. Chattanooga missed 11 consecutive shots, including a pair of layups and turned the ball over twice during the Ole Miss outburst.
''When you get a run like that, a lot has to go right,'' Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. ''But the biggest thing that has to go right is the defense. That was exciting to see. We were able to speed them up, got some points on turnovers and Breein heated up.''
The Mocs shot 27 of 58 (46 percent) from the field, but hit 11 of 21 (52 percent) from the 3-point line, including three by Scott. Donovann Toatley had a game-high 10 assists.
''There were a lot of positives for us. We were down early and came back to take a lead,'' Chattanooga coach Lamont Paris said. ''Then you've got to give them a lot of credit for what they did and no question, they're explosive. But we can build off the positives.''
BIG PICTURE
Chattanooga: The Mocs had an impressive 24-6 run that spanned the final four minutes of the first half and opening three minutes of the second half to take a 45-39 lead with 16:52 left. The Mocs hit four consecutive 3-point shots in the surge, including a pair from Jerry Johnson, Jr.
''We played and managed the game well to get in position to win,'' said Paris. ''I know people will look at the final score and think it was a blowout, but really, we're talking about a six-minute period in the second half that finally took us out.''�
Ole Miss: The game-turning blitz began with four consecutive 3-point shots, including a pair by Tyree, in a two-minute opening salvo. The Rebels, the best free throw shooting team (78.6 percent) in the SEC and sixth in the nation, started 6 of 12 (50 percent) before finishing 17 of 25 (68 percent). Davis had team highs with seven rebounds and five assists.
UP NEXT
Chattanooga: The Mocs complete a three-game road trip with a visit Tennessee Martin on Tuesday.
Ole Miss: The Rebels face Middle Tennessee in a neutral site game in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Bridgestone Arena on Friday.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.2
|Min. Per Game
|33.2
|10.8
|Pts. Per Game
|10.8
|3.2
|Ast. Per Game
|3.2
|4.3
|Reb. Per Game
|4.3
|47.6
|Field Goal %
|51.4
|83.3
|Three Point %
|42.4
|Free Throw %
|85.7
|+ 1
|Justin Brown made free throw
|18.0
|Shooting foul on D.C. Davis
|18.0
|+ 2
|Justin Brown made layup, assist by Donovann Toatley
|18.0
|+ 1
|Brian Halums made 2nd of 2 free throws
|23.0
|+ 1
|Brian Halums made 1st of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Shooting foul on Jonathan Scott
|23.0
|Defensive rebound by Zach Naylor
|27.0
|A.J. Caldwell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|29.0
|Offensive rebound by Chattanooga
|31.0
|Donovann Toatley missed jump shot
|33.0
|+ 1
|Zach Naylor made 2nd of 2 free throws
|49.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|90
|Field Goals
|27-58 (46.6%)
|32-52 (61.5%)
|3-Pointers
|11-21 (52.4%)
|9-16 (56.3%)
|Free Throws
|5-10 (50.0%)
|17-25 (68.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|29
|Offensive
|6
|4
|Defensive
|15
|22
|Team
|7
|3
|Assists
|19
|20
|Steals
|1
|11
|Blocks
|3
|6
|Turnovers
|22
|14
|Fouls
|22
|16
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Chattanooga 5-7
|73.1 PPG
|41.2 RPG
|13.4 APG
|Ole Miss 8-2
|78.0 PPG
|39.2 RPG
|15.9 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|D. Jean-Baptiste G
|9.1 PPG
|2.1 RPG
|1.7 APG
|45.7 FG%
|
4
|B. Tyree G
|16.7 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|3.2 APG
|46.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Jean-Baptiste G
|15 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|B. Tyree G
|20 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|
|46.6
|FG%
|61.5
|
|
|52.4
|3PT FG%
|56.3
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|68.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jean-Baptiste
|30
|15
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6/10
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. Scott
|29
|14
|7
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|4/6
|3/4
|3/6
|2
|5
|J. Johnson Jr.
|21
|8
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3/9
|2/5
|0/2
|0
|3
|K. Easley
|22
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2/8
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|T. Smallwood
|10
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|1/2
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jean-Baptiste
|30
|15
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6/10
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. Scott
|29
|14
|7
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|4/6
|3/4
|3/6
|2
|5
|J. Johnson Jr.
|21
|8
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3/9
|2/5
|0/2
|0
|3
|K. Easley
|22
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2/8
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|T. Smallwood
|10
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|1/2
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Vila
|22
|10
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5/8
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|A. Caldwell
|13
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/3
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Toatley
|27
|5
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/8
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Brown
|8
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|0
|K. Kerby
|18
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|3
|D. Moss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Tostado
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Commander
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|70
|21
|19
|1
|3
|22
|22
|27/58
|11/21
|5/10
|6
|15
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Davis
|31
|20
|5
|7
|2
|0
|1
|1
|9/11
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|5
|B. Tyree
|23
|20
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|7/12
|3/4
|3/5
|0
|3
|D. Shuler
|31
|9
|4
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|3/6
|2/4
|1/1
|0
|4
|D. Olejniczak
|26
|7
|2
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|3/5
|1
|1
|B. Hinson
|25
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|2/4
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Davis
|31
|20
|5
|7
|2
|0
|1
|1
|9/11
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|5
|B. Tyree
|23
|20
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|7/12
|3/4
|3/5
|0
|3
|D. Shuler
|31
|9
|4
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|3/6
|2/4
|1/1
|0
|4
|D. Olejniczak
|26
|7
|2
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|3/5
|1
|1
|B. Hinson
|25
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|2/4
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Stevens
|15
|15
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|6/7
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|0
|D. Davis
|21
|6
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2/3
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|3
|Z. Naylor
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|K. Buffen
|16
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2
|0/3
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|2
|L. Rodriguez
|9
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|B. Halums
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|A. Morgano
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. McBride
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Miller Jr
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|90
|26
|20
|11
|6
|14
|16
|32/52
|9/16
|17/25
|4
|22
-
MVSU
HAWAII37
59
2nd 7:10
-
MAINE
DUQ46
72
Final
-
RI
WVU83
70
Final
-
FAIR
BC67
77
Final
-
HOW
FORD67
74
Final
-
NEAST
UVM70
75
Final
-
NCCU
CSTCAR65
69
Final
-
HIWS
WINTHR66
109
Final
-
CLEVST
ILLST77
88
Final/OT
-
CCTST
PROV63
87
Final
-
CAN
ELON92
91
Final
-
CORN
NIAGARA74
77
Final
-
DEL
STNYBRK68
74
Final
-
UCRIV
UTEP56
68
Final
-
STETSON
UCF65
90
Final
-
STLOU
24HOU64
68
Final
-
TROY
WKY87
81
Final
-
TULSA
DAYTON72
67
Final
-
FIND
BGREEN57
82
Final
-
PEACE
WMMARY89
106
Final
-
NORFLK
LOYCHI49
80
Final
-
CSFULL
SANFRAN54
68
Final
-
CARK
NMEX70
82
Final
-
SDAK
COLOST68
63
Final
-
WAGNER
STJOHN58
73
Final
-
OAK
HARTFD82
87
Final
-
INDST
TCU70
90
Final
-
WSCLU
MILW64
87
Final
-
WILLJES
UCDAV65
83
Final
-
WISGB
9MICHST83
104
Final
-
CHATT
MISS70
90
Final
-
DREXEL
QUINN92
83
Final
-
UOP
CSN79
77
Final
-
NEB
OKLAST79
56
Final
-
MIAOH
NKY66
72
Final
-
FGC
UMBC76
53
Final