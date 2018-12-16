FAIR
BOSTON (AP) Freshman guard Chris Herren Jr. picked the right day to get hot.

Herren scored a season-high 22 points and Wynston Tabbs had 20 to offset a rough shooting day by scoring leader Ky Bowman and Boston College beat Fairfield 77-67 on Sunday afternoon.

Herren said he felt good shooting the ball during the pregame warm-ups.

''I feel like you can kind of tell in shooting lines, but you never know what will happen in games,'' said Herren, who went 8 of 13 from the floor, going 4 of 7 on 3-point attempts.

Nik Popovic added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (8-2).

But it was the surprising scoring by Herren that carried BC to its sixth win in seven games. The 6-foot-3 guard came in averaging just 3.1 points per game.

''In a lot of ways, he's like Ky when Ky first started here, much better shooter in the game than he is in practice,'' BC coach Jim Christian said. ''But I told him the other day, if you're going to be a better shooter it might as well be in the game.''

Bowman, who entered averaging 19.7 per game, had 19 points but on 4 of 17 shooting. He missed 11 of his initial 13 shots from the floor. He had 12 rebounds.

''That's the credit to their team, Bowman attracts so much attention, they had some other guys step up,'' Fairfield coach Sydney Johnson said. ''This is a potent offensive team. It was hard to keep down the other weapons they have.''

Calvin Whipple led the Stags (2-9) with 21 points, and Jesus Cruz had 10. Fairfield has lost four straight and eight of nine.

Herren sparked a 9-0 spurt over a 3:50 stretch by scoring seven points to help the Eagles open their first double-digit lead of the game - 49-36 with just under 15 minutes left in the game.

After the Stags sliced it to 49-43 on Jonathan Kasibabu's dunk, BC took charge with a 10-4 spurt, moving ahead 59-47 on Tabbs' 3-pointer from the right wing with 9:01 to play.

Fairfield did cut it to 71-67 on Whipple's 3 with 1:56 left, but never got any closer.

''We were down four with a wide-open 3 with 1:30 to go,'' Johnson said. ''I thought our guys battled. To put ourselves in that position, I think we can build on this.''

In the first half, BC broke ahead 9-2 in the initial four minutes, but the Stags climbed back quickly and neither team held more than a two-possession lead the final 15 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Fairfield: The Stags entered the game being outrebounded by an average of 8.5 a game. It's a trend they'll need to fix moving into the season. BC owned a 43-35 edge on the glass.

''We were on the wrong side of that today,'' Johnson said. ''That's something we have been tightening up.''

Boston College: With Bowman having a rough game, the Eagles' freshman guards - Herren and Tabbs - picked up the slack with their best combined effort this season. They're still searching for consistent additional scoring with Jerome Robinson having left for the NBA draft after his junior season.

SHORTHANDED

BC was missing two starters - guard Jordan Chatman, who missed his second straight with an injured right ankle, and Steffon Mitchell, who was out with an injured right leg. The 6-foot-8 sophomore forward is third in the ACC with 9.2 rebounds per game.

''They're progressing,'' Christian said. ''We just have to get healthy.''

CHARITY-STRIPE VISITS

The Stags didn't get to shoot a free throw until there was 2:39 left in the game. They went just 1 for 2 in the game.

SLOPPY, SLOPPY

In the game's opening nine minutes, the teams combined for more turnovers and missed shots than points.

UP NEXT

Fairfield: At New Hampshire on Saturday afternoon.

Boston College: At DePaul on Saturday afternoon.

------

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

  Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton 13.0
  Landon Taliaferro missed 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
+ 1 Ky Bowman made 2nd of 2 free throws 26.0
+ 1 Ky Bowman made 1st of 2 free throws 26.0
  Personal foul on Jonathan Kasibabu 26.0
  Defensive rebound by Ky Bowman 28.0
  Landon Taliaferro missed 3-pt. jump shot 30.0
+ 1 Ky Bowman made 2nd of 2 free throws 43.0
+ 1 Ky Bowman made 1st of 2 free throws 43.0
  Personal foul on Jesus Cruz 43.0
  Defensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton 43.0
Points 67 77
Field Goals 26-64 (40.6%) 24-58 (41.4%)
3-Pointers 14-40 (35.0%) 8-21 (38.1%)
Free Throws 1-2 (50.0%) 21-29 (72.4%)
Total Rebounds 35 43
Offensive 3 9
Defensive 29 32
Team 3 2
Assists 20 10
Steals 3 10
Blocks 1 6
Turnovers 15 13
Fouls 18 8
Technicals 0 0
11
C. Whipple G 1.5 PPG 1.7 RPG 0.0 APG 40.0 FG%
4
C. Herren Jr. G 3.1 PPG 0.8 RPG 0.6 APG 37.5 FG%
11
C. Whipple G 21 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
4
C. Herren Jr. G 22 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
Fairfield
Starters
J. Cruz
J. Kasibabu
L. Taliaferro
F. Lemetti
N. Alvarez
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Cruz 30 10 5 5 1 1 1 1 5/12 0/2 0/0 1 4
J. Kasibabu 24 9 10 2 1 0 1 4 4/6 0/0 1/2 2 8
L. Taliaferro 14 7 2 0 0 0 2 2 3/13 1/9 0/0 0 2
F. Lemetti 38 6 3 1 1 0 2 1 2/10 2/10 0/0 0 3
N. Alvarez 21 0 3 3 0 0 4 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 3
Bench
C. Whipple
A. Kavaliauskas
W. Methnani
O. El-Sheikh
M. Milin
T. Nolan
T. Benning
K. Senghore-Peterson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Whipple 34 21 1 1 0 0 1 4 7/14 7/14 0/0 0 1
A. Kavaliauskas 19 6 4 5 0 0 0 3 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 4
W. Methnani 9 5 2 2 0 0 3 1 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 2
O. El-Sheikh 11 3 2 1 0 0 1 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 2
M. Milin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Nolan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Benning - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Senghore-Peterson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 32 20 3 1 15 18 26/64 14/40 1/2 3 29
Boston College
Starters
C. Herren Jr.
W. Tabbs
K. Bowman
N. Popovic
Ja. Hamilton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Herren Jr. 35 22 4 0 1 0 1 3 8/13 4/7 2/4 1 3
W. Tabbs 39 20 5 6 1 1 3 0 6/12 3/6 5/6 0 5
K. Bowman 37 19 12 2 3 0 4 1 4/17 0/6 11/12 1 11
N. Popovic 37 11 10 0 2 4 1 2 4/9 0/0 3/4 4 6
Ja. Hamilton 31 5 8 1 1 0 4 2 2/4 1/1 0/1 3 5
Bench
E. Meznieks
J. Reyes
V. Baker Jr.
L. Kraljevic
A. Wilson
J. Chatman
G. Gehan
Ja. Hamilton
M. DiLuccio
S. Mitchell
M. Bohuny
S. Holtze
W. Jackowitz
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Meznieks 2 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Reyes 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
V. Baker Jr. 6 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
L. Kraljevic 7 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Wilson 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/2 0 0
J. Chatman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Gehan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Ja. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. DiLuccio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bohuny - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Holtze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Jackowitz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 77 41 10 10 6 13 8 24/58 8/21 21/29 9 32
NCAA BB Scores