CSFULL
SANFRAN

No Text

San Francisco beats Cal State Fullerton 68-54

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 16, 2018

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Frankie Ferrari scored 16 on Sunday and San Francisco won its third straight with a 68-54 victory over Cal State Fullerton.

Charles Minlend added 14 points and Jordan Ratinho scored 13 for the Dons (10-1), who scored the first 12 points of the game and never trailed.

San Francisco led by double digits for the final 27 minutes after Ratinho's back-to-back 3-pointers made it 24-12. The Dons closed the half with a 9-2 run to lead 38-18 at the break and extended to their largest lead at 57-32 with 13 minutes left, but the Titans narrowed the deficit with a 14-2 run.

Kyle Allman had 14 points and Jackson Rowe scored 10 for the Titans (3-8). Cal State Fullerton shot 40 percent from the field (22 of 55) and made just 2 of 10 from 3-point range.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Awosika
F. Ferrari
30.0 Min. Per Game 30.0
13.0 Pts. Per Game 13.0
5.6 Ast. Per Game 5.6
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
39.5 Field Goal % 41.8
25.0 Three Point % 39.0
62.5 Free Throw % 83.3
  Turnover on Jamal Smith 26.0
  Lost ball turnover on Dzmitry Ryuny, stolen by Gaber Ozegovic 31.0
+ 2 Davon Clare made reverse layup 56.0
+ 1 Frankie Ferrari made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:06
+ 1 Frankie Ferrari made 1st of 2 free throws 1:06
  Personal foul on Jamal Smith 1:06
  Offensive rebound by Matt McCarthy 1:17
  Frankie Ferrari missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:19
+ 1 Jamal Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:43
+ 1 Jamal Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 1:43
  Personal foul on Frankie Ferrari 1:43
Team Stats
Points 54 68
Field Goals 22-55 (40.0%) 25-51 (49.0%)
3-Pointers 2-10 (20.0%) 10-26 (38.5%)
Free Throws 8-12 (66.7%) 8-17 (47.1%)
Total Rebounds 33 30
Offensive 9 6
Defensive 24 24
Team 0 0
Assists 7 13
Steals 4 9
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 14 13
Fouls 17 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
K. Allman Jr. G
14 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
2
F. Ferrari G
16 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo CSFullerton 3-8 183654
home team logo San Fran. 10-1 383068
SANFRAN -13.5, O/U 142.5
War Memorial Gymnasium San Francisco, CA
SANFRAN -13.5, O/U 142.5
War Memorial Gymnasium San Francisco, CA
Team Stats
away team logo CSFullerton 3-8 76.5 PPG 40.3 RPG 15.0 APG
home team logo San Fran. 10-1 80.7 PPG 45.7 RPG 16.0 APG
Key Players
0
K. Allman Jr. G 18.8 PPG 3.3 RPG 2.2 APG 38.8 FG%
2
F. Ferrari G 12.2 PPG 3.0 RPG 6.5 APG 40.8 FG%
Top Scorers
0
K. Allman Jr. G 14 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
2
F. Ferrari G 16 PTS 1 REB 4 AST
40.0 FG% 49.0
20.0 3PT FG% 38.5
66.7 FT% 47.1
CSFullerton
Starters
K. Allman Jr.
J. Rowe
J. Smith
A. Awosika
J. Wang
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Allman Jr. 23 14 5 1 1 0 1 1 6/16 2/7 0/0 1 4
J. Rowe 24 10 4 0 1 0 3 3 5/6 0/0 0/1 0 4
J. Smith 29 6 2 3 0 0 2 2 1/1 0/0 4/4 0 2
A. Awosika 30 3 5 0 0 1 2 2 1/6 0/0 1/2 1 4
J. Wang 7 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 1
Starters
K. Allman Jr.
J. Rowe
J. Smith
A. Awosika
J. Wang
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Allman Jr. 23 14 5 1 1 0 1 1 6/16 2/7 0/0 1 4
J. Rowe 24 10 4 0 1 0 3 3 5/6 0/0 0/1 0 4
J. Smith 29 6 2 3 0 0 2 2 1/1 0/0 4/4 0 2
A. Awosika 30 3 5 0 0 1 2 2 1/6 0/0 1/2 1 4
J. Wang 7 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 1
Bench
A. Kuljuhovic
K. Ahmad
D. Clare
G. Ozegovic
J. Pitts
W. Arnold
J. Garcia-Gonzalez
D. Heinzl
L. Kirkwood
D. Venzant
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Kuljuhovic 14 7 7 0 1 0 1 1 2/5 0/0 3/5 5 2
K. Ahmad 34 6 4 1 0 0 3 4 3/10 0/2 0/0 1 3
D. Clare 23 6 3 1 0 0 1 1 3/6 0/0 0/0 0 3
G. Ozegovic 3 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Pitts 7 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1
W. Arnold 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
J. Garcia-Gonzalez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Heinzl - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kirkwood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Venzant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 54 33 7 4 1 14 17 22/55 2/10 8/12 9 24
San Fran.
Starters
F. Ferrari
C. Minlend
J. Ratinho
M. McCarthy
N. Renfro
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
F. Ferrari 34 16 1 4 1 0 2 2 5/7 3/5 3/4 0 1
C. Minlend 31 14 3 2 1 0 1 0 4/13 1/5 5/7 1 2
J. Ratinho 33 13 1 1 0 1 1 1 5/10 3/8 0/1 0 1
M. McCarthy 19 7 6 1 3 0 1 4 3/4 1/1 0/0 3 3
N. Renfro 16 4 5 1 2 0 1 1 2/4 0/0 0/3 1 4
Starters
F. Ferrari
C. Minlend
J. Ratinho
M. McCarthy
N. Renfro
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
F. Ferrari 34 16 1 4 1 0 2 2 5/7 3/5 3/4 0 1
C. Minlend 31 14 3 2 1 0 1 0 4/13 1/5 5/7 1 2
J. Ratinho 33 13 1 1 0 1 1 1 5/10 3/8 0/1 0 1
M. McCarthy 19 7 6 1 3 0 1 4 3/4 1/1 0/0 3 3
N. Renfro 16 4 5 1 2 0 1 1 2/4 0/0 0/3 1 4
Bench
J. Lull
R. Raitanen
D. Ryuny
J. Bouyea
T. Jurkatamm
T. Anderson
M. Orlich
N. Krill
D. Belquist
K. Shabazz
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Lull 14 6 3 0 0 0 3 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 1 2
R. Raitanen 17 5 4 1 0 0 1 1 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 4
D. Ryuny 13 3 2 2 2 0 2 1 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 2
J. Bouyea 18 0 4 1 0 0 1 3 0/3 0/1 0/2 0 4
T. Jurkatamm 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. Anderson 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Orlich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Krill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Belquist - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Shabazz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 68 30 13 9 1 13 16 25/51 10/26 8/17 6 24
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores