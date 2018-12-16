San Francisco beats Cal State Fullerton 68-54
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Frankie Ferrari scored 16 on Sunday and San Francisco won its third straight with a 68-54 victory over Cal State Fullerton.
Charles Minlend added 14 points and Jordan Ratinho scored 13 for the Dons (10-1), who scored the first 12 points of the game and never trailed.
San Francisco led by double digits for the final 27 minutes after Ratinho's back-to-back 3-pointers made it 24-12. The Dons closed the half with a 9-2 run to lead 38-18 at the break and extended to their largest lead at 57-32 with 13 minutes left, but the Titans narrowed the deficit with a 14-2 run.
Kyle Allman had 14 points and Jackson Rowe scored 10 for the Titans (3-8). Cal State Fullerton shot 40 percent from the field (22 of 55) and made just 2 of 10 from 3-point range.
|30.0
|Min. Per Game
|30.0
|13.0
|Pts. Per Game
|13.0
|5.6
|Ast. Per Game
|5.6
|3.7
|Reb. Per Game
|3.7
|39.5
|Field Goal %
|41.8
|25.0
|Three Point %
|39.0
|62.5
|Free Throw %
|83.3
|Turnover on Jamal Smith
|26.0
|Lost ball turnover on Dzmitry Ryuny, stolen by Gaber Ozegovic
|31.0
|+ 2
|Davon Clare made reverse layup
|56.0
|+ 1
|Frankie Ferrari made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:06
|+ 1
|Frankie Ferrari made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:06
|Personal foul on Jamal Smith
|1:06
|Offensive rebound by Matt McCarthy
|1:17
|Frankie Ferrari missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:19
|+ 1
|Jamal Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:43
|+ 1
|Jamal Smith made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:43
|Personal foul on Frankie Ferrari
|1:43
|Team Stats
|Points
|54
|68
|Field Goals
|22-55 (40.0%)
|25-51 (49.0%)
|3-Pointers
|2-10 (20.0%)
|10-26 (38.5%)
|Free Throws
|8-12 (66.7%)
|8-17 (47.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|30
|Offensive
|9
|6
|Defensive
|24
|24
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|7
|13
|Steals
|4
|9
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|14
|13
|Fouls
|17
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|CSFullerton 3-8
|76.5 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|15.0 APG
|San Fran. 10-1
|80.7 PPG
|45.7 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|K. Allman Jr. G
|18.8 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|2.2 APG
|38.8 FG%
|
2
|F. Ferrari G
|12.2 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|6.5 APG
|40.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Allman Jr. G
|14 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|F. Ferrari G
|16 PTS
|1 REB
|4 AST
|
|40.0
|FG%
|49.0
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|38.5
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|47.1
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Allman Jr.
|23
|14
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6/16
|2/7
|0/0
|1
|4
|J. Rowe
|24
|10
|4
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|5/6
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|4
|J. Smith
|29
|6
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|4/4
|0
|2
|A. Awosika
|30
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1/6
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|4
|J. Wang
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Kuljuhovic
|14
|7
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|3/5
|5
|2
|K. Ahmad
|34
|6
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3/10
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|3
|D. Clare
|23
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|G. Ozegovic
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Pitts
|7
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|W. Arnold
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Garcia-Gonzalez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Heinzl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Kirkwood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Venzant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|199
|54
|33
|7
|4
|1
|14
|17
|22/55
|2/10
|8/12
|9
|24
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Ferrari
|34
|16
|1
|4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5/7
|3/5
|3/4
|0
|1
|C. Minlend
|31
|14
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4/13
|1/5
|5/7
|1
|2
|J. Ratinho
|33
|13
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5/10
|3/8
|0/1
|0
|1
|M. McCarthy
|19
|7
|6
|1
|3
|0
|1
|4
|3/4
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|3
|N. Renfro
|16
|4
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/3
|1
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Lull
|14
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|R. Raitanen
|17
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|D. Ryuny
|13
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Bouyea
|18
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/3
|0/1
|0/2
|0
|4
|T. Jurkatamm
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Anderson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Orlich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Krill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Belquist
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Shabazz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|201
|68
|30
|13
|9
|1
|13
|16
|25/51
|10/26
|8/17
|6
|24
